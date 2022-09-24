|
|
|LATECH
|SALA
Lacy, Banks lead South Alabama past Louisiana Tech 38-14
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) South Alabama got a punt return touchdown from Caullin Lacy, Yam Banks added a pick-6 and a fumble recovery, and the Jaguars defeated Louisiana Tech 38-14 on Saturday.
Lacy's 57-yard dash from the right sideline to the left corner of the end zone gave South Alabama a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The South Alabama led 17-7 at halftime, then the Jaguars scored two touchdowns on the first eight plays of the second half. First, Banks intercepted a Parker McNeil pass and returned it 24 yards for a score on the second play of the third quarter. Then Banks recovered a fumble on La Tech's third play of the ensuing possession, setting up Lacy's 19-yard touchdown catch on third down.
Carter Bradley completed 14 of 21 passes for 178 yards with three touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1). La'Damian Webb had 75 yards rushing.
McNeil was 19-of-34 passing for 251 yards and threw four interceptions. Louisiana Tech (1-3) had five turnovers in all.
--
|
P. McNeil
17 QB
251 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 INTs, -13 RuYds
|
C. Bradley
2 QB
178 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 5 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|308
|389
|Total Plays
|63
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|175
|Rush Attempts
|29
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|251
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-85
|14-131
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|22
|101
|Punts - Returns
|1-22
|2-77
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|4-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|19/34
|251
|2
|4
|
M. Downing 7 QB
|M. Downing
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|7
|51
|0
|21
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|10
|21
|0
|10
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|2
|-13
|0
|-3
|
M. Downing 7 QB
|M. Downing
|4
|-17
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|8
|6
|85
|0
|43
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|8
|4
|84
|1
|52
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|7
|5
|49
|1
|21
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|4
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|2-6
|0.5
|0
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 31 DB
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Villanueva 28 LB
|K. Villanueva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Burnett 98 DL
|J. Burnett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burch 51 LS
|E. Burch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mason 51 DL
|J. Mason
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Morgan 8 DB
|J. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Cobbs 34 DB
|J. Cobbs
|3
|39.7
|1
|45
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Lewis 86 WR
|S. Lewis
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|
M. McCallister 36 WR
|M. McCallister
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|14/21
|178
|3
|1
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|3/4
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|14
|75
|0
|25
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|7
|51
|0
|34
|
O. Wells 22 RB
|O. Wells
|4
|19
|0
|12
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|3
|3
|40
|1
|19
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|2
|37
|0
|19
|
J. Townsend 6 WR
|J. Townsend
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|1
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|4
|3
|27
|0
|21
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|3
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Justice 86 TE
|T. Justice
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Hopper 27 TE
|J. Hopper
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|4
|2
|9
|1
|6
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Wells 22 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor Jr. 3 LB
|A. DeShazor Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Perry 33 DL
|T. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hyatt Jr. 38 S
|R. Hyatt Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DL
|L. Brooks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson Jr. 90 DL
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Wallace Jr. 40 S
|C. Wallace Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rawlins-Kibonge 91 DL
|N. Rawlins-Kibonge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|0-3
|1.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith IV 45 DL
|E. Smith IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Martin 16 DB
|M. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Chapman 17 DL
|Z. Chapman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fletcher 24 DB
|R. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson 13 S
|C. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hickbottom 12 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|24
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|4
|42.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|20.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|57.0
|57
|1
|
J. Pritchett 89 WR
|J. Pritchett
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the SAB 7. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at SAB 35. PENALTY on SAB-K.Jacobs Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(14:47 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; C.Thornton at SAB 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(14:40 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at LT 43.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43(14:33 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 18 for 25 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(14:23 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 16(14:13 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by J.Hopper at LT 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 3(14:03 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 3. Catch made by L.Sefcik at LT 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Sefcik for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. M.McCallister returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Brown at LT 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(12:40 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; W.Thomas at LT 15.
|Sack
2 & 7 - LATECH 15(12:05 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -3 yards (C.Rias)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 12(11:40 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 12(11:29 - 1st) J.Cobbs punts 45 yards to SAB 43 Center-LT. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 43. C.Lacy for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:10 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to LT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at LT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 34(10:41 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at LT 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(10:04 - 1st) PENALTY on LT-C.Bruno False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 31(9:51 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(9:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(8:56 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 21(8:48 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by C.Thornton at SAB 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at SAB 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 18(7:59 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - LATECH 18(7:53 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(7:48 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; H.Davis at SAB 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 25(7:14 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at SAB 28.
|Int
1 & 10 - SALA 28(6:49 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at LT 28. Intercepted by C.Thornton at LT 28. Tackled by SAB at LT 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:37 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:29 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; J.Hickbottom at LT 30.
|Int
3 & 8 - LATECH 30(5:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at LT 43. Intercepted by Y.Banks at LT 43. Tackled by LT at LT 43. PENALTY on SAB-Y.Banks Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42(5:43 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at SAB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 46(5:16 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 46(5:09 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; J.Cole at LT 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(4:40 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by B.McReynolds at LT 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 30(4:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-J.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 35(3:41 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at LT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 34(3:00 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 32.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - SALA 32(2:25 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at LT 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 14. PENALTY on SAB-A.Strickland Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - SALA 42(2:09 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by B.McReynolds at LT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; H.Davis at LT 34.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - SALA 34(1:29 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - SALA 39(1:29 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 35 yards to LT 4 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 4(1:29 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 4. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at LT 16. PENALTY on SAB-J.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(1:09 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at LT 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 17(0:37 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SAB at LT 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(15:00 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris. PENALTY on SAB-Y.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(14:53 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; K.Brown at LT 50.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 50(13:22 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to SAB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; M.Martin at SAB 47. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Crosby rushed to LT 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Martin; J.Sheriff at LT 48.
|+52 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 48(13:14 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 48. Gain of 52 yards. S.Harris for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-S.Harris Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 72 yards from LT 20 to the SAB 8. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Maxwell at SAB 20. PENALTY on SAB-J.Voisin Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10(12:57 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; K.Rose at SAB 11.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 11(12:27 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 11. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 32(11:50 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. PENALTY on LT-B.Williamson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 47(11:42 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on LT-R.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 38(11:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.McReynolds.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 38(11:29 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 4 for 34 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; M.Brooks at LT 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 4(11:10 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at LT 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SALA 3(10:29 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at LT 3.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 3(9:41 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to LT 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett; T.Grubbs at LT 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 14(8:54 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:54 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:49 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at LT 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(8:09 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon; M.Strong at LT 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 39(7:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at LT 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 41(6:46 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; E.Smith at SAB 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(5:53 - 2nd) S.Harris rushed to SAB 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 50.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 50(5:20 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 50(5:12 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 50. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; J.Sheriff at SAB 46.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - LATECH 46(4:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-C.Rias Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
4 & 4 - LATECH 41(4:17 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 20.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(3:59 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by S.Harris at SAB 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LATECH 24(3:35 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - LATECH 24(3:26 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 24. Catch made by K.Maxwell at SAB 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10. PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 24 - LATECH 34(2:56 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 24. Intercepted by K.Brown at SAB 24. Tackled by LT at SAB 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24(2:47 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at SAB 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 27(2:14 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37(1:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SALA 36(1:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 36(1:12 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 42.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 42(1:06 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to LT 15 Center-SAB. Downed by SAB.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(0:58 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Fletcher; C.Thompson at LT 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 23(0:46 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at LT 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(0:36 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 33. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at LT 41.
|Int
2 & 2 - LATECH 41(0:26 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 49. Intercepted by C.Thompson at SAB 49. Tackled by LT at SAB 49.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49(0:21 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to LT 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at LT 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 43(0:13 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 43. Catch made by L.Sefcik at LT 43. Gain of 6 yards. L.Sefcik ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 37(0:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 37(0:06 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at LT 39 for -2 yards (J.Mason; T.Grubbs)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Robinson at LT 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(14:49 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at LT 25.
|Int
2 & 6 - LATECH 25(14:12 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at LT 24. Intercepted by Y.Banks at LT 24. Y.Banks for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:02 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; W.Thomas at LT 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(13:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on SAB-W.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 34(12:56 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; J.Hickbottom at LT 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(12:15 - 3rd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing sacked at LT 21 for -14 yards (J.Sheriff) M.Downing FUMBLES forced by SAB. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-Y.Banks at LT 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 21(12:15 - 3rd) D.Thomas-Jones rushed to LT 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at LT 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 21(11:47 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by D.Voisin at LT 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 19(11:11 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 19. Catch made by C.Lacy at LT 19. Gain of 19 yards. C.Lacy for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:06 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to LT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; R.Hyatt at LT 31.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 31(10:36 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to SAB 48 for 21 yards. Tackled by R.Hyatt at SAB 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(9:56 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to SAB 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 42(9:15 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to SAB 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon at SAB 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 44(8:32 - 3rd) M.Downing scrambles to SAB 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 42.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - LATECH 42(7:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-LT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LATECH 47(7:38 - 3rd) J.Cobbs punts 36 yards to SAB 11 Center-LT. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 11(7:30 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; E.Burch at SAB 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 10(7:03 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at SAB 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 19(6:28 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett at SAB 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21(5:50 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks; E.Burch at SAB 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 25(5:10 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 25(5:01 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 25(4:54 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 51 yards to LT 24 Center-SAB. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 24. Tackled by J.Sheriff at LT 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(4:39 - 3rd) M.Downing scrambles to LT 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.DeShazor at LT 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 49(4:04 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.DeShazor at LT 47.
|Sack
3 & 9 - LATECH 47(3:23 - 3rd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing sacked at LT 39 for -8 yards (T.Kiser)
|Punt
4 & 17 - LATECH 39(2:43 - 3rd) J.Cobbs punts 38 yards to SAB 23 Center-LT. Downed by LT.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 23(2:22 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on LT-K.Morrison Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(2:22 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to LT 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47(2:09 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to LT 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 45(1:48 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by C.Lacy at LT 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; J.Cole at LT 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(1:16 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to LT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 28(0:39 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher; B.Williamson at LT 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 28(15:00 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by L.Webb at LT 28. Gain of 28 yards. L.Webb for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 63 yards from SAB 35 to the LT 2. S.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Caldwell; J.Jordan at LT 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(14:42 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Perry at LT 29.
|+43 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 29(14:03 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 29. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(13:36 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 28(13:30 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to SAB 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 28.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LATECH 28(12:43 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. PENALTY on SAB-B.Higdon Defensive Targeting 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(12:43 - 4th) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 7(12:43 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to SAB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; Z.Chapman at SAB 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 5(12:03 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to SAB 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LATECH 4(11:17 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - LATECH 4(11:08 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 4. Gain of 4 yards. G.Hebert for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:59 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to SAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Villanueva at SAB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 27(10:22 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to SAB 29 for yards. Tackled by J.Mason at SAB 29. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - SALA 22(9:54 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to SAB 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; H.Davis at SAB 27.
|+30 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 27(9:12 - 4th) D.Trotter pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by J.Townsend at SAB 27. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43(8:45 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to LT 42 for yards. Tackled by J.Cole; J.Burnett at LT 42. PENALTY on SAB-T.Simpson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SALA 47(8:26 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to SAB 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mason; D.Hall at SAB 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - SALA 47(7:46 - 4th) D.Trotter rushed to SAB 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 48.
|-9 YD
3 & 19 - SALA 48(7:00 - 4th) D.Trotter pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 48. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 39.
|Punt
4 & 28 - SALA 39(6:18 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 41 yards to LT 20 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(6:04 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Rawlins-Kibonge; J.Voisin at LT 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(5:45 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at LT 28.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - LATECH 28(5:27 - 4th) PENALTY on LT-R.Kelly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 23(5:10 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at LT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(4:51 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 32(4:40 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Perry at LT 36.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LATECH 36(4:13 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 26 for -10 yards (C.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 16 - LATECH 26(3:34 - 4th) A.McCready punts 40 yards to SAB 34 Center-LT. J.Pritchett returned punt from the SAB 34. Tackled by M.Turner; B.Calhoun at LT 46.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(3:22 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to LT 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at LT 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 42(2:43 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to LT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; C.Singleton at LT 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(2:03 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to LT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; K.Fisher at LT 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 32(1:19 - 4th) D.Trotter scrambles to LT 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 24(0:44 - 4th) D.Trotter steps back to pass. D.Trotter pass incomplete intended for J.Townsend.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 24(0:35 - 4th) D.Trotter pass complete to LT 24. Catch made by T.Justice at LT 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SALA 9(0:27 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to LT End Zone for yards. O.Wells for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SAB-J.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 19 - SALA 19(0:21 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to LT 7 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 7.
