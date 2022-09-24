Drive Chart
|
|
|WMICH
|SJST
Key Players
|
S. Tyler
9 RB
66 RuYds, 6 ReYds, REC
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
250 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 30 RuYds
Field Goal 1:05
T.Schive 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Gonneville Holder-SJS.
6
plays
83
yds
2:58
pos
0
3
Touchdown 11:50
K.Robinson rushed to WMC End Zone for 5 yards. K.Robinson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
43
yds
2:59
pos
0
9
Touchdown 0:10
C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 13. Catch made by E.Cooks at WMC 13. Gain of 13 yards. E.Cooks for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
62
yds
2:55
pos
0
16
Touchdown 8:36
C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by C.Ross at WMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. C.Ross for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
81
yds
4:39
pos
0
23
Touchdown 8:24
T.Schive kicks 55 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC 10. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. S.Tyler for 90 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:12
pos
6
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:24
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski pass incomplete intended for WMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 14:45
K.Robinson rushed to WMC End Zone for 23 yards. K.Robinson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
23
yds
00:06
pos
6
30
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|16
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|211
|397
|Total Plays
|63
|52
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|128
|Rush Attempts
|51
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|64
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|12-100
|11-69
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.6
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|64
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|211
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Hrabowski 7 QB
|M. Hrabowski
|4/8
|56
|0
|0
|
S. Hollenbach 14 QB
|S. Hollenbach
|3/4
|8
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|18
|66
|0
|14
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|7
|28
|0
|10
|
M. Hrabowski 7 QB
|M. Hrabowski
|14
|27
|0
|11
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|8
|24
|0
|8
|
T. Allen 32 RB
|T. Allen
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
S. Hollenbach 14 QB
|S. Hollenbach
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|2
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Burgett 85 TE
|J. Burgett
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Abbott 1 WR
|A. Abbott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|42.6
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|3
|40.7
|90
|1
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|6.5
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|17/28
|250
|2
|0
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|13
|81
|2
|24
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|8
|30
|0
|10
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
K. Sims 22 RB
|K. Sims
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|5
|4
|116
|0
|82
|
C. Ross 7 WR
|C. Ross
|4
|3
|49
|1
|39
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|8
|5
|42
|0
|12
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|3
|2
|21
|1
|13
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Lavulo 31 DL
|N. Lavulo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|2/2
|38
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|3
|44.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 64 yards from WMC 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at SJS 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(14:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 30(14:33 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 35(13:59 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 35(13:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 35. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 40.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 40(12:57 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 40. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 38.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SJST 38(12:30 - 1st) T.Benham punts 48 yards to WMC 14 Center-A.Gonneville. Downed by R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(12:17 - 1st) M.Hrabowski pass complete to WMC 14. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 19.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 19(11:47 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 19.
|+39 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 19(11:13 - 1st) M.Hrabowski pass complete to WMC 19. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 19. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(10:44 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 40(10:04 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 26 for 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(9:33 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 20(8:57 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 21(8:32 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(8:02 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-T.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - WMICH 18(7:57 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-T.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - WMICH 23(7:29 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 12(6:38 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 9. PENALTY on WMC-B.Bosma Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - WMICH 19(6:38 - 1st) M.Hrabowski pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 9. Intercepted by C.Williams at SJS 9. Tackled by WMC at SJS 9. PENALTY on SJS-B.Parham Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(6:07 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - WMICH 17(5:58 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 10(5:45 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 6.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - WMICH 6(4:03 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 8(4:03 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 8. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SJST 17(3:32 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 17 for yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 17. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SJST 9(3:20 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 9. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 9. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 21. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+82 YD
2 & 13 - SJST 5(3:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 5. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 5. Gain of 82 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 13(2:57 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 13(2:52 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 13(2:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at WMC 21 for -8 yards (Z.Barnes; B.Fiske)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - SJST 28(1:09 - 1st) T.Schive 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Gonneville Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 60 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC 5. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at WMC 23. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(1:05 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 15.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WMICH 15(0:28 - 1st) M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci. PENALTY on WMC-L.Jefferson Personal Foul / Offense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - WMICH 8(0:26 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-A.West False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 18 - WMICH 4(0:26 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-J.Sherwin False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WMICH 2(0:26 - 1st) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 2.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - WMICH 2(15:00 - 2nd) M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski pass incomplete intended for A.Abbott.
|Punt
4 & 20 - WMICH 2(14:54 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 51 yards to SJS 47 Center-P.Doorhy. I.Hamilton returned punt from the SJS 47. Tackled by WMC at WMC 38.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(14:44 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WMC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 32(14:10 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 29(13:43 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WMC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 29.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 29(13:13 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by S.Olson at WMC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 19(13:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-E.Cooks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 24(12:44 - 2nd) E.Cooks steps back to pass. E.Cooks pass incomplete intended for C.Cordeiro. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Cooks pass complete to WMC 24. Catch made by C.Cordeiro at WMC 24. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 5(11:59 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WMC End Zone for 5 yards. K.Robinson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at WMC 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(11:45 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WMICH 23(11:24 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 23(10:53 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(10:24 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 39(9:40 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 43(9:08 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(8:35 - 2nd) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 49(7:53 - 2nd) M.Hrabowski rushed to SJS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 46(7:14 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(6:40 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 34(6:10 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 32(5:34 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(5:07 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to SJS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 31(4:24 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to SJS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 25(3:45 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to SJS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 23.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WMICH 23(3:03 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to SJS 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 23(2:55 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 23. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 27(2:48 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 27(2:40 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 32.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SJST 32(1:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on WMC-C.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47(1:39 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 47. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 34(1:13 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 19(1:04 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 19(0:52 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at WMC 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 13(0:16 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 13. Catch made by E.Cooks at WMC 13. Gain of 13 yards. E.Cooks for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:00 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 50 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC 15. Z.Abdus-Salaam returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at WMC 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(0:06 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 62 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC 3. Fair catch by S.Tyler.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - WMICH 30(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski pass complete to WMC 30. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(14:38 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 38(14:05 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WMICH 42(13:31 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 42(13:23 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 29 yards to SJS 29 Center-P.Doorhy. Downed by H.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29(13:15 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 30(12:39 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 38(12:09 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 40(11:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 35(10:56 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 35. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 45(10:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-J.Navarro False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 50(10:22 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 50. Catch made by S.Olson at WMC 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 43(9:41 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to WMC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 39.
|+39 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 39(8:47 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by C.Ross at WMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. C.Ross for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 55 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC 10. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. S.Tyler for 90 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-B.Bosma Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(8:24 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski pass incomplete intended for WMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 to the SJS 2. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at SJS 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(8:18 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WMICH 18(7:42 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 18(7:36 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 28. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WMICH 18(7:30 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WMICH 18(7:26 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 48 yards to WMC 34 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 34(6:47 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 34(6:45 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 29.
|Sack
3 & 15 - SJST 29(6:18 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski sacked at WMC 20 for -9 yards (C.Hall)
|Punt
4 & 24 - SJST 20(5:33 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 54 yards to SJS 26 Center-P.Doorhy. SJS returned punt from the SJS 26. Tackled by WMC at SJS 26.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(5:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WMC at SJS 38.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(4:32 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 38 for 24 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(3:55 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by E.Cooks at WMC 38. Gain of yards. E.Cooks for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - WMICH 43(3:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WMICH 48(3:47 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - WMICH 48(3:43 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WMC 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - WMICH 40(3:20 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(3:13 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(3:11 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 24(2:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WMC 24. Catch made by E.Cooks at WMC 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 16.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WMICH 16(1:37 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 16.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(1:32 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski pass complete to WMC 16. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 22(0:57 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 25(0:27 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 25.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 25(15:00 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 54 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC 11. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 25(14:45 - 4th) M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SJST 25(14:40 - 4th) M.Hrabowski steps back to pass. M.Hrabowski sacked at WMC 22 for -3 yards (L.Grey)
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 22(13:59 - 4th) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 26(13:21 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 31 yards to SJS 43 Center-P.Doorhy. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(13:14 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 48(12:50 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(11:50 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 46(11:14 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to WMC 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WMICH 39(10:31 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WMICH 39(10:25 - 4th) T.Benham punts 37 yards to WMC 2 Center-A.Gonneville. Downed by SJS.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 2(10:18 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 6(9:59 - 4th) S.Hollenbach pass complete to WMC 6. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 6. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 13(9:36 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 35 for yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 35. PENALTY on WMC-H.Wilson Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 16 - SJST 7(8:44 - 4th) S.Hollenbach pass complete to WMC 7. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 10.
|Int
2 & 13 - SJST 10(8:06 - 4th) S.Hollenbach pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 20. Intercepted by J.Pollard at WMC 20. Tackled by WMC at WMC 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(7:53 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to WMC 7 for yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 7. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WMICH 22(7:28 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|+13 YD
2 & 20 - WMICH 22(7:25 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to WMC 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WMICH 9(6:38 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WMICH 16(6:33 - 4th) T.Schive 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Gonneville Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 52 yards from SJS 35 to the WMC 13. Z.Abdus-Salaam returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at WMC 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(6:21 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 29(6:00 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 36. PENALTY on WMC-H.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 26(4:50 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(4:41 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WMICH 31(3:29 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 31.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 31(3:17 - 4th) S.Hollenbach pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by Z.Abdus-Salaam at WMC 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WMC 29.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WMICH 29(2:49 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 48 yards to SJS 23 Center-P.Doorhy. I.Hamilton MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-WMC at SJS 23. Tackled by SJS at SJS 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 22(2:11 - 4th) T.Allen rushed to SJS 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 14(1:48 - 4th) T.Allen rushed to SJS 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 10(1:41 - 4th) T.Allen rushed to SJS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 10(0:47 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to SJS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 9.
|Sack
3 & Goal - SJST 9(0:43 - 4th) S.Hollenbach steps back to pass. S.Hollenbach sacked at SJS 19 for -10 yards (N.Lavulo)
|No Good
4 & 19 - SJST 26(0:04 - 4th) P.Domschke 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Doorhy Holder-WMC.
