UTEP grinds out 27-10 victory over heavily favored Boise St.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Gavin Hardison threw for one touchdown, Marcus Bellon returned a punt for another score and UTEP defeated Boise State 27-10 on Friday night.
Bellon's 47-yard punt return gave a Miners a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter. The Miners iced the game with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 9:10 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Reynaldo Flores capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Although the Miners (2-3) outgained the Broncos 148-53 in the first half, UTEP didn't take the lead until Hardison hit Jeremiah Ballard with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter. It was the first career touchdown reception for Ballard, a redshirt freshman.
Hardison completed 10 of 11 passes for 123 yards. The Miners had 199 yards on the ground, led by Deion Hankins with 21 carries for 86 yards.
Gavin Baechle added two field goals for UTEP.
Boise State's Hank Bachmeier completed only 13 of 34 passes for 93 yards. The Broncos (2-2) had 84 yards rushing and only 177 yards total offense.
UTEP, a 16 1/2-point underdog, controlled the ball for 40 minutes and 35 seconds.
It was UTEP's first victory over Boise State. The Broncos lead the series 6-1.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
H. Bachmeier
19 QB
93 PaYds, PaTD, 8 RuYds
G. Hardison
2 QB
123 PaYds, PaTD, 21 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|17
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|178
|322
|Total Plays
|53
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|199
|Rush Attempts
|19
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|93
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|13-34
|10-11
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.3
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|-2
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|2-57
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|93
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|178
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|13/34
|93
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|16
|76
|0
|14
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|8
|4
|32
|0
|28
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|9
|5
|31
|1
|15
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|6
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Lauter 85 TE
|M. Lauter
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|3-12
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-7
|1.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 NT
|J. Cravens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 3 LB
|B. Hawkins
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Callahan 92 DT
|M. Callahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 15 LB
|D. Wright
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|6
|44.3
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|2
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|10/11
|123
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|21
|86
|0
|13
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|17
|51
|0
|9
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|9
|41
|1
|14
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|7
|21
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ballard 0 WR
|J. Ballard
|4
|4
|64
|1
|42
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|2
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|3
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shelton 9 CB
|L. Shelton
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|1-8
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tafuna 50 DT
|T. Tafuna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|2/2
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|4
|38.5
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|28.5
|47
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:19 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; H.Gums at TEP 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(13:35 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at TEP 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 33(12:57 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 7 yards to TEP 40 Center-TEP. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(12:50 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by T.Hopper at TEP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at TEP 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(12:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at TEP 28.
2 & 9 - BOISE(11:48 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for BOISE. PENALTY on BOISE-H.Bachmeier Intentional Grounding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on TEP-P.Amaewhule Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 28(11:37 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Moss at TEP 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 26(10:45 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by B.Bowens at TEP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(10:04 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes; T.Knight at TEP 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 14(9:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 12(8:41 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; L.Shelton at TEP 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:58 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by M.Lauter at TEP 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 7(7:13 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter (L.Shelton).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 7(7:05 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BOISE 14(7:01 - 1st) J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:57 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at TEP 34.
|-5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 34(6:20 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; D.Washington at TEP 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29(5:42 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; R.Robinson at TEP 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(5:08 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at TEP 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 40(4:27 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(3:52 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; H.Gums at BOISE 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 49(3:14 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by R.Flores at BOISE 49. Gain of 6 yards. R.Flores ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 43(2:41 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to BOISE 35 for 8 yards. G.Hardison ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(1:57 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Teubner at BOISE 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 34(1:17 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; C.Biggers at BOISE 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:38 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 21(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Washington at BOISE 17.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 17(14:11 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 25(13:37 - 2nd) G.Baechle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(13:35 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.Johnson).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(13:30 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at BOISE 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(12:51 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 39. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at BOISE 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 38(12:12 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at BOISE 37.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BOISE 37(11:30 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BOISE 37(11:21 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to TEP 18 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 18. Tackled by T.Crowe at TEP 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(11:10 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; D.Schramm at TEP 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 33(10:30 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at TEP 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:51 - 2nd) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at TEP 39.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UTEP 39(9:09 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 39. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 39. Gain of yards. R.Flores for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEP-J.Mayers Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - UTEP 34(8:58 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 34. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 41(8:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; S.Oladipo at TEP 41.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 41(7:39 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to BOISE 14 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(7:31 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.James at BOISE 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(6:57 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 27. Gain of -3 yards. S.Cobbs ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 24(6:19 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 24(6:13 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for G.Holani (C.Wallerstedt).
|Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 24(6:08 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 48 yards to TEP 28 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(6:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; G.Tarlas at TEP 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 32(5:16 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; S.Matlock at TEP 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 36(5:09 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Washington at TEP 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(4:30 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; T.Jones at TEP 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 45(4:19 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; D.Washington at TEP 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 49(3:37 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(2:56 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 42.
|+42 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 42(2:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by J.Ballard at BOISE 42. Gain of 42 yards. J.Ballard for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(2:10 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at BOISE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:34 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:27 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter (D.Barnes).
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:23 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to TEP 43 Center-BOISE. Downed by A.Teubner.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(1:14 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by M.Bellon at TEP 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 49.
|Sack
2 & 2 - UTEP 49(0:53 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 36 for -15 yards (D.Washington) PENALTY on TEP-G.Hardison Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UTEP 36(0:22 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Schramm at TEP 36.
|Punt
4 & 17 - UTEP 36(0:15 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to BOISE 19 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier rushed to BOISE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; T.Knight at BOISE 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 33(14:21 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes; K.Moss at BOISE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(14:05 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(13:57 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 38(13:52 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(13:42 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to TEP 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 25(13:22 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by B.Bowens at TEP 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(13:09 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 15. Catch made by S.Cobbs at TEP 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Cobbs for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:01 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; T.Jones at TEP 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:13 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at TEP 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(11:38 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 28(11:32 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 57 yards to BOISE 15 Center-TEP. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by M.Broussard at BOISE 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(11:20 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 13(11:16 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; J.Taylor at BOISE 16.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 16(10:58 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 16(10:52 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 57 yards to TEP 27 Center-BOISE. Downed by A.Teubner.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(10:39 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at TEP 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 29(10:14 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at TEP 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:31 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 47(8:48 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner; J.Skinner at BOISE 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(8:33 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas; T.Jones at BOISE 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 42(7:47 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(7:11 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at BOISE 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 28(6:30 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; G.Tarlas at BOISE 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 26(5:47 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; A.Teubner at BOISE 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(5:12 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; S.Matlock at BOISE 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 11(4:28 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 9.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 9(3:44 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Schramm at BOISE 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTEP 15(3:06 - 3rd) G.Baechle 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Trotter at BOISE 25. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 9(2:55 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 9. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 9. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson at BOISE 7.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 7(2:21 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 13 for yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at BOISE 13. PENALTY on BOISE-R.Carreon Offensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 17 - BOISE 3(1:47 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 1 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at BOISE 1.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - BOISE 1(1:18 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Punt
4 & 19 - BOISE 1(1:14 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to BOISE 47 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the BOISE 47. M.Bellon for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 3rd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(1:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 73 yards from TEP 20 to the BOISE 7. C.Wright returns the kickoff. C.Wright ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(0:53 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Amaewhule at BOISE 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 35(0:13 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Hylton at BOISE 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 40(15:00 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.James; L.Shelton at BOISE 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(14:46 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(14:39 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TEP 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 39(14:17 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TEP 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; L.Shelton at TEP 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:58 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.Johnson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:53 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Carreon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BOISE 38(13:53 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BOISE 38(13:46 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 38(13:42 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 38 yards to TEP End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(13:35 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 31 for yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; J.Skinner at TEP 31. PENALTY on TEP-S.Hubbard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - UTEP 10(13:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Schramm at TEP 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - UTEP 12(12:30 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; B.Hawkins at TEP 19.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 19(11:38 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 19. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins at TEP 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(10:59 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at TEP 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 41(10:14 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(9:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 40(8:57 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at BOISE 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 38(8:08 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson; D.Schramm at BOISE 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(7:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Callahan at BOISE 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 25(6:46 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at BOISE 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 22(6:01 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 8 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 8(5:20 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at BOISE 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 3(4:30 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:25 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:21 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at BOISE 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(4:06 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at BOISE 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 45(3:53 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 45. Gain of 6 yards. L.Caples ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(3:34 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-S.Cobbs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BOISE 46(3:20 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for G.Holani.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BOISE 46(3:15 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BOISE 46(3:09 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - BOISE 46(3:04 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(2:59 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 42(2:49 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(2:05 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at BOISE 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 36(1:21 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Washington at BOISE 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 34(0:36 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; G.Tarlas at BOISE 30.
