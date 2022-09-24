|
|
|ARKST
|ODU
Old Dominion wins first conference game as Sun Belt member
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Hayden Wolff passed for 279 yards with two touchdowns and led a second-half rally as Old Dominion defeated Arkansas State 29-26 on Saturday for its first Sun Belt Conference victory.
The Monarchs (2-2, 1-0) trailed 12-0 at halftime and 19-7 early in the third quarter. After Wolff hit Ali Jennings with a 77-yard touchdown pass to get within 19-14, the teams would trade touchdowns - and the lead - three times in the next 20 minutes of play.
With 2:13 left in the third quarter, Deeve Harris returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown and Old Dominion took a 21-19 lead. With 12:10 left in the fourth, quarterback AJ Mayer ran 23 yards for a touchdown and a 26-21 Arkansas State lead.
Wolff's second touchdown went to Zack Kuntz and a successful two-point conversion put Old Dominion ahead 29-26 with 6:33 to go.
Arkansas State turned the ball over on downs near midfield on its next possession then an ODU punt pinned the Red Wolves at their own 2 with 1:09 remaining. The Red Wolves were unable to mount a drive and the clock ran out on when Old Dominion recovered a fumble on a wild scramble play.
James Blackman completed 23 of 35 passes for 285 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Arkansas State (1-3, 0-1). Jeff Foreman had four catches for 115 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown.
Old Dominion was a member of Conference USA last season.
--
|
J. Foreman
14 WR
115 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
H. Wolff
11 QB
279 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -11 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|12
|Rushing
|11
|2
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|409
|330
|Total Plays
|82
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|51
|Rush Attempts
|47
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|297
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.8
|7-40.6
|Return Yards
|17
|40
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|3-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|297
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|330
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|23/35
|297
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|7
|46
|1
|23
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|14
|41
|1
|12
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|10
|35
|0
|11
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|15
|-16
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|10
|4
|115
|1
|49
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|8
|7
|75
|0
|17
|
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|5
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|5
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Jenkins 0 WR
|D. Jenkins
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
K. Waleed 8 WR
|K. Waleed
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Flowers 18 DE
|D. Flowers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Shorter 26 LB
|T. Shorter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geathers 92 DE
|T. Geathers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|44
|3/3
|6
|
A. Ellison 32 K
|A. Ellison
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|6
|40.8
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|3
|17.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|8.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|19/32
|279
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|9
|36
|1
|15
|
O. Sanni 29 RB
|O. Sanni
|8
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|2
|-11
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|8
|4
|140
|1
|77
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|6
|4
|46
|0
|20
|
Z. Kuntz 80 TE
|Z. Kuntz
|6
|3
|46
|1
|34
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|6
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|3
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Sanni 29 RB
|O. Sanni
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|7
|40.6
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|3
|13.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; J.Henderson at ARKS 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 38(14:12 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; T.Bibby at ARKS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 37(13:51 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 37(13:42 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 38 yards to ODU 25 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(13:34 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ODU 25(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-T.Geathers Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 30(13:28 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 30(13:19 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 30. Gain of 2 yards. K.Wicks ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32(13:19 - 1st) E.Duane punts 36 yards to ARKS 32 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(13:05 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; J.Henderson at ARKS 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 38(12:36 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ford; T.Ra-El at ARKS 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(12:07 - 1st) J.Blackman rushed to ODU 48 for 9 yards. J.Blackman ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 48(11:34 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ODU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; D.Harris at ODU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(11:09 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ODU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; K.Trinidad at ODU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45(10:37 - 1st) J.Blackman scrambles to ODU 42 for 3 yards. J.Blackman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 42(9:55 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 42(9:50 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 34 yards to ODU 8 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 8(9:40 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Shorter at ODU 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 10(9:11 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; J.Harris at ODU 15.
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 15(8:40 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 15. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 15. Gain of 21 yards. A.Jennings ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(8:03 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; T.Geathers at ODU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ODU 34(7:33 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - ODU 34(7:28 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49(6:59 - 1st) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 46(6:21 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by J.Bly at ARKS 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 30(6:02 - 1st) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 30(5:33 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 30(5:23 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|No Good
4 & 10 - ODU 38(5:16 - 1st) E.Sanchez 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(5:10 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; T.Jones at ARKS 31.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 31(4:32 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; C.Wallace at ARKS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARKST 28(3:57 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARKST 28(3:50 - 1st) R.Hanson punts yards to ODU 12 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by ARKS. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(3:40 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 43(3:34 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 43(2:54 - 1st) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 49.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 49(2:13 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 39 yards to ODU 12 Center-J.Bullard. T.Harris returned punt from the ODU 12. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 13(2:02 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 13. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22. PENALTY on ODU-A.Granger Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 14 - ODU 10(1:31 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 10. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 18(1:03 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ODU 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 21(0:46 - 1st) I.Spencer rushed to ODU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ODU 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 22(0:12 - 1st) E.Duane punts 30 yards to ARKS 48 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(0:03 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ODU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; J.Henderson at ODU 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 49(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by S.Traore at ODU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 46(14:24 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 46. Catch made by R.Ealy at ODU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(14:05 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 42(13:34 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by J.Lang at ODU 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(13:03 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ODU 31 for -3 yards (K.Trinidad)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ARKST 31(12:26 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ODU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 31.
|Sack
3 & 13 - ARKST 31(11:41 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ODU 39 for -8 yards (R.Henry)
|Punt
4 & 21 - ARKST 39(11:03 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 32 yards to ODU 7 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 7(10:57 - 2nd) T.Sims rushed to ODU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 9(10:21 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ODU 9(10:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ODU 5(10:15 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly. PENALTY on ODU-N.Saldiveri Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 2nd) ODU kicks 45 yards from ODU 20 to the ARKS 35. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(10:05 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 42. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(9:47 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 4(9:32 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Snead for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:27 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35 to the ODU 4. Fair catch by L.James.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(9:27 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ODU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(9:00 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 41.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 41(8:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 39(8:11 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 39(7:40 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 32(7:02 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 31.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - ODU 31(6:25 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(6:19 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 30.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 30(5:48 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 30. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(5:15 - 2nd) J.Blackman scrambles to ODU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 49(4:43 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ODU 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(4:12 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Foreman at ODU 38. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 38. PENALTY on ARKS-N.Smith Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - ARKST 43(3:51 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ODU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 39.
|Sack
2 & 11 - ARKST 39(3:17 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ODU 45 for -6 yards (D.Brandt-Epps)
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 45(2:31 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by R.Ealy at ODU 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 34.
|+9 YD
4 & 6 - ARKST 34(1:46 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by S.Traore at ODU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(1:27 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 26(0:55 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARKST 26(0:48 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - ARKST 34(0:42 - 2nd) D.Zvada 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35 to the ODU 3. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 22(0:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 22(0:27 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ODU 22(0:22 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 21 for -1 yards (D.Flowers)
|Punt
4 & 11 - ODU 21(0:18 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 53 yards to ARKS 26 Center-B.Hatcher. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 26. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 29.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(0:07 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks yards from ODU 35 to the ODU 1. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22.
|-5 YD
1 & 13 - ODU 22(14:56 - 3rd) J.Bly rushed to ODU 17 for -5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 17(14:23 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 21.
|+34 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 21(13:58 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 21. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(13:38 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 33.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(13:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by A.Jennings at ARKS 33. Gain of 33 yards. A.Jennings for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Wolff pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by A.Jennings at ARKS 33. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 1(13:00 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Wicks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:53 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(12:18 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 43. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 49(11:45 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by J.Foreman at ODU 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Foreman for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(11:35 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 23.
|+77 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 23(11:06 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 23. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 23. Gain of 77 yards. A.Jennings for 77 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(10:48 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 28(10:22 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 32.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARKST 32(9:45 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 32. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 44. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - ARKST 17(9:14 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 17. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 20.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 20(8:15 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 52 yards to ODU 28 Center-J.Bullard. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 28. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 47(8:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by O.Sanni at ODU 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 47.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 47(7:32 - 3rd) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 45.
|Sack
3 & 12 - ODU 45(7:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 35 for -10 yards (E.Hassler)
|Punt
4 & 22 - ODU 35(6:24 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 54 yards to ARKS 11 Center-B.Hatcher. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 11. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(6:08 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 27(5:38 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by K.Waleed at ARKS 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARKST 32(5:04 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 32(4:56 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 50 yards to ODU 18 Center-J.Bullard. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 18. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22(4:45 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ODU 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 31(4:25 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 46(4:09 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 46(4:02 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 48(3:26 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 48(3:20 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 35 yards to ARKS 13 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(3:12 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 13(3:04 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 19.
|Int
3 & 4 - ARKST 19(2:23 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 16. Intercepted by D.Harris at ARKS 16. D.Harris for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(2:05 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 26(1:36 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 30 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(1:13 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 30(1:07 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 37(0:31 - 3rd) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(15:00 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 49(14:21 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ODU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(14:00 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ODU 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(13:20 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ODU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 29(12:51 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Jones at ODU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 23(12:17 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ODU End Zone for 23 yards. A.Mayer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(12:10 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 4th) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20(12:04 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 20. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ODU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 30(11:44 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 30(11:37 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by T.Sims at ODU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 34(11:11 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 39.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 39(10:38 - 4th) E.Duane punts 38 yards to ARKS 23 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(10:29 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 28(9:53 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 31(9:13 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 39.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(8:42 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 36.
|Sack
2 & 13 - ARKST 36(8:00 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 29 for -7 yards (T.Jones) J.Blackman FUMBLES forced by T.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-T.Bibby at ARKS 29. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(7:52 - 4th) I.Paige rushed to ARKS 24 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ARKS 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 24(7:23 - 4th) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ODU 22(6:55 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - ODU 22(6:47 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey. PENALTY on ARKS-K.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 7(6:41 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ARKS 7. Gain of 7 yards. Z.Kuntz for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:33 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 4th) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 29. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(6:27 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 22.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ARKST 22(6:26 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 17 for -5 yards (D.Brandt-Epps)
|Penalty
3 & 12 - ARKST 17(5:02 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 12(4:08 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 12. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 12. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 29. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 12. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 12. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 28.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 28(4:08 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(3:43 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 34.
|Sack
2 & 8 - ARKST 34(3:08 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 23 for -11 yards (T.Harris) PENALTY on ARKS-M.Butler Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+17 YD
3 & 19 - ARKST 23(2:39 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 23. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 40.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ARKST 40(2:23 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Miner Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(2:15 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 38(2:11 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - ODU 39(2:07 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 40.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 40(1:19 - 4th) E.Duane punts 38 yards to ARKS 2 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by ODU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 2(1:09 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 2(1:05 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 2. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 2. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(1:00 - 4th) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 15.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 15(0:35 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 15. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(0:21 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 18 for -15 yards (R.Johnson)
|+15 YD
2 & 25 - ARKST 22(0:00 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 22. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 22. Gain of 15 yards. Lateral to R.Ealy to ARKS 22 for yards. FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at ARKS 23. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 21.
-
7USC
OREGST
10
7
4th 11:54 PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
7
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
24
6
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
17
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
49
Final PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
12
21
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
29
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
34
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
23
20
Final/2OT ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
27
34
Final ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
21
23
Final ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
34
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
27
10
Final FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
7
16
Final NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
23
31
Final ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
27
24
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
20
56
Final ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
26
28
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
17
14
Final BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
38
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
10
41
Final
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
55
Final SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
21
52
Final ABC
-
BC
FSU
14
44
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
26
45
Final FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
41
34
Final FOX
-
UL
LAMON
17
21
Final ESP+