TCU provides Dykes happy "homecoming," defeats SMU 42-34
DALLAS (AP) Max Duggan completed 22 of 29 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns and Emari Demercado ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in TCU's 42-34 win over SMU on Saturday as coach Sonny Dykes' Frogs won the Iron Skillet rivalry game against the program that he coached the previous four seasons.
Dykes' return to the SMU campus, coaching a longtime backyard rival, led to a crowd of 35,569 - the largest for a regular-season game in 23-year-old Ford Stadium and the school's first sellout since 2015.
Duggan threw 18 yards to Savion Williams in the first quarter, 8 yards to Jared Wiley in the second period and 80 yards on a shuffle-pass jet sweep to Derius Davis to give the Frogs (3-0) a 28-7 lead.
Demercado scored from 1-yard out on a drive that began at TCU's 37 following an interception by Josh Newton to put the Frogs ahead 35-21 midway through the fourth. With SMU within eight points in the closing minutes, Demercado burst through the middle and raced 63 yards for another score with 2:31 to play.
Tre Siggers rushed for three short touchdowns for SMU (2-2), including a 2-yarder with 5:14 left to get within 35-27 but a two-point pass failed. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Jake Bailey with 1:04 left to cap the scoring.
Mordecai passed for 372 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Rashee Rice caught six passes for 74 yards.
SMU entered ranked 10th in FBS passing (346.7). Rice was leading the nation averaging 163.7 yards per game and was second averaging 9.3 catches.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: Dykes is the first Frogs football coach to win his first three games since Francis Schmidt did it in 1929. The team's previous 3-0 start was in 2017, when Dykes was a TCU offensive analyst under Gary Patterson and the Frogs reached the Big 12 championship game.
SMU: The Mustangs closed out their non-conference schedule, going 0-2 against Power Five teams (losing to Maryland 34-27 last week).
UP NEXT
TCU: Will begin Big 12 play next Saturday hosting Oklahoma.
SMU: The Mustangs' AAC opener will be next Saturday at UCF.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
M. Duggan
15 QB
278 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -11 RuYds
T. Siggers
4 RB
60 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, 2 RECs
|1st Downs
|20
|27
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|11
|17
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|11-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|487
|476
|Total Plays
|65
|86
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|104
|Rush Attempts
|35
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|296
|372
|Comp. - Att.
|23-30
|27-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-94
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.5
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|47
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|296
|PASS YDS
|372
|191
|RUSH YDS
|104
|487
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|17
|142
|1
|35
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|64
|2
|63
|M. Duggan
|10
|-11
|0
|13
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|3
|78
|1
|80
|S. Williams
|3
|3
|44
|1
|22
|G. Henderson
|4
|3
|31
|0
|15
|Q. Johnston
|7
|3
|29
|0
|18
|T. Barber
|4
|4
|26
|0
|13
|J. Wiley
|2
|2
|20
|1
|12
|T. Battle
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|E. Demercado
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|J. Hudson
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|E. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|A. Camara
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|M. Perry
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|J. Hodge
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|D. Horton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|D. Winters
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|J. Newton
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|M. Bradford
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|T. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|L. Uguak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|J. Hodges
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|T. Mitchell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|N. Obiazor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|G. Ellis III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|W. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|D. Allen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|C. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|4
|37.5
|2
|53
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|41.5
|57
|0
|B. Matiscik
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Dobson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|D. DiNunzio
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|D. Davis
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|27/49
|372
|2
|2
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|T. Siggers
|19
|60
|3
|13
|V. Gardner
|9
|39
|0
|22
|T. Mordecai
|6
|4
|0
|8
|C. Wheaton
|2
|4
|0
|4
|A. Upshaw
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|J. Bailey
|8
|8
|163
|1
|45
|R. Rice
|13
|6
|74
|1
|25
|M. Dixon
|3
|3
|48
|0
|30
|B. Corrales
|5
|3
|40
|0
|15
|R. Maryland
|4
|3
|36
|0
|19
|T. Siggers
|3
|2
|8
|0
|8
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|T. Lavine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Matthews-Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Upshaw
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Wheaton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Redding
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Gardner
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|N. Paul
|6-2
|3.0
|0
|N. Roberts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|S. Reid
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|J. Phillips Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|B. Massey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|G. Wiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|I. Slade-Matautia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|K. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|E. Chatman
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|D. Levelston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|B. Crossley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|J. Samuels
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|B. Epton Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|R. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|A. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|D. Clay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|R. Roberson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|S. Westfall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|4
|49.3
|1
|64
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Roberson at TCU 26.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 26(14:55 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to SMU 39 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Roberts at SMU 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(14:32 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to SMU 39. Catch made by T.Barber at SMU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; A.Johnson at SMU 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 38(14:00 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to SMU 19 for 19 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at SMU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 19(13:27 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to SMU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 19(12:47 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to SMU 19. Catch made by S.Williams at SMU 19. Gain of 19 yards. S.Williams for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(12:33 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at SMU 41.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(12:12 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at SMU 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 37(11:52 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 37. Catch made by V.Gardner at SMU 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at SMU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - SMU 36(11:19 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SMU 36(11:14 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 64 yards to TCU End Zone Center-SMU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(11:02 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TCU 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 23(10:26 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at TCU 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 36(9:43 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 28 for -8 yards (N.Paul)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - TCU 28(9:04 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 19 for -9 yards (N.Paul; E.Chatman)
|+13 YD
3 & 27 - TCU 19(8:18 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 19. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Clay at TCU 32.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TCU 32(7:38 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 37 yards to SMU 31 Center-TCU. Downed by E.Demercado.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(7:29 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; M.Bradford at SMU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 43(7:17 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at SMU 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 43(6:54 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at SMU 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 46(6:18 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 40(6:01 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to TCU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 38(5:46 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to TCU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TCU 36.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - SMU 36(5:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26(5:11 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 26(5:07 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 26. Catch made by R.Rice at TCU 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Camara; C.Fox at TCU 25.
|Int
3 & 9 - SMU 25(4:32 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at TCU 19. Intercepted by A.Camara at TCU 19. A.Camara ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 19(4:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 19. Catch made by G.Henderson at TCU 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at TCU 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 21(4:05 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 21. Catch made by G.Henderson at TCU 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SMU at TCU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 36(3:50 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at TCU 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 39(3:13 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 39. Catch made by T.Battle at TCU 39. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Epton at SMU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 42(2:47 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 42(2:36 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to SMU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 40(1:54 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by T.Barber at SMU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at SMU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(1:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by T.Barber at SMU 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels at SMU 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 28(0:59 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to SMU End Zone for 28 yards. K.Miller for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 47 yards from TCU 35 to the SMU 18. Fair catch by G.Haskin.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(0:51 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at SMU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 34(0:27 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; J.Hodge at SMU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(0:08 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at SMU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 42(15:00 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 46 for 4 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 46(14:34 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at SMU 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 49(14:17 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(14:14 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 36. Catch made by M.Dixon at TCU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Horton at TCU 28.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SMU 28(13:47 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 13(13:46 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to TCU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; M.Bradford at TCU 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 10(13:21 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to TCU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 7.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 7(12:53 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 7. Catch made by R.Rice at TCU 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 3(12:36 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to TCU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TCU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SMU 2(12:09 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Lavine.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 2(12:05 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TCU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Camara; D.Winters at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - SMU 1(11:24 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Siggers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43(11:07 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to SMU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 41(10:33 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to SMU 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 30.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(9:57 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by S.Williams at SMU 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Hall at SMU 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 8(9:28 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to SMU 8. Catch made by J.Wiley at SMU 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Wiley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(9:16 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 19 for -6 yards. T.Siggers FUMBLES forced by TCU. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-T.Siggers at SMU 19. Tackled by J.Hodge at SMU 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - SMU 19(8:35 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 19. Catch made by T.Knox at SMU 19. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at SMU 23.
|+28 YD
3 & 12 - SMU 23(8:12 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 23. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 49(7:52 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 49(7:38 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to TCU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 46(7:03 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Siggers.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SMU 46(7:02 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards to TCU End Zone Center-SMU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+80 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(6:50 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Davis for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:39 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at SMU 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 44(6:26 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TCU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TCU 47.
|Sack
2 & 1 - SMU 47(6:03 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 44 for -9 yards (J.Hodges)
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 44(5:32 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to TCU 48 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Stewart at TCU 48. PENALTY on TCU-K.Stewart Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 33(5:25 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TCU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Harris at TCU 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 33(4:44 - 2nd) A.Upshaw rushed to TCU 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; D.Winters at TCU 36.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - SMU 36(4:05 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 36. Catch made by B.Corrales at TCU 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 25.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - SMU 25(3:17 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by J.Bailey at TCU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(2:56 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to TCU 19 for 1 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 19(2:23 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for C.Wheaton.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 19(2:03 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 19. Catch made by R.Rice at TCU 19. Gain of 19 yards. R.Rice for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 35 yards from SMU 35 to the TCU 30. C.Dobson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Farrar at TCU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(1:51 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at TCU 35.
|Sack
2 & 7 - TCU 35(1:22 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 27 for -8 yards (J.Samuels)
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - TCU 27(0:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at TCU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 45(0:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TCU 40(0:19 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TCU 40(0:15 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for E.Bailey.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TCU 40(0:10 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 31 for -9 yards (J.Samuels; N.Paul)
|No Gain
4 & 24 - TCU 31(0:04 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for TCU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(14:55 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper; M.Perry at SMU 29.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 29(14:24 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at SMU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 49(13:59 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SMU 49(13:55 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by T.Siggers at SMU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 41. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 15 - SMU 44(13:21 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 41 for -3 yards (T.Mitchell) PENALTY on SMU-T.Siggers Offensive Facemask 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - SMU 41(13:05 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SMU 41(12:58 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 43 yards to TCU 16 Center-SMU. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 16(12:52 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at TCU 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 20(12:14 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at TCU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(11:57 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at TCU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 33(11:29 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at TCU 36. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
2 & 19 - TCU 21(11:06 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at TCU 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 22 - TCU 18(10:24 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 18. Catch made by E.Demercado at TCU 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at TCU 36.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 36(9:38 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 38 yards to SMU 26 Center-TCU. Downed by TCU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26(9:26 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 26(9:21 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 26(9:17 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 26(9:13 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 44 yards to TCU 30 Center-SMU. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 30. Tackled by G.Wiley at TCU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(8:58 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TCU 47(8:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on TCU-TCU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 48(8:02 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 47. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at TCU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 45(7:20 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 45(7:02 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 53 yards to SMU 2 Center-TCU. Downed by C.Curtis.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 2(6:49 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at SMU 8.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 8(6:23 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at SMU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(5:59 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Harris; D.Horton at SMU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SMU 24(5:42 - 3rd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at SMU 24.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 24(5:04 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 24. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 24. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TCU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46(4:50 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for N.Matthews-Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 46(4:42 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 46(4:39 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 46. Catch made by T.Siggers at TCU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 46.
|+45 YD
4 & 10 - SMU 46(3:43 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 46. Catch made by J.Bailey at TCU 46. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(3:38 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Siggers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 34 yards from SMU 35 to the TCU 31. D.DiNunzio returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at TCU 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(3:31 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 31. Catch made by J.Wiley at TCU 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at TCU 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43(3:04 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by SMU at TCU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 41(2:47 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 41. Catch made by G.Spivey at TCU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Roberts at TCU 44.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - TCU 44(2:07 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 44. Catch made by G.Henderson at TCU 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 42(1:34 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to SMU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 42.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 42(0:57 - 3rd) T.Barber pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by J.Hudson at SMU 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Hall at SMU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 24(0:12 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to SMU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 22.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TCU 22(15:00 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at SMU 30 for -8 yards (N.Paul) M.Duggan FUMBLES forced by N.Paul. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-K.Miller at SMU 30. Tackled by SMU at SMU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - TCU 30(14:04 - 4th) PENALTY on TCU-TCU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - TCU 35(14:04 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 21 - TCU 35(13:42 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 22 yards to SMU 13 Center-TCU. Downed by J.Foster.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 13(13:32 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; D.Winters at SMU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 19(13:11 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at SMU 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 24(11:24 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at SMU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 23(11:11 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 23(11:10 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at SMU 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - SMU 40(10:59 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at TCU 31. Intercepted by J.Newton at TCU 31. Tackled by R.Rice at SMU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(11:25 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to SMU 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(11:17 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to SMU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 12(11:08 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to SMU 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 8.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 8(9:45 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to SMU 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 10(9:05 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to SMU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 1(8:18 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. E.Demercado for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:14 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 44 yards from TCU 35 to the SMU 21. Fair catch by G.Haskin.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:14 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Uguak at SMU 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 28(7:53 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(7:38 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to TCU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell; M.Bradford at TCU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 45(7:17 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by J.Bailey at TCU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 39.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - SMU 39(7:00 - 4th) PENALTY on SMU-SMU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 44(6:46 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 44. Catch made by B.Corrales at TCU 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 30.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(6:32 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to TCU 8 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SMU 8(6:02 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to TCU 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TCU 2. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 4(6:01 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to TCU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; D.Williams at TCU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 2(5:26 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to TCU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Siggers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(5:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Upshaw steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 37 yards from SMU 35 to the TCU 28. B.Matiscik returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at TCU 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 28(5:13 - 4th) PENALTY on TCU-TCU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - TCU 23(5:13 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley; S.Westfall at TCU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 34(4:32 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 34. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 34. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey at TCU 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 35(3:57 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at TCU 40.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(3:20 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at TCU 37.
|+63 YD
2 & 13 - TCU 37(2:37 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to SMU End Zone for 63 yards. E.Demercado for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 55 yards from TCU 35 to the SMU 10. Fair catch by G.Haskin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:31 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(2:24 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.Siggers at SMU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at SMU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SMU 33(2:05 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - SMU 33(1:59 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 33. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at SMU 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 40(1:54 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by B.Corrales at SMU 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TCU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 45(1:43 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 45(1:36 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by M.Dixon at TCU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 35(1:21 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Redding.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 35(1:17 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales.
|+35 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 35(1:11 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by J.Bailey at TCU 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Bailey for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Rogers kicks onside 10 from SMU 35 to SMU 45. B.Nowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at SMU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(1:03 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to SMU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 44(0:58 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to SMU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TCU 41(0:52 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 41(0:46 - 4th) J.Sandy punts yards to SMU 18 Center-TCU. Downed by D.DiNunzio. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 26(0:44 - 4th) TCU kneels at the SMU 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 28(0:41 - 4th) TCU kneels at the SMU 30.
