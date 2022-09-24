|
|
|CLEM
|WAKE
No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman's fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday.
Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman's final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration after a wild shootout between the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division Demon Deacons and the preseason league favorite Tigers.
D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.
Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), including two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene. But the Demon Deacons stalled out near midfield on a potential winning drive to end regulation, then couldn't stop the Tigers in the first OT after starting off with Hartman's TD throw to Perry.
It marked Clemson's 14th straight win in the series.
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
371 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 52 RuYds
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
337 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|28
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|16-23
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|559
|447
|Total Plays
|86
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|110
|Rush Attempts
|45
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|371
|337
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-120
|3-45
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-32.8
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|371
|PASS YDS
|337
|
|
|188
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|559
|TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|26/41
|371
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|20
|104
|1
|53
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|14
|52
|0
|23
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|7
|26
|0
|6
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|6
|4
|84
|0
|46
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|8
|6
|72
|1
|30
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|6
|4
|60
|1
|28
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|51
|0
|39
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|3
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|4
|4
|36
|2
|21
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|3
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|6
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DT
|B. Bresee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 23 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eddis 52 LB
|J. Eddis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Venables 24 S
|T. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|3/3
|52
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|4
|32.8
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|2
|8.0
|9
|0
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|20/29
|337
|6
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|21
|73
|0
|11
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|10
|27
|0
|8
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|8
|10
|0
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|8
|6
|141
|2
|46
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|2
|2
|53
|2
|28
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|7
|4
|51
|1
|23
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|4
|2
|31
|1
|19
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|5
|3
|17
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Turner 2 DL
|K. Turner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Martin Jr. 25 DB
|J. Martin Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 12 DB
|J. Roberts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hazen 50 LB
|D. Hazen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 15 LB
|J. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|1/1
|29
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|5
|40.4
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to the WF 4. D.Greene returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Venables; T.Pride at WF 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:55 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Henry at WF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 33(14:34 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; K.Henry at WF 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(14:10 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at WF 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 46(13:53 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(13:32 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to CLE 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll; T.Simpson at CLE 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 47(13:02 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Page at CLE 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WAKE 48(12:37 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAKE 48(12:31 - 1st) I.Mora punts 36 yards to CLE 12 Center-J.Zuhr. Downed by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(12:17 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to WF 35 for 53 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:52 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by W.Shipley at WF 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at WF 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:22 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to WF 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 38.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CLEM 38(10:46 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata. PENALTY on WF-G.Holmes Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(10:30 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 23. Catch made by J.Briningstool at WF 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 15(9:58 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to WF 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; C.Garnes at WF 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 14(9:34 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to WF 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at WF 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 11(9:12 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 16(9:02 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bergan; C.Jones at WF 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 12(8:26 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 12. Catch made by J.Briningstool at WF 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Briningstool for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the WF End Zone. Fair catch by D.Greene.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:09 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Pride at WF 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:51 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:22 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by CLE at WF 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at WF 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(7:19 - 1st) I.Mora punts 41 yards to CLE 25 Center-J.Zuhr. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by at CLE 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(7:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall. PENALTY on CLE-A.Randall Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 25 - CLEM 25(6:54 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at CLE 23. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 27 - CLEM 23(6:34 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes; R.Smenda at CLE 29.
|+30 YD
3 & 21 - CLEM 29(5:58 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 29. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha; J.Roberts at WF 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(5:18 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by B.Spector at WF 41. Gain of 41 yards. B.Spector for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to the WF 1. Fair catch by D.Greene.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:09 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene. PENALTY on CLE-T.Pride Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(5:04 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at WF 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WAKE 49(4:47 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 49 for 0 yards. J.Ellison FUMBLES forced by T.Simpson. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-WF at WF 49. WF FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - WAKE 49(4:26 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on CLE-F.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(4:20 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 36. Catch made by J.Banks at CLE 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Banks for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(4:13 - 1st) K.Pace rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; R.Smenda at CLE 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(3:51 - 1st) K.Pace rushed to CLE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at CLE 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 30(3:30 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; D.Bergan at CLE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(2:55 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(2:45 - 1st) A.Williams rushed to CLE 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Williams at CLE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLEM 34(2:13 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 34(2:06 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 36 yards to WF 30 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(2:00 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at WF 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 33(1:42 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at WF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 34(1:16 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAKE 34(1:08 - 1st) I.Mora punts 50 yards to CLE 16 Center-J.Zuhr. W.Taylor returned punt from the CLE 16. Tackled by C.Garnes at CLE 16.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(0:58 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hazen at CLE 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 17(0:26 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 26 for 9 yards. D.Uiagalelei FUMBLES forced by K.Turner. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-A.Randall at CLE 26. Tackled by WF at CLE 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(15:00 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at CLE 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 27(14:28 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 27. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CLE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLEM 34(13:55 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 34(13:48 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to WF 26 Center-H.Caspersen. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 26. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 31.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(13:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 24 for -7 yards (T.Davis)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - WAKE 24(13:14 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - WAKE 24(13:09 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WAKE 24(13:04 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 41 yards to CLE 35 Center-J.Zuhr. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:56 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johns; A.Williams at CLE 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLEM 40(12:25 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+39 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 40(12:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 40. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Wingfield at WF 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(11:42 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to WF 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha; A.Williams at WF 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 17(11:05 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to WF 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Bothroyd; I.Wingfield at WF 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 12(10:23 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to WF 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hazen at WF 10.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(9:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at WF 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 12(9:11 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Turner; J.Davis at WF 9.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 9(8:35 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to WF 2 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Turner at WF 2.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - CLEM 2(7:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-CLE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CLEM 14(7:53 - 2nd) B.Potter 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the WF End Zone. Fair catch by D.Greene.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:49 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on CLE-N.Wiggins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(7:43 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(7:28 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WAKE 47(7:16 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams. PENALTY on CLE-T.Pride Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams. PENALTY on CLE-T.Pride Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:16 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to CLE 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - WAKE 36(6:52 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to CLE 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Henry; R.Orhorhoro at CLE 35.
|+30 YD
3 & 13 - WAKE 35(6:29 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by J.Banks at CLE 35. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by T.Pride at CLE 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 5(5:56 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 5. Catch made by J.Banks at CLE 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Banks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 44 yards from WF 35 to the CLE 21. D.Swinney returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jones at CLE 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(5:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at CLE 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 34(5:07 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at CLE 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 37(4:36 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at CLE 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(4:07 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to CLE 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bergan; C.Garnes at CLE 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 45(3:27 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 45. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 45. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Holmes at CLE 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 49(2:56 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(2:34 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to WF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at WF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLEM 44(1:58 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 44(1:46 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by E.Williams at WF 44. Gain of 12 yards. E.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(1:42 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 32(1:36 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by D.Allen at WF 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(1:10 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 18(0:49 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; R.Bothroyd at WF 21.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CLEM 21(0:24 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - CLEM 28(0:19 - 2nd) B.Potter 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:14 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Pride; J.Phillips at WF 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 64 yards from WF 35 to the CLE 1. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Williams at CLE 25.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:56 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at CLE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:31 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:23 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at CLE 47.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 47(13:46 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 47(13:39 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 21 yards to WF 32 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(13:33 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to CLE 43 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Mickens at CLE 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(13:09 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 50 for -7 yards (R.Orhorhoro)
|+22 YD
2 & 17 - WAKE 50(12:44 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 50. Catch made by J.Ellison at WF 50. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at CLE 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(12:23 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by D.Greene at CLE 28. Gain of 28 yards. D.Greene for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 55 yards from WF 35 to the CLE 10. D.Swinney returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at CLE 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(12:09 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at CLE 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 19(11:34 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; D.Bergan at CLE 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 21(10:53 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 21(10:48 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 34 yards to WF 45 Center-H.Caspersen. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 45. Tackled by CLE at WF 45. PENALTY on WF-I.Wingfield Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:39 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at WF 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:15 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 30. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by at WF 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(9:58 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 42. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 47.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(9:35 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by A.Perry at CLE 47. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wiggins at CLE 24. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(9:15 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 24. Catch made by K.Williams at CLE 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CLE 18. PENALTY on WF-L.Ngassam Nya Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - WAKE 39(8:53 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on CLE-N.Wiggins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(8:43 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to CLE 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CLE 19.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAKE 19(8:14 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to CLE 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 19(7:54 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 19. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at CLE 19. Gain of 19 yards. B.Whiteheart for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 50 yards from WF 35 to the CLE 15. Fair catch by D.Swinney.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:47 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at CLE 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(7:20 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johns at CLE 33.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 33(6:38 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 44 for 23 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; G.Holmes at WF 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(6:24 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by W.Shipley at WF 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WF 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(5:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(5:42 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 33(5:32 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 33. Catch made by B.Collins at WF 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WF 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 5(5:21 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to WF 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at WF 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 3(4:36 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 3. Catch made by D.Allen at WF 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Allen for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:29 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Collins at WF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene. PENALTY on CLE-N.Wiggins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(4:22 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 40. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by F.Davis at CLE 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(3:58 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 44(3:33 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll; K.Maguire at CLE 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 40(3:05 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bresee at CLE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(2:36 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(2:23 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Phillips at CLE 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(1:57 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; T.Davis at CLE 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 25(1:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by D.Greene at CLE 25. Gain of 25 yards. D.Greene for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 54 yards from WF 35 to the CLE 11. Fair catch by D.Swinney.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:19 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:14 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at CLE 26.
|+46 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 26(0:39 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 26. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at WF 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(15:00 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by J.Briningstool at WF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 20(14:29 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to WF 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at WF 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 19(13:48 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to WF 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 16.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(13:19 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to WF 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; E.Slocum at WF 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 6(12:42 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to WF 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at WF 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 4(12:13 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum; G.Holmes at WF 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 1(11:28 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to WF End Zone for 1 yards. W.Shipley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:16 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at WF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 33(10:56 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at WF 37.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(10:23 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 37. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by F.Davis at CLE 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(9:53 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to CLE 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; K.Maguire at CLE 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 17(9:20 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to CLE 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 12(8:54 - 4th) S.Hartman scrambles to CLE 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WAKE 19(8:13 - 4th) M.Dennis 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Zuhr Holder-Z.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 43 yards from WF 35 to the CLE 22. A.Williams returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by A.Williams at CLE 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(8:02 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 48. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 48. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johns at WF 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 48(7:35 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to WF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 44(6:56 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bergan at WF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(6:17 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at WF 50 for -9 yards (M.Mustapha; T.Williams)
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - CLEM 50(5:36 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to WF 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; J.Johns at WF 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - CLEM 43(4:51 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 43. Catch made by J.Briningstool at WF 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; J.Roberts at WF 35.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CLEM 42(4:09 - 4th) B.Potter 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:01 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at WF 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 31(3:37 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at WF 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(3:16 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bresee at WF 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 43(2:49 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; K.Henry at WF 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 46(2:11 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at WF 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(1:36 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at WF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WAKE 44(1:13 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 40 for -4 yards (T.Davis; M.Murphy)
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - WAKE 40(0:58 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; K.Henry at CLE 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAKE 48(0:49 - 4th) I.Mora punts 34 yards to CLE 14 Center-J.Zuhr. Downed by W.Cobb.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:00 - 5) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at CLE 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 16(0:00 - 5) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(0:00 - 5) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CLE 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 15(0:00 - 5) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; J.Trotter at CLE 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 8(0:00 - 5) S.Hartman pass complete to CLE 8. Catch made by A.Perry at CLE 8. Gain of 8 yards. A.Perry for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(0:00 - 5) D.Uiagalelei rushed to WF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; J.Davis at WF 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(0:00 - 5) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by B.Collins at WF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Wingfield at WF 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 21(0:00 - 5) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 21. Catch made by B.Collins at WF 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Collins for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(0:00 - 6) W.Shipley rushed to WF 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 16.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - CLEM 16(0:00 - 6) PENALTY on CLE-CLE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 21(0:00 - 6) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 21(0:00 - 6) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to WF 21. Catch made by D.Allen at WF 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Allen for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:00 - 6) J.Ellison rushed to CLE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at CLE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:00 - 6) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:00 - 6) S.Hartman scrambles to CLE 21 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Carter at CLE 21.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WAKE 21(0:00 - 6) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 5:51 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 4:23 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:10 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:28 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 12:34 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 11:05 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 10:21 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 10:56
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:37 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:28 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
7
7
1st 5:15 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU