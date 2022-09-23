|
|
TNCHAT
ILL
Illinois routs Chattanooga 31-0 for best start since 2015
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Chase Brown became the first Illinois running back to rush for 100-plus yards in five straight games, Tommy DeVito passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and the Fighting Illini blanked Chattanooga 31-0 on Thursday night.
Illinois improved to 3-1 and is off to its best start since 2015.
Brown capped a five-play, 64-yard scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run after the defense forced Chattanooga (3-1) into a three-and-out on its first drive.
He finished with 108 rushing yards on 20 carries and currently leads all FBS rushers with 604 yards through four games.
The closest the Mocs came to scoring came early in the second quarter when they drove to the Illinois 16-yard line. Jartavius Martin picked off a Preston Hutchinson pass in the end zone to end the Mocs' threat.
The Illini recorded their first shutout since a 2015 win over Western Illinois.
Chattanooga went just 4 of 14 on third downs and gained 142 total yards. Illinois piled up 502 yards of offense.
Hutchinson was sacked four times and completed just 6 of 18 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions.
Illinois nearly quadrupled Chattanooga's total first-half yardage, 332 yards to 84 yards, and led 24-0 at intermission.
Thursday night marked the first time in Illinois football history that two receivers tallied more than 100 receiving yards and a running back ran for more than 100 yards in the same game. Pat Bryant caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah Williams hauled in nine passes for 103 yards and a score.
Williams' 63-yard touchdown off a screen pass made it 31-0 with 4:56 left in the third.
DeVito became the first Illinois quarterback to pass for more than 300 yards in a game since Brandon Peters threw for 369 yards at Michigan State in 2019.
Ailym Ford rattled off runs of 39 and 32 yards for the Mocs' biggest gains of the night. He finished with 93 yards on 17 carries.
Andrew Southard missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt early in the third quarter after Ford's 32-yard run took the Mocs into Illini territory.
Caleb Griffin kicked a 34-yard field goal to put Illinois up 10-0 in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: The Illini prepared well for a better-than-usual FCS opponent and dominated accordingly to set themselves up in good position to make a bowl appearance with two-thirds of the schedule left. Illinois is a step or two away from contending in a wide-open Big Ten West thanks to stellar defense and a much improved passing attack with new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. making the calls.
Chattanooga: The Mocs can chalk this one up to talent differential and short rest after a strong start to their campaign. Rusty Wright's group could be in the mix for the Southern Conference title in November.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga: The Mocs visit East Tennessee State on Oct. 1.
Illinois: Bret Bielema returns to his old stamping grounds when the Illini play at Wisconsin on Oct. 1.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|20
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|142
|502
|Total Plays
|52
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|167
|Rush Attempts
|33
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|49
|335
|Comp. - Att.
|6-19
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|1.0
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.7
|5-31.4
|Return Yards
|0
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|335
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson 9 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|6/18
|49
|0
|2
|
C. Copeland 18 QB
|C. Copeland
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ford 0 RB
|A. Ford
|17
|93
|0
|39
|
G. Appleberry 8 RB
|G. Appleberry
|11
|34
|0
|18
|
P. Hutchinson 9 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|5
|-34
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Arnett 13 WR
|T. Arnett
|5
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
J. Gibson 87 TE
|J. Gibson
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Whatley 7 WR
|J. Whatley
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Toney 83 TE
|K. Toney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Overton 16 TE
|C. Overton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mayes 2 WR
|J. Mayes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 3 WR
|T. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Phillips 11 WR
|S. Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Maxwell 90 DL
|D. Maxwell
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Prince 95 DL
|J. Prince
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Southard 47 K
|A. Southard
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|23/31
|329
|3
|0
|
A. Sitkowski 9 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|2/3
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|20
|108
|1
|24
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|4
|35
|0
|23
|
C. Hayden 22 RB
|C. Hayden
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
A. Laughery 21 RB
|A. Laughery
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Sitkowski 9 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|4
|-14
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|7
|6
|112
|1
|37
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|9
|9
|103
|1
|63
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|4
|2
|32
|0
|27
|
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
M. Scott 85 WR
|M. Scott
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Morris 11 WR
|J. Morris
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|5
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Bryant 90 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|1/1
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|5
|31.4
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Vining 16 DB
|P. Vining
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Scott 85 WR
|M. Scott
|2
|4.5
|5
|0
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the CHT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Hutchinson pass complete to CHT 25. Catch made by J.Gibson at CHT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TNCHAT 29(14:33 - 1st) A.Ford rushed to CHT 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TNCHAT 28(13:53 - 1st) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TNCHAT 28(13:48 - 1st) G.Boring punts 36 yards to ILL 36 Center-CHT. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(13:41 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 38(13:18 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 48.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(13:03 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 48. Catch made by P.Bryant at CHT 48. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 22(12:45 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to CHT 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 9(12:22 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to CHT End Zone for 9 yards. C.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the CHT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(12:15 - 1st) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(12:11 - 1st) P.Hutchinson pass complete to CHT 25. Catch made by J.Whatley at CHT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TNCHAT 32(11:45 - 1st) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for J.Mayes.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TNCHAT 32(11:42 - 1st) J.Pierce punts 35 yards to ILL 33 Center-CHT. Downed by CHT.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 33(11:31 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 33. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 34(11:06 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 34. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(10:52 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 46.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - ILL 46(10:27 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for J.Morris. PENALTY on CHT-K.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(10:22 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to CHT 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 30.
|Sack
2 & 1 - ILL 30(9:46 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at CHT 36 for -6 yards (J.Prince)
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 36(9:07 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to CHT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 32.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - ILL 32(8:28 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 32(8:22 - 1st) A.Ford rushed to CHT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TNCHAT 34(7:39 - 1st) A.Ford rushed to CHT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TNCHAT 36(6:58 - 1st) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for S.Phillips.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TNCHAT 36(6:45 - 1st) G.Boring punts 39 yards to ILL 25 Center-CHT. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 25. Tackled by CHT at ILL 21.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21(6:45 - 1st) P.Bryant rushed to ILL 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at ILL 24. PENALTY on ILL-B.Hightower Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - ILL 14(6:30 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to ILL 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - ILL 14(5:54 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 28.
|+37 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 28(5:19 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 28. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 28. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(4:58 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 35. Catch made by P.Bryant at CHT 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 22(4:37 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 22. Catch made by I.Williams at CHT 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 17(4:04 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to CHT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 14.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 14(3:24 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 14. Catch made by I.Williams at CHT 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ILL 24(2:44 - 1st) C.Griffin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hansen Holder-ILL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the CHT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(2:39 - 1st) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TNCHAT 28(2:03 - 1st) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - TNCHAT 29(1:21 - 1st) P.Hutchinson pass complete to CHT 29. Catch made by T.Arnett at CHT 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 43(0:50 - 1st) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for K.Toney.
|Int
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 43(0:43 - 1st) P.Hutchinson pass INTERCEPTED at CHT 38. Intercepted by K.Randolph at CHT 38. K.Randolph FUMBLES forced by P.Hutchinson. Fumble RECOVERED by CHT-M.Curtis at CHT 26.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 26(15:00 - 2nd) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at CHT 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - TNCHAT 25(14:55 - 2nd) P.Hutchinson pass complete to CHT 25. Catch made by T.Arnett at CHT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 36(14:35 - 2nd) A.Ford rushed to CHT 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 45.
|+39 YD
2 & 1 - TNCHAT 45(14:09 - 2nd) A.Ford rushed to ILL 16 for 39 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 16.
|Int
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 16(12:16 - 2nd) P.Hutchinson pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 16. Intercepted by J.Martin at ILL 16. Tackled by CHT at ILL 16. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(12:16 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 20. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 22.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 22(12:01 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 22. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 37(11:48 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 37(11:46 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 37. Catch made by L.Ford at ILL 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 43(11:29 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 43. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 48(11:11 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 48(11:08 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 48. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 44.
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 44(10:44 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 44. Catch made by M.Scott at CHT 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(10:36 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 25. Catch made by M.Marchese at CHT 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Marchese for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 62 yards from ILL 35 to the CHT 3. Fair catch by J.Whatley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(9:14 - 2nd) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(9:08 - 2nd) A.Ford rushed to CHT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(8:24 - 2nd) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson sacked at CHT 16 for -9 yards (G.Jacas; S.Coleman)
|Punt
4 & 19 - TNCHAT 16(7:35 - 2nd) G.Boring punts 32 yards to CHT 48 Center-CHT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(7:35 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to CHT 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 47.
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 47(7:02 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 47. Catch made by B.Hightower at CHT 47. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 20. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(6:41 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to CHT 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ILL 17(6:03 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 17(5:57 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to CHT 17. Catch made by P.Bryant at CHT 17. Gain of 17 yards. P.Bryant for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 30 yards from ILL 35 to the CHT 35. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 35(5:52 - 2nd) A.Ford rushed to CHT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TNCHAT 36(5:16 - 2nd) P.Hutchinson pass complete to CHT 36. Catch made by T.Arnett at CHT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TNCHAT 43(4:38 - 2nd) A.Ford rushed to CHT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TNCHAT 43(3:57 - 2nd) G.Boring punts 46 yards to ILL 11 Center-CHT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 11(3:48 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 19(3:25 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 20.
|+24 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 20(2:53 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 24 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 44(2:29 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for J.Morris.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 44(2:24 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 44. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 45.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 45(1:51 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 45. Catch made by J.Morris at ILL 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(1:30 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to CHT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 37.
|Sack
2 & 8 - ILL 37(1:23 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at CHT 40 for -3 yards (D.Maxwell)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ILL 40(1:10 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 40(0:53 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 32 yards to CHT 8 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by T.Leitzsey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Southard kicks 57 yards from CHT 35 to the ILL 8. P.Vining returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHT at ILL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 38(14:54 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 41(14:18 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 41. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 46.
|Sack
3 & 2 - ILL 46(13:35 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 41 for -5 yards (D.Maxwell)
|Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 41(12:59 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 11 yards to CHT 48 Center-L.Hansen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 48(12:53 - 3rd) A.Ford rushed to ILL 20 for 32 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 20(12:28 - 3rd) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson sacked at ILL 26 for -6 yards (S.Brown)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TNCHAT 26(12:03 - 3rd) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for J.Whatley.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - TNCHAT 26(11:45 - 3rd) A.Ford rushed to ILL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 26.
|No Good
4 & 16 - TNCHAT 33(11:14 - 3rd) A.Southard 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CHT Holder-CHT.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(11:08 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 33(10:36 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to ILL 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(9:57 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 49. PENALTY on ILL-I.Williams Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - ILL 36(9:57 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ILL 36(9:42 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 36. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 36.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ILL 36(9:04 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ILL 36(9:00 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 32 yards to CHT 32 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by R.Meed.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 32(8:51 - 3rd) A.Ford rushed to CHT 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TNCHAT 36(8:14 - 3rd) A.Ford rushed to CHT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TNCHAT 39(7:36 - 3rd) P.Hutchinson pass complete to CHT 39. Catch made by J.Gibson at CHT 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 45(7:02 - 3rd) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for T.Arnett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 45(6:58 - 3rd) A.Ford rushed to CHT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TNCHAT 45(6:14 - 3rd) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson sacked at CHT 36 for -9 yards (J.Newton; S.Coleman)
|Punt
4 & 19 - TNCHAT 36(5:37 - 3rd) G.Boring punts 36 yards to ILL 28 Center-CHT. M.Scott returned punt from the ILL 28. Tackled by CHT at ILL 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 33(5:26 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 37.
|+63 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 37(5:06 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 37. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 37. Gain of 63 yards. I.Williams for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 62 yards from ILL 35 to the CHT 3. Fair catch by J.Whatley.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(4:56 - 3rd) P.Hutchinson rushed to CHT 18 for -7 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 18.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - TNCHAT 18(4:14 - 3rd) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - TNCHAT 18(3:33 - 3rd) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 36 for 18 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 36(2:59 - 3rd) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson sacked at CHT 33 for -3 yards (A.Bryant)
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - TNCHAT 33(2:15 - 3rd) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 34.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TNCHAT 34(1:39 - 3rd) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 34.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TNCHAT 34(0:59 - 3rd) G.Boring punts 65 yards to ILL 1 Center-CHT. Downed by C.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 1(0:46 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 1(0:12 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for J.Morris.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ILL 1(0:09 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 1.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 1(15:00 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 49 yards to ILL 50 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by J.Mayes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 50(14:54 - 4th) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for T.Arnett.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 50(14:48 - 4th) A.Ford rushed to ILL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TNCHAT 49(14:01 - 4th) P.Hutchinson steps back to pass. P.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for J.Mayes.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TNCHAT 49(13:56 - 4th) J.Pierce punts 30 yards to ILL 19 Center-CHT. Downed by C.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 19(13:47 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 22(13:15 - 4th) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 22. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 23(12:36 - 4th) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 28.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ILL 28(11:56 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 33 yards to CHT 39 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by I.Darkangelo.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 39(11:43 - 4th) A.Ford rushed to CHT 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - TNCHAT 37(11:08 - 4th) A.Ford rushed to CHT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TNCHAT 40(10:22 - 4th) C. Copeland steps back to pass. C. Copeland pass incomplete intended for C.Overton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TNCHAT 40(10:15 - 4th) G.Boring punts 47 yards to ILL 13 Center-CHT. M.Scott returned punt from the ILL 13. Tackled by CHT at ILL 17.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(10:04 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 23(9:22 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 46 for 23 yards. Tackled by CHT at ILL 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46(8:38 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to CHT 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 48(7:53 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to CHT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 45(7:09 - 4th) A.Sitkowski rushed to CHT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(6:33 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to CHT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 40(5:44 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to CHT 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 28(5:03 - 4th) R.Love rushed to CHT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 28(4:16 - 4th) A.Laughery rushed to CHT 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 23(3:30 - 4th) A.Laughery rushed to CHT 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 22.
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - ILL 22(2:43 - 4th) A.Laughery rushed to CHT 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHT at CHT 19.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 19(2:37 - 4th) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TNCHAT 22(2:02 - 4th) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TNCHAT 27(1:26 - 4th) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 31(0:53 - 4th) G.Appleberry rushed to CHT 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by ILL at CHT 31.
