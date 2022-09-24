Drive Chart
|
|
|UL
|LAMON
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 7:57
C.Fields rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Fields for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
76
yds
2:18
pos
6
0
Touchdown 7:05
A.Henry rushed to ULL End Zone for 75 yards. A.Henry for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
79
yds
00:54
pos
7
6
Touchdown 5:18
C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
60
yds
1:51
pos
13
7
Field Goal 6:48
P.Stafford 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
4
plays
9
yds
2:15
pos
17
7
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 11:14
C.Rogers rushed to ULL End Zone for 5 yards. C.Rogers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
8
yds
00:39
pos
17
13
Touchdown 6:58
M.Jackson rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. M.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
95
yds
1:23
pos
17
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|371
|419
|Total Plays
|79
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|227
|Rush Attempts
|38
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|268
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|7-38.9
|Return Yards
|55
|5
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|20/34
|231
|1
|1
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|5/7
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|10
|40
|0
|27
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|10
|31
|1
|12
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|6
|15
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|7
|11
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|9
|5
|105
|1
|50
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|6
|6
|57
|0
|24
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|5
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|4
|3
|22
|0
|8
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|7
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|2
|2
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Carter 16 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wright 43 S
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 19 LB
|A. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whitfield 38 LB
|C. Whitfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Stafford 37 K
|P. Stafford
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|6
|45.0
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|3
|6.7
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|14/26
|192
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|11
|127
|1
|75
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|12
|36
|1
|6
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|13
|33
|1
|9
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|3
|3
|124
|0
|89
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|6
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
D. Wiley 8 WR
|D. Wiley
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
W. Derrick 80 WR
|W. Derrick
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|4
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Driggers 2 LB
|T. Driggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ellis 90 DT
|S. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hines 15 S
|S. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Godsey Jr. 13 CB
|D. Godsey Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 21 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 18 CB
|C. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Campbell 93 DE
|A. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 S
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 33 LB
|F. Gardner
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|7
|38.9
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Wright B.Trahan at ULM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:38 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wright J.Lawson at ULM 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:09 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULM 39.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMON 39(13:37 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 44(13:30 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Amos A.Jones at ULM 46.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(12:48 - 1st) D.Mortimer rushed to ULL 30 for 24 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(12:22 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 24(11:48 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by A.Luke at ULL 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 22.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 22(11:14 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULL 24 for -2 yards. ULL ran out of bounds.
|No Good
4 & 4 - LAMON 31(10:19 - 1st) C.Sutherland 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24(10:14 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers Z.Woodard at ULL 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - UL 32(9:36 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery T.Williams at ULL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 40(9:11 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - UL 40(9:05 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ULM 36.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(8:51 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULM 9 for 27 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9(8:06 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Fields for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 58 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Skipper at ULM 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(7:50 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Landry at ULM 25.
|+75 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 25(7:16 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULL End Zone for 75 yards. A.Henry for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 25(7:02 - 1st) PENALTY on ULM-F.Gardner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(7:05 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers Q.Drake at ULL 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50(6:49 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas S.Mason at ULL 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UL 49(6:13 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULL 50.
|+50 YD
3 & 10 - UL 50(5:31 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(5:11 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(5:06 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones T.Lewis at ULM 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAMON 27(4:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 27(4:27 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 21 yards to ULM 48 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48(4:17 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 48(3:47 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by P.Migl at ULM 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - UL 43(3:40 - 1st) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULM 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UL 42(2:46 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to ULM End Zone Center-ULL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(2:32 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAMON 22(2:05 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAMON 22(2:01 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 22(1:52 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 32 yards to ULL 46 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 46(1:43 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet S.Mason at ULM 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UL 50(1:06 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - UL 46(0:24 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 46. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULM 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(0:11 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ULM 30.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30(15:00 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULM 35 for -5 yards. D.Washington FUMBLES forced by A.Campbell. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-Z.Woodard at ULM 35. Tackled by ULL at ULM 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(14:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Riley at ULM 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 39(14:15 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at ULM 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - LAMON 41(13:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULM 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 43(13:17 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 51 yards to ULL 6 Center-ULM. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 6. Tackled by ULM at ULL 19. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 10(13:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 12.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UL 12(12:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-ULL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 12 - UL 7(12:24 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 2 for -5 yards (Z.Woodard)
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - UL 2(11:39 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 2.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UL 9(10:57 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 44 yards to ULM 47 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(10:35 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for N.Quinlan.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 47(10:31 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 48.
|Int
3 & 5 - LAMON 48(9:52 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 45. Intercepted by C.Flowers at ULL 45. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 20(9:40 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UL 20(9:03 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULM 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UL 11(8:23 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Webb at ULM 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - UL 18(7:32 - 2nd) P.Stafford 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ULM 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(7:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 22(6:48 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 22. Catch made by D.Wiley at ULM 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(6:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LAMON 36(5:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAMON 35(5:48 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 35(5:41 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 38 yards to ULL 27 Center-ULM. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 27. Tackled by ULM at ULL 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 34(5:25 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UL 34(5:22 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UL 35(4:40 - 2nd) C.Fields scrambles to ULL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UL 40(3:57 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 49 yards to ULM 11 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 11(3:50 - 2nd) D.Mortimer rushed to ULM 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 14(3:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 19(2:43 - 2nd) D.Mayberry rushed to ULM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(2:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 23(2:09 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 23. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(1:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 47. Catch made by D.Wiley at ULM 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 45.
|Sack
2 & 1 - LAMON 45(1:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 49 for -6 yards (A.Jones)
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - LAMON 49(1:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 46.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 46(1:10 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 44 yards to ULL 2 Center-ULM. E.Garror MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-E.Garror at ULL 2. Tackled by ULM at ULL 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 2(1:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 3.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 3(0:57 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UL 3(0:53 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 8.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UL 8(0:45 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 47 yards to ULM 45 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:22 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:14 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:12 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by B.Knight at ULL 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(0:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-ULM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL 2. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ULL 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 32(14:53 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULL 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - UL 33(14:19 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44(13:58 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UL 49(13:35 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 49(12:55 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UL 49(12:49 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to ULM 13 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 13(12:46 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAMON 22(12:19 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield at ULM 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 22(11:40 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(11:23 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULM 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 31(10:44 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(10:14 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULM 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 36(9:55 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULM 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 42(9:21 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(9:06 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 46(8:20 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULL 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(7:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 38(7:40 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by B.Knight at ULL 38. Gain of 10 yards. B.Knight FUMBLES forced by K.Pedescleaux. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-B.Trahan at ULL 38. Tackled by ULM at ULL 38. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 28(7:40 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UL 28(7:33 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(6:58 - 3rd) C.Fields rushed to ULL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UL 48(6:23 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43(5:13 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULM 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at ULM 42.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - UL 39(4:03 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULM 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(3:28 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UL 6(0:48 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 6(0:42 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UL 6(0:36 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 6(0:30 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 6. Catch made by D.Wiley at ULM 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 8.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 8(15:00 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 11(14:18 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 11. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 15.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAMON 15(13:35 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 54 yards to ULL 31 Center-ULM. Downed by ULM.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31(13:24 - 4th) C.Fields rushed to ULL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UL 33(12:45 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UL 33(12:39 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 31 for -2 yards (D.Godsey)
|-23 YD
4 & 10 - UL 31(11:14 - 4th) ULL rushed to ULL 8 for -23 yards. ULL FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-R.Byrns at ULL 8. Tackled by ULM at ULL 8.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 8(11:46 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5(11:21 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULL End Zone for 5 yards. C.Rogers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks 30 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL 2. Out of bounds. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35(11:07 - 4th) ULL FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-B.Wooldridge at ULL 22. Tackled by ULM at ULL 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - UL 22(10:32 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 22. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 28.
|+17 YD
3 & 17 - UL 28(9:51 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULL 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(9:23 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Ellis at ULL 43.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - UL 43(8:48 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 27 - UL 28(8:43 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+12 YD
3 & 27 - UL 28(8:36 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 40.
|Punt
4 & 15 - UL 40(8:23 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 50 yards to ULM 10 Center-ULL. Downed by ULL.
|Result
|Play
|+89 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 10(8:14 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 10. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 10. Gain of 89 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LAMON 1(7:39 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 6(7:39 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULL 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 2(7:03 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. M.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:58 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 4th) ULM kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(6:51 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 30 for yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 30. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - UL 15(6:29 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 15. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 15. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - UL 31(6:14 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(5:39 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - UL 48(5:11 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UL 46(4:31 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+12 YD
4 & 4 - UL 46(4:19 - 4th) C.Fields scrambles to ULM 42 for 12 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 42(3:55 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 42(3:50 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Int
3 & 10 - UL 42(3:46 - 4th) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 30. Intercepted by C.Vigers at ULM 30. Tackled by ULL at ULM 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(3:36 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 38(2:52 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 44(2:10 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(1:29 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULL 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAMON 44(1:19 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 44(1:15 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 43.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - LAMON 43(1:08 - 4th) PENALTY on ULM-ULM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAMON 48(1:08 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 32 yards to ULL 16 Center-ULM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 16(1:02 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 16. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 16. Gain of 7 yards. C.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UL 23(0:55 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 23. Gain of 10 yards. C.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33(0:49 - 4th) C.Fields scrambles to ULL 37 for 4 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UL 37(0:43 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44(0:33 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 47(0:28 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UL 47(0:22 - 4th) C.Fields scrambles to ULM 42 for 11 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 42(0:15 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 42(0:08 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULM 50 for -8 yards (C.Thomas; F.Gardner)
