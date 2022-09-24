|
|
|KSTATE
|OKLA
Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State. stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.
Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).
It was first-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables' first loss as a head coach, and it came against his alma mater. Kansas State also beat Oklahoma in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020.
Dillon Gabriel passed for 330 yards and four touchdowns and Eric Gray ran for 114 yards for the Sooners (3-1, 0-1).
Kansas State broke out to a 14-0 lead about nine minutes into the game behind Martinez's 6-yard touchdown run and 6-yard scoring pass to Malik Knowles. The Wildcats gained 279 yards in the first half to take a 24-17 lead at the break.
Martinez scored his third touchdown run of the game from 15 yards out to put Kansas State up 34-20 over Oklahoma with 8 minutes to play.
Gabriel found Brayden Willis for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 4:36 remaining to cut Kansas State's lead to 34-27. But on Kansas State's next possession, Martinez broke loose for 55 yards on a third-and-16. He finished the drive with a 1-yard scoring run - his fourth rushing touchdown of the game.
Gabriel found Willis for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left, and the Sooners cut the deficit to 41-34.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats showed resilience and found a way to once again win in Norman - just as they did in 2012, 2014 and 2020. They beat up a defense that had allowed just 30 points in its first three games.
Oklahoma: The Sooners' defense, which was tough during nonconference play, surrendered 509 total yards and 275 yards rushing.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Sooners missed an opportunity to climb, with Clemson going two overtimes before holding off Wake Forest and Michigan having trouble before defeating Maryland. They'll likely take a steep drop.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: Hosts Texas Tech on Oct. 1.
Oklahoma: Visits TCU on Oct. 1.
---
|
A. Martinez
9 QB
234 PaYds, PaTD, 148 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
330 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 61 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|26
|Rushing
|15
|12
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|509
|550
|Total Plays
|83
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|275
|220
|Rush Attempts
|49
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|234
|330
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-37
|11-87
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|5-51.2
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|330
|
|
|275
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|509
|TOTAL YDS
|550
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|21/34
|234
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|21
|148
|4
|55
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|25
|116
|0
|22
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|2
|13
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|4
|4
|80
|0
|27
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|10
|7
|56
|0
|20
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|7
|4
|52
|1
|25
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|6
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
R. Garcia II 3 WR
|R. Garcia II
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Payne 19 S
|V. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stufflebean 47 DE
|C. Stufflebean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 NT
|R. Hentz II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Erickson 34 S
|T. Erickson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|2/2
|29
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|5
|47.4
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|58.0
|58
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|26/39
|330
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|16
|114
|0
|25
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|7
|61
|0
|26
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|9
|37
|0
|8
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|2
|8
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|8
|4
|87
|1
|50
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|4
|3
|75
|1
|56
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|6
|5
|69
|0
|30
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|9
|7
|45
|0
|19
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|6
|5
|41
|2
|16
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Coe 94 DL
|I. Coe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 53 DL
|D. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|2/2
|44
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|5
|51.2
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at KST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(14:33 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30(14:35 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at KST 36.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(14:24 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 36. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(13:45 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(13:20 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at OKL 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 39(12:38 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; J.Broiles at OKL 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(12:13 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by B.Sinnott at OKL 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles; D.White at OKL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 20(11:21 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 20(10:30 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by K.Warner at OKL 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 17. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by K.Warner at OKL 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 18.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 18(10:15 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 13. PENALTY on OKL-D.Ugwoegbu Offensive Facemask 7 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 6(10:00 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL End Zone for 6 yards. A.Martinez for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:57 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at OKL 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:41 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; A.Moore at OKL 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(9:15 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; J.Hayes at OKL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLA 40(9:03 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 40(9:01 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims (F.Anudike-Uzomah).
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 40(8:48 - 1st) M.Turk punts 60 yards to KST End Zone Center-OKL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(8:48 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at KST 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 27(8:11 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 27. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at KST 33.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(7:52 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(7:17 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 28.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(6:54 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by P.Brooks at OKL 28. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broiles at OKL 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 8(6:14 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 6(5:42 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 6. Catch made by M.Knowles at OKL 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Knowles for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 55 yards from KST 35 to the OKL 10. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Savage at OKL 27. PENALTY on OKL-B.Willis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(5:29 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at OKL 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 11(5:08 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at OKL 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLA 13(4:31 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLA 13(4:30 - 1st) M.Turk punts 50 yards to KST 37 Center-OKL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(4:23 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.White at KST 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KSTATE 41(3:50 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KSTATE 41(3:44 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KSTATE 41(3:24 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 44 yards to OKL 15 Center-KST. Fair catch by M.Mims. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(3:24 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at OKL 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 32(3:08 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe; J.Hayes at OKL 44.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(2:43 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 44. Gain of 56 yards. T.Wease for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(2:32 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Coe at KST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KSTATE 24(2:10 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - KSTATE 24(2:02 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-KST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - KSTATE 19(2:02 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at KST 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KSTATE 28(1:30 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 42 yards to OKL 30 Center-KST. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(1:20 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; D.Cheatum at OKL 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 34(0:41 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at OKL 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(0:34 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 41. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brents at OKL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLA 45(0:14 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 45(0:08 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 45(0:03 - 1st) M.Turk punts 51 yards to KST 4 Center-OKL. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 4(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on KST-K.Warner False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 12 - KSTATE 2(15:00 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; K.Lawrence at KST 2.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 2(14:30 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 2. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 2. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; D.Stutsman at KST 9.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 9(13:52 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 9(13:42 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 54 yards to OKL 37 Center-KST. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(13:33 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; B.Mott at OKL 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 42(13:11 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at OKL 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 44(12:47 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; D.Green at OKL 50.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(12:32 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 50. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Mims for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bowman at OKL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(12:14 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; D.Graham at OKL 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 42(11:39 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 34(11:01 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu; D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(10:36 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu; D.Stutsman at OKL 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 24(10:03 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 18(9:27 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(8:59 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 14. Catch made by P.Brooks at OKL 14. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bowman at OKL 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 12(8:12 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 6.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 6(7:38 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond; D.White at OKL 5.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - KSTATE 5(6:52 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 3(6:20 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL End Zone for 3 yards. A.Martinez for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(6:15 - 2nd) J.Farooq rushed to OKL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; D.Purnell at OKL 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 24(5:53 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Smith at OKL 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 32(5:13 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at KST 49.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(4:44 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KST 49. Catch made by J.Farooq at KST 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(4:22 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to KST 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; R.Hentz at KST 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 18(3:51 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KST 18. Catch made by M.Mims at KST 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 15(3:28 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to KST 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle; C.Stufflebean at KST 14.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - OKLA 14(3:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-B.Willis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - OKLA 19(3:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-A.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - OKLA 31(2:52 - 2nd) Z.Schmit 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(2:47 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 25. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at KST 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(2:16 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(1:34 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bowman at OKL 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 42(1:37 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by M.Knowles at OKL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at OKL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(1:32 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 34(1:27 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 12 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; D.Stutsman at OKL 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12(1:14 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman; D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KSTATE 6(0:42 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 6(0:38 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; D.Stutsman at OKL 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KSTATE 13(0:03 - 2nd) C.Tennant 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at OKL 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(14:45 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KST 47 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; J.Hayes at KST 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(14:21 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KST 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; J.Brents at KST 48.
|+19 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 48(13:59 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KST 48. Catch made by E.Gray at KST 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(13:37 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KST 29. Catch made by E.Gray at KST 29. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cheatum at KST 21. PENALTY on OKL-C.Murray Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 39(13:06 - 3rd) J.Farooq rushed to KST 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 30(12:39 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to KST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 29(12:18 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KST 27. Catch made by M.Major at KST 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OKLA 34(11:47 - 3rd) Z.Schmit 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(11:42 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at KST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KSTATE 26(11:12 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for KST (J.Redmond).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - KSTATE 26(11:03 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 26. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 26. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bowman at KST 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(10:40 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at KST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KSTATE 40(10:08 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KSTATE 40(9:59 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Punt
4 & 9 - KSTATE 40(9:54 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 44 yards to OKL 16 Center-KST. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(9:45 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 41 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; J.Brents at OKL 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(9:37 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KST 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKL-C.Murray False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OKLA 46(8:35 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - OKLA 46(8:28 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - OKLA 46(8:16 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by M.Major at OKL 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 43.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - OKLA 43(7:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKL-OKL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 48(7:21 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 48 yards to KST End Zone Center-OKL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(7:17 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 22 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stutsman at KST 22.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 22(6:56 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at KST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(6:33 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 36(6:28 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by R.Garcia at KST 36. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ugwoegbu at KST 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 43(6:06 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at KST 50.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(5:47 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 50. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 50. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKL 25.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(5:01 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to OKL 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(4:37 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to OKL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.White; J.Ellison at OKL 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 12(4:18 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond at OKL 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 11(3:42 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for S.Wheeler.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - KSTATE 19(3:28 - 3rd) C.Tennant 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KST Holder-KST.
