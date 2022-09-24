|
|
|DUKE
|KANSAS
Daniels leads Kansas over Duke 35-27, goes to 4-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Jalon Daniels accounted for five touchdowns to lead Kansas past Duke 35-27 on Saturday afternoon.
Daniels' 3-yard run gave the Jayhawks a 34-20 lead with 4:42 remaining.
It is the first time since 2009 the Jayhawks have started 4-0. They also completed their first undefeated nonconference schedule since 2013.
Daniels went 19-of-23 for 324 yards passing and a career-high four touchdowns. He led the team in rushing with 83 yards and a score.
The Jayhawks held a 21-13 lead at halftime thanks to three touchdown passes from Daniels.
Kansas went 3-for-4 in the red zone, getting receiving touchdowns from Luke Grimm and Trevor Kardell and Daniels a rushing score.
The Jayhawks entered play leading the Big 12 in red zone offense where they are 22 of 24 with 20 touchdowns.
Lawrence Arnold scored on a 36-yard pass play and Daniel Hishaw scored on a 73-yard run when he spun out of a tackle and sprinted the end zone. The Jayhawks outgained Duke 529-463 yards offense.
Riley Leonard went 24-of-35 passing for 324 yards, including a 24-yard score to Jalon Calhoun. Jaylan Colman and Jordan Waters scored rushing touchdowns for the Blue Devils (3-1).
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: The Blue Devils entered the contest leading the nation in fumble recoveries. The Duke defense tried to punch the ball out rather than wrapping up in the open field, which allowed the Jayhawks to get extra yardage after contact. The offense struggled to execute on third down, going 5 of 15.
Kansas: The Jayhawks continued to prove its offensive weapons are legit and were efficient in the red zone.
KU: A FOOTBALL SCHOOL?
The Jayhawks entered the contest receiving votes and could enter the Top 25 next week. Kansas, a basketball powerhouse, won the men's national championship last April.
PARTY LIKE IT'S 2009
Kansas announced a sellout at 47,273-seat David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. It is the first sellout since Nov. 2, 2019, and the second in 13 years. It was also the first win for the Jayhawks in a home sellout since 2009 against Duke.
UP NEXT
Duke opens ACC play at home against Virginia on Saturday.
Kansas will host Iowa State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
324 PaYds, PaTD, 54 RuYds
|
J. Daniels
6 QB
324 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 83 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|463
|529
|Total Plays
|71
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|205
|Rush Attempts
|35
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|324
|324
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|19-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|13.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|7-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.3
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|324
|PASS YDS
|324
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|529
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|24/35
|324
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|10
|54
|0
|19
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|13
|41
|1
|8
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|10
|34
|1
|9
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|6
|4
|83
|1
|40
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|8
|7
|68
|0
|29
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|7
|3
|62
|0
|49
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|2
|2
|40
|0
|38
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Nelson 93 DE
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|2/2
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|3
|51.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|2
|29.5
|33
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|19/23
|324
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|11
|83
|1
|30
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|10
|61
|0
|17
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|9
|54
|0
|24
|
S. McBride 19 WR
|S. McBride
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|4
|4
|84
|1
|36
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|1
|1
|73
|1
|73
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|6
|5
|63
|1
|19
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|3
|3
|44
|1
|22
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|3
|2
|24
|0
|23
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|3
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|2
|10.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at KAN 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(14:42 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 44.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - KANSAS 44(14:08 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 44. Catch made by T.Kardell at KAN 44. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 34.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(13:43 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to DUK 10 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at DUK 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(13:09 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to DUK 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 10(12:02 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to DUK 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 5.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 5(11:26 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to DUK 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - KANSAS 1(10:49 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to DUK 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 1.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 1(10:36 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 2(10:10 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 5.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 5(9:35 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 9.
|Punt
4 & 2 - DUKE 9(8:51 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 64 yards to KAN 27 Center-E.Deckers. O.Burroughs returned punt from the KAN 27. Tackled by DUK at KAN 43.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(8:41 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to DUK 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(8:23 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 47(8:05 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to DUK 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 40.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KANSAS 40(7:30 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to DUK 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 40.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - KANSAS 40(6:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by D.Neal at DUK 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 36.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:37 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to DUK 6 for 30 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 6(5:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 6. Catch made by T.Kardell at DUK 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Kardell for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 64 yards from KAN 35 to the DUK 1. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at DUK 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(5:16 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 43(4:52 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 46.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(4:36 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 46. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 5(4:06 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to KAN End Zone for 5 yards. J.Coleman for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:40 - 1st) S.McBride rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - KANSAS 20(3:05 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner. PENALTY on DUK-C.Rivers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(3:00 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 38(2:40 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 40(2:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(1:48 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 49. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(1:29 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to DUK 21 for 7 yards. D.Neal FUMBLES forced by A.Nelson. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-J.Stinson at DUK 21. Tackled by KAN at DUK 21.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(0:33 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 29(15:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:47 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:31 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DUKE 38(13:52 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Punt
4 & 4 - DUKE 38(13:46 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 42 yards to KAN 20 Center-E.Deckers. O.Burroughs returned punt from the KAN 20. Tackled by DUK at KAN 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(13:35 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 27.
|+73 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 27(12:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by D.Hishaw at KAN 27. Gain of 73 yards. D.Hishaw for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-C.Wheeler Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(12:35 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(12:11 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to KAN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 45(11:40 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to KAN 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(11:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to KAN 36. Catch made by J.Waters at KAN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 31(10:29 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by J.Waters at KAN 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(9:59 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to KAN 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 16(9:15 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to KAN 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 11(8:36 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to KAN 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - DUKE 7(7:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-G.Barton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 12 - DUKE 12(7:41 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to KAN 12. Catch made by J.Calhoun at KAN 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 11(7:03 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to KAN 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DUKE 5(6:26 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DUKE 12(6:21 - 2nd) C.Ham 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 26(5:56 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to KAN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 27.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(5:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(5:03 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to DUK 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 48(3:55 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to DUK 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 49(3:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by L.Grimm at DUK 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(2:42 - 2nd) T.Locklin rushed to DUK 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(2:08 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to DUK 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 37.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 37(1:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by T.Kardell at DUK 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(1:40 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to DUK 19 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at DUK 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 19(1:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 19. Catch made by L.Grimm at DUK 19. Gain of 19 yards. L.Grimm for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DUK-C.Rivers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:04 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by D.Young at DUK 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(0:44 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK. PENALTY on DUK-A.Harris Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - DUKE 25(0:42 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 40.
|+26 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 40(0:38 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by J.Coleman at DUK 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:28 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to KAN 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 26(0:24 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 26(0:19 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to KAN 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 25.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 25(0:13 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to KAN 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:09 - 2nd) R.Leonard spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - DUKE 27(0:07 - 2nd) C.Ham 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 63 yards from KAN 35 to the DUK 2. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at DUK 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(14:56 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 22.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 22(14:19 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 22. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 22. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 16.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - DUKE 18(13:52 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 16. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 29. PENALTY on DUK-J.Burns Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 21 - DUKE 8(13:38 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 16. PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(13:02 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 35(12:20 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 36.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 36(11:36 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 36. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(11:15 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for D.Young.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 46(11:07 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to KAN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 40(10:14 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to KAN 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 37.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 37(9:36 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to KAN 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 38.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(9:27 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 47.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - KANSAS 47(8:58 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to DUK 36 for 17 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(8:43 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 36(8:31 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 36. Catch made by L.Arnold at DUK 36. Gain of 36 yards. L.Arnold for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:25 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 29(7:59 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 29(7:53 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 29. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 34.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 34(7:18 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 39. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 41(6:22 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 47(5:24 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 48.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - DUKE 48(4:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on DUK-G.Barton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - DUKE 43(4:22 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 48 yards to KAN 9 Center-E.Deckers. Downed by DUK.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9(4:10 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 9(4:03 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 14.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 14(3:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 14. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 14. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 30.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(2:53 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(2:28 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 45(1:52 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to DUK 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(1:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at DUK 48 for -4 yards (J.Pickett)
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - KANSAS 48(0:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 48. Catch made by Q.Skinner at DUK 48. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at DUK 45. PENALTY on KAN-D.Emilien Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 21 - KANSAS 45(15:00 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 45. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - KANSAS 47(14:26 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at DUK 47. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at DUK 36.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - KANSAS 36(13:53 - 4th) PENALTY on KAN-E.Bostick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 41(13:52 - 4th) J.Daniels punts 33 yards to DUK 8 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by KAN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 8(13:34 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 8(13:31 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 6.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - DUKE 6(12:56 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 6. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 6. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(12:26 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 23.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 23(11:57 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 23.
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 23(11:24 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 23. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 23. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(10:48 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to KAN 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41.
|+38 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 41(10:05 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by J.Robertson at KAN 41. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DUKE 3(9:45 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to KAN 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 3(9:18 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to KAN End Zone for 3 yards. J.Waters for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:54 - 4th) T.Locklin rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 27.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(8:16 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 27. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(7:37 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to DUK 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(7:00 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to DUK 16 for 22 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(6:26 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 16(6:10 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to DUK 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 16.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 16(5:30 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to DUK 16. Catch made by T.Scott at DUK 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 3(4:52 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to DUK End Zone for 3 yards. J.Daniels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 61 yards from KAN 35 to the DUK 4. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at DUK 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(4:30 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore. PENALTY on KAN-K.Gervin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(4:27 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 45. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 49(4:06 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 49(4:04 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 48.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - DUKE 48(3:32 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun. PENALTY on KAN-R.Dotson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(3:08 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at KAN 46 for -6 yards (L.Phelps)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - DUKE 46(2:44 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK.
|+19 YD
3 & 17 - DUKE 46(2:39 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to KAN 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(2:05 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by J.Calhoun at KAN 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Calhoun for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) C.Ham kicks onside 15 from DUK 35 to KAN 50. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at KAN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:40 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:30 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 50.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:23 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at KAN 50.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:20 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 45 yards to DUK 5 Center-L.Hosford. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 5(2:16 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 5. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 5. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by KAN at DUK 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(1:45 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to KAN 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 49. PENALTY on KAN-G.Potter Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(1:48 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 34(1:45 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by J.Robertson at KAN 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 32(1:30 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at KAN 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 31.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - DUKE 31(1:20 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 5:05 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 3:50 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:20 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
2nd 15:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 11:26 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 10:58 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 9:39 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 10:56
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:23 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:28 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
13
7
1st 3:17 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU