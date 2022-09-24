|
|
|USM
|TULANE
Southern Miss gets first win of season, edges Tulane 27-24
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zach Wilcke threw a pair of touchdown passes, Eric Scott returned an interception for a score and Southern Mississippi collected its first win of the season, beating previously unbeaten Tulane 27-24 on Saturday night.
Wilcke's 37-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston tied it at 17 late in the third quarter. Scott's pick-6 stretched the Southern Miss lead to 27-17 with 7:07 remaining. Wilcke was 17-of-25 passing for 194 yards. Caston had eight receptions for 91 yards.
Michael Pratt's 25-yard touchdown pass to Jha'Quan Jackson for Tulane capped the scoring with 19 seconds left.
Tyjae Spears ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Tulane (3-1). Spears also made five catches for 74 yards. Spears' 8-yard TD run and his 34-yard scoring run gave Tulane a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Southern Miss (1-3) ended a two-game skid in the series, a 30-13 loss in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl and a 66-24 defeat at home during the 2020 regular season.
It was the 33rd meeting in the series dating to 1979, but the first in New Orleans since 2010, a 46-10 Southern Miss win at the Louisiana Superdome. It was also the first time the teams met in Yulman Stadium.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
Z. Wilcke
12 QB
194 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 6 RuYds
|
T. Spears
22 RB
114 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 74 ReYds, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|25
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|253
|451
|Total Plays
|52
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|204
|Rush Attempts
|27
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|194
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|19-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.4
|3-25.7
|Return Yards
|45
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|194
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|17/25
|194
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|16
|44
|0
|11
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Keyes 5 QB
|T. Keyes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|10
|8
|91
|1
|37
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|6
|3
|68
|1
|31
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 27 LB
|D. Horton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|2/2
|36
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|5
|46.4
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|19/29
|247
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|22
|114
|2
|34
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|16
|58
|0
|19
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|5
|22
|0
|7
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|6
|5
|74
|0
|29
|
A. Bauman 87 TE
|A. Bauman
|4
|4
|57
|0
|20
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|55
|1
|30
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|4
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Brown 89 TE
|R. Brown
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Rogers 85 WR
|J. Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Canady 28 DB
|J. Canady
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Platt Jr. 45 LB
|C. Platt Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 8 DL
|C. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rutkowski 82 WR
|R. Rutkowski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Esnard 41 K
|K. Esnard
|1/3
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|2
|38.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Young at USM 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - USM 28(14:28 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at USM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 34(13:54 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at USM 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - USM 34(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-C.Cavallo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 29(13:10 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 33 yards to TUL 38 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(12:57 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TUL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(12:32 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 50(12:27 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 50. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts; T.Knight at USM 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(11:59 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 26.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 26(11:26 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by S.Clayton at USM 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(10:58 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to USM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; Q.Bivens at USM 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 8(10:22 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 8 yards. T.Spears for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 1st) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(10:14 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hodges at USM 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - USM 29(9:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Young; D.Williams at USM 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(9:19 - 1st) T.Keyes rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Williams at USM 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40(8:46 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USM 45.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - USM 45(8:09 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USM 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 43(7:33 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 57 yards to TUL End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(7:19 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 20. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Horton; D.Gill at TUL 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(6:49 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 45(6:19 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at USM 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 43(5:45 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(5:08 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 39(4:31 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 31. PENALTY on TUL-D.Watts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - TULANE 49(4:08 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at USM 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 37(3:22 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by S.Wyatt at USM 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 34.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TULANE 34(2:38 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34(2:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at USM 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USM 39(1:54 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hatcher at USM 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 43(1:19 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 44(0:52 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; E.Hicks at USM 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 44(0:15 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 44(0:10 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 44(0:05 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 43 yards to TUL 13 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(15:00 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel at TUL 15.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 15(14:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 15. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; J.Stanley at TUL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(13:50 - 2nd) D.McDougle rushed to TUL 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gill at TUL 47. PENALTY on USM-D.Gill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:34 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by D.McDougle at USM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 36(12:54 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 34 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at USM 34.
|+34 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 34(12:07 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 34 yards. T.Spears for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 2nd) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 55 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 10. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at USM 22.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22(11:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; M.Clark at USM 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37(11:36 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 37. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson at USM 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - USM 46(11:12 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Rutkowski at USM 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - USM 45(10:31 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at USM 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 44(9:52 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 54 yards to TUL 2 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 2(9:47 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at TUL 5.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 5(9:12 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; A.Cooley at TUL 7.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TULANE 7(8:37 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 6 for -1 yards (A.Cooley)
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 6(7:54 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 38 yards to TUL 44 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44(7:46 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by F.Gore at TUL 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - USM 37(7:25 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by C.Cavallo at TUL 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at TUL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 27(6:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 27(6:32 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TUL 23 for 4 yards. Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by M.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-T.Doss at TUL 23. Tackled by TUL at TUL 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - USM 23(6:11 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TUL 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bourgeois at TUL 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(5:53 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at TUL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 44(5:23 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TULANE 44(5:15 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 35 for -9 yards (D.Quewon)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULANE 35(4:41 - 2nd) C.Glover punts yards to TUL 35 Center-E.Hudak. J.Jones blocked the kick. B.Dennis recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TUL at TUL 25.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(4:34 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TUL 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - USM 26(4:06 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by J.Caston at TUL 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - USM 21(3:29 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TUL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - USM 26(2:36 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-M.Hunt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(2:31 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Scott at TUL 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(2:02 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Scott; M.Shorts at TUL 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 34(1:38 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at TUL 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(1:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(0:52 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 28 for 19 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(0:38 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USM 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(0:30 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Latham at USM 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 14(0:21 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 14(0:14 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 14. Catch made by T.Spears at USM 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TULANE 18(0:06 - 2nd) K.Esnard 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 47 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 18. J.Dean returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at USM 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18(0:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke kneels at the USM 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at TUL 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 32(14:31 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 34 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Scott at TUL 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 34(13:58 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at TUL 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(13:28 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at TUL 47.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TULANE 47(12:43 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears. PENALTY on TUL-A.Bauman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - TULANE 37(12:37 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; S.Latham at TUL 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - TULANE 40(11:57 - 3rd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at TUL 42.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TULANE 42(11:17 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 39 yards to USM 19 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 19(11:10 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 19(11:06 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 19(11:02 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 19(10:57 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to TUL 36 Center-T.Harvey. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 36. Tackled by USM at TUL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(10:47 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 35. Catch made by I.Celestine at TUL 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TUL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 43(10:15 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at TUL 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(9:45 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; N.Brooks at USM 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(8:59 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to USM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 36(8:27 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 36. Catch made by T.Spears at USM 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at USM 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 33(7:42 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to USM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(7:08 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at USM 37 for -6 yards (J.Williams)
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - TULANE 37(6:27 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by A.Bauman at USM 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 29(5:52 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to USM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 30.
|No Good
4 & 9 - TULANE 37(5:04 - 3rd) K.Esnard 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30(4:59 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at USM 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - USM 35(4:31 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at USM 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - USM 38(3:53 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at USM 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(3:22 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 42. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Clark; L.Brooks at USM 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - USM 49(3:00 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TUL 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; C.Platt at TUL 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 47(2:36 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TUL 37 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at TUL 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37(2:02 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by J.Caston at TUL 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Caston for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:53 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 48 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at TUL 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(1:22 - 3rd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; T.Newsome at USM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(0:45 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to USM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at USM 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 37(0:12 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to USM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 32(15:00 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to USM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(14:40 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to USM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens; J.Ratcliff at USM 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 29(14:03 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by R.Brown at USM 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 24(13:17 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to USM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Stanley at USM 21.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 21(12:55 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to USM 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at USM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(12:18 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 20(12:11 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to USM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens; J.Williams at USM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 20(11:34 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
4 & 10 - TULANE 27(11:25 - 4th) K.Esnard 37 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover. N.Brooks blocked the kick. D.Gill recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TUL at USM 42.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(11:16 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 44.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44(10:21 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TUL 44. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 13. PENALTY on TUL-TUL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 13(10:21 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-K.Barnes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - USM 18(9:58 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 18. Catch made by J.Caston at TUL 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - USM 3(9:25 - 4th) Z.Wilcke rushed to TUL 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 4(8:45 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - USM 4(8:35 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-C.McMillian False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 9(8:35 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - USM 16(8:30 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-M.Hunt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:26 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley; D.Gill at TUL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 29(7:56 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at TUL 29.
|Int
3 & 6 - TULANE 29(7:20 - 4th) M.Pratt pass INTERCEPTED at TUL 35. Intercepted by E.Scott at TUL 35. E.Scott for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:07 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 18 for -7 yards (A.Habas)
|+19 YD
2 & 17 - TULANE 18(6:35 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 18. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 18. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at TUL 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(6:12 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by S.Clayton at TUL 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at TUL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TULANE 43(5:29 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Rogers.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 43(5:21 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at TUL 45.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TULANE 45(4:55 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45(4:48 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TUL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 44.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - USM 44(4:37 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TUL 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - USM 47(4:31 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TUL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 36.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - USM 36(3:42 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to TUL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(3:15 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TUL 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - USM 37(2:32 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TUL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - USM 32(1:50 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TUL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 30.
|+2 YD
4 & 5 - USM 30(1:01 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to TUL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 28.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(0:56 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USM at TUL 40.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(0:44 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 40. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(0:35 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at USM 49 for yards (Q.Bivens) PENALTY on USM-Q.Bivens Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:28 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Rogers.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:25 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at USM 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Jackson for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 4th) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 4th) K.Esnard kicks onside 7 from TUL 35 to TUL 42. C.Pittman returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at TUL 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(0:17 - 4th) Z.Wilcke kneels at the TUL 43.
-
7USC
OREGST
10
7
4th 10:27 PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
7
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
24
6
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
17
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
49
Final PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
12
21
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
29
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
34
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
23
20
Final/2OT ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
27
34
Final ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
21
23
Final ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
34
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
27
10
Final FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
7
16
Final NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
23
31
Final ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
27
24
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
20
56
Final ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
26
28
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
17
14
Final BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
38
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
10
41
Final
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
55
Final SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
21
52
Final ABC
-
BC
FSU
14
44
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
26
45
Final FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
41
34
Final FOX
-
UL
LAMON
17
21
Final ESP+