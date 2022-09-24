Drive Chart
UL
LAMON

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
C. Fields 18 QB
231 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 31 RuYds, RuTD
A. Henry 1 RB
127 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:57
C.Fields rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Fields for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
76
yds
2:18
pos
6
0
Point After TD 7:56
P.Stafford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:05
A.Henry rushed to ULL End Zone for 75 yards. A.Henry for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
79
yds
00:54
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:02
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:18
C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
60
yds
1:51
pos
13
7
Point After TD 5:11
P.Stafford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 6:48
P.Stafford 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
4
plays
9
yds
2:15
pos
17
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:14
C.Rogers rushed to ULL End Zone for 5 yards. C.Rogers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
8
yds
00:39
pos
17
13
Point After TD 11:07
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 6:58
M.Jackson rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. M.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
95
yds
1:23
pos
17
20
Point After TD 6:58
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 15
Rushing 7 9
Passing 11 6
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 7-18 6-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 371 419
Total Plays 79 65
Avg Gain 4.7 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 103 227
Rush Attempts 38 39
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 5.8
Yards Passing 268 192
Comp. - Att. 25-41 14-26
Yards Per Pass 5.8 6.9
Penalties - Yards 7-69 5-30
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-45.0 7-38.9
Return Yards 55 5
Punts - Returns 3-20 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-35 1-5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 2-2 1430017
UL-Monroe 1-2 7001421
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, LA
 268 PASS YDS 192
103 RUSH YDS 227
371 TOTAL YDS 419
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 231 1 1 119.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 352 6 1 140.7
C. Fields 20/34 231 1 1
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 37 0 0 115.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 313 2 0 152.4
B. Wooldridge 5/7 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 113 2
C. Smith 10 40 0 27
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -13 0
C. Fields 10 31 1 12
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Wooldridge 3 29 0 17
D. Washington  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 50 1
D. Washington 6 15 0 7
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 88 0
T. Williams 7 11 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 1
M. Jefferson 9 5 105 1 50
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
C. Smith 6 6 57 0 24
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
P. LeBlanc 5 3 31 0 16
J. Lumpkin  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 3
J. Lumpkin 4 3 22 0 8
N. Johnson  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 1
N. Johnson 7 3 20 0 9
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 2 2 14 0 14
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Fleming 2 1 8 0 8
K. Carter  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Carter 1 1 6 0 6
P. Migl  24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
P. Migl 1 1 5 0 5
J. Stephens, Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 103 1
J. Stephens, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jones 2-1 1.0 0
A. Wright  43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Ossai 2-0 0.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 2-0 0.0 0
K. Moncrief  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Moncrief 2-0 0.0 0
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
A. Riley  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bishop  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bishop 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis, Jr.  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis, Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
C. Whitfield  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Whitfield 1-0 0.0 0
A. Landry  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Landry 1-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Trahan 1-1 0.0 0
T. Amos  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Amos 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lawson  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Lawson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Flowers 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Stafford  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 13/13
P. Stafford 1/1 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
R. Byrns 6 45.0 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
C. Smith 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.3 140 1
E. Garror 3 6.7 13 0
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 192 0 1 108.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 457 2 2 132.3
C. Rogers 14/26 192 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 127 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 45 1
A. Henry 11 127 1 75
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 69 1
C. Rogers 12 36 1 6
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 110 2
M. Jackson 13 33 1 9
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Mortimer 2 27 0 24
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Mayberry 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 124 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
T. Howell 3 3 124 0 89
B. Knight  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
B. Knight 6 3 25 0 11
D. Wiley  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
D. Wiley 3 3 17 0 8
W. Derrick  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Derrick 3 1 13 0 13
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 85 0
A. Luke 4 3 11 0 5
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Jackson 1 1 2 0 2
F. Lloyd Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 0
F. Lloyd Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
N. Quinlan  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Quinlan 1 0 0 0 0
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 141 1
J. Frett 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
Z. Woodard 4-1 1.0 0
C. Vigers  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Vigers 2-0 0.0 1
T. Driggers  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Driggers 2-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
C. Thomas 2-1 0.5 0
Q. Ledet Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Ledet Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Calligan  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Calligan 1-0 0.0 0
S. Ellis  90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hines  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hines 1-0 0.0 0
T. Odom  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Odom 1-0 0.0 0
D. Godsey Jr.  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Godsey Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
J. Johnson  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mills  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mills 1-0 0.0 0
K. Snyder  12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Snyder 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tillery  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Tillery 1-0 0.0 0
A. Campbell  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Drake  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Drake 0-1 0.0 0
T. Williams  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
F. Gardner  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
F. Gardner 0-1 0.5 0
S. Mason  94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Mason 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
C. Sutherland 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
D. McCormick 7 38.9 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
A. Luke 2 16.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 UL 23 2:18 6 76 TD
7:05 UL 25 1:51 4 75 TD
4:21 UL 48 1:45 3 6 Punt
1:43 UL 46 1:53 5 19 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 UL 9 2:25 3 -1 Punt
9:40 LAMON 20 2:15 4 9 FG
5:25 UL 34 1:35 3 6 Punt
1:00 UL 2 0:22 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 35 2:14 5 17 Punt
7:17 LAMON 38 7:10 16 66 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 UL 31 1:38 4 -23 Downs
11:07 UL 35 2:53 6 5 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:58 LAMON 6 3:15 9 33 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:03 UL 16 1:02 9 34 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 4:46 9 51 FG Miss
7:57 LAMON 21 0:54 2 79 TD
5:11 LAMON 25 0:54 3 2 Punt
2:32 LAMON 20 0:49 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 LAMON 35 1:50 3 8 Punt
10:35 LAMON 47 0:55 3 5 INT
7:25 LAMON 18 2:00 5 17 Punt
3:50 LAMON 11 2:50 8 43 Punt
0:38 LAMON 45 0:38 4 19 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 LAMON 13 5:06 12 69 Fumble
0:30 LAMON 6 2:06 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 UL 8 0:39 2 8 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 LAMON 6 1:23 3 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:51 UL 25 2:34 6 17 Punt

ULM
Warhawks
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 51 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Wright B.Trahan at ULM 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:38 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wright J.Lawson at ULM 36.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:09 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULM 39.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMON 39
(13:37 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 44
(13:30 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Amos A.Jones at ULM 46.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(12:48 - 1st) D.Mortimer rushed to ULL 30 for 24 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 30.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(12:22 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 24.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 24
(11:48 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by A.Luke at ULL 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 22.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 22
(11:14 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULL 24 for -2 yards. ULL ran out of bounds.
No Good
4 & 4 - LAMON 31
(10:19 - 1st) C.Sutherland 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24
(10:14 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers Z.Woodard at ULL 32.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - UL 32
(9:36 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery T.Williams at ULL 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 40
(9:11 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - UL 40
(9:05 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ULM 36.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(8:51 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULM 9 for 27 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 9.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9
(8:06 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Fields for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:56 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 79 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:56 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 58 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Skipper at ULM 21.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(7:50 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Landry at ULM 25.
+75 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 25
(7:16 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULL End Zone for 75 yards. A.Henry for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:02 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:02 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 25
(7:02 - 1st) PENALTY on ULM-F.Gardner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40
(7:05 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers Q.Drake at ULL 50.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50
(6:49 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas S.Mason at ULL 49.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - UL 49
(6:13 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULL 50.
+50 YD
3 & 10 - UL 50
(5:31 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:11 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:11 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(5:11 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(5:06 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones T.Lewis at ULM 27.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LAMON 27
(4:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 27
(4:27 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 21 yards to ULM 48 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48
(4:17 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 48.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 48
(3:47 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by P.Migl at ULM 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 43.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - UL 43
(3:40 - 1st) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULM 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 42.
Punt
4 & 4 - UL 42
(2:46 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to ULM End Zone Center-ULL. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(2:32 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULM 22.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LAMON 22
(2:05 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LAMON 22
(2:01 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 22
(1:52 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 32 yards to ULL 46 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Fumble (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 46
(1:43 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet S.Mason at ULM 50.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UL 50
(1:06 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 46.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - UL 46
(0:24 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 46. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULM 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 40.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40
(0:11 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ULM 30.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULM 35 for -5 yards. D.Washington FUMBLES forced by A.Campbell. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-Z.Woodard at ULM 35. Tackled by ULL at ULM 35.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(14:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Riley at ULM 39.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 39
(14:15 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at ULM 41.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - LAMON 41
(13:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULM 43.
Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 43
(13:17 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 51 yards to ULL 6 Center-ULM. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 6. Tackled by ULM at ULL 19. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 10
(13:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 12.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UL 12
(12:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-ULL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2 & 12 - UL 7
(12:24 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 2 for -5 yards (Z.Woodard)
+7 YD
3 & 17 - UL 2
(11:39 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 2.
Punt
4 & 11 - UL 9
(10:57 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 44 yards to ULM 47 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(10:35 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for N.Quinlan.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 47
(10:31 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 48.
Int
3 & 5 - LAMON 48
(9:52 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 45. Intercepted by C.Flowers at ULL 45. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 20
(9:40 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UL 20
(9:03 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULM 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 11.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UL 11
(8:23 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Webb at ULM 11.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - UL 18
(7:32 - 2nd) P.Stafford 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:25 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ULM 18.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 18
(7:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 22.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 22
(6:48 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 22. Catch made by D.Wiley at ULM 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 29.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 29
(6:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 35.
No Gain
2 & 3 - LAMON 36
(5:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LAMON 35
(5:48 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 35
(5:41 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 38 yards to ULL 27 Center-ULM. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 27. Tackled by ULM at ULL 34.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 34
(5:25 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UL 34
(5:22 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 35.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - UL 35
(4:40 - 2nd) C.Fields scrambles to ULL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 40.
Punt
4 & 4 - UL 40
(3:57 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 49 yards to ULM 11 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 11
(3:50 - 2nd) D.Mortimer rushed to ULM 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 14.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 14
(3:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 19.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 19
(2:43 - 2nd) D.Mayberry rushed to ULM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(2:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 23
(2:09 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 23. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 47.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(1:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 47. Catch made by D.Wiley at ULM 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 45.
Sack
2 & 1 - LAMON 45
(1:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 49 for -6 yards (A.Jones)
+5 YD
3 & 8 - LAMON 49
(1:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 46.
Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 46
(1:10 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 44 yards to ULL 2 Center-ULM. E.Garror MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-E.Garror at ULL 2. Tackled by ULM at ULL 2.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 2
(1:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 3.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 3
(0:57 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - UL 3
(0:53 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 8.
Punt
4 & 4 - UL 8
(0:45 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 47 yards to ULM 45 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.

ULM
Warhawks
 - End of Half (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 45
(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(0:22 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 42
(0:14 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 42
(0:12 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by B.Knight at ULL 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 31.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 31
(0:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-ULM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL 2. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ULL 32.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 32
(14:53 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULL 33.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - UL 33
(14:19 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44
(13:58 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 49.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UL 49
(13:35 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULL 49.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 49
(12:55 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
Punt
4 & 5 - UL 49
(12:49 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to ULM 13 Center-ULL. Fair catch by B.Knight.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Fumble (12 plays, 69 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 13
(12:46 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 22.
No Gain
2 & 1 - LAMON 22
(12:19 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield at ULM 22.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 22
(11:40 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 24.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(11:23 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULM 31.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 31
(10:44 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34
(10:14 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULM 36.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 36
(9:55 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULM 42.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 42
(9:21 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 50
(9:06 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 46.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 46
(8:20 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULL 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 38
(7:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 38
(7:40 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by B.Knight at ULL 38. Gain of 10 yards. B.Knight FUMBLES forced by K.Pedescleaux. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-B.Trahan at ULL 38. Tackled by ULM at ULL 38. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (16 plays, 66 yards, 7:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 28
(7:40 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - UL 28
(7:33 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45
(6:58 - 3rd) C.Fields rushed to ULL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 48.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UL 48
(6:23 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 49.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43
(5:13 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULM 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at ULM 42.
+14 YD
3 & 6 - UL 39
(4:03 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULM 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(3:28 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UL 6
(0:48 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 6
(0:42 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
No Gain
4 & Goal - UL 6
(0:36 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 6
(0:30 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 6. Catch made by D.Wiley at ULM 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 8.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 8
(15:00 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 11.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 11
(14:18 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 11. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 15.
Punt
4 & 1 - LAMON 15
(13:35 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 54 yards to ULL 31 Center-ULM. Downed by ULM.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (4 plays, -23 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31
(13:24 - 4th) C.Fields rushed to ULL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULL 33.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UL 33
(12:45 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
Sack
3 & 8 - UL 33
(12:39 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 31 for -2 yards (D.Godsey)
-23 YD
4 & 10 - UL 31
(11:14 - 4th) ULL rushed to ULL 8 for -23 yards. ULL FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-R.Byrns at ULL 8. Tackled by ULM at ULL 8.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 8
(11:46 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5
(11:21 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULL End Zone for 5 yards. C.Rogers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:07 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:07 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks 30 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL 2. Out of bounds. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35
(11:07 - 4th) ULL FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-B.Wooldridge at ULL 22. Tackled by ULM at ULL 22.
+6 YD
2 & 23 - UL 22
(10:32 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 22. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 28.
+17 YD
3 & 17 - UL 28
(9:51 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULL 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 45.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45
(9:23 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Ellis at ULL 43.
Penalty
2 & 12 - UL 43
(8:48 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 27 - UL 28
(8:43 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
+12 YD
3 & 27 - UL 28
(8:36 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 40.
Punt
4 & 15 - UL 40
(8:23 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 50 yards to ULM 10 Center-ULL. Downed by ULL.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 90 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+89 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 10
(8:14 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 10. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 10. Gain of 89 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 1.
Penalty
1 & Goal - LAMON 1
(7:39 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 6
(7:39 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULL 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 2
(7:03 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. M.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:58 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Interception (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:51 - 4th) ULM kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(6:51 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 30 for yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 30. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 20 - UL 15
(6:29 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 15. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 15. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 31.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - UL 31
(6:14 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 40.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40
(5:39 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 48.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - UL 48
(5:11 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULL 46.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UL 46
(4:31 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
+12 YD
4 & 4 - UL 46
(4:19 - 4th) C.Fields scrambles to ULM 42 for 12 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 42
(3:55 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 42
(3:50 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
Int
3 & 10 - UL 42
(3:46 - 4th) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 30. Intercepted by C.Vigers at ULM 30. Tackled by ULL at ULM 35.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(3:36 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 38.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 38
(2:52 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 44.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 44
(2:10 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(1:29 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULL 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 44.
No Gain
2 & 2 - LAMON 44
(1:19 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 44.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 44
(1:15 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 43.
Penalty
4 & 1 - LAMON 43
(1:08 - 4th) PENALTY on ULM-ULM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - LAMON 48
(1:08 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 32 yards to ULL 16 Center-ULM. Fair catch by E.Garror.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - End of Game (9 plays, 34 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 16
(1:02 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 16. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 16. Gain of 7 yards. C.Smith ran out of bounds.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - UL 23
(0:55 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 23. Gain of 10 yards. C.Smith ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33
(0:49 - 4th) C.Fields scrambles to ULL 37 for 4 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UL 37
(0:43 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44
(0:33 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 47.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 47
(0:28 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - UL 47
(0:22 - 4th) C.Fields scrambles to ULM 42 for 11 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 42
(0:15 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 42
(0:08 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULM 50 for -8 yards (C.Thomas; F.Gardner)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores