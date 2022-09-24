|
|
|TOLEDO
|SDGST
Byrd's TD run caps wild 4th, lifts SDSU over Toledo 17-14
SAN DIEGO (AP) Jordan Byrd ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns - including a go-ahead 1-yard TD in the closing seconds - to help San Diego State beat Toledo 17-14 Saturday.
Braxton Burmeister completed 3 of 4 passes for 25 yards and ran three times for 46 yards before Byrd scored from a yard out to cap the scoring with 41 seconds to play.
Burmeister finished 13-of-24 passing for 65 yards and added 44 yards rushing on eight carries for San Diego State (2-2).
Dequan Finn threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner that capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive and trimmed Toledo's deficit to 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter and, after San Diego State went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Rockets went 93 yards in eight play to take their first lead when Finn scored on a 1-yard run with 2:56 to play.
Finn threw for 240 and three interceptions for Toledo (2-2). DeMeer Blankumsee had eight receptions for 112 yards.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|14
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|14
|4
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|376
|282
|Total Plays
|74
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|217
|Rush Attempts
|34
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|254
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-54
|10-98
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.8
|9-40.4
|Return Yards
|24
|16
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|376
|TOTAL YDS
|282
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|21/34
|240
|1
|3
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|1/6
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|14
|54
|0
|10
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|11
|44
|1
|10
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|12
|8
|112
|0
|36
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|8
|6
|43
|0
|14
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|3
|2
|41
|0
|28
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|2
|34
|0
|20
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|4
|3
|11
|1
|11
|
A. Torres 88 TE
|A. Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragin 44 LB
|D. Ragin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sciury 71 OL
|V. Sciury
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barrow 42 LB
|J. Barrow
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Butler 52 DT
|C. Butler
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|6
|40.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|13/24
|65
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|16
|115
|2
|43
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|8
|44
|0
|18
|
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|5
|27
|0
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|7
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|7
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baskerville 6 S
|C. Baskerville
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 18 S
|J. Mayden
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 21 CB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1/1
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|9
|40.4
|6
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:55 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 25. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Barrow at SDSU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(14:19 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at SDSU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:34 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews (Q.Mitchell).
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:26 - 1st) J.Browning punts 47 yards to TOL 23 Center-R.Wintermeyer. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 23. Tackled by SDSU at TOL 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(13:12 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at TOL 39.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 39(12:46 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 33 for -6 yards (J.Tavai)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 33(12:11 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 33(12:02 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 42 yards to SDSU 25 Center-B.Lisk. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 25. Tackled by Q.Mitchell D.Covington at SDSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(11:48 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 39 for yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at SDSU 39. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Abdullah Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - SDGST 18(11:31 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 18. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at SDSU 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 17(10:57 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at SDSU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - SDGST 18(10:17 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|Punt
4 & 20 - SDGST 18(10:10 - 1st) J.Browning punts 41 yards to TOL 41 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(10:01 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville J.Tavai at TOL 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 40(9:32 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville D.Malone at TOL 46.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 46(8:57 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 43 for -3 yards (G.Fountain)
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 43(8:12 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 52 yards to SDSU 5 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Personal Foul / Offense 3 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(8:12 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford C.Butler at SDSU 7.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 7(7:35 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford C.Butler at SDSU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(6:57 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 15(6:51 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(6:15 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson C.McDonald at SDSU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 32(5:40 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 36(4:52 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman (D.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 36(4:44 - 1st) J.Browning punts 35 yards to TOL 29 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(4:35 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(4:18 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald S.Lakalaka at TOL 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(3:48 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(3:17 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(2:54 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks G.Fountain at SDSU 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 42(2:20 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to SDSU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(1:34 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 29 for yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 29. PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 42(1:06 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to SDSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 35. PENALTY on SDSU-K.White Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(0:43 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 17(15:00 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by D.Maddox at SDSU 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield J.Tavai at SDSU 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 14(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|No Good
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 26(14:56 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Lisk Holder-T.Gleason.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(14:51 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 43 for 37 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 43.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(14:19 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL End Zone for 43 yards. J.Byrd for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:09 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at TOL 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(13:51 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(13:22 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Banks M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(12:59 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft K.Banks at SDSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(12:25 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 39(11:46 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at SDSU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at SDSU 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(11:18 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 44(11:10 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for A.Torres.
|Int
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 44(11:04 - 2nd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 39. Intercepted by K.Banks at SDSU 39. Tackled by V.Sciury at SDSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(10:58 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to TOL 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(10:26 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 38(10:21 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to TOL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 37(9:39 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 37(9:39 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 29 yards to TOL 8 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 8(9:27 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 8. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 8. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at TOL 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(9:18 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain S.Lakalaka at TOL 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 28(8:29 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at TOL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SDGST 31(7:53 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 31 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at TOL 33. PENALTY on SDSU-C.McDonald Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(7:37 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 36(7:32 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at TOL 40.
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 40(6:55 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Mayden C.Baskerville at SDSU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(6:25 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 27(5:40 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mayden C.Baskerville at SDSU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(4:56 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at SDSU 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mayden C.Baskerville at SDSU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 16(4:39 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 16 for 0 yards. P.Boone FUMBLES forced by SDSU. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-C.McDonald at SDSU 16. Tackled by J.Turner at SDSU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(4:25 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at SDSU 15.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 15(4:10 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 13(3:35 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman. PENALTY on TOL-M.Hook Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 13. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at SDSU 19. PENALTY on TOL-M.Hook Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(3:32 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at SDSU 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 38(2:57 - 2nd) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 38. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at SDSU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SDGST 36(2:10 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 36(2:06 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 56 yards to TOL 8 Center-R.Wintermeyer. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 8. Tackled by SDSU at TOL 17.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(1:56 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. PENALTY on TOL-V.Sciury Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 18 - TOLEDO 9(1:48 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka J.Mayden at TOL 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(1:13 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 26(0:23 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mayden at TOL 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the TOL 3. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 19.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(14:39 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 19. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(14:18 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 39.
|Int
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(14:02 - 3rd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 48. Intercepted by D.Celestine at SDSU 48. Tackled by J.Newton at SDSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(13:41 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 40.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(13:23 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 45 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 45.
|Sack
2 & 15 - SDGST 45(13:05 - 3rd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at SDSU 47 for -8 yards (M.Hook)
|+6 YD
3 & 23 - SDGST 47(12:22 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Hines at TOL 47.
|Punt
4 & 17 - SDGST 47(11:00 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 32 yards to TOL 15 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(10:54 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at TOL 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 19(10:08 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to TOL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at TOL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 20(9:43 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 20(9:40 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 39 yards to SDSU 41 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(9:24 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mayden at TOL 16.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 16(8:53 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 16(8:49 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 16(8:42 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to SDSU 48 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by Q.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(8:21 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; D.Johnson at TOL 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 50(7:56 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 50(7:16 - 3rd) B.Burmeister pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by M.Redman at TOL 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(6:51 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to TOL 40 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson at TOL 40. PENALTY on SDSU-B.Penny Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - SDGST 50(6:36 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to TOL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson M.Hook at TOL 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 18 - SDGST 48(6:04 - 3rd) B.Burmeister pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by K.Christon at TOL 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at SDSU 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - SDGST 49(5:29 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 46.
|Punt
4 & 16 - SDGST 46(4:15 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 40 yards to TOL 6 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 6(4:04 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 6. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 6. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at TOL 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(3:43 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at TOL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 22(3:27 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 22(3:14 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 22(3:07 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 28 yards to SDSU 50 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(3:01 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper; D.Ragin at TOL 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 49(2:36 - 3rd) B.Burmeister pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at TOL 49. Gain of 16 yards. TOL ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(1:48 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to TOL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ragin at TOL 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 31(1:32 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 29.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 29(0:58 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to TOL 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SDGST 40(0:18 - 3rd) J.Browning 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(0:12 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at TOL 21.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 21(15:00 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 21(14:55 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TOLEDO 21(14:51 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 48 yards to SDSU 31 Center-B.Lisk. J.Matthews returned punt from the SDSU 31. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:40 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hook; Q.Mitchell at SDSU 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 47(14:09 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SDGST 48(13:27 - 4th) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 48(13:00 - 4th) J.Browning punts 40 yards to TOL 12 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by M.Shaw. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Byrd Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(13:00 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at TOL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 34(12:34 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 34. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; D.Celestine at TOL 38.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(12:06 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by M.Kelly at TOL 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Mayden at SDSU 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(11:50 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to SDSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 35(11:33 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 35. Catch made by D.Maddox at SDSU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(11:15 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(10:49 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at SDSU 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(10:22 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at SDSU 15.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 15(9:54 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to SDSU 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at SDSU 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 5(8:59 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by J.Turner at SDSU 5. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at SDSU 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 6(8:17 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-J.Stoefen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 11(8:11 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 11(8:01 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 11. Catch made by J.Turner at SDSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Turner for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the SDSU 10. B.Penny returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hook; A.Smith at SDSU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(7:47 - 4th) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at SDSU 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 43(7:12 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; J.Barrow at SDSU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SDGST 49(6:36 - 4th) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 49(6:15 - 4th) J.Browning punts 44 yards to TOL 7 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 7(6:09 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 7(6:03 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 7. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 7. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin at TOL 16.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 16(5:33 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at TOL 24. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Baskerville Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(5:19 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 39. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at TOL 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 44(4:46 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to SDSU 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(4:25 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-J.Turner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 49(4:24 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 49. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(3:58 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by M.Kelly at SDSU 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin at SDSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(3:00 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to SDSU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Finn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 52 yards from TOL 35 to the SDSU 13. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Smith; D.Gant at SDSU 33.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(2:51 - 4th) B.Burmeister rushed to TOL 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(2:34 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at TOL 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 44(2:09 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by J.Matthews at TOL 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(1:51 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by T.Shavers at TOL 37. Gain of 13 yards. T.Shavers ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(1:35 - 4th) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 24(1:29 - 4th) B.Burmeister rushed to TOL 11 for 13 yards. B.Burmeister ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 11(1:21 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to TOL 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SDGST 6(0:54 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 11(0:54 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 16(0:54 - 4th) B.Burmeister rushed to TOL 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 1(0:44 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to TOL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Byrd for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 4th) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.McElvane at TOL 19.
|Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(0:34 - 4th) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 35. Intercepted by C.McDonald at TOL 35. Tackled by TOL at TOL 32.
