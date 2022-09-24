|
|
|NAVY
|ECU
Navy gets first win with field goal in 2nd overtime
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Daniel Davies, who came into the game without a field-goal attempt this season, made all three of his tries Saturday night, including a 36-yarder in the second overtime and Navy beat East Carolina 23-20.
The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime before Davies connected again. Owen Daffer's 37-yard attempt went wide left.
ECU (2-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) had the ball in the final minutes, but Tyler Fletcher intercepted Holton Ahlers at the Navy 35 with 25 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
The score was 3-3 headed into the fourth quarter when both teams scored two touchdowns apiece.
ECU tied the game at 17-all with eight minutes left when a Navy defender tried to jump a route on a short pass but missed and Isaiah Winstead went down the left sideline for a 67-yard score.
Right after ECU had taken at 10-3 lead, Tai Lavatai found Vincent Terrell II 15 yards down the middle and Terrell turned it into a 65-yard score with just under 12 minutes left. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Eavan Gibbons recovered a fumble at the ECU 25. That turnover turned into a 7-yard TD by Anton Hall Jr. for a 17-10 lead.
Ahlers threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ryan Jones for a 10-3 lead to complete an eight-play, 70-yard drive that began when Navy turned the ball over on downs.
Ahlers, ECU's fifth-year starting quarterback, became the all-time total yards leader for the AAC with 12,617, passing Cincinnati's Desmond Rider at 12,418. Ahlers threw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Winstead had 138 yards receiving on 10 catches.
Lavatai threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for Navy (1-2, 1-1). Terrell had 114 yards receiving on three catches.
---
|
V. Terrell II
23 RB
-7 RuYds, 114 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
262 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 23 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|343
|370
|Total Plays
|76
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|103
|Rush Attempts
|64
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|152
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|5
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|267
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|7/11
|152
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|12
|66
|0
|17
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|22
|57
|1
|7
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|11
|32
|0
|13
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|15
|30
|0
|8
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|3
|3
|114
|1
|65
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Cromwell 97 DT
|C. Cromwell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|3/3
|43
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Grave de Peralta 15 P
|K. Grave de Peralta
|2
|43.0
|2
|48
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|23.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|21/33
|262
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|15
|75
|0
|41
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|7
|23
|0
|11
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|13
|10
|138
|1
|67
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|4
|4
|48
|1
|15
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer 41 K
|O. Daffer
|2/3
|26
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|4
|37.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(14:28 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 38.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 38(14:00 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ECU 35(13:19 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ECU 35(13:13 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 39 yards to NAV 26 Center-C.Garfield. Downed by ECU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(13:02 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 26(12:24 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 33(11:42 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 35.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 35(10:56 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 38.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(10:19 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 45 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at ECU 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(9:42 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 38. PENALTY on ECU-M.Berry Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(9:15 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 10. PENALTY on ECU-J.Wood Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 5(9:00 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 4(8:28 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 2(7:55 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NAVY 1(7:15 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 1(7:10 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 1. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 1. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at ECU 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 10(7:04 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 15(6:33 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 15(6:27 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 44 for 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at NAV 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(5:54 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 42(5:19 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to NAV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 39(4:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to NAV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 37.
|+16 YD
4 & 3 - ECU 37(4:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 37. Catch made by C.Johnson at NAV 37. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at NAV 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 21(3:33 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 21(2:59 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 21. Catch made by R.Jones at NAV 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 13(2:35 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 13. Catch made by I.Winstead at NAV 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 7(1:59 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 7. Catch made by I.Winstead at NAV 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ECU 3(1:26 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 3(0:56 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ECU 9(0:52 - 1st) O.Daffer 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Garfield Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:48 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 30.
|-7 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(0:11 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 23 for -7 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - NAVY 23(15:00 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NAVY 26(14:18 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 41 yards to ECU 33 Center-E.Nguyen. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 33. Tackled by NAV at ECU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37(14:09 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 46(13:43 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 46. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 49(13:15 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 49(13:10 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to NAV 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ECU 48(12:35 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 48(12:27 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 39 yards to NAV 9 Center-C.Garfield. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 9(12:21 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 9.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 9(11:37 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 10.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 10(10:59 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 10. Catch made by M.Walker at NAV 10. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at NAV 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(10:15 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 21.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NAVY 21(9:38 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai sacked at NAV 14 for yards (E.Morris) PENALTY on ECU-E.Morris Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(9:15 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 39(8:40 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 40(7:57 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(7:19 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 49(6:42 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(6:06 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 43(5:20 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 42 for 1 yards. D.Fofana FUMBLES forced by X.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-J.Powell at ECU 42. Tackled by NAV at ECU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 42(5:16 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 45.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ECU 45(4:42 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 35 for -10 yards (NAV) PENALTY on ECU-H.Ahlers Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - ECU 35(4:35 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by R.Harris at ECU 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 44.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ECU 44(4:12 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 36 yards to NAV 20 Center-C.Garfield. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(3:59 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 20. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 28(3:24 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 29(2:51 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:25 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 38.
|+31 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 38(1:51 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 38. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 38. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(1:29 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 25(1:05 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(1:00 - 2nd) T.Lavatai spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 20(0:58 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 20(0:53 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NAVY 27(0:13 - 2nd) D.Davies 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Nguyen Holder-K.Grave De Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 64 yards from ECU 35 to the NAV 1. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at NAV 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(14:53 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 31(14:15 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 34(13:37 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 38.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NAVY 38(12:55 - 3rd) K.Grave De Peralta punts 48 yards to ECU 14 Center-E.Nguyen. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14(12:47 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 14. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 14. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at ECU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 27(12:24 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 29(11:47 - 3rd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 40(11:15 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 40(10:43 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Harris.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 40(10:38 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 45.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 45(9:55 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 36 yards to NAV 19 Center-C.Garfield. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 19. Tackled by ECU at NAV 24.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(9:45 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 30 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at NAV 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 30(9:23 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 29(8:50 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(8:21 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NAVY 37(7:39 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 37.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 37(7:02 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 37. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(6:27 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 40(5:51 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 36(5:19 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(4:45 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 34(4:00 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 33(3:16 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 30.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - NAVY 30(2:33 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 30(2:28 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 30(1:49 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ECU 30(1:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on ECU-I.Winstead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - ECU 25(1:45 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(1:15 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 43.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(0:37 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to NAV 19 for 24 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 19(15:00 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to NAV 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 19.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ECU 19(14:21 - 4th) PENALTY on ECU-S.Calhoun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 24(14:04 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to NAV 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 14(13:24 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 14. Catch made by R.Jones at NAV 14. Gain of 14 yards. R.Jones for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 4th) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:18 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:14 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to NAV 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(12:38 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 25. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 35.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(12:07 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 35. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 35. Gain of 65 yards. V.Terrell for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 4th) D.Davies extra point is good. PENALTY on ECU-M.Fleming Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 4th) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(11:56 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. R.Harris FUMBLES forced by J.Busic. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-E.Gibbons at ECU 25. Tackled by ECU at ECU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:50 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ECU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 20(11:18 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ECU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 17(10:33 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(10:10 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 7(9:20 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ECU End Zone for 7 yards. A.Hall for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 4th) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:15 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 34(8:49 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 33.
|+67 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 33(8:12 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 33. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 33. Gain of 67 yards. I.Winstead for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 4th) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 64 yards from ECU 35 to the NAV 1. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at NAV 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(7:53 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 22.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 22(7:17 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 19 for -3 yards. FUMBLES forced by ECU. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-T.Lavatai at NAV 19. Tackled by ECU at NAV 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 19(6:38 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 19. Catch made by M.Walker at NAV 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 28.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 28(5:54 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to NAV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(5:40 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 45 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at NAV 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(5:02 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NAVY 47(4:32 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NAVY 47(3:58 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ECU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 47.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NAVY 47(3:24 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-T.Lavatai Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 48(3:24 - 4th) K.Grave De Peralta punts 38 yards to ECU 14 Center-E.Nguyen. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 14(3:17 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 14(2:42 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 13 for -1 yards (C.Cromwell; J.Busic)
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - ECU 13(2:01 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 13. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 27(1:34 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ECU 30(1:09 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 30(1:01 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 30. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 45. PENALTY on NAV-J.Busic Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45(0:55 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 46.
|Int
2 & 1 - ECU 46(0:35 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass INTERCEPTED at NAV 35. Intercepted by T.Fletcher at NAV 35. Tackled by ECU at NAV 35.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(0:25 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 31.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:00 - 5) R.Harris rushed to NAV 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 27(0:00 - 5) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 27. Catch made by I.Winstead at NAV 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 13. PENALTY on NAV-NAV Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 13(0:00 - 5) H.Ahlers rushed to NAV 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 11(0:00 - 5) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 11(0:00 - 5) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 11. Catch made by C.Johnson at NAV 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ECU 16(0:00 - 5) O.Daffer 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Garfield Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:00 - 5) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai sacked at ECU 31 for -6 yards (ECU)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NAVY 31(0:00 - 5) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Walker.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - NAVY 31(0:00 - 5) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NAVY 33(0:00 - 5) D.Davies 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Nguyen Holder-R.Riethman.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:00 - 6) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 15(0:00 - 6) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 14(0:00 - 6) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NAVY 12(0:00 - 6) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for NAV.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NAVY 19(0:00 - 6) D.Davies 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Nguyen Holder-R.Riethman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:00 - 6) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 25(0:00 - 6) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at NAV 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 20(0:00 - 6) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|No Good
4 & 5 - ECU 27(0:00 - 6) O.Daffer 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Garfield Holder-L.Larsen.
