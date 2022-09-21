|
|
|GATECH
|UCF
UCF gets crack at reeling Georgia Tech
It may be the fourth game, but UCF head coach Gus Malzahn thinks his Knights have reached a key point of the season as they prepare to face Georgia Tech in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday evening.
"I told our team the other day, this is the time of year the good teams start getting better," Malzahn said. "You see every year, teams hit a lull, we need to be that team that continues to get better as the season goes. We did that last year after we kind of had that two or three games figuring out our identity and who was injured and all that."
The Knights (2-1) bounced back from a 20-14 loss to Louisville to roll past Florida Atlantic 40-14 last Saturday, rushing for 314 yards. They also got 339 yards through the air from Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, who earned the starting quarterback job after spending time as a wide receiver for the Rebels.
"He's continuing to get more comfortable with the offense," Malzahn said. "We were able to get in rhythm. I think when we can run the football effectively, things get rolling good for us."
Georgia Tech lost 42-0 at home to Ole Miss last weekend. The Yellow Jackets (1-2) have scored 10 points in two outings against FBS opponents, with a 35-17 win over FCS foe Western Carolina as their only triumph.
After going 15-10 in two years at Temple, head coach Geoff Collins is 10-27 in three-plus years at Georgia Tech, leading to much speculation about his future with the program.
"I have a tremendous amount of confidence based on demonstrated ability," Collins said. "Has that shown up yet while we've been here? It has not. Do I have faith and belief in the process that we are about to do it? Absolutely."
--Field Level Media
|
J. Sims
10 QB
314 PaYds, PaTD, 28 RuYds
|
J. Plumlee
10 QB
49 PaYds, INT, 100 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|8
|16
|Passing
|13
|3
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|442
|333
|Total Plays
|63
|73
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|284
|Rush Attempts
|31
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|314
|49
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|2.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-61
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-31.3
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|17
|72
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|3-72
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|49
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|284
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|21/32
|314
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|7
|54
|0
|23
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|7
|37
|0
|21
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|11
|28
|0
|17
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|4
|5
|0
|6
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|2
|4
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|5
|3
|89
|1
|59
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|7
|6
|51
|0
|26
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|3
|40
|0
|15
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|4
|2
|31
|0
|29
|
K. Norris 5 WR
|K. Norris
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 54 OL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 5 DL
|T. Chimedza
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|1/3
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|3
|41.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|35.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|8/16
|49
|0
|1
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|16
|100
|1
|28
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|12
|73
|0
|15
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|19
|70
|0
|8
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|7
|33
|0
|15
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|4
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Bowman 23 RB
|D. Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 8 DB
|D. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|4/4
|43
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|3
|43.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|16.5
|31
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Kelley kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at UCF 33.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UCF 33(14:27 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF. PENALTY on UCF-S.Jackson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(14:24 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Douse at UCF 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 34(13:57 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.King at UCF 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(13:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.White at UCF 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 40(13:10 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UCF 44.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UCF 44(12:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(12:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 43(12:11 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.King; K.Kennard at GT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCF 39(11:43 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UCF 39(11:38 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 34(11:09 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 34(11:04 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to GT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 31.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UCF 31(10:37 - 1st) PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UCF 26(10:37 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace; K.White at GT 26.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - UCF 26(10:17 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.King at GT 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(10:06 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 14(9:55 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Douse; M.Scott at GT 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 11(8:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at GT 10.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 10(7:41 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard; L.Brooks at GT 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(7:29 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum; J.King at GT 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 6(6:42 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCF 4(5:54 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 11(5:18 - 1st) C.Boomer 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 60 yards from UCF 35 to the GT 5. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martinez at GT 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(5:07 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at GT 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 35(4:37 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at GT 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(4:32 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; D.Brown at UCF 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(4:23 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for GT. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(4:21 - 1st) N.McCollum rushed to UCF 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(2:55 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to UCF 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GATECH 15(2:38 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UCF 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 15.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 15(2:20 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|No Good
4 & 8 - GATECH 22(2:07 - 1st) J.Kelley 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(2:02 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.King at UCF 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(1:35 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UCF 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 35(1:05 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at UCF 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(0:40 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 41. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; C.Thomas at UCF 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 46(0:21 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace; Z.Walton at GT 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 46(0:05 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 49 for -5 yards (K.White)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 49(15:00 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at UCF 50.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - UCF 50(14:26 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to GT 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 35(13:42 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 35(13:40 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at GT 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 34.
|Int
3 & 9 - UCF 34(13:05 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at GT 2. Intercepted by L.Brooks at GT 2. Tackled by UCF at GT 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 2(13:11 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at GT 3.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 3(12:58 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 1 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; J.Hodges at GT 1.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 1(12:18 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 1. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 1. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCF at GT 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(11:57 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by UCF at GT 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 12(11:51 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCF at GT 18.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 18(11:31 - 2nd) J.Sims scrambles to GT 35 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at GT 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(9:44 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at GT 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 39(9:10 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at GT 38.
|Sack
3 & 7 - GATECH 38(8:26 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 30 for -8 yards (W.Yates)
|Punt
4 & 15 - GATECH 30(7:52 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 34 yards to UCF 36 Center-GT. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 36. Tackled by R.Shelley at UCF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 38(7:49 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at UCF 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCF 39(7:18 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UCF 39(7:11 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 36 for -3 yards (S.Yondjouen)
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCF 36(6:38 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 54 yards to GT 10 Center-UCF. N.McCollum returned punt from the GT 10. Tackled by D.Wilson at GT 27.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(6:25 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GT 41.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:08 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 41. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 41. Gain of 59 yards. M.Carter for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) J.Kelley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) GT kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UCF End Zone. J.Richardson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.King at UCF 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(5:42 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at UCF 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 27(5:13 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White at UCF 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 29(4:37 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by K.Gamble at UCF 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.King at UCF 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(4:04 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.Kennard at UCF 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 44(3:49 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to GT 41 for 15 yards. J.Plumlee FUMBLES forced by C.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-I.Bowser at GT 41. Tackled by at GT 41.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(3:39 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to GT 41. Catch made by I.Bowser at GT 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(3:22 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to GT 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at GT 13.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCF 13(3:04 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to GT 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 13(1:49 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 21(1:43 - 2nd) C.Boomer 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:39 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GT 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(1:34 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 38. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GT 38. PENALTY on GT-W.Lay Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 33(1:28 - 2nd) J.Sims scrambles to GT 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at GT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 39(1:07 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 39(0:52 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 39(0:46 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts yards to GT 39 Center-GT. J.Ware blocked the kick. Q.Bullard recovered the blocked kick. Q.Bullard for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:35 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at GT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(0:21 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for GT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 36(0:17 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for GT.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 36(0:19 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(0:11 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by H.Hall at UCF 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 20.
|No Good
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(0:05 - 2nd) J.Kelley 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boomer kicks 61 yards from UCF 35 to the GT 4. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thornton at GT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(14:50 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; J.Johnson at GT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 45(14:29 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 45(14:13 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for GT.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 45(14:08 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 51 yards to UCF 4 Center-GT. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 4. Tackled by K.Watson at UCF 35. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(13:54 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 40 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at UCF 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(13:45 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at UCF 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 44(13:18 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at UCF 45.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UCF 45(12:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 49(12:01 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to GT 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(11:47 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to GT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 34.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UCF 34(11:12 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(11:05 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to GT 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCF 18(10:31 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe steps back to pass. R.O'Keefe pass incomplete intended for J.Plumlee.
|-2 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 18(10:27 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to GT 18. Catch made by J.Richardson at GT 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Stone at GT 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UCF 27(9:51 - 3rd) C.Boomer 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:44 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(9:27 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 49(9:11 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to UCF 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 45.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - GATECH 45(8:32 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to UCF 28 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(8:23 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to UCF 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 27(7:44 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by E.Jenkins at UCF 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(7:17 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at UCF 19 for -7 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - GATECH 19(6:42 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to UCF 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 16.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 16(5:58 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to UCF 16. Catch made by H.Hall at UCF 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 5.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - GATECH 5(5:16 - 3rd) D.McDuffie rushed to UCF 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; K.Perry at UCF 6.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 6(4:59 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at UCF 5. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 5(4:58 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UCF 8.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 8(4:10 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCF 8(4:04 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 31 yards to UCF 39 Center-UCF. Downed by UCF.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(3:53 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to UCF 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 26.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26(3:30 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by D.Leonard at UCF 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 7.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UCF 7(2:46 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at UCF 7 for yards (J.Jean-Baptiste) J.Sims FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-T.Morris-Brash at UCF 7. T.Morris-Brash for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at UCF 10 for -3 yards (J.Jean-Baptiste) J.Sims FUMBLES forced by J.Jean-Baptiste. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-T.Morris-Brash at UCF 10. FUMBLES forced by N.McCollum. Touchback. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-N.McCollum at GT End Zone.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(2:31 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 20. Catch made by K.Norris at GT 20. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at GT 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 50(2:00 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 50(1:58 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to UCF 29 for 21 yards. Tackled by K.Perry; D.Wilson at UCF 29.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(1:54 - 3rd) N.McCollum rushed to UCF 35 for -6 yards. Tackled by at UCF 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - UCF 35(1:35 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to UCF 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 24(1:00 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCF 32(0:45 - 3rd) J.Kelley 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 3rd) GT kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:41 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at UCF 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(0:29 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UCF 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 44(0:09 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Chimedza; A.Stone at UCF 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 46(15:00 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UCF 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCF 45(14:25 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 46 yards to GT 9 Center-UCF. Downed by A.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 9(14:09 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at GT 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 11(13:51 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 11. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at GT 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 16(13:02 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 16. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at GT 17.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 17(12:14 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 40 yards to UCF 43 Center-GT. Downed by GT.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(12:02 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at UCF 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 45(11:39 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to GT 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Douse at GT 49.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UCF 49(11:13 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(11:11 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to GT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 43.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UCF 43(10:52 - 4th) PENALTY on GT-C.Thomas Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(10:47 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to GT End Zone for 28 yards. J.Plumlee for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:37 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Plumlee steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Gamble at GT 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:37 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at GT 35.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(10:20 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 35. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Henderson at UCF 39.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(10:01 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to UCF 16 for 23 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(9:41 - 4th) J.Sims scrambles to UCF 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 16(8:57 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to UCF 16. Catch made by M.Rutherford at UCF 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 14.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 14(8:14 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by N.McCollum at UCF 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 15.
|+3 YD
4 & 9 - GATECH 15(7:35 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to UCF 15. Catch made by N.McCollum at UCF 15. Gain of 3 yards. N.McCollum FUMBLES forced by J.Celiscar. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-T.Morris-Brash at UCF 12. Tackled by J.Williams at UCF 26.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26(7:23 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at UCF 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(6:45 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; J.King at GT 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(6:24 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to GT 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at GT 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 36(5:22 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by J.Baker at GT 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.King at GT 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(4:43 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to GT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; T.Tatum at GT 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 27(4:29 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to GT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 25(4:27 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCF 33(4:22 - 4th) C.Boomer 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(4:17 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 17 for -8 yards (R.Barber)
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - GATECH 17(3:49 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 17. Catch made by D.McDuffie at GT 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 26(3:30 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for GT.
|+5 YD
4 & 9 - GATECH 26(3:08 - 4th) J.Sims scrambles to GT 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GT 31.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(3:00 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to GT 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17(2:19 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to GT 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 13(1:32 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to GT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at GT 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 11(0:45 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to GT 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 5.
