South Carolina, RB Lloyd overpower Charlotte 56-20
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Marshawn Lloyd ran for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina scored on its first eight possessions to put away Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday night.
The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Gamecocks (2-2) - and was a welcome performance for an offense stuck near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference this season.
Lloyd had scoring runs of 25, 14 and 7 yards, the first two that left fans' jaws dropped and Charlotte defenders in disbelief.
On the first, Lloyd cleanly hurdled safety Wayne Jones in the open field on the way to the end zone. On his second, Lloyd was stood up for what looked like a short gain before breaking free to put South Carolina ahead 28-14.
Lloyd had some help on the last, converting after Gamecocks linebacker Brad Johnson intercepted Charlotte's Chris Reynolds deep in 49ers territory. Lloyd calmly found the end zone a final time and finished with South Carolina's most rushing yards since Kevin Harris gained 182 against North Carolina in its 38-21 Duke's Mayo Bowl victory last New Year's Eve.
Charlotte (1-4) of Conference USA entered with the country's 30th best passing attack at 289 yards a game and the one of the worst rushing defenses (129 out of 131) in the NCAA at 243 yards allowed per game. Both were evident at South Carolina.
The Gamecocks picked up 161 yards on the ground to score on all four of their first-half possessions. But the 49ers were largely on target behind sixth-year quarterback Chris Reynolds, converting their first seven third downs and throwing for 132 yards to keep things close at the half, 20-14.
South Carolina finished with a season-best 545 yards of offense.
The Gamecocks' run of points each series ended when backup quarterback Luke Doty was intercepted by Jones - yes, the one who was hurdled by Lloyd - with 8:22 left in the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Charlotte: The 49ers lost both Power Five games they've played this season, falling at Maryland, 56-21, before the South Carolina blowout. Charlotte has a face-paced attack behind Reynolds that had the Gamecocks defense on its heels in the first half. The school does leave with $1.4 million in guarantees for playing at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina: There are still plenty of things to fix for the Gamecocks. This is certainly a start to gaining confidence and momentum once they return to SEC play in two weeks. The offense was efficient and powerful and the defense, after a sluggish first half, got three second-half interceptions that South Carolina turned into points.
UP NEXT
Charlotte returns home to face UTEP on Saturday night.
South Carolina takes on FCS opponent South Carolina State on Saturday.
C. Reynolds
3 QB
143 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -9 RuYds
M. Lloyd
1 RB
169 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|27
|Rushing
|4
|15
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|286
|545
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|295
|Rush Attempts
|28
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|213
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|9-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--1
|3-18
|Safeties
|0
|0
|213
|PASS YDS
|250
|73
|RUSH YDS
|295
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|545
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|16/28
|143
|2
|2
J. Foster 7 QB
|J. Foster
|3/5
|69
|1
|0
X. Williams 8 QB
|X. Williams
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|9
|33
|0
|14
X. Williams 8 QB
|X. Williams
|5
|18
|0
|6
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|5
|18
|0
|10
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|6
|12
|0
|5
J. Foster 7 QB
|J. Foster
|2
|1
|0
|1
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|6
|4
|60
|0
|25
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|7
|5
|59
|1
|35
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|5
|3
|19
|1
|14
N. Groulx 10 WR
|N. Groulx
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
S. Brown 83 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Francisco 19 DB
|C. Francisco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|3
|48.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|4
|19.3
|23
|0
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|17/23
|187
|0
|0
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|2/3
|63
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|15
|169
|3
|34
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|9
|55
|2
|27
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|2
|32
|0
|17
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|9
|23
|1
|7
R. Amos 23 RB
|R. Amos
|1
|9
|0
|9
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|3
|5
|0
|7
D. Miller 25 RB
|D. Miller
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|67
|0
|40
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|4
|3
|55
|0
|26
C. Rucker 16 WR
|C. Rucker
|1
|1
|52
|1
|52
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|4
|2
|27
|0
|16
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|4
|4
|13
|0
|11
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
K. Nelson Jr. 18 DB
|K. Nelson Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|0-0
|0.0
|1
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|2/2
|26
|4/4
|10
A. Herrera 40 K
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|26.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|6.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) CHA kicks 64 yards from CHA 35 to the SC 1. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at SC 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(14:37 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SC 30(14:18 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(14:12 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 38.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - SC 38(14:03 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 28 for 34 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(13:53 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by J.Bell at CHA 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SC 21(13:36 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to CHA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SC 19(13:17 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to CHA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(13:11 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SC 4(10:49 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 2(10:35 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SC 2(10:08 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for N.Adkins.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - SC 2(10:00 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-SC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SC 15(9:58 - 1st) M.Jeter 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SC Holder-SC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at CHA 19. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(9:49 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(9:06 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(8:26 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 35(7:50 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 40(6:57 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to SC 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(6:15 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46(6:06 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 46(5:58 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by C.McEachern at SC 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(5:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by T.Thompson at SC 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 23(4:41 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 23(4:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by N.Groulx at SC 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 6(3:42 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to SC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CHARLO 3(2:59 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(2:54 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 2. Catch made by J.Clemons at SC 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Clemons for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 1st) CHA kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(2:48 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 31.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - SC 31(2:19 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 47(1:25 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Vann at CHA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SC 47(1:19 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 46. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31(0:48 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SC 25(0:36 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - SC 25(15:00 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA End Zone for 25 yards. M.Lloyd for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 61 yards from SC 35 to the CHA 4. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at CHA 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(14:40 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 24(14:07 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 28(13:38 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(13:17 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for C.McEachern.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 32(13:11 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 39(12:34 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 39. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(12:15 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(11:58 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by J.Clemons at SC 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 39.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CHARLO 39(11:28 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(11:00 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to SC 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 32.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 32(10:43 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by G.Dubose at SC 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(10:03 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for C.McEachern.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 14(9:55 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 14(9:50 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 14. Catch made by V.Tucker at SC 14. Gain of 14 yards. V.Tucker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 62 yards from CHA 30 to the SC 8. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at SC 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(9:27 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(8:53 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 33 for 16 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SC 33(7:54 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by J.Brooks at CHA 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(7:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler rushed to CHA 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SC 14(7:16 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 10(7:03 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by A.Stogner at CHA 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 3(6:55 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SC 3(6:52 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 3. Catch made by J.Bell at CHA 3. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - SC 1(6:33 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 62 yards from SC 35 to the CHA 3. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at CHA 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(6:22 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(5:44 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for H.Rutledge.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 33(5:35 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - CHARLO 32(4:47 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(4:01 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to SC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 48(3:17 - 2nd) X.Williams rushed to SC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 45.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(2:42 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to SC 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CHARLO 48(1:50 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at SC 41. Intercepted by D.Smith at SC 41. Tackled by CHA at SC 41. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CHARLO 48(1:52 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARLO 43(1:44 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 43(1:36 - 2nd) CHA punts 37 yards to SC 6 Center-CHA. Fair catch by SC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 6(1:29 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SC 6(1:22 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 17(1:15 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 17. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 27.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(1:07 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SC 47(0:39 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 45 for -8 yards (A.Siddiq)
|+40 YD
2 & 18 - SC 45(0:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 45. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 45. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 15(0:22 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SC 15(0:12 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 15. Catch made by C.Beal-Smith at CHA 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 9.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - SC 16(0:05 - 2nd) M.Jeter 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SC Holder-SC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - SC 28(14:11 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 19 for -9 yards (G.Edmond)
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - SC 19(13:22 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 25(12:42 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 45 yards to SC 30 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(12:32 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 50 for 20 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 50. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(12:20 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to CHA 35 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 35. PENALTY on SC-SC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 45(11:57 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by J.Brooks at CHA 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(11:28 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by A.Brown at CHA 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(11:05 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 18. Catch made by X.Legette at CHA 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 14(10:32 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA End Zone for 14 yards. M.Lloyd for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:25 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Kenion rushed to CHA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 64 yards from SC 35 to the CHA 1. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at CHA 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 24(10:18 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SC 26(9:37 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - SC 37(8:57 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 22. Intercepted by K.Nelson at CHA 22. Tackled by CHA at CHA 7.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 7(8:45 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 7(8:40 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA End Zone for 7 yards. M.Lloyd for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(8:34 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|Int
2 & 10 - SC 25(8:25 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 36. Intercepted by N.Emmanwori at CHA 36. Tackled by CHA at CHA 33.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(8:18 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 35(7:41 - 3rd) S.Rattler rushed to CHA 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 29(7:00 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 2 for 27 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(6:36 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 1(6:19 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:14 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at CHA 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SC 20(5:52 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SC 25(5:01 - 3rd) X.Williams scrambles to CHA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SC 30(4:20 - 3rd) B.Rice punts yards to SC End Zone Center-CHA. Downed by CHA. PENALTY on SC-SC Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(3:54 - 3rd) X.Williams rushed to CHA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SC 41(3:35 - 3rd) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 46.
|Int
3 & 24 - SC 49(3:26 - 3rd) X.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at SC 46. Intercepted by C.Smith at SC 46. Tackled by CHA at SC 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(1:50 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 49(1:23 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(1:10 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by A.Wells at CHA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(0:58 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to CHA 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 11(15:00 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 11. Catch made by J.McDowell at CHA 11. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 13(14:25 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 13. Catch made by J.McDowell at CHA 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CHARLO 12(13:34 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at CHA 12 for yards (CHA) PENALTY on CHA-CHA Horse Collar Tackle 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 6(13:06 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to CHA 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4(12:25 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to CHA End Zone for 4 yards. J.McDowell for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 4th) A.Herrera extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(12:20 - 4th) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SC 26(11:41 - 4th) X.Williams rushed to CHA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - SC 28(11:25 - 4th) X.Williams rushed to CHA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SC 30(9:25 - 4th) B.Rice punts 45 yards to SC 25 Center-CHA. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 25. Tackled by CHA at SC 27. PENALTY on SC-SC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(8:58 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 15(8:43 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 26(8:17 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 31.
|Int
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(8:25 - 4th) L.Doty pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 39. Intercepted by W.Jones at CHA 39. Tackled by SC at CHA 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(8:22 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 40(8:05 - 4th) J.Foster rushed to CHA 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 40.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - SC 40(7:41 - 4th) J.Foster pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(7:17 - 4th) J.Foster pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by E.Spencer at SC 35. Gain of 35 yards. E.Spencer for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:43 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Foster rushed to SC 3 for yards. Tackled by SC at SC 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 4th) A.Zita kicks onside 11 from CHA 35 to CHA 46. SC returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at CHA 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(6:15 - 4th) L.Doty rushed to CHA 29 for 17 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(6:03 - 4th) D.Miller rushed to CHA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 27(5:49 - 4th) L.Doty rushed to CHA 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 12(4:55 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to CHA 3 for 9 yards. R.Amos FUMBLES forced by C.Francisco. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-J.Anderson at CHA 3. Tackled by SC at CHA 3.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 3(4:50 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SC 2(4:23 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 4.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SC 4(3:32 - 4th) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SC 9(3:25 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SC 9(3:24 - 4th) B.Rice punts 55 yards to SC 36 Center-CHA. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 36. Tackled by CHA at SC 47.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(3:11 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 46(2:43 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 48.
|+52 YD
3 & 9 - CHARLO 48(2:03 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by C.Rucker at SC 48. Gain of 52 yards. C.Rucker for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 4th) A.Herrera extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:55 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 25 for 2 yards. H.Rutledge FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-S.Brown at CHA 25. Tackled by SC at CHA 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SC 27(0:44 - 4th) J.Foster pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by S.Brown at CHA 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(0:30 - 4th) J.Foster rushed to CHA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 37(0:28 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - SC 37(0:28 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 39.
