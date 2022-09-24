Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSO
|TXSA
Key Players
|
A. Body
1 QB
229 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 45 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
F. Harris
0 QB
392 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 31 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 10:06
F.Harris scrambles to TSO End Zone for 19 yards. F.Harris for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
87
yds
3:09
pos
0
6
Touchdown 3:31
A.Body scrambles to UTSA End Zone for 4 yards. A.Body for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
32
yds
2:50
pos
6
7
Touchdown 3:18
R.Garcia kicks 62 yards from TSO 35 to the UTSA 3. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. C.Carpenter for 97 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
7
13
Touchdown 5:25
F.Harris pass complete to TSO 31. Catch made by D.Clark at TSO 31. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Goynes at TSO 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. F.Harris pass complete to TSO 31. Catch made by D.Clark at TSO 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Clark for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
71
yds
1:17
pos
7
20
Touchdown 4:29
A.Body rushed to UTSA End Zone for 4 yards. A.Body for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
20
yds
00:56
pos
13
21
Field Goal 0:00
R.Garcia 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSO Holder-TSO.
9
plays
83
yds
3:07
pos
17
21
Touchdown 14:13
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 31. Gain of 69 yards. D.Clark for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
00:47
pos
17
27
Touchdown 5:37
F.Harris pass complete to TSO 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at TSO 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Cephus for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
68
yds
00:48
pos
17
34
Touchdown 1:25
A.Body pass complete to UTSA 33. Catch made by J.Howard at UTSA 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Howard for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
102
yds
4:12
pos
23
35
Touchdown 14:49
F.Harris pass complete to TSO 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TSO 35. Gain of 35 yards. Z.Franklin for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
75
yds
1:36
pos
24
41
Field Goal 12:04
J.Sackett 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
6
plays
14
yds
1:48
pos
24
45
Touchdown 5:51
E.Marburger pass complete to TSO 7. Catch made by D.Clark at TSO 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Clark for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
67
yds
2:29
pos
24
51
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-19
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|464
|561
|Total Plays
|82
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|112
|Rush Attempts
|50
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|229
|449
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|5-70
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.6
|4-58.0
|Return Yards
|5
|29
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|449
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|464
|TOTAL YDS
|561
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Body 1 QB
|A. Body
|17/32
|229
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Howard 23 RB
|J. Howard
|12
|88
|0
|52
|
L. Owens 22 RB
|L. Owens
|13
|72
|0
|39
|
A. Body 1 QB
|A. Body
|12
|45
|2
|11
|
T. Leary 12 WR
|T. Leary
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Franklin 30 RB
|D. Franklin
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
C. Lewis 21 RB
|C. Lewis
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
K. Harris 5 RB
|K. Harris
|3
|3
|0
|1
|
D. Ford 45 RB
|D. Ford
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Morton 86 WR
|D. Morton
|9
|4
|68
|0
|35
|
J. Howard 23 RB
|J. Howard
|2
|2
|44
|1
|33
|
T. Achane 49 WR
|T. Achane
|7
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
L. Owens 22 RB
|L. Owens
|2
|2
|31
|0
|21
|
C. Lewis 21 RB
|C. Lewis
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
A. Bennett 4 WR
|A. Bennett
|6
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Sims 2 WR
|S. Sims
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Means 0 WR
|E. Means
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Charlo 15 WR
|K. Charlo
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cooper 51 LB
|T. Cooper
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harris 26 CB
|N. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 32 S
|C. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bogerty 55 LB
|I. Bogerty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fuller 1 S
|R. Fuller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 24 DB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 53 LB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. George, Jr. 36 S
|C. George, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cotton 3 S
|N. Cotton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 11 S
|A. Muhammad
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leary 12 WR
|T. Leary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simmons 43 S
|C. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardman 38 DB
|J. Hardman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 25 CB
|C. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Akins 96 DL
|M. Akins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Spraggins 48 LB
|K. Spraggins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cole 35 LB
|N. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 4 S
|D. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bennett 4 WR
|A. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wells 31 CB
|P. Wells
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Trent 99 DT
|R. Trent
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Goynes 33 DB
|X. Goynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Chance 91 DE
|I. Chance
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Cook 97 DT
|Q. Cook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGraw 42 LB
|J. McGraw
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Garcia III 59 K
|R. Garcia III
|1/2
|20
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Garcia III 59 K
|R. Garcia III
|7
|37.6
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lewis 21 RB
|C. Lewis
|4
|29.3
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Morton 86 WR
|D. Morton
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
I. Hamilton 7 DB
|I. Hamilton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|20/31
|392
|4
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|3/3
|49
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|14
|49
|0
|8
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|4
|31
|1
|19
|
T. Edwards 22 RB
|T. Edwards
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Peters 18 QB
|C. Peters
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|12
|9
|217
|3
|69
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|7
|5
|114
|1
|42
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|12
|6
|87
|1
|35
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|3
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Triplette 44 DL
|R. Triplette
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
P. Cage 19 S
|P. Cage
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Frazier 11 CB
|Z. Frazier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. French 34 LB
|M. French
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin 14 CB
|D. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Spencer 23 CB
|X. Spencer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Causey 52 DL
|Z. Causey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 61 OL
|K. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 18 LB
|M. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holt 16 LB
|C. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leonard 98 DL
|T. Leonard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cantrell 53 LS
|C. Cantrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 40 LB
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 43 LB
|K. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 99 DL
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simon 17 DL
|A. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DL
|B. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|1/1
|43
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|4
|58.0
|2
|76
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|2
|60.0
|97
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO 4. C.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at TSO 22.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 22(14:56 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 39 for 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Morris; R.Wisdom at UTSA 39.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 39(14:36 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; T.Bell at UTSA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSO 42(14:06 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - TXSO 42(13:59 - 1st) A.Body scrambles to UTSA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 39.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSO 39(13:22 - 1st) R.Garcia punts 26 yards to UTSA 13 Center-TSO. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(13:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 13. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; T.Cooper at UTSA 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 20(12:41 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by A. Muhammad at UTSA 28.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(12:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 28. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Henderson at TSO 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(11:58 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TSO 43. Catch made by B.Brady at TSO 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Henderson at TSO 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(11:42 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 30(11:37 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to TSO 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A. Muhammad; J.Williams at TSO 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 27(10:38 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TSO 27. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TSO 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 20. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. F.Harris pass complete to TSO 27. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TSO 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper; R.Fuller at TSO 21.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 21(10:35 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to TSO 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at TSO 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(10:18 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 19(10:14 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to TSO End Zone for 19 yards. F.Harris for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(10:06 - 1st) A.Body pass complete to TSO 25. Catch made by T.Achane at TSO 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at TSO 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 38(9:47 - 1st) A.Body rushed to TSO 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at TSO 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TXSO 41(9:16 - 1st) A.Body scrambles to TSO 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TSO 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 50(8:55 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSO 49(8:20 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Morton. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was upheld.
|-5 YD
3 & 9 - TXSO 49(8:13 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to TSO 46 for -5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Moore at TSO 46.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TXSO 46(7:38 - 1st) R.Garcia punts 42 yards to UTSA 12 Center-TSO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(7:25 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Cotton at UTSA 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(7:08 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Cotton at UTSA 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 26(6:38 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 32 for 6 yards. K.Barnes FUMBLES forced by C.George. Fumble RECOVERED by TSO-I.Hamilton at UTSA 32. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 32(6:21 - 1st) A.Body pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by T.Achane at UTSA 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield; K.Nwachuku at UTSA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSO 29(5:51 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Morton.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - TXSO 29(5:46 - 1st) T.Leary rushed to UTSA 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; K.Nwachuku at UTSA 19.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 19(5:19 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 4 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSO 4(5:01 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; T.Bell at UTSA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSO 4(4:18 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TXSO 4(3:37 - 1st) A.Body scrambles to UTSA End Zone for 4 yards. A.Body for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 1st) R.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:18 - 1st) A.Body rushed to TSO 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at TSO 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(2:55 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to TSO 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Cage at TSO 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 30(2:19 - 1st) A.Body scrambles to TSO 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Cage at TSO 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXSA 32(1:44 - 1st) R.Garcia punts 38 yards to UTSA 30 Center-TSO. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UTSA-T.Moore Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 15(1:36 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 15. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at UTSA 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 27(1:21 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at UTSA 29.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - TXSO 32(0:45 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by P.Wells at UTSA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSO 29(0:16 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus. PENALTY on UTSA-V.Tatafu Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSO 29(0:06 - 1st) L.Dean punts 57 yards to TSO 14 Center-UTSA. D.Morton returned punt from the TSO 14. Tackled by K.Wakefield; K.Nwachuku at TSO 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(15:00 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Morton.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 19(14:50 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 19. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at TSO 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 25(14:26 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 25. Catch made by L.Owens at TSO 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at TSO 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(14:01 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at TSO 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 41(13:44 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 41. Catch made by T.Achane at TSO 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; P.Cage at TSO 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSA 43(13:15 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body sacked at TSO 39 for -4 yards (R.Triplette; D.Taylor)
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 39(12:23 - 2nd) R.Garcia punts 44 yards to UTSA 17 Center-TSO. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 17. Tackled by P.Wells at UTSA 17.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 17(12:15 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSO at UTSA 45. PENALTY on UTSA-G.Sharp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - TXSO 11(11:40 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - TXSO 11(11:38 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UTSA 19.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSO 19(11:10 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSO 19(11:04 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 47 yards to TSO 34 Center-UTSA. Fair catch by D.Morton. PENALTY on TSO-D.Franklin Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(10:56 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 14 for 52 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; X.Spencer at UTSA 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(10:32 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bell; A.Simon at UTSA 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 15(9:51 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.French at UTSA 11.
|Int
3 & 7 - TXSA 11(9:00 - 2nd) A.Body pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA End Zone. Intercepted by D.Griffin at UTSA End Zone. Tackled by A.Bennett at UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 20(8:57 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 20. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Fuller at UTSA 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 34(8:40 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 34. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker at TSO 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 47(8:22 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to TSO 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at TSO 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSO 41(8:03 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSO 41(7:56 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for B.Brady.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSO 41(7:43 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(7:38 - 2nd) D.Ford rushed to TSO 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton at TSO 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 40(6:55 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Morton. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXSA 40(6:56 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for T.Achane.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXSA 40(6:51 - 2nd) R.Garcia punts 34 yards to UTSA 26 Center-TSO. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 26. Tackled by S.Willis at UTSA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 29(6:42 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at UTSA 35.
|+28 YD
2 & 6 - TXSO 35(6:17 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Fuller at TSO 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 37(6:04 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to TSO 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.George at TSO 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 4 - TXSO 31(5:25 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to TSO 31. Catch made by D.Clark at TSO 31. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Goynes at TSO 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. F.Harris pass complete to TSO 31. Catch made by D.Clark at TSO 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Clark for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO 5. C.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bell at TSO 50. PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Frazier Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(5:16 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 35. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(4:53 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by A.Bennett at UTSA 20. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Griffin at UTSA 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 4(4:36 - 2nd) A.Body rushed to UTSA End Zone for 4 yards. A.Body for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 2nd) R.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) R.Garcia kicks 50 yards from TSO 50 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(4:29 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Z.Franklin ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSO 31(4:22 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 33 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cooper at UTSA 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSO 33(3:58 - 2nd) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Spraggins at UTSA 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSO 34(3:17 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 52 yards to TSO 14 Center-UTSA. I.Hamilton returned punt from the TSO 14. Tackled by C.Williams at TSO 14.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(3:07 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 14. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 14. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TSO 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(2:49 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Frazier at UTSA 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 47(2:09 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 44(1:23 - 2nd) D.Franklin rushed to UTSA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(1:08 - 2nd) A.Body scrambles to UTSA 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette at UTSA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 34(0:46 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by S.Sims at UTSA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; N.Fortune at UTSA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(0:23 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for TSO.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 30(0:14 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by C.Lewis at UTSA 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; C.Chattman at UTSA 3.
|Field Goal
1 & 3 - TXSA 10(0:03 - 2nd) R.Garcia 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSO Holder-TSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Garcia kicks 63 yards from TSO 35 to the UTSA 2. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by A. Muhammad at UTSA 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(14:53 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Harris at UTSA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSO 31(14:29 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|+69 YD
3 & 4 - TXSO 31(14:24 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 31. Gain of 69 yards. D.Clark for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:13 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at TSO 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(13:55 - 3rd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for T.Achane.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TXSA 31(13:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on TSO-TSO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 26(13:50 - 3rd) A.Body scrambles to TSO 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at TSO 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(13:25 - 3rd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 37(13:18 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette at TSO 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 42(12:40 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette at TSO 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(12:22 - 3rd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 48(12:14 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette; J.Ligon at TSO 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 48(11:31 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 48. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 48. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(11:14 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to UTSA 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 29(10:49 - 3rd) D.Ford rushed to UTSA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Causey at UTSA 26.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSA 26(9:58 - 3rd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Morton.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - TXSA 26(9:52 - 3rd) D.Franklin rushed to UTSA 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; B.Brown at UTSA 27.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 27(9:45 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Trent at UTSA 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - TXSO 25(9:15 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 25. Gain of 11 yards. J.Cephus FUMBLES forced by N.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by TSO-T.Cooper at UTSA 36. Tackled by K.Davis at UTSA 27.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(9:04 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by T.Achane at UTSA 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 7. PENALTY on TSO-M.Torrence Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 25 - TXSA 42(8:45 - 3rd) A.Body scrambles to UTSA 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune; T.Moore at UTSA 46.
|+14 YD
2 & 29 - TXSA 46(8:00 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by T.Achane at UTSA 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 32.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSA 32(7:22 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 32.
|No Good
4 & 15 - TXSA 39(6:33 - 3rd) R.Garcia 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Willis Holder-C.Falkenburg.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 32(6:25 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Akins at UTSA 35.
|+42 YD
2 & 7 - TXSO 35(6:05 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 35. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by A. Muhammad at TSO 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 23(5:44 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to TSO 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at TSO 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Cephus for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO End Zone. C.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Morris; D.Taylor at TSO 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(5:31 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 13. Catch made by E. Means at TSO 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by X.Spencer at TSO 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 17(5:09 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Cage at TSO 17.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 17(4:29 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 17. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TSO 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(4:16 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 26. Catch made by J.Howard at TSO 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at TSO 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(3:43 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette; C.Clayton at TSO 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 40(3:07 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 39 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at TSO 39. PENALTY on TSO-T.Brown Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 22 - TXSA 25(2:49 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 25. Catch made by L.Owens at TSO 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at TSO 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 46(2:26 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; T.Harmanson at UTSA 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(1:55 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to UTSA 33 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(1:40 - 3rd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for T.Achane.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 33(1:33 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to UTSA 33. Catch made by J.Howard at UTSA 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Howard for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 3rd) R.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 3rd) R.Garcia kicks 65 yards from TSO 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(1:25 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Bogerty at UTSA 25.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 25(0:59 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at UTSA 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 49(0:43 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Bogerty at TSO 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSO 42(0:23 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to TSO 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Bogerty; J.Williams at TSO 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 37(0:08 - 3rd) F.Harris scrambles to TSO 35 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at TSO 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 35(15:00 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to TSO 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TSO 35. Gain of 35 yards. Z.Franklin for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO 1. C.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at TSO 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(14:41 - 4th) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 42(14:35 - 4th) K.Harris rushed to TSO 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at TSO 43.
|Int
3 & 9 - TXSA 43(13:56 - 4th) A.Body pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 46. Intercepted by A.Morris at UTSA 46. Tackled by T.Leary at TSO 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 39(13:48 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to TSO 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Trent; C.Williams at TSO 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - TXSO 33(13:22 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to TSO 33. Catch made by G.Sharp at TSO 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at TSO 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(12:50 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to TSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A. Muhammad; C.Williams at TSO 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSO 25(12:18 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSO 25(12:11 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSO 33(12:04 - 4th) J.Sackett 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO 25. Fair catch by J.Howard.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(12:00 - 4th) A.Body rushed to TSO 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.French at TSO 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(11:22 - 4th) D.Franklin rushed to TSO 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; M.French at TSO 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(10:38 - 4th) A.Body pass complete to TSO 36. Catch made by K.Charlo at TSO 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by X.Spencer at TSO 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 39(9:52 - 4th) C.Lewis rushed to TSO 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Morris; M.French at TSO 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 40(9:10 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TSO 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Causey; M.French at TSO 40.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 40(8:31 - 4th) R.Garcia punts 38 yards to UTSA 22 Center-TSO. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 22. Tackled by C.Williams; J.Hardman at UTSA 33.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 33(8:20 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Trent; J.Hardman at UTSA 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - TXSO 34(7:47 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hardman at UTSA 43.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 43(7:29 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 43. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by N.Harris at TSO 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 24(7:14 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to TSO 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor; J.McGraw at TSO 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 14(6:38 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to TSO 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Simmons at TSO 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - TXSO 7(6:00 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to TSO 7. Catch made by D.Clark at TSO 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Clark for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 36 yards from UTSA 35 to the TSO 29. Fair catch by J.Howard.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(5:51 - 4th) K.Harris rushed to TSO 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton; K.Brown at TSO 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 30(5:06 - 4th) K.Harris rushed to TSO 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton; M.Jones at TSO 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 31(3:56 - 4th) C.Lewis rushed to TSO 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Frazier at TSO 38.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSA 38(2:58 - 4th) R.Garcia punts 41 yards to UTSA 21 Center-TSO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 21(2:52 - 4th) C.Peters rushed to UTSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Cole at UTSA 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 23(2:08 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Cook; K.Spraggins at UTSA 25.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - TXSO 25(1:34 - 4th) C.Peters rushed to UTSA 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Chance; J.McGraw at UTSA 24.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXSO 24(0:44 - 4th) L.Dean punts 76 yards to TSO End Zone Center-UTSA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(0:31 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TSO 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Holt; T.Leonard at TSO 18.
