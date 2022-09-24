|
|
|FAU
|PURDUE
Purdue bounces back with 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Austin Burton threw two touchdown passes in the first half and finished with three while leading Purdue to a badly-needed 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Burton made his first career start with the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) after the Big Ten's leading passer, Aidan O'Connell, was ruled out with an undisclosed injury.
Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) has lost 27 straight to Power Five teams since beating Minnesota in September 2007, largely because of Burton and Purdue receiver Charlie Jones.
The two hooked up for touchdowns on their first and final possessions of the first half, the second a 12-yarder to give Purdue a 14-13 lead with 18 seconds left. Purdue never trailed again.
But the Owls sure didn't make it easy. After Dylan Downing scored on a 2-yard run to extend the Boilermakers lead to 21-13, Florida Atlantic turned Burton's only interception into a 16-yard TD pass from N'Kosi Perry to Lajohntay Wester to make it 21-20.
Burton answered with his third scoring pass, a 4-yarder to TJ Sheffield and Perry made it 28-26 with a 5-yard TD pass to Wester. But a trick play on the 2-point conversion - a pass from Perry to Wester to the end zone was picked off by Cam Allen to preserve the lead.
Purdue closed out the victory by recovering a fumble on fourth-and-1 in the final minute.
Burton was 21 of 29 with 166 yards. Jones caught nine passes for 59 yards.
Perry went 18 of 30 with 230 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 13 carries for 93 yards. Wester finished with nine receptions, 90 yards and three TDs.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida Atlantic: The Owls played well Saturday, going toe to toe for four quarters against a bigger, faster, stronger opponent. Coach Willie Taggart and his squad will now focus on the Conference USA title chase and they could be a legitimate contender if they keep playing this way.
Purdue: After giving away two of their first three games in the final minute, the Boilermakers desperately needed a win. They got what they needed - though it was ugly at times. They ran the ball when they had to and pulled it out to give them some momentum heading into Big Ten play.
PLAYING SHORT-HANDED
O'Connell was just one of Purdue's missing starters. Injuries also forced running back King Doerue and receiver Broc Thompson to miss their second straight games. Linebacker-safety Jalen Graham hasn't played since the opener and offensive lineman Cam Craig also sat out Saturday.
UP NEXT
Florida Atlantic: Takes next week off before visiting North Texas on Oct. 1.
Purdue: Heads to Minnesota next Saturday in a potentially key West Division contest.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
N. Perry
7 QB
230 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 94 RuYds
|
A. Burton
12 QB
166 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|420
|354
|Total Plays
|73
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|188
|Rush Attempts
|43
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|230
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.0
|3-55.3
|Return Yards
|20
|104
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|3-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-55
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|18/30
|230
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|13
|94
|0
|21
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|15
|39
|0
|10
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|9
|28
|0
|6
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|5
|22
|0
|7
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|13
|9
|90
|3
|24
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|2
|49
|0
|43
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|3
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
A. Evans 81 TE
|A. Evans
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 3 LB
|E. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 95 DE
|M. Bradley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawthorne 90 DL
|D. Hawthorne
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 DE
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McKithen 11 CB
|J. McKithen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Merrifield 50 DE
|J. Merrifield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 0 DE
|J. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 22 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wheeler 97 DL
|J. Wheeler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|2/2
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|4
|33.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|15
|113
|1
|30
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|6
|37
|0
|12
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|8
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Alaimo 1 QB
|M. Alaimo
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|11
|9
|59
|2
|14
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|4
|4
|59
|0
|28
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|3
|2
|22
|1
|18
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|5
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|4
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Humpich 46 LB
|S. Humpich
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferson 17 S
|C. Jefferson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brevard 91 DT
|C. Brevard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Omonode 92 DT
|M. Omonode
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|3
|55.3
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|3
|16.3
|40
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR 4. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Antoine at PUR 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(14:56 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; L.Jean at PUR 26.
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 26(14:31 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to FAU 44 for 30 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at FAU 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(14:00 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 39(13:50 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 36(12:47 - 1st) A.Burton rushed to FAU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(12:21 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to FAU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 26(11:50 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by D.Mockobee at FAU 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(11:14 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 13. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 11(10:35 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 11. Catch made by T.Tracy at FAU 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 7(9:54 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 7. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 7. Gain of 7 yards. C.Jones for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:48 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at FAU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 26(9:15 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FAU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at FAU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FAU 33(8:32 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at FAU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 33(7:45 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 58 yards to PUR 9 Center-N.Marino. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 9. Tackled by W.Ford; J.Jerrels at PUR 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12(7:35 - 1st) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 13(7:30 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at PUR 15.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 15(6:58 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 15. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at PUR 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(6:28 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 33. Gain of 0 yards. C.Jones FUMBLES forced by R.Mungin. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-R.Mungin at PUR 33. Tackled by PUR at PUR 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 33(6:20 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 33(6:15 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 33(6:11 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 34.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FAU 34(5:23 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 24 yards to PUR 10 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(5:17 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 33 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McKithen at PUR 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(4:37 - 1st) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 33(4:31 - 1st) A.Burton rushed to PUR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Young at PUR 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 39(3:57 - 1st) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 39(3:52 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 45 yards to FAU 16 Center-N.Zecchino. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 16. Tackled by N.Zecchino at FAU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 23(3:42 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Deen; K.Douglas at FAU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 29(3:19 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jefferson at FAU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34(3:00 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas B.Deen at FAU 36. PENALTY on PUR-B.Deen Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(2:52 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to PUR 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brevard at PUR 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 48(2:22 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 46(2:05 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to PUR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 45.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - FAU 45(1:22 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester. PENALTY on PUR-J.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(1:15 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to PUR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jefferson at PUR 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 33(0:41 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to PUR 17 for 16 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(0:22 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to PUR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 15(15:00 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to PUR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 9(14:39 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to PUR 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers; J.Wahlberg at PUR 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - FAU 16(13:54 - 2nd) M.Suarez 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 59 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR 6. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Antoine; A.Boselli at PUR 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(13:46 - 2nd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 22(13:42 - 2nd) M.Alaimo rushed to PUR 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at PUR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PURDUE 29(13:12 - 2nd) M.Alaimo pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at PUR 29.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PURDUE 29(12:26 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 67 yards to FAU 4 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by D.Burks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 4(12:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at FAU 5.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FAU 5(11:42 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at FAU 5.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 5(10:58 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at FAU 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15(10:37 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at FAU 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 16(10:17 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at FAU 20.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 20(9:45 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by A.Evans at FAU 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by PUR at FAU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(9:17 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at FAU 48.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 48(8:55 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 48. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at PUR 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 28(8:27 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at PUR 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jefferson at PUR 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 25(7:56 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to PUR 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 24(7:10 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to PUR 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 19. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 19(6:59 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to PUR 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(6:22 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to PUR 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson; S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 13(6:13 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 13. Gain of 13 yards. L.Wester for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 57 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR 8. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by G.Cook at PUR 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(5:38 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wheeler at PUR 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 47(5:05 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to FAU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at FAU 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 47(4:28 - 2nd) A.Burton rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 46.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PURDUE 46(3:46 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to FAU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; R.Mungin at FAU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(3:42 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by J.Ford at FAU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40(3:26 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to PUR 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Humpich at PUR 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 34(3:09 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to PUR 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27(2:44 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to PUR 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 24(2:08 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 24. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 21(1:32 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - FAU 29(1:27 - 2nd) M.Suarez 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR 4. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Wansley at PUR 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:17 - 2nd) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at PUR 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(0:54 - 2nd) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 33. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FAU at PUR 44.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(0:50 - 2nd) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 44. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 44. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Toombs at FAU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(0:43 - 2nd) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 28(0:37 - 2nd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 28. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(0:32 - 2nd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 15. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 15. Gain of 3 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 12(0:24 - 2nd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 12. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Jones for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(14:32 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson; K.Jenkins at FAU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 32(14:19 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at FAU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 32(13:39 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 32(13:27 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 7 yards to PUR 22 Center-N.Marino. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 22. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jerrels at FAU 38. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined. PENALTY on PUR-PUR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(13:27 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to FAU 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 41(13:05 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to FAU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at FAU 42. PENALTY on FAU-D.Toombs Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(12:30 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 27. Catch made by D.Mockobee at FAU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 20. PENALTY on FAU-R.Mungin Roughing the Passer 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(12:19 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 10. Catch made by T.Tracy at FAU 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at FAU 11.
|Sack
2 & 11 - PURDUE 11(11:38 - 3rd) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton sacked at FAU 14 for -3 yards (D.Hawthorne)
|Penalty
3 & 14 - PURDUE 14(10:56 - 3rd) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for P.Durham. PENALTY on FAU-E.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(10:52 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. D.Downing for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good. PENALTY on FAU-R.Mungin Roughing the Kicker 2 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(10:49 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at FAU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 26(10:16 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at FAU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FAU 30(9:41 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FAU 30(9:37 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 43 yards to PUR 27 Center-N.Marino. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 27. Tackled by J.Jerrels at PUR 32.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(9:29 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at PUR 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 39(8:54 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to FAU 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hawthorne at FAU 49.
1 & 10 - PURDUE(8:18 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 49. Catch made by P.Durham at FAU 49. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Young at FAU 22. PENALTY on PUR-M.Mbow Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on FAU-T.Young Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(8:01 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to FAU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 44(7:22 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to FAU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(7:16 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to FAU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 30(6:29 - 3rd) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|Int
3 & 4 - PURDUE 30(6:24 - 3rd) A.Burton pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 25. Intercepted by D.Toombs at FAU 25. Tackled by T.Tracy at FAU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(6:14 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Humpich at FAU 40.
|+43 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 40(5:44 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 40. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 17(5:17 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 17(5:12 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to PUR 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 16(4:38 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 16. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 16. Gain of 16 yards. L.Wester for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 58 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR 7. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Antoine; A.Boselli at PUR 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(4:29 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at PUR 34.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 34(3:56 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to FAU 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(3:25 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to FAU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield at FAU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PURDUE 49(2:50 - 3rd) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - PURDUE 49(2:44 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 49. Catch made by P.Durham at FAU 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 42.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - PURDUE 42(2:00 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 42. Catch made by T.Tracy at FAU 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 39. PENALTY on FAU-T.Young Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(1:32 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to FAU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hawthorne at FAU 29.
|Sack
2 & 7 - PURDUE 29(0:58 - 3rd) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton sacked at FAU 35 for -6 yards (L.Jean)
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - PURDUE 35(0:13 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 35. Catch made by T.Tracy at FAU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at FAU 29.
|No Good
4 & 7 - PURDUE 36(15:00 - 4th) M.Fineran 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29(14:55 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 44 for 15 yards. N.Perry ran out of bounds.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(14:36 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to PUR 35 for 21 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 35(14:12 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 35(14:04 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13(13:45 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 13. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Allen at PUR 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 7(13:28 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to PUR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Humpich at PUR 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 4(12:41 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to PUR 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 2(12:24 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to PUR 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - FAU 3(11:39 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 3. Catch made by J.Burton at PUR 3. Gain of yards. J.Burton for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - FAU 18(11:32 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|Int
3 & 18 - FAU 18(11:26 - 4th) N.Perry pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 10. Intercepted by C.Jefferson at PUR 10. Tackled by J.Edrine at FAU 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(11:13 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to FAU 33 for yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 33. PENALTY on PUR-M.Mbow Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - PURDUE 45(10:59 - 4th) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - PURDUE 45(10:41 - 4th) A.Burton rushed to FAU 42 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Joseph at FAU 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - PURDUE 42(10:08 - 4th) A.Burton scrambles to FAU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at FAU 32. PENALTY on PUR-D.Johnson Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - PURDUE 32(9:36 - 4th) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:09 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to FAU 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Young; J.Pettway at FAU 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 8(8:47 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to FAU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 4(8:06 - 4th) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by T.Sheffield at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Sheffield for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 63 yards from PUR 35 to the FAU 2. Fair catch by J.Platt.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(8:01 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 23 for 2 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by PUR. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-N.Perry at FAU 23. Tackled by M.Omonode at FAU 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 27(7:31 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka; M.Omonode at FAU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FAU 30(7:06 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.McCammon. PENALTY on PUR-O.Brothers Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(6:53 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 45. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16(6:34 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 16. Catch made by Z.Mobley at PUR 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 12(5:51 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to PUR 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 5(5:25 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 5. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 5. Gain of 5 yards. L.Wester for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Wester steps back to pass. C.Allen intercepts the ball. Tackled by FAU at PUR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:21 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to PUR 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at PUR 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(4:41 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to PUR 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at PUR 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 42(3:58 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to PUR 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at PUR 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 44(3:10 - 4th) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 44. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at PUR 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PURDUE 46(2:16 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 54 yards to FAU End Zone Center-N.Zecchino. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(2:07 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at FAU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 22(1:33 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 22(1:30 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 37 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Brothers at FAU 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(1:23 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 37. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 37. Gain of 6 yards. J.Burton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FAU 43(1:18 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 43(1:13 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at FAU 46.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 46(0:58 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 50 for 4 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by S.Kane. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-S.Kane at FAU 50. Tackled by FAU at FAU 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(0:46 - 4th) A.Burton kneels at the FAU 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - PURDUE 24(0:42 - 4th) A.Burton kneels at the FAU 27.
|-4 YD
3 & 16 - PURDUE 27(0:32 - 4th) A.Burton rushed to FAU 31 for -4 yards. A.Burton FUMBLES forced by FAU. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-A.Burton at FAU 31. Tackled by FAU at FAU 31.
