McCall leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia State 41-24
ATLANTA (AP) Grayson McCall threw two long scoring strikes to freshman Jared Brown and ran for a score - all in the first quarter - and Coastal Carolina breezed to a 41-24 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.
McCall hit Brown for a 50-yard score on the first play from scrimmage and the pair hooked up again for a 53-yarder as Coastal Carolina (4-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead just 2:53 into the Sun Belt Conference opener.
Tucker Gregg scored on a 4-yard run to get Georgia State (0-4) within seven, but McCall capped a 10-play 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and the Chanticleers led 21-7 after one quarter. The Panthers never got closer than 10 points from there.
McCall completed 19 of 27 passes for 248 yards. He set a school record with touchdown passes in 17 straight games. Brown finished with five catches for 129 yards.
Gregg's TD run was the 19th of his career, tying the Panthers' record. Jontrey Hunter picked off a pass from Chanticleers' backup Jarrett Guest and returned it 77 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Guest had a 5-yard TD run later in the period.
The Chanticleers and Panthers have split the six games they've played. Neither team has a home win in the series.
Coastal Carolina has won seven straight dating back to last year and has started 4-0 for a third straight season.
Georgia State was held to 78 yards rushing on 33 attempts. The Panthers came in averaging 231.3 yards on the ground.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
G. McCall
10 QB
268 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 38 RuYds, RuTD
|
R. Lewis
14 WR
82 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|15
|6
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|540
|309
|Total Plays
|83
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|272
|78
|Rush Attempts
|52
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|268
|231
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-28
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|5-42.4
|Return Yards
|-4
|96
|Punts - Returns
|2--12
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-8
|1-77
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|231
|
|
|272
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|540
|TOTAL YDS
|309
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|19/27
|268
|2
|0
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beasley 27 RB
|C. Beasley
|25
|142
|0
|27
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|8
|38
|1
|13
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|3
|33
|1
|26
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
N. Hope II 19 RB
|N. Hope II
|6
|15
|1
|5
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|6
|5
|129
|2
|53
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|12
|7
|77
|0
|21
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|4
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
C. Beasley 27 RB
|C. Beasley
|4
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|4
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Arnold Jr. 38 S
|C. Arnold Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|2
|
J. Stewart 0 LB
|J. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 15 NT
|J. Clark
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Ryan 40 DE
|B. Ryan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stokes Jr. 9 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shelton 45 LB
|M. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 91 DE
|E. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proche 23 CB
|J. Proche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 18 S
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fofana 11 DE
|A. Fofana
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Darboe 25 LB
|J. Darboe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madison 13 S
|J. Madison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 4 S
|T. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henry 52 DT
|A. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 DT
|J. Griffin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|2/3
|44
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 22 P
|E. Crenshaw
|3
|36.3
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|2
|-6.0
|2
|0
|
M. Stokes Jr. 9 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|14/25
|231
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|8
|39
|0
|12
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|11
|22
|1
|6
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|9
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|5
|4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|7
|2
|82
|1
|53
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|10
|5
|75
|0
|20
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|2
|2
|45
|0
|26
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|4
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 45 LB
|J. Jones
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 S
|J. Tate
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 50 DE
|T. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Glover 73 T
|T. Glover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 24 RB
|A. Lane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pennimon 8 S
|J. Pennimon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harrison 24 S
|T. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/1
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|5
|42.4
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|9.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) GST kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CC End Zone. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Johnson at CC 50.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(14:52 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 47. Gain of 50 yards. J.Brown for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:43 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:43 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:43 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at GST 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28(14:17 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at GST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 30(14:03 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 30(13:55 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 36 yards to CC 34 Center-S.Glausier. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 34. Pushed out of bounds by C.Singleton at CC 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(13:46 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 36. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at CC 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 42(13:12 - 1st) N.Hope rushed to CC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at CC 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 45(12:56 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at CC 47.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(12:19 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 47. Gain of 53 yards. J.Brown for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:07 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(12:04 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at GST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 29(11:26 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 22 for -7 yards (J.Clark; J.Griffin)
|Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 22(10:51 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 38 yards to CC 40 Center-S.Glausier. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(10:44 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at CC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 44(10:08 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 44(10:02 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 44(9:57 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to GST 13 Center-CC. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13(9:51 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at GST 25.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:36 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 25. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at CC 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 22(9:19 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to CC 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Killen at CC 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 22(8:55 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to CC 15 for 7 yards. T.Gregg ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 15(8:00 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Henry; J.Killen at CC 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 12(7:46 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Ryan at CC 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 11(7:26 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to CC 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 4(6:51 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CC End Zone for 4 yards. T.Gregg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:45 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; S.McCollum at CC 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(6:11 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 27. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CC 34.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(5:50 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to GST 48 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jones at GST 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(5:26 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GST 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(4:55 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to GST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 35(4:20 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by J.Brown at GST 35. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lane at GST 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(3:44 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to GST 23. Catch made by S.Pinckney at GST 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(3:10 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to GST 3 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Brown at GST 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 3(2:28 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to GST 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(1:51 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to GST End Zone for 2 yards. G.McCall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 1st) K.Hensley kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:45 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at GST 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30(1:26 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at GST 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - GAST 28(0:47 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 20 for -8 yards (A.Fofana)
|Punt
4 & 15 - GAST 20(0:06 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 44 yards to CC 36 Center-S.Glausier. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at CC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 35(14:29 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 35(14:24 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at CC 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(13:47 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GST 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 44(13:07 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to GST 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(12:37 - 2nd) N.Hope rushed to GST 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 34.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 34(12:00 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 34. Catch made by S.Pinckney at GST 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Pennimon at GST 13.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(11:20 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to GST 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 16(10:40 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to GST 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(10:04 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 8. Catch made by X.Gravette at GST 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 14(9:22 - 2nd) K.Hensley 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the GST 5. Fair catch by R.Lewis.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:17 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at GST 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 21(8:57 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shelton at GST 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 31(8:30 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 31(8:25 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 53 yards to CC 16 Center-S.Glausier. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 16. Tackled by GST at CC 2.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 2(8:06 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at CC 9.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 9(7:40 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at CC 7.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 7(7:01 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 7(6:55 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to CC 40 Center-CC. J.Williams returned punt from the CC 40. Tackled by J.Brown at CC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:45 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at CC 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 24(6:23 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to CC 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at CC 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 26(5:38 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to CC 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shelton at CC 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GAST 26(5:04 - 2nd) M.Hayes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Glausier Holder-K.Loggins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:00 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.White at CC 35.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(4:25 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to GST 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.Harrison; A.Lane at GST 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(3:45 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GST 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.White at GST 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 39(3:15 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 39. Catch made by S.Pinckney at GST 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.White; J.Tate at GST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(2:44 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(2:38 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to GST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Muhammad at GST 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 26(2:01 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by C.Beasley at GST 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at GST 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(1:56 - 2nd) K.Hensley 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CC at GST 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(1:42 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to CC 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(1:24 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CC 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; C.Arnold at CC 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 37(1:06 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CC 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at CC 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(0:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by R.Lewis at CC 29. Gain of 29 yards. R.Lewis for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:30 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Brown for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-M.Bowers Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 22 - CSTCAR 13(0:30 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at CC 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(0:24 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Jones at CC 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:54 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at GST 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - GAST 26(14:22 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle. PENALTY on CC-M.McDoom Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 41(14:15 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 47 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Stokes at GST 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 47(14:00 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 47(13:54 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CC 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(13:18 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at CC 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 45(12:40 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CC 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 47(12:35 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by J.Credle at CC 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at CC 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - GAST 36(12:30 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at CC 15. Intercepted by C.Arnold at CC 15. Tackled by GST at CC 15.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(12:22 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 16. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GST at CC 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 22(11:44 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; A.Lane at CC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(11:11 - 3rd) N.Hope rushed to CC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at CC 30.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(10:35 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. PENALTY on GST-Q.White Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(10:28 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 40. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 40. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Brown at CC 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 48(9:50 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at CC 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(9:12 - 3rd) N.Hope rushed to GST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(8:37 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to GST 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(7:56 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for X.Gravette.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(7:49 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by T.Mobley at GST 45. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lane at GST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(7:17 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to GST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(6:32 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by T.Mobley at GST 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(5:49 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by X.Gravette at GST 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Jones at GST 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 7(5:09 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to GST 4 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.McCollum at GST 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 4(4:37 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to GST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(4:26 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to GST 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford; J.Jones at GST 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(3:21 - 3rd) N.Hope rushed to GST End Zone for 2 yards. N.Hope for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:15 - 3rd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(3:15 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 25(3:07 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ryan at GST 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAST 25(2:22 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 19 for yards (CC) D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by J.Killen. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-J.Brown at GST 19. J.Brown for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GAST 25(2:19 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 41 yards to CC 34 Center-S.Glausier. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(2:15 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; Q.White at CC 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 32(1:37 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Abraham at CC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(0:54 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(0:51 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to GST 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(0:07 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GST 39. Catch made by S.Pinckney at GST 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for X.Gravette.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(14:54 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to GST 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; J.Abraham at GST 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 21(14:11 - 4th) B.Carpenter steps back to pass. B.Carpenter pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|No Good
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 28(14:07 - 4th) K.Hensley 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Merchant Holder-E.Crenshaw.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(14:03 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at GST 24.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 24(13:38 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 24. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Stokes at GST 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 50(13:19 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at GST 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 50(12:56 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 50. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAST 41(12:37 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CC 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at CC 41.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 41(11:55 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at CC 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(11:37 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CC 38 for -1 yards. T.Gregg FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-J.Killen at CC 38. Tackled by GST at CC 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(11:31 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at CC 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41(11:10 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GST 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(10:29 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to GST 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.White; J.Tate at GST 41.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(10:02 - 4th) B.Carpenter pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by T.Mobley at GST 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(9:15 - 4th) B.Carpenter steps back to pass. B.Carpenter pass incomplete intended for C.Beasley.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(9:11 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to GST 8 Center-N.Merchant. J.Williams returned punt from the GST 8. Tackled by T.Jackson at GST 12.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 12(9:02 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by A.Green at GST 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney; C.Arnold at GST 14.
|Int
2 & 8 - GAST 14(8:34 - 4th) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GST 27. Intercepted by C.Arnold at GST 27. Tackled by T.Glover at GST 19.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(8:24 - 4th) N.Hope rushed to GST 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 17.
|Int
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 17(7:44 - 4th) J.Guest pass INTERCEPTED at GST 23. Intercepted by J.Hunter at GST 23. J.Hunter for 77 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:28 - 4th) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:28 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(7:28 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at CC 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(6:48 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at CC 29.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(6:08 - 4th) J.Guest rushed to GST 45 for 26 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(5:24 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GST 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 40(5:16 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 37.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 37(4:25 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-J.Muhammad Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(5:13 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GST 5 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Crawford at GST 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 5(4:32 - 4th) J.Guest rushed to GST End Zone for 5 yards. J.Guest for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 62 yards from CC 35 to the GST 3. Fair catch by R.Lewis.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(4:25 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at GST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 44(4:09 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 44(4:05 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by A.Green at GST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 47(3:48 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by A.Green at CC 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(3:34 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by J.Credle at CC 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29(3:26 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 29(3:20 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by J.Credle at CC 29. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Arnold at CC 9.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9(3:07 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to CC 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Darboe at CC 10.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GAST 10(2:46 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to CC 10. Catch made by J.Williams at CC 10. Gain of yards. J.Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GST-J.Thrash Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 25 - GAST 25(2:42 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to CC 20. Catch made by A.Green at CC 20. Gain of 5 yards. A.Green FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-T.Fletcher at CC 20. Tackled by R.Lewis at CC 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(2:32 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CC 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 36(2:03 - 4th) J.Guest rushed to CC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at CC 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 38(1:57 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at CC 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(1:15 - 4th) CC kneels at the CC 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 39(0:35 - 4th) CC kneels at the CC 36.
