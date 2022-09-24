|
|
|AKRON
|LIB
Liberty holds on to defeat Akron 21-12
LYCHBURG, Va. (AP) Jonathan Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Dae Dae Hunter ran for the clinching touchdown as Liberty defeated Akron 21-12 on Saturday night.
Bennett threw touchdown passes of 22 yards to Khaleb Coleman and 30 to Treon Sibley to put the Flames (3-1) up 14-0 in the first minute of the second quarter. The Zips (1-3) had a chance to tie it early in the fourth.
DJ Irons hit Alex Adams for an 11-yard score to pull Akron within 14-12 but Irons was stopped on a 2-point conversion run. The Zips final four drives did not produce a threat.
Bennett, Liberty's third-string quarterback, was 13 of 27 for 152 yards and an interception. With the offense struggling following the early lead, fourth-straight quarter Nate Hampton entered the game to engineer the key drive.
Starting on their own 48, Hunter carried four times, including a 31-yard burst, and Hampton had back-to-back carries for 12 yards. Eventually Hunter capped it with a 1-yard plunge. Hunter finished with 118 yards on 18 carries.
Irons was 29 of 52 for 269 yards.
The Flames lost quarterback Charlie Brewer in the first quarter of the season opener and Kaidon Salter, who started the last two games, sat out with a groin injury after nearly leading the Flames past Wake Forest last week.
-----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|321
|315
|Total Plays
|80
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|163
|Rush Attempts
|28
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|269
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|29-52
|13-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-79
|8-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.0
|6-47.2
|Return Yards
|72
|9
|Punts - Returns
|3-52
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|29/52
|269
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|12
|52
|0
|11
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|14
|-1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|18
|11
|93
|0
|16
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|7
|5
|48
|1
|11
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|6
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|4
|3
|24
|0
|22
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|8
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
A. Williams Jr. 2 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|5-10
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 40 LB
|B. McCoy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fish 35 LB
|A. Fish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Threatt 21 DB
|C. Threatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hawkins 98 DL
|L. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 99 DL
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 55 DL
|K. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez 44 K
|N. Perez
|2/3
|34
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|6
|37.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|3
|17.3
|38
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|13/27
|152
|2
|1
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|18
|118
|1
|31
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|7
|28
|0
|14
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|5
|19
|0
|7
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|5
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|5
|4
|47
|0
|13
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|10
|5
|40
|0
|14
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|2
|2
|31
|1
|22
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|4
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|5-1
|3.5
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anthony 8 CB
|D. Anthony
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-4
|1.5
|0
|
J. Hardy 94 DE
|J. Hardy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 5 DT
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 3 DE
|S. Sings V
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|6
|47.2
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(14:57 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 25(14:50 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 25(14:42 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to LIB 30 Center-AKR. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 30. Tackled by B.Arslanian at LIB 39.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(14:32 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; V.Jones at LIB 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 44(14:00 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(13:48 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 40(13:05 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; B.McCoy at AKR 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 39(12:25 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to AKR 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 34(11:59 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 31(11:20 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 17(11:11 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-C.McCaw False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LIB 22(11:11 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 22(11:04 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 22. Catch made by K.Coleman at AKR 22. Gain of 22 yards. K.Coleman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(10:58 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by D.George at AKR 25. Gain of 7 yards. D.George ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 32(10:32 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese; R.Rahimi at AKR 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(10:18 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by D.George at AKR 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(9:55 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-T.Brank False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 48(9:43 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.George at LIB 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 35.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - AKRON 35(8:53 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 35(8:38 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; D.Osagiede at LIB 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(7:52 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by C.Anderson at LIB 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; M.Smith at LIB 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(7:14 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Clark; M.Smith at LIB 20.
|Int
2 & 7 - AKRON 20(6:33 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 20. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at LIB 20.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(6:33 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at LIB 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(6:15 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy; C.Harper at LIB 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 37(5:52 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 37(5:42 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 37. Catch made by J.Lofton at LIB 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 50(5:27 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to AKR 50 for 0 yards. S.Louis FUMBLES forced by Z.Morton. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-D.Robinson at LIB 44. Tackled by LIB at LIB 44.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(5:24 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by T.Banks at LIB 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - AKRON 46(4:54 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - AKRON 46(4:43 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 41 for -13 yards (T.Clark; K.Charles)
|Punt
4 & 25 - AKRON 41(3:55 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 27 yards to LIB 32 Center-AKR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(3:49 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at LIB 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(3:19 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at LIB 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 41(2:40 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at LIB 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 45(2:07 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by J.Lofton at LIB 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; D.Lewis at AKR 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(1:29 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 25 for 18 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at AKR 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(0:45 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 24.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 24(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 15 - LIB 30(14:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by T.Sibley at AKR 30. Gain of 30 yards. T.Sibley for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 64 yards from LIB 35 to the AKR 1. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Osagiede; A.Jones at AKR 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(14:04 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by D.George at AKR 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; T.Dupree at AKR 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 35(13:24 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Reese; D.Anthony at AKR 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(12:58 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by D.George at AKR 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at AKR 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 48(12:14 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at LIB 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(11:44 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 46(11:35 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; A.Walker at LIB 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 43(10:55 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by A.Williams at LIB 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(10:22 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to LIB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Clark; M.Smith at LIB 32.
|Sack
2 & 10 - AKRON 32(9:43 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at LIB 35 for -3 yards (D.Johnson)
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - AKRON 35(9:02 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by D.George at LIB 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; D.Anthony at LIB 37.
|No Good
4 & 15 - AKRON 45(8:33 - 2nd) N.Perez 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 37(8:27 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 37 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.McCoy at LIB 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 37(7:48 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson; V.Jones at LIB 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 42(6:56 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 42. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Durant N.Thompson at AKR 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(5:48 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to AKR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at AKR 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 46(5:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at AKR 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 42.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 42(4:51 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 42. Catch made by K.Coleman at AKR 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(4:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by J.Lofton at AKR 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 22(3:49 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 22(3:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to AKR 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fish at AKR 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 21(3:16 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to AKR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 19.
4 & 7 - LIB 23(2:48 - 2nd) N.Brown 37 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-LIB Holder-LIB. T.Durant blocked the kick. K.Thomas recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by LIB at AKR 23.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(2:33 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at AKR 25.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 25(2:11 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; M.Smith at AKR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(1:53 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 29 for yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 29. PENALTY on AKR-M.Banes Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 25 - AKRON 32(1:48 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by D.George at AKR 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at AKR 44.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AKRON 44(1:42 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 38 for -6 yards (D.Johnson; D.Osagiede)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - AKRON 38(1:36 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes.
|Punt
4 & 19 - AKRON 38(1:31 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 38 yards to LIB 24 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 24(1:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-A.Henderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LIB 19(1:24 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 19(1:18 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Thompson at LIB 32.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LIB 32(1:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 32(1:05 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 45 yards to AKR 23 Center-LIB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(0:56 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 23(0:50 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by D.George at AKR 23. Gain of 7 yards. D.George ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 30(0:44 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 32 for 2 yards. C.Wiley ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 32(0:39 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at AKR 43.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(0:27 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 43. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 16. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(0:21 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 16(0:17 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 16(0:09 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - AKRON 24(0:04 - 2nd) N.Perez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 62 yards from AKR 35 to the LIB 3. T.Sibley returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thomas at LIB 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(14:55 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; T.Durant at LIB 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 28(14:36 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at LIB 27.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 27(13:54 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LIB 27(13:46 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 48 yards to AKR 25 Center-LIB. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 25. Tackled by A.Mock at AKR 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(13:34 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at AKR 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 39(12:55 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; R.Rahimi at AKR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(12:14 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 47(12:10 - 3rd) J.Norrils rushed to AKR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; D.Osagiede at AKR 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 48(11:36 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(11:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-T.Banks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 46(10:45 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; J.Hardy at LIB 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - AKRON 44(10:01 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by D.George at LIB 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 36(9:26 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by C.Wiley at LIB 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton; T.Dupree at LIB 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(8:36 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 18. PENALTY on LIB-R.Rahimi Defensive Targeting 9 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - AKRON 9(8:29 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 9(8:10 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - AKRON 8(7:35 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - AKRON 16(7:24 - 3rd) N.Perez 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 64 yards from AKR 35 to the LIB 1. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at LIB 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25(7:11 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for S.Louis.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 25(7:07 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by J.Lofton at LIB 25. Gain of 11 yards. J.Lofton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 36(6:48 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 36(6:46 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 36(6:41 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 36(6:36 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 45 yards to AKR 19 Center-LIB. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 19. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(6:23 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by T.Brank at LIB 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; D.Anthony at LIB 35. PENALTY on AKR-D.Latimer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - AKRON 50(5:48 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - AKRON 50(5:48 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 50. Catch made by T.Grimes at LIB 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; B.Green at LIB 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 48(4:55 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 41.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - AKRON 41(4:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - AKRON 46(4:09 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 41 yards to LIB 5 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Douglas. PENALTY on AKR-T.Grimes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 15(4:00 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 15. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 15. Gain of 14 yards. D.Douglas ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 29(3:48 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at LIB 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 46(3:31 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 46(3:29 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Threatt at LIB 47.
|Int
3 & 9 - LIB 47(2:58 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 32. Intercepted by D.Lewis at AKR 32. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 48(2:41 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; D.Osagiede at LIB 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 46(2:17 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(1:57 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; B.Green at LIB 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 33(1:32 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by C.Wiley at LIB 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony; A.Washington at LIB 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 21(1:08 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 21(1:09 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 21(1:02 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by D.George at LIB 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; B.Green at LIB 5. PENALTY on LIB-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - AKRON 5(0:35 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards declined. PENALTY on AKR-J.Norrils Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 20(0:30 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - AKRON 19(15:00 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; K.Charles at LIB 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - AKRON 11(14:27 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 11. Catch made by A.Adams at LIB 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Adams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Irons rushed to LIB 3 for yards. Tackled by K.Charles M.Smith at LIB 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 4th) N.Paxos kicks 58 yards from AKR 35 to the LIB 7. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at LIB 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 29(14:14 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-C.McCaw False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - LIB 24(14:14 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 23 for -1 yards (D.Johnson)
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - LIB 23(13:35 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at LIB 33.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - LIB 33(13:17 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-C.Yarbrough False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LIB 28(12:57 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 28(12:22 - 4th) A.Alves punts 44 yards to AKR 28 Center-LIB. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 28. Tackled by T.Dupree at AKR 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(12:40 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Butler; A.Washington at AKR 36.
|Sack
2 & 7 - AKRON 36(11:54 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 25 for -11 yards (D.Johnson)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - AKRON 25(11:38 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|Punt
4 & 18 - AKRON 25(11:25 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 34 yards to LIB 41 Center-AKR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(11:17 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at LIB 43.
|-8 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 43(10:52 - 4th) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 35 for -8 yards. Tackled by AKR at LIB 35.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LIB 35(10:12 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for S.Louis.
|Punt
4 & 16 - LIB 35(10:08 - 4th) A.Alves punts 64 yards to AKR 1 Center-LIB. Downed by T.Dupree.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 1(9:57 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Sings; J.Scruggs at AKR 5.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AKRON 5(9:19 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 5(9:14 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Naim.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 5(9:09 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 37 yards to AKR 42 Center-AKR. D.Douglas returned punt from the AKR 42. Tackled by K.Bauman; A.Fish at AKR 42. PENALTY on LIB-J.Treadwell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(8:59 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thomas; K.Martin at LIB 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 49(8:30 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 46.
|+31 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 46(8:01 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 15 for 31 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; B.Arslanian at AKR 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 15(7:26 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to AKR 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; N.Thompson at AKR 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 10(6:57 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to AKR 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; K.Martin at AKR 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 3(6:05 - 4th) M.Bollinger rushed to AKR 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; C.Harper at AKR 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LIB 1(5:27 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to AKR 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 1(4:54 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(4:46 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by D.George at AKR 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at AKR 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(4:26 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; A.Walker at AKR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AKRON 40(3:54 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; T.Clark at AKR 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - AKRON 40(3:16 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Sack
4 & 5 - AKRON 40(3:12 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 35 for -5 yards (T.Clark)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 49(3:04 - 4th) N.Hampton pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.Douglas at AKR 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Threatt at AKR 18. PENALTY on LIB-T.Sibley Offensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 25 - LIB 50(2:59 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to AKR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Hawkins at AKR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - LIB 46(2:50 - 4th) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+3 YD
3 & 21 - LIB 46(2:42 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to AKR 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 43.
|Penalty
4 & 18 - LIB 43(1:38 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-LIB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 23 - LIB 48(1:38 - 4th) A.Alves punts 37 yards to AKR 11 Center-LIB. Fair catch by T.Grimes.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(1:33 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 11. Catch made by S.Naim at AKR 11. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at AKR 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 22(1:19 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 22. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at AKR 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 26(0:57 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by S.Naim at AKR 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at AKR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - AKRON 29(0:55 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - AKRON 29(0:49 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
-
7USC
OREGST
10
7
4th 11:54 PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
7
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
24
6
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
17
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
49
Final PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
12
21
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
29
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
34
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
23
20
Final/2OT ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
27
34
Final ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
21
23
Final ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
34
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
27
10
Final FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
7
16
Final NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
23
31
Final ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
27
24
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
20
56
Final ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
26
28
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
17
14
Final BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
38
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
10
41
Final
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
55
Final SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
21
52
Final ABC
-
BC
FSU
14
44
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
26
45
Final FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
41
34
Final FOX
-
UL
LAMON
17
21
Final ESP+