Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday.
Texas' Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 1-yard line before Wolff's winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought they had their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree's last-second catch 14 years ago when Wolff kicked a 45-yarder for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation.
The Longhorns had other ideas.
Hudson Card's 28-yard pass to Tarique Milton got the Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) close with six seconds remaining, and they picked up another 10 yards on a quick pass with two seconds to go. Will Stone's 48-yard kick as time expired forced overtime.
Robinson's 40-yard scoring run in the third quarter gave Texas a 31-17 lead, but the Red Raiders responded with their third TD drive of at least 10 plays.
Smith kept the tying drive alive with a cutback run for 5 yards on fourth-and-4 before his 19-yard scoring pass to Baylor Cupp for a 31-31 tie midway through the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders converted six of eight fourth-down tries.
The Red Raiders beat the Longhorns in a Big 12 opener for the first time in six tries and ended a six-game home losing streak. Fans stormed the field after that 2008 victory, and did it again Saturday after Wolff's winner.
It might be Texas' last trip to Lubbock depending on whether the Longhorns leave early for the Southeastern Conference in 2024. The schools are talking about continuing a rivalry that has been played for 63 consecutive seasons.
For the Longhorns, the loss was reminiscent of the first three games in a six-game losing streak that soured coach Steve Sarkisian's Texas debut last season. They had double-digit leads in all three losses.
Still limping at times because of the high ankle sprain sustained after starter Quinn Ewers sprained a clavicle against No. 1 Alabama, Card threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns with Ewers watching in uniform on the Texas sideline.
Robinson had 101 yards and two TDs before the crippling mistake from the Heisman Trophy hopeful to start overtime.
Smith threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns, with Myles Price catching a career-high 13 passes for 98 yards, including a 5-yarder on fourth-and-3 on the way to what the Red Raiders thought would Wolff's winning kick in regulation.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: This was Sarkisian's chance to build some momentum for the program two weeks after a one-point loss at home to then-No. 1 Alabama. Now the Longhorns will have to try again in two weeks against their biggest rival, No. 6 Oklahoma.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders stayed mostly with high-percentage throws on methodical drives with Smith after the sophomore threw five interceptions in the previous two games. He didn't throw any picks in 56 attempts, completing 38 for an average of 8.7 yards per completion.
UP NEXT
Texas: Hosts West Virginia next Saturday.
Texas Tech: The only back-to-back road games of the season starts at Kansas State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
H. Card
1 QB
277 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 24 RuYds
D. Smith
7 QB
331 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 41 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|31
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|11
|20
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|7-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|6-8
|Total Net Yards
|426
|479
|Total Plays
|60
|100
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|148
|Rush Attempts
|30
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|277
|331
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|38-56
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|5-31
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|7
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|277
|PASS YDS
|331
|149
|RUSH YDS
|148
|426
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|20/30
|277
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|16
|101
|2
|40
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|3
|24
|0
|22
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|9
|15
|0
|8
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|6
|4
|53
|0
|15
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|5
|3
|50
|1
|39
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|5
|5
|40
|0
|10
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
T. Milton 16 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|
C. Cain 88 WR
|C. Cain
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Hall 15 WR
|A. Hall
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Helm 85 TE
|G. Helm
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Billingsley 9 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Broughton 45 DL
|V. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Turner-Gooden 3 DB
|L. Turner-Gooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexis 13 WR
|J. Alexis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 21 DB
|K. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 6 QB
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Parr 71 OL
|L. Parr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 DB
|D. Wilson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Guilbeau 13 DB
|J. Guilbeau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|2/2
|48
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|3
|43.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|17
|70
|1
|19
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|14
|41
|1
|10
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|13
|37
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|17
|13
|98
|0
|26
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|4
|4
|65
|1
|24
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|4
|4
|35
|0
|13
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|5
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|6
|4
|21
|1
|17
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|6
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|2
|-7
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 16 DB
|K. Blankenbaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cole 5 DL
|M. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|3/3
|45
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|2
|42.5
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|21.0
|25
|0
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 57 yards from TT 35 to the TEX 8. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Owens at TEX 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(14:58 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(14:14 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to TT 35 for 5 yards. K.Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+35 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 35(13:49 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by K.Robinson at TT 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Robinson for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:36 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by M.Price at TT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at TT 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(13:10 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at TT 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 34(12:46 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TT 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(12:17 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TT 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 46(11:51 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Watts at TEX 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(11:33 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 47.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 47(11:00 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 47. Catch made by S.Thompson at TEX 47. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TT 49.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - TXTECH 49(10:13 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-C.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 20 - TXTECH 44(10:00 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 43.
|+7 YD
4 & 7 - TXTECH 43(9:25 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by X.White at TEX 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at TEX 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(9:14 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by N.Martinez at TEX 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 32(8:40 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by T.Brooks at TEX 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 32(8:30 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by T.Brooks at TEX 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:10 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:06 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 9(7:47 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TEX 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 7(7:10 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 7. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 7. Gain of 2 yards. M.Price FUMBLES forced by L.Parr. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-M.Price at TEX 5. Tackled by TEX at TEX 5.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 5(6:21 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 5. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 5. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron at TEX 4.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - TXTECH 4(5:48 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TEX End Zone for 4 yards. D.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 48 yards from TT 35 to the TEX 17. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(5:41 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 35. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TEX 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 40(5:14 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TT 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(4:44 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(4:39 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by J.Whittington at TT 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(4:14 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by J.Whittington at TT 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 22(3:54 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 22. Catch made by X.Worthy at TT 22. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(3:28 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 17(3:20 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TT 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 16.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEXAS 16(2:40 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TT 22 for -6 yards (T.Bradford; D.Wilson)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - TEXAS 30(1:57 - 1st) B.Auburn 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-D.Trejo.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TT 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(1:45 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Alexis at TT 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 20(1:24 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by M.Price at TT 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at TT 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(1:10 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 29. Catch made by M.Price at TT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at TT 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 33(0:37 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 33. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Alexis at TT 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(0:02 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TT 41.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 41(15:00 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 40 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at TEX 40.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:43 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by S.Thompson at TEX 40. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 43.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - TXTECH 43(13:52 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by M.Tharp at TEX 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 31. PENALTY on TT-W.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 23 - TXTECH 47(13:44 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 47. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TT 44.
|Penalty
3 & 26 - TXTECH 44(13:06 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez. PENALTY on TEX-D.Gbenda Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TEX-J.Guilbeau Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(13:01 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TEX 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(12:42 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Brooks.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 30(12:37 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by B.Boyd at TEX 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(12:17 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 17(12:11 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 17. Catch made by T.Brooks at TEX 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Brooks for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(12:06 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TEX 31.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(11:48 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 47 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at TEX 47.
|Int
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(11:20 - 2nd) H.Card pass INTERCEPTED at TT 20. Intercepted by R.Pearson at TT 20. Tackled by B.Robinson at TT 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(11:05 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TT 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 47(10:28 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; R.Watts at TT 49.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TXTECH 49(9:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on TT-D.Wilburn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 44(9:39 - 2nd) D.Smith scrambles to TT 43 for -1 yards. sacked at TT 43 for 0 yards (D.Jamison)
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXTECH 43(9:01 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 26 yards to TEX 31 Center-J.Knotts. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(8:56 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; T.Bradford at TEX 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 34(8:24 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TEX 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(7:52 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TEX 50.
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 50(7:28 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; M.Dunlap at TEX 46.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 46(6:48 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(6:16 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by X.Worthy at TT 39. Gain of 39 yards. X.Worthy for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crawford at TT 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(6:00 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TT 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(5:40 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gbenda at TT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(4:50 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXTECH 30(4:45 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 59 yards to TEX 11 Center-J.Knotts. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 11. Tackled by P.Curley at TEX 18.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(4:35 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 18. Catch made by A.Hall at TEX 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TEX 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 25(4:13 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to TEX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TEX 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(3:41 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TEX 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 30(3:03 - 2nd) H.Card scrambles to TEX 38 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Eldridge at TEX 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TEXAS 38(2:32 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; M.Cole at TEX 38.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TEXAS 38(1:50 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TEX 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(1:22 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 40(1:16 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for A.Hall. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(1:12 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at TT 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 46(0:57 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by J.Whittington at TT 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(0:41 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for A.Hall.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 31(0:38 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by R.Johnson at TT 31. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Williams at TT 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 8(0:29 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TT End Zone for 8 yards. B.Robinson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 63 yards from TEX 35 to the TT 2. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson; D.Tucker-Dorsey at TT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(0:19 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 26(0:12 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 33 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at TT 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 33(0:06 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Collins at TT 40.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 30 yards from TEX 35 to the TT 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(15:00 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(14:55 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXTECH 35(14:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-R.Watts Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXTECH 40(14:48 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TXTECH 40(14:44 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(14:38 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TT 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 39(14:09 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by G.Helm at TT 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 34(13:33 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 32.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TEXAS 32(12:53 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(12:48 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by M.Price at TT 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; O.Oghoufo at TT 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 37(12:17 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TT 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 41(12:02 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to TT 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(11:48 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 49(11:45 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXTECH 45(11:22 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - TXTECH 45(11:17 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by B.Boyd at TEX 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gbenda; J.Barron at TEX 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(11:00 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by N.Martinez at TEX 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 35(10:29 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 35. Catch made by B.Cupp at TEX 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(10:03 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; J.Ford at TEX 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 20(9:47 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by B.Cupp at TEX 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(9:12 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to TEX 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at TEX 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXTECH 9(8:27 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for TT.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXTECH 9(8:26 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TXTECH 27(8:19 - 3rd) T.Wolff 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:16 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Billingsley.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:10 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TEX 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 26(7:29 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 26. Catch made by C.Cain at TEX 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TEX 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(7:12 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TEX 41.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TEXAS 41(6:37 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington. PENALTY on TEX-C.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 19 - TEXAS 31(6:32 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TEX 40.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 40(5:49 - 3rd) H.Card rushed to TT 38 for 22 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(5:12 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TT 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 40(4:35 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TT End Zone for 40 yards. B.Robinson for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 40 yards from TEX 35 to the TT 25. Fair catch by X.White.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:27 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:22 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by B.Cupp at TT 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TT 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(3:56 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(3:42 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by J.Bradley at TEX 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:30 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:24 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Brooks.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:20 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 16.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 16(2:57 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to TEX 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(2:35 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 14. Catch made by M.Tharp at TEX 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(2:00 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TEX End Zone for 1 yards. S.Thompson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:55 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:51 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TEX 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEXAS 27(1:14 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 27. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson; R.Williams at TEX 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TEXAS 27(0:34 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 41 yards to TT 32 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(0:26 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TXTECH 41(0:10 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TT 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 41(15:00 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TT 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(14:22 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by M.Price at TT 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TT 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 43(14:03 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by X.White at TT 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau; J.Ford at TT 47.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 47(13:14 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 47. Catch made by M.Price at TT 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Turner-Gooden at TEX 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(12:55 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41(12:48 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TEX 43 for -2 yards (D.Overshown)
|+35 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 43(12:22 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TEX 43. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Barron J.Ford at TEX 8. PENALTY on TEX-D.Overshown Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 8(12:00 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TEX 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Broughton at TEX 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 9(11:27 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TEX 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 4(10:42 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TEX 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TEX 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TXTECH 2(10:22 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TEX 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Broughton at TEX 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 2(10:18 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TEX 3.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEXAS 3(9:48 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TEXAS 3(9:40 - 4th) PENALTY on TEX-TEX Delay of Game 2 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 2(9:40 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 2(9:35 - 4th) D.Trejo punts 48 yards to TT 50 Center-Z.Edwards. M.Price returned punt from the TT 50. Tackled by R.Johnson at TEX 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(9:23 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 30(8:52 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 30(8:50 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TEX 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 24.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - TXTECH 24(8:20 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TEX 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(8:08 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 19. Catch made by B.Cupp at TEX 19. Gain of 19 yards. B.Cupp for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 4th) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:54 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; J.Hutchings at TEX 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 29(7:26 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TEX 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TEXAS 30(6:48 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for C.Cain. PENALTY on TT-K.Eldridge Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(6:40 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TEX 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 40(6:10 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TEX 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEXAS 42(5:38 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEXAS 42(5:33 - 4th) D.Trejo punts 41 yards to TT 17 Center-Z.Edwards. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(5:30 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; O.Oghoufo at TT 17.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 17(4:59 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 17. Catch made by M.Price at TT 17. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at TT 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(4:12 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TT 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 44(3:37 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TT 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 49(3:04 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 50 for 1 yards. T.Brooks FUMBLES forced by O.Oghoufo. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-D.Smith at TT 50. Tackled by TEX at TT 50.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - TXTECH 50(2:17 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 50. Catch made by M.Price at TT 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(2:00 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TEX 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; A.Cook at TEX 40.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TXTECH 40(1:21 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for B.Boyd. PENALTY on TEX-J.Thompson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(1:19 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 27(1:15 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TEX 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TEX 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 27(1:10 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TEX 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXTECH 35(0:25 - 4th) T.Wolff 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:21 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Blankenbaker at TEX 35.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(0:12 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 35. Catch made by T.Milton at TEX 35. Gain of 28 yards. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(0:06 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by J.Sanders at TT 37. Gain of 8 yards. Out of bounds.
|Field Goal
2 & 2 - TEXAS 38(0:02 - 4th) B.Auburn 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-D.Trejo.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:00 - 5) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 8 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at TEX 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 8(0:00 - 5) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Collins; D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 6(0:00 - 5) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 3(0:00 - 5) D.Smith rushed to TEX 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TXTECH 10(0:00 - 5) T.Wolff 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
