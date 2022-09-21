|
|
|WYO
|BYU
Confident Wyoming ready for challenge against No. 19 BYU
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl described his squad as an "emerging football team" after the Cowboys upset Air Force 17-14 on Sept. 16 in their Mountain West Conference opener.
Beating old rival BYU on Saturday night in Provo, Utah, would not only lend credence to Bohl's thoughts but also give the 19th-ranked Cougars consecutive losses.
It will be the second time the programs have met since BYU left the Mountain West 11 years ago to go the independent route.
The Cougars (2-1) were ranked No. 12 after an overtime win against then-No. 9 Baylor on Sept. 10, but they had no answer for Oregon last week in a 41-20 rout that wasn't too close. The Ducks established a 38-7 third-quarter lead in Eugene, Ore., and never looked back.
"I didn't have this team ready, so that's on me," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "We've got to figure out how to start better and faster. It seemed like we just dug ourselves too much of a hole to climb out."
The same Oregon team that got manhandled 49-3 to start the year against then-No. 3 Georgia rattled off scores on its first six possessions against BYU, bagging five touchdowns and mixing in a field goal.
The Ducks gained 439 yards, splitting them almost equally between running (212) and passing (227). Meanwhile, BYU rushed for 61 yards, abandoning the running game as the margin grew larger.
Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, although most of those totals came with the game long decided. Hall was more concerned with the inability to convert a fourth down on the Cougars' initial possession, leading to Oregon's first score.
"You hate to give up opportunities on fourth down. It's a turnover," Hall said. "It's just as devastating as throwing an interception or fumbling the ball to us. We rely a lot on converting fourth downs to give our defense a break."
Wyoming's game plan figures to be a simple one: Turn Titus Swen loose at the BYU front seven. Swen supplied 102 rushing yards and the game-winning score in the win over Air Force, running through three defenders for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:06 left.
Equally as impressive was the Cowboys' response after forcing a punt from the Falcons' vaunted triple-option attack: They chewed up the game's final five minutes, earning three first downs and improving to 3-1. Wyoming's lone setback was a season-opening 38-6 loss at Illinois.
"We are a young football team in a lot of spots and a lot of those guys are growing up fast," Bohl said. "I really think our coaching staff did a great job composing a game plan and the players went out and executed it."
Swen has 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns through four games, while quarterback Andrew Peasley bounced back from a 5-of-20, 30-yard effort at Illinois to hit 57 of 83 attempts for 562 yards over the past three games.
The Cougars own a 45-30-3 lead in the series, including a 24-21 victory in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.
--Field Level Media
|
A. Peasley
6 QB
154 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|
J. Hall
3 QB
337 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 17 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|7
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|278
|525
|Total Plays
|61
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|188
|Rush Attempts
|34
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|154
|337
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|26-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|11-109
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.5
|4-46.8
|Return Yards
|0
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|154
|PASS YDS
|337
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|525
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|14/27
|154
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|20
|78
|0
|10
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|5
|33
|0
|19
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|5
|9
|0
|13
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|3
|6
|1
|9
|
R. Marquez 20 WR
|R. Marquez
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|7
|4
|64
|1
|31
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|6
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|5
|4
|25
|0
|10
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|2
|2
|23
|1
|19
|
W. Pelissier 83 WR
|W. Pelissier
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Marquez 20 WR
|R. Marquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|6
|44.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Stone 4 CB
|C. Stone
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|26/32
|337
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|13
|131
|0
|70
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|8
|17
|0
|9
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|2
|10
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|5
|5
|160
|2
|68
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|6
|4
|58
|1
|26
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|3
|2
|42
|0
|32
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|4
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|4
|4
|21
|0
|14
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|5
|4
|13
|1
|7
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Smith 37 K
|J. Smith
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|4
|46.8
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|3
|10.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 62 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU 3. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at BYU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22(14:55 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 24(14:40 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 26(14:30 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 26(14:27 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 42 yards to WYO 32 Center-A.Riggs. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 32(13:54 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 41(13:48 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 45(13:05 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 45(12:29 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 45(12:23 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to BYU 26 for 19 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26(11:45 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 18.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - WYO 18(11:09 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-L.Lutui Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 13(10:54 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 13(10:48 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 11(10:08 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WYO 18(10:04 - 1st) J.Hoyland 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.York Holder-C.Stewart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU End Zone. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(9:59 - 1st) M.Davis rushed to BYU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(9:26 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by M.Davis at BYU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 31(8:44 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by M.Davis at BYU 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 30(8:09 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 39 yards to WYO 31 Center-A.Riggs. W.Wieland MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-W.Wieland at WYO 31. Tackled by BYU at WYO 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31(8:00 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 36(7:24 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 38(6:36 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 38. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(6:01 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 46. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 47(5:24 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 49(4:40 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 49(4:33 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 40 yards to BYU 9 Center-C.York. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 9(4:25 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 9. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(3:40 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to WYO 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 38.
|+32 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 38(3:05 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by I.Rex at WYO 38. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 6(2:52 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to WYO End Zone for 6 yards. C.Brooks for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:50 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 29. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(2:21 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 44. Catch made by P.Christensen at WYO 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 49(1:42 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to BYU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(1:04 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 39(0:26 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 43.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 43(15:00 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by W.Wieland at BYU 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(14:39 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BYU 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 19(13:55 - 2nd) W.Wieland rushed to BYU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10(13:26 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BYU 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WYO 4(13:06 - 2nd) W.Wieland rushed to BYU End Zone for 4 yards. W.Wieland for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at BYU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(12:32 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at BYU 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 42(12:02 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - BYU 44(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-J.Hall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 39(11:22 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46(10:47 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 46(10:40 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 50(10:04 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 50.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 50(9:25 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 47 yards to WYO 3 Center-A.Riggs. Downed by BYU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 3(9:14 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 6.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 6(8:34 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 7 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 7.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 7(7:48 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 7. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 7. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17(7:10 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 25(6:31 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34(5:50 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 35(5:07 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 37.
|Sack
3 & 7 - WYO 37(4:24 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 26 for -11 yards (J.Nelson)
|Punt
4 & 18 - WYO 26(3:42 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 50 yards to BYU 24 Center-C.York. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 24. Tackled by WYO at BYU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(3:32 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 32.
|-6 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 32(3:08 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 26 for -6 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 26.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - BYU 26(2:27 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 49(1:58 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 49(1:53 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to WYO 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 47(1:12 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at WYO 47. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34(1:05 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to WYO 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 25(0:44 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to WYO 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 21(0:32 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 21. Catch made by L.Katoa at WYO 21. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 18(0:24 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 18(0:19 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 18. Catch made by B.Cosper at WYO 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BYU 3(0:12 - 2nd) J.Hall spikes the ball.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 3(0:10 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 3. Catch made by B.Cosper at WYO 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Cosper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BYU 25(14:16 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 33. PENALTY on BYU-M.Harper Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(13:58 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BYU 40(13:16 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 40(13:09 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 40(13:05 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 43 yards to BYU 17 Center-C.York. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17(12:58 - 3rd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31(12:17 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 30.
|+25 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 30(11:40 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to WYO 45 for 25 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 45(11:17 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by K.Epps at WYO 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 45(10:39 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to WYO 28 for 17 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 28(10:17 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 28. Catch made by B.Cosper at WYO 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 14(9:34 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at WYO 21 for -7 yards (G.Meyer; B.Siders)
|Penalty
2 & 17 - WYO 21(8:44 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill. PENALTY on WYO-J.Hawkins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 6(8:37 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to WYO 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WYO 3(7:56 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 3. Catch made by K.Epps at WYO 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Epps for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(7:51 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BYU 38(7:15 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 25 for -13 yards (T.Batty)
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - BYU 25(6:27 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 31.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - BYU 31(6:16 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BYU 31(5:52 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 53 yards to BYU 16 Center-C.York. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 16. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at BYU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 33(5:37 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 33. Catch made by M.Davis at BYU 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 35(5:20 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by M.Wake at BYU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 37.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 37(4:23 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 37. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37(3:47 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by K.Hill at WYO 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(3:12 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 24. Catch made by K.Epps at WYO 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 21(2:21 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for L.Katoa.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 21(2:14 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to WYO 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 13(1:55 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to WYO 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - WYO 9(1:20 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by K.Hill at WYO 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Hill for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-K.Hill Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 70 yards from BYU 20 to the WYO 10. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50(1:13 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BYU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 46(0:59 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BYU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 42. PENALTY on BYU-B.Bywater Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(0:15 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to BYU 27. Catch made by W.Pelissier at BYU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 19(15:00 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to BYU 19. Catch made by T.Welch at BYU 19. Gain of 19 yards. T.Welch for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(14:54 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to BYU 27 for 2 yards. M.Davis FUMBLES forced by WYO. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-M.Davis at BYU 27. Tackled by WYO at BYU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 27(14:02 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to BYU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - WYO 34(13:33 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 34. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at BYU 38. PENALTY on BYU-C.Barrington Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 29(13:18 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 29. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WYO 34(12:35 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 59 yards to WYO 7 Center-A.Riggs. Downed by BYU.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 7(12:21 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 4.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - BYU 4(11:39 - 4th) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 13 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 13.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 13(11:29 - 4th) R.Marquez rushed to WYO 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 11.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 11(10:41 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 36 yards to WYO 47 Center-C.York. Downed by WYO.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 47(10:33 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to WYO 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 47(9:48 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at WYO 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 39.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 39(9:24 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to WYO 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 25. PENALTY on BYU-M.Wake Personal Foul / Offense 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - WYO 45(9:04 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by M.Davis at BYU 45. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 41.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - WYO 41(8:23 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41(8:11 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 40(7:30 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BYU 40(7:22 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for WYO.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BYU 40(7:18 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 45 yards to BYU 15 Center-C.York. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 15. Tackled by WYO at BYU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 28(7:07 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to BYU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 33(6:28 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to BYU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 32.
|+68 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 32(5:44 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 32. Gain of 68 yards. K.Hill for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:31 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 25. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47(5:02 - 4th) A.Peasley rushed to BYU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 36(4:29 - 4th) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BYU 41(4:20 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for R.Marquez.
|+31 YD
2 & 15 - BYU 41(4:12 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by J.Cobbs at BYU 41. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 10(3:51 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Pelissier. PENALTY on BYU-D.Mandell Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 2(3:51 - 4th) W.Wieland rushed to BYU 9 for -7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - BYU 9(3:19 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for WYO. PENALTY on BYU-F.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 4(3:19 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to BYU 4. Catch made by J.Cobbs at BYU 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Cobbs for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:15 - 4th) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 4th) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(3:15 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to WYO 5 for 70 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WYO 5(2:32 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to WYO End Zone for yards. M.Davis for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BYU-C.Pay Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - WYO 15(2:28 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to WYO 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 10(1:38 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to WYO 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - WYO 11(1:32 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to WYO 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WYO 15(1:27 - 4th) J.Smith 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Riggs Holder-R.Rehkow. PENALTY on WYO-WYO Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the WYO End Zone. C.Stone returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at WYO 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(1:17 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BYU 44(0:52 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BYU 44(0:46 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BYU 44(0:39 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
