Levis' 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Otherwise under siege in the pocket, Will Levis got just enough protection to make big throws when No. 8 Kentucky needed them.
The quarterback tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, after halftime, and the Wildcats held off Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night.
After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats (4-0) ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10. Coming a snap after the senior quarterback was nearly intercepted, it was just what Kentucky needed to gain room from a NIU squad unfazed by being 26-point underdogs.
Matt Ruffolo's 49-yard field goal later in the third provided a 10-point cushion and came during a hot stretch in which Levis completed eight consecutive attempts. Levis later found Tayvion Robinson, who spun off a tackle and ran 40 yards for his second TD to make it 31-17 with 8:46 remaining.
That cushion helped as the Huskies fought back to within 31-23 with 2:47 left on Justin Lynch's 2-yard run after a defensive holding penalty. Ethan Hampton's two-point conversion pass failed, Kentucky recovered the onside kick and Levis knelt to seal the win.
''Overall, just a sluggish game,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''Good to get it behind us. We know that's a good football team that's tough, they're gonna play hard and compete for their conference championship. We knew it wasn't going to be easy and I thought we did some good things.''
Levis overcame five sacks to complete 18 of 26 passes for 303 yards, his third 300-yard effort this season, with chunk plays comprising each TD. Robinson (seven catches, 147 yards) also had a 69-yard score on a crossing pass just as Levis was a second away from a crushing sack. Brown caught four passes for 102 yards and two scores, including a 15-yarder on Kentucky's first possession.
But for Levis, the obvious key to success was being allowed to create good things with big-play receivers.
''Two of the three (touchdowns), I had time,'' he said. ''The first one was soft protection, after that they brought pressure. Tayvion had the ability to make moves and Barion has next-level speed.''
NIU (1-3) drove 75 yards on the opening possession for Hampton's 2-yard TD pass to Tristan Tewes, who also snagged a 3-yard score from Shemar Thornton six seconds before halftime. The Huskies made it a one-score game late but lost their third in a row and second in as many weeks to a Southeastern Conference school.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northern Illinois: Like last week against Vanderbilt, the Huskies started fast and forced the Wildcats to counterpunch before shocking them with a wideout pass in the second quarter. They harassed Levis early and often but couldn't slow his receivers who broke coverage to get open for big-play TDs.
Kentucky: Pass protection remains a concern after again allowing multiple sacks of Levis, whose rollouts bought time to hit big passes later in the game. The Wildcats still have things to correct before visiting Mississippi next week. The good news is leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. returns next week from a four-game suspension, which should help the ground game provide balance.
QUARTERBACK COMMITTEE
A week after relieving an injured Rocky Lombardi, NIU freshman Ethan Hampton started this week and completed 13 of 25 passes for 196 yards. Justin Lynch also lined up behind center but rushed seven times for 21 yards including the late TD that got the Huskies within eight. Thornton made the most of his lone pass, taking a handoff and rolling right before hitting a wide-open Tewes for a score.
ODDS AND ENDS
Just two drives consumed much of the first quarter with each team marching 75 yards. NIU had 11 snaps for 6:07, Kentucky used 16 plays and 8:01. ... Kentucky won its 19th consecutive nonconference game, the longest active in FBS. ... The Huskies had six tackles for loss and out-rushed the Wildcats 128-103.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky won but might drop after having to work harder for this victory as a heavy favorite.
UP NEXT
Northern Illinois opens MAC play at Ball State on Saturday.
Kentucky resumes SEC play at No. 16 Mississippi on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|327
|406
|Total Plays
|59
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|103
|Rush Attempts
|33
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|199
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|2-8
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.8
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|13/25
|196
|1
|0
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|18
|63
|0
|9
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|6
|37
|0
|20
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|7
|21
|1
|7
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|1
|63
|0
|63
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|5
|3
|55
|0
|20
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|6
|6
|37
|2
|14
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|6
|2
|33
|0
|24
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|5
|47.2
|3
|61
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|18/26
|303
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|12
|85
|0
|27
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|9
|14
|0
|5
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|9
|-10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|7
|7
|147
|2
|69
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|5
|4
|102
|2
|70
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|5
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/1
|49
|4/4
|7
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|3
|46.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|3.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 31(14:23 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(14:07 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 41(13:40 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(13:30 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 42(12:47 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to KEN 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 36(12:03 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to KEN 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 29(11:24 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-K.Saunders Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 24(10:58 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to KEN 4 for 20 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 4(10:20 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to KEN 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 3(9:40 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to KEN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 2(9:02 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 2. Catch made by T.Tewes at KEN 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Tewes for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 44 yards from NIL 35 to the KEN 21. K.Smoke returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Porter at KEN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:49 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UK 25(8:44 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UK 28(8:26 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 28. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UK 34(7:47 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to KEN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 35(7:17 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UK 35(7:03 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 43 for 8 yards. K.Smoke FUMBLES forced by D.Lafayette. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-K.Smoke at KEN 43. Tackled by NIL at KEN 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - UK 43(6:35 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by L.Wright at KEN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(6:10 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to NIL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - UK 44(5:41 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to NIL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - UK 45(5:10 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by T.Robinson at NIL 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 39(4:39 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 39. Catch made by B.Brown at NIL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(3:49 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to NIL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 27(3:06 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for K.Smoke.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - UK 27(2:48 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by T.Robinson at NIL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(1:33 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to NIL 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - UK 15(0:56 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by B.Brown at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. B.Brown for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:48 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 26(15:00 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 26(14:55 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 26. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(14:27 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by L.Soraghan at NIL 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 46(13:54 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NILL 49(13:16 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 49(13:08 - 2nd) E.Hampton punts 51 yards to KEN End Zone Center-NIL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(13:01 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UK 21(12:20 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UK 29(11:44 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to KEN 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 33(11:09 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 38(10:26 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 32 for -6 yards (J.Byrd; D.Taylor)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UK 32(9:42 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 26 for -6 yards (D.O'Malley; J.Ester)
|Punt
4 & 17 - UK 26(8:58 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to NIL 35 Center-KEN. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(8:50 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 35 for yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 35. PENALTY on NIL-M.Cox Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - NILL 25(8:25 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 37(7:43 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 37(6:57 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 37(6:56 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 61 yards to KEN 2 Center-NIL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UK 2(6:47 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 29 for 27 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(6:09 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 31(5:26 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Bates.
|+69 YD
3 & 8 - UK 31(5:19 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 31. Gain of 69 yards. T.Robinson for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 25(5:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 20(5:08 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(4:30 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 30(4:13 - 2nd) E.Hampton rushed to NIL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(3:20 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 37(2:39 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 45(1:52 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(1:22 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 49(1:16 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to NIL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 50.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - NILL 50(1:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-T.Tewes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - NILL 45(1:08 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 46.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 46(1:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 49(1:02 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 40 yards to KEN 11 Center-NIL. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 11(0:55 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for K.Upshaw.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - UK 11(0:52 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 34 for 23 yards. K.Smoke FUMBLES forced by J.Byrd. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-N.Rattin at KEN 34. Tackled by KEN at KEN 34.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(0:42 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 34. Catch made by C.Tucker at KEN 34. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at KEN 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(0:37 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 14. Catch made by F.McCray at KEN 14. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at KEN 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 5(0:31 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 3(0:24 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 3(0:17 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 3(0:12 - 2nd) S.Thornton pass complete to KEN 3. Catch made by T.Tewes at KEN 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.Tewes for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 41 yards from NIL 35 to the KEN 24. K.Smoke returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at KEN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 30(14:57 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to KEN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 30(14:20 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Bates.
|+70 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 30(14:14 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 30. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 30. Gain of 70 yards. B.Brown for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 59 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL 6. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Phillips at NIL 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48(13:54 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to KEN 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UK 48(13:17 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for M.Toure.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UK 48(13:13 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UK 48(13:09 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 38 yards to KEN 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 10(13:01 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to KEN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 12(12:26 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to KEN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 12.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 12(11:41 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 12. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 12. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 27(10:54 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 21 for -6 yards (M.Kennedy)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NILL 21(10:15 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 21.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - NILL 21(9:30 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 30.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 30(8:51 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 60 yards to NIL 10 Center-KEN. Downed by KEN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 10(8:37 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UK 10(7:59 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 10. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 17.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UK 17(7:41 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for H.Waylee.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UK 17(7:29 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 54 yards to KEN 29 Center-NIL. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 29. Tackled by NIL at KEN 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 33(7:16 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key. PENALTY on NIL-A.Knighten Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 48(7:08 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to NIL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 47(6:21 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to NIL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 43(5:51 - 3rd) W.Levis rushed to NIL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(5:20 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by B.Brown at NIL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NILL 32(4:41 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to NIL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 32(3:57 - 3rd) W.Levis scrambles to NIL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NILL 39(3:06 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(3:04 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UK 25(2:59 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UK 33(2:12 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UK 34(1:34 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(0:38 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - UK 39(0:23 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 37(15:00 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 37(14:56 - 4th) T.Foley punts 43 yards to KEN 20 Center-NIL. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 20. Tackled by D.Lafayette at KEN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 22(14:47 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 22. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 22. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 41(14:32 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 41(13:19 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by B.Bates at KEN 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 46(12:38 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 46. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49(11:54 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to NIL 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NILL 40(11:09 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NILL 40(11:02 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to NIL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 40.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 40(10:32 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 40. Catch made by B.Bates at NIL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 38(9:53 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Bates.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 38(9:48 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at NIL 40 for -2 yards (D.Rayner)
|+40 YD
3 & 12 - NILL 40(8:58 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 40. Catch made by T.Robinson at NIL 40. Gain of 40 yards. T.Robinson for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 4th) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:46 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(8:15 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 43.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - UK 43(7:37 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by C.Tucker at KEN 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(7:11 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UK 21(6:35 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by T.Tewes at KEN 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 15.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UK 15(5:56 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to KEN 14 for yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 14. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UK 20(5:33 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UK 28(5:31 - 4th) J.Richardson 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 43 yards from NIL 35 to the KEN 22. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Kennedy at KEN 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23(5:21 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 25(4:36 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 29.
|Sack
3 & 4 - NILL 29(4:28 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 28 for -1 yards (C.Haberman)
|Punt
4 & 5 - NILL 28(4:20 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 40 yards to NIL 32 Center-KEN. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(4:14 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 32. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 5(3:42 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UK 5(3:09 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UK 5(3:02 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - UK 5(2:57 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on KEN-Z.Childress Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UK 2(2:53 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to KEN End Zone for 2 yards. J.Lynch for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:47 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside 19 from NIL 35 to KEN 46. T.Wallace returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at KEN 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 46(2:43 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UK 49(2:04 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to NIL 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 43(1:51 - 4th) W.Levis kneels at the NIL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UK 44(0:48 - 4th) W.Levis kneels at the NIL 44.
