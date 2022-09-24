|
|
|MRSHL
|TROY
Big plays help Troy defeat Marshall 16-7
TROY, Ala. (AP) Buddha Jones returned a fumble 23 yards for Troy's only touchdown, Brooks Buce kicked three field goals and Troy defeated Marshall 16-7 on Saturday night.
Troy's Gunnar Watson threw for 321 yards to go over 5,000 for his career. Tez Johnson and Jabre Barber both had over 100 yards receiving with each setting up fourth-quarter field goals with big gains after receptions.
Jones' touchdown came after T.J. Jackson strip-sacked Henry Colombi for a 7-0 lead and Buce added a field goal in the first quarter which came on a drive that included a 63-yard Johnson reception, 51 yards coming after the catch.
Khalan Laborn had 113 yards, his fourth straight game over 100, and scored on a 14-yard run in the third quarter, the only touchdown for the Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt).
Johnson had 39 yards after the catch for a 58-yard reception and Barber went 40 yards after a reception in the final quarter to set up Buce. Johnson had 121 yards on just two receptions and Barber 101 on four. Of Watson's 321 yards passing, 233 came on yards after the catch.
Carlton Martial of Troy (2-2, 1-1) had 17 tackles - four solo - giving him 474 to become the Sun Belt's all-time leader
Marshall didn't over 100 yards either passing or rushing and was outgained 418-169. The Herd came in with the nation's sixth-ranked rushing offense at 263.3 per game.
---
|
K. Laborn
8 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
T. Johnson
15 WR
121 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|13
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|169
|421
|Total Plays
|68
|56
|Avg Gain
|2.5
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|100
|Rush Attempts
|47
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|78
|321
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|0.8
|10.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|8-69
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.6
|4-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|78
|PASS YDS
|321
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|8/13
|49
|0
|0
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|3/7
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|29
|113
|1
|17
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|7
|-3
|0
|10
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|6
|-32
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|5
|3
|37
|0
|21
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 89 DL
|D. Barber
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Alston 2 DL
|E. Alston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coffman 94 DL
|J. Coffman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|7
|39.4
|4
|48
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|2
|44.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|15/25
|321
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|14
|85
|0
|44
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|9
|34
|0
|10
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|3
|0
|0
|3
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|4
|-18
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|4
|2
|121
|0
|63
|
J. Barber 5 WR
|J. Barber
|6
|4
|101
|0
|60
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|1
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|7
|5
|40
|0
|18
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Ollendieck 89 TE
|C. Ollendieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|4-13
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lee 32 LB
|P. Lee
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ransaw 14 CB
|C. Ransaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Palmer 6 WR
|T. Palmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Stringer 44 LB
|J. Stringer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Colvin 12 S
|M. Colvin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|3/3
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|4
|34.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(14:56 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; D.Barber at TRY 30.
|+50 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 30(14:17 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 30. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at MSH 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(13:58 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 16.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 16(13:23 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 16.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TROY 16(12:40 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TROY 21(12:22 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at MSH 26 for -5 yards (S.Burton) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by S.Burton. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-K.Cumberlander at MSH 26.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(12:13 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at MSH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 32(11:48 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 32(11:44 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; T.Jackson at MSH 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(11:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at MSH 42.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MRSHL 42(11:02 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 23 for -19 yards (T.Jackson) H.Colombi FUMBLES forced by T.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at MSH 23. B.Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(10:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; J.Solomon at MSH 30. PENALTY on TRY-A.Pierce Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(10:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at MSH 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 46(10:00 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at MSH 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49(9:40 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; D.Pettus at TRY 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(9:13 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to TRY 48 for -1 yards. H.Colombi ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MRSHL 48(8:42 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to TRY 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at TRY 48.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 48(7:53 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 48(7:48 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to TRY 9 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9(7:41 - 1st) J.Woods rushed to TRY 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Carpenter; A.Beauplan at TRY 12.
|+63 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 12(7:01 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 12. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:28 - 1st) J.Woods rushed to MSH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; A.Watts at MSH 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 23(5:48 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 23(5:41 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TROY 30(5:36 - 1st) B.Buce 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 1st) S.Taylor Renfroe kicks 45 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH 20. C.McMillan returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Colvin at MSH 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(5:27 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at MSH 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28(4:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; R.Steward at MSH 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 29(4:18 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; R.Jibunor at MSH 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:56 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 39. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at MSH 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 48(3:27 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at TRY 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:57 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to TRY 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; B.Jones at TRY 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:24 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:17 - 1st) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 14. Intercepted by K.Swanson at TRY 14. Tackled by MSH at TRY 14. PENALTY on TRY-A.Pierce Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MRSHL 42(1:54 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 50 for -8 yards (P.Lee)
|Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 50(1:08 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to TRY 9 Center-Z.Appio. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9(0:59 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 47 for 44 yards. D.Billingsley ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(0:25 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; A.Sam at MSH 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TROY 41(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 41(14:23 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by J.Barber at MSH 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32(13:42 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Billingsley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 32(13:38 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson. PENALTY on MSH-M.Abraham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17(13:32 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at MSH 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 10(12:50 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; A.Sam at MSH 6.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 6(12:17 - 2nd) J.Woods rushed to MSH 11 for -5 yards. J.Woods FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-E.Alston at MSH 11. Tackled by TRY at MSH 11.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(12:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; D.Pettus at MSH 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 17(11:44 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at MSH 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 18(11:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at MSH 18.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 18(10:32 - 2nd) R.Verhoff punts 42 yards to TRY 40 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40(10:19 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; J.Green-McKnight at TRY 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 44(9:40 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; S.Gilmore at TRY 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 48(9:06 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MSH 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49(8:28 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by R.Johnson at MSH 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; A.Beauplan at MSH 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 45(7:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; O.Porter at MSH 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TROY 41(7:16 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 41(7:12 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; C.Gray at MSH 40.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(7:07 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; K.Swanson at TRY 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(6:46 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce at TRY 45.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MRSHL 45(6:16 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MRSHL 45(6:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-K.Laborn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 17 - MRSHL 50(6:10 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Lee at TRY 48.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MRSHL 48(5:35 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to TRY 14 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14(5:26 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 14. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Green-McKnight at TRY 18.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 18(4:45 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at TRY 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 18(3:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at TRY 20.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 20(3:30 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 30 yards to TRY 50 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(3:21 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; C.Martial at TRY 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 47(2:53 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; C.Martial at TRY 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 45(2:11 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by T.Keaton at TRY 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(1:54 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by K.Laborn at TRY 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at TRY 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 31(1:01 - 2nd) E.Horton rushed to TRY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 28(0:57 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to TRY 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(0:49 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 20(0:45 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(0:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; M.Colvin at TRY 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 10(0:27 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 17 for -7 yards (T.Harris; W.Choloh)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - MRSHL 17(0:13 - 2nd) H.Colombi spikes the ball.
4 & 17 - MRSHL 24(0:10 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 34 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell. C.Ransaw blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH End Zone. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Lee at MSH 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(14:54 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; C.Ransaw at MSH 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 34(14:35 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at MSH 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 38(14:15 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at MSH 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(13:44 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage. PENALTY on MSH-K.Sartor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - MRSHL 30(13:37 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at MSH 31.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - MRSHL 31(12:58 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - MRSHL 31(12:49 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; R.Steward at MSH 35.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MRSHL 35(12:17 - 3rd) R.Verhoff punts 47 yards to TRY 18 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by J.Bowers.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 18(12:04 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 18. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at TRY 22. PENALTY on TRY-G.Betts Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 19 - TROY 9(11:37 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; K.Martin at TRY 12.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TROY 12(10:56 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at TRY 12.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - TROY 12(10:16 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Alston at TRY 18.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TROY 18(9:32 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 36 yards to MSH 46 Center-Q.Skinner. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 46. Tackled by Z.Williams at MSH 46.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(9:21 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to TRY 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(8:59 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce; T.Jackson at TRY 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 42(8:27 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to TRY 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 44.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MRSHL 44(7:44 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by K.Laborn at TRY 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Cass at TRY 23. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - MRSHL 46(7:16 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Palmer; J.Stringer at TRY 44.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 44(6:38 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to TRY 10 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10(6:32 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; A.Beauplan at TRY 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 13(5:49 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Alston at TRY 17.
|Int
3 & 3 - TROY 17(5:09 - 3rd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 16. Intercepted by M.Abraham at TRY 16. Tackled by TRY at TRY 16.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(5:02 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; B.Jones at TRY 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 14(4:30 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY End Zone for 14 yards. K.Laborn for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 3rd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 25(4:25 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 21 for -4 yards (C.Gray)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TROY 21(3:43 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - TROY 21(3:36 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at TRY 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TROY 27(3:30 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to MSH 33 Center-Q.Skinner. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 33. Tackled by TRY at MSH 39. PENALTY on TRY-Z.Williams Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(2:49 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 47.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MRSHL 47(2:08 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|Sack
3 & 11 - MRSHL 47(2:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 43 for -10 yards (R.Jibunor)
|Punt
4 & 21 - MRSHL 43(1:26 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 40 yards to TRY 17 Center-Z.Appio. D.Stoudemire returned punt from the TRY 17. Tackled by S.Scarcelle at TRY 24. PENALTY on TRY-D.Billingsley Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14(1:14 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 14. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at TRY 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44(0:35 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson; D.Barber at MSH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 46(15:00 - 4th) G.Watson rushed to MSH 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Barber at MSH 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 46(14:20 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 45(13:47 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 45(13:38 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 36 yards to MSH 9 Center-Q.Skinner. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 9(13:35 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at MSH 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 11(13:11 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Colvin; S.Brown at MSH 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 18(12:57 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at MSH 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(12:10 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 21(12:04 - 4th) A.Turner rushed to MSH 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; D.Pettus at MSH 24.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 24(11:19 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at MSH 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(10:46 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45(10:42 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by J.Harrison at MSH 45. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at MSH 43.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MRSHL 43(10:01 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 37 for -6 yards (A.Pierce) PENALTY on MSH-K.Sartor Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MRSHL 37(9:32 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 40 yards to TRY 23 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23(9:24 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 23. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 19(9:08 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-A.Beauplan Roughing the Passer 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 9(8:43 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 9. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at MSH 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 8(7:59 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Billingsley.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 8(7:54 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TROY 15(7:47 - 4th) B.Buce 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:43 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; T.Jackson at MSH 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 24(7:15 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at MSH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 27(6:48 - 4th) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MRSHL 27(6:42 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 48 yards to TRY 25 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by J.Bowers.
|Result
|Play
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:29 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 25. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 15(5:45 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Billingsley. PENALTY on TRY-A.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - TROY 25(5:38 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at MSH 34 for -9 yards (D.Barber)
|+10 YD
2 & 29 - TROY 34(4:54 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; J.Green-McKnight at MSH 24.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - TROY 24(4:07 - 4th) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 24 - TROY 29(4:07 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by K.Vidal at MSH 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TROY 18(3:23 - 4th) B.Buce 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:18 - 4th) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 18 for -7 yards (J.Solomon)
|Penalty
2 & 17 - MRSHL 18(2:50 - 4th) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 18. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at MSH 27. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 26 - MRSHL 9(2:24 - 4th) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 9. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 9. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at MSH 21.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - MRSHL 21(2:13 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - MRSHL 16(2:13 - 4th) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 16. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; R.Jibunor at MSH 21.
|+5 YD
4 & 14 - MRSHL 21(1:39 - 4th) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by J.Harrison at MSH 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; R.Steward at MSH 26.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26(1:32 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MSH 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 20(1:25 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MSH 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 19(1:20 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; J.Coffman at MSH 17.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 17(0:31 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; C.Gray at MSH 14.
