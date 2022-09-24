|
|
|OREG
|WASHST
Nix leads No. 15 Oregon over Washington State 44-41
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give No. 15 Oregon its first lead as the Ducks scored three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State 44-41 on Saturday.
Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had taken a 34-22 lead with just over six minutes left, but the Ducks (3-1, 1-0) broke through on offense to secure the victory.
Mase Funa iced the game for Oregon when he intercepted a pass by Cameron Ward and ran it back for a touchdown with a minute remaining.
Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Ducks produced 626 yards of offense.
Oregon's only loss was at No. 1 Georgia in the season opener.
The Cougars scored on their first possession, as Ward capped a 75-yard drive by running the final five yards for a touchdown.
Oregon drove to the WSU 5, but had to settle for a field goal by Camden Lewis when the WSU defense shut down two rushes from the 5 yard line.
Washington State's Dean Janikowski kicked a 38-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead.
On the next series, Oregon drove to the WSU 2, but three straight plays failed to punch the ball in and Lewis kicked a 28-yard field goal to cut WSU's lead to 10-6.
Oregon drove to the WSU 7 on its next possession. But Nix threw an interception to linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who returned it 95 yards for a touchdown and a 17-6 lead for the Cougars.
Oregon drove right back down to the WSU 8, its fourth trip into the red zone in the first half, but had to settle for Lewis' 29-yard field goal to trail 17-9 at halftime. The Ducks produced 305 yards and 15 first downs in the first half but failed to reach the end zone.
Momentum changed in the second half.
Oregon came out fast, with Nix throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mar'Keise Irving with less than a minute gone.
Janikowski kicked a 38-yard field goal to put the Cougars up 20-15.
After Oregon's first punt of the game, Ward hit De'Zhaun Stribling with a 15-yard touchdown pass to lift WSU to a 27-15 lead near the end of the third quarter.
Jordan James ran for a touchdown for Oregon on the first play of the fourth to cut Washington State's lead to 27-22.
Washington State drove down the field again and Ward pitched a 1-yard touchdown pass to Robert Ferrel to lift the Cougars to a 34-22 lead with 6:42 left in the game.
Nix led Oregon on a 75-yard drive, throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cam McCormick with 3:48 left to close within 34-29 and set up the later heroics.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State was looking to knock off a ranked team for the second time this season, after winning at Wisconsin earlier. Oregon had scored 110 points in its previous two games, victories over Eastern Washington and No. 12 BYU, and proved its offense was tough to contain.
UP NEXT
Oregon hosts Stanford next Saturday.
Washington State hosts California next Saturday, it's third consecutive home game.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Nix
10 QB
428 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 30 RuYds
|
C. Ward
1 QB
375 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 4 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|27
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|17
|18
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|625
|416
|Total Plays
|77
|72
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|41
|Rush Attempts
|32
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|446
|375
|Comp. - Att.
|34-45
|37-48
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-87
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|27
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-27
|1-95
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|446
|PASS YDS
|375
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|625
|TOTAL YDS
|416
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Irving 0 RB
|M. Irving
|11
|81
|0
|19
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|11
|69
|0
|18
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|6
|30
|0
|12
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|6
|5
|137
|1
|50
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|10
|7
|84
|0
|22
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|7
|5
|72
|0
|55
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
M. Irving 0 RB
|M. Irving
|5
|5
|38
|1
|21
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|5
|3
|22
|0
|23
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|3
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|2
|2
|6
|1
|5
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-7
|1.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. LaDuke 42 LB
|J. LaDuke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 DB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|3/3
|29
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|37/48
|375
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|12
|36
|1
|9
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|9
|4
|1
|16
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|3
|1
|0
|12
|
K. Katzer 28 RB
|K. Katzer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|7
|5
|84
|1
|38
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|6
|84
|0
|24
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|8
|5
|80
|0
|60
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|8
|8
|68
|0
|25
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|9
|8
|50
|1
|16
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Dollar 87 TE
|A. Dollar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|1
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moku 32 DB
|T. Moku
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 2 DB
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 45 LB
|R. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gusta 60 DT
|D. Gusta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|2/2
|38
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|3
|38.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ORE at WST 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(14:40 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; S.Stephens at ORE 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 42(14:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by R.Bell at ORE 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; S.Stephens at ORE 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(13:45 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ORE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke; J.Flowe at ORE 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WASHST 26(13:16 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 26. Catch made by N.Watson at ORE 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; J.Flowe at ORE 18.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASHST 18(12:49 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WASHST 18(12:41 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ORE 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; N.Sewell at ORE 13. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(12:18 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 13. Catch made by D.Ollie at ORE 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 5(11:41 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to ORE End Zone for 5 yards. C.Ward for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(11:41 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORE 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27(11:20 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta; S.Lockett at ORE 40.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(10:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 40. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; D.Langford at WST 22.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(10:26 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to WST 5 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at WST 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OREG 5(9:56 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(9:46 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WST 10. Catch made by C.McCormick at WST 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; T.Moku at WST 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 5(9:18 - 1st) J.James rushed to WST 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 4.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(8:33 - 1st) J.James rushed to WST 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; B.Jackson at WST 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OREG 14(7:49 - 1st) C.Lewis 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(7:36 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; C.Gonzalez at WST 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(7:09 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bridges at WST 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 49(6:48 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 42.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(6:21 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by R.Bell at ORE 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Addison; T.Bridges at ORE 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:35 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:24 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ORE 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at ORE 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 21(4:47 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WASHST 28(4:36 - 1st) D.Janikowski 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Samarzich Holder-N.Haberer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(4:31 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 25. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lockett at ORE 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(4:12 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to WST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 47(3:39 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to WST 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 48(2:59 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by K.Hutson at WST 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 41(2:26 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 41(2:19 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WST 41. Catch made by C.Cota at WST 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 20.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(1:54 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to WST 2 for 18 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; A.Edson at WST 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 2(1:31 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to WST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid; Q.Roff at WST 3.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 3(0:44 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WST 3. Catch made by T.Ferguson at WST 3. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; T.Brown at WST 5.
|-5 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 5(0:00 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to WST 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - OREG 18(15:00 - 2nd) C.Lewis 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:56 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at WST 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:37 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; M.Funa at WST 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(13:56 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; J.Bassa at WST 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WASHST 38(13:33 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at WST 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 42(12:37 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at WST 48. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(12:16 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; N.Sewell at WST 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 47(11:48 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at ORE 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(10:28 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ORE 49 for -8 yards (T.Ma'ae) PENALTY on WST-C.Ward Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - WASHST 49(11:22 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ORE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; M.Funa at ORE 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - WASHST 48(10:17 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ORE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; S.Stephens at ORE 42.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WASHST 42(9:49 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 30 yards to ORE 12 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by J.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 12(9:40 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 31 for 19 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at ORE 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31(9:20 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ORE 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 36(9:03 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 49(8:33 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for S.McGee.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 49(8:24 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid; R.Stone at WST 48.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 48(7:51 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to WST 36 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lockett at WST 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(7:19 - 2nd) M.Irving pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by B.Nix at WST 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(6:49 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 18. Catch made by M.Irving at WST 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 16(6:33 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WST 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; Q.Roff at WST 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 14(5:58 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 14. Catch made by S.McGee at WST 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; S.Lockett at WST 11.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - OREG 11(5:08 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 11. Catch made by S.Dollars at WST 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 7.
|Int
1 & 7 - OREG 7(4:51 - 2nd) B.Nix pass INTERCEPTED at WST 5. Intercepted by F.Mauigoa at WST 5. F.Mauigoa for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-B.Nix Offensive Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 50 yards from WST 50 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(4:36 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at ORE 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 26(4:03 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ORE 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(3:58 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 43. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at ORE 47.
|+42 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 47(2:57 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 47. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(2:37 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WST 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh; A.Pule at WST 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(1:51 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 9. Catch made by T.Ferguson at WST 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 8.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 8(1:43 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 8. Catch made by S.Dollars at WST 8. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - OREG 19(1:37 - 2nd) C.Lewis 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at WST 37. PENALTY on WST-D.Ollie Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 22 - WASHST 13(1:28 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 13. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at WST 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - WASHST 15(1:18 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at WST 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - WASHST 19(1:12 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at WST 19.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - WASHST 31(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-WST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - WASHST 26(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-A.Archie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WASHST 21(0:21 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 40 yards to ORE 39 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by S.McGee.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39(0:14 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 45 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at ORE 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 45(0:07 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 45(0:03 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 45. Catch made by S.McGee at ORE 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 25. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(14:44 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by C.Cota at WST 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 12(14:20 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 12. Catch made by M.Irving at WST 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Irving for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:11 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Nix steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Franklin at WST 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; D.Langford at WST 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:11 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; S.Stephens at WST 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 34(13:44 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani at WST 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(13:30 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 25 for -11 yards (D.Johnson)
|+12 YD
2 & 21 - WASHST 25(12:52 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ORE at WST 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - WASHST 37(12:17 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at WST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(12:02 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by T.Nunnally at WST 49. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bassa at ORE 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 49(11:35 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+38 YD
3 & 8 - WASHST 49(11:14 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by D.Stribling at ORE 49. Gain of yards. D.Stribling for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. C.Ward pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by D.Stribling at ORE 49. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Stephens at ORE 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(11:03 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to ORE 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; J.Bassa at ORE 6.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 6(10:06 - 3rd) C.Ward rushed to ORE 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Funa; B.Dorlus at ORE 8.
|-13 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 8(9:42 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 8. Catch made by C.Ward at ORE 8. Gain of -13 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - WASHST 28(8:55 - 3rd) D.Janikowski 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Samarzich Holder-N.Haberer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORE End Zone. Fair catch by S.Stephens.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(8:50 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at ORE 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 31(8:16 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 42 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at ORE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 42(8:06 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 42(8:02 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; L.Falatea at ORE 45.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OREG 45(7:22 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OREG 45(7:11 - 3rd) A.Barry punts 32 yards to WST 23 Center-K.Battles. Fair catch by R.Ferrel. PENALTY on ORE-K.Terrell Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(6:59 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling. PENALTY on ORE-D.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(6:59 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ORE 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(6:24 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 31. Catch made by B.Riviere at ORE 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 27(6:01 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by N.Watson at ORE 27. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gonzalez; N.Sewell at ORE 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 24(5:22 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by R.Bell at ORE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Stephens at ORE 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(4:55 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by D.Ollie at ORE 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at ORE 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 15(4:21 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by D.Stribling at ORE 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Stribling for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 3rd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORE End Zone. S.McGee returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Smithson; T.Moku at ORE 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 16(4:11 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at ORE 18.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 18(3:47 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 18. Gain of 23 yards. T.Ferguson ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(3:23 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 41. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; D.Henley at ORE 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 47(2:50 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to WST 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; L.Falatea at WST 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(2:39 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to WST 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 43.
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 43(1:47 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by T.Franklin at WST 43. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 16(1:26 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by M.Irving at WST 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at WST 15.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 15(0:46 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to WST 15. Catch made by T.Franklin at WST 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 2(0:34 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to WST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; K.Thornton at WST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 1(15:00 - 4th) J.James rushed to WST End Zone for 1 yards. J.James for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 62 yards from ORE 35 to the WST 3. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(14:56 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 35. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe; J.Bassa at WST 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 39(14:25 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 39. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at WST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(13:53 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; B.Williams at WST 48.
|Int
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(13:10 - 4th) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 46. Intercepted by T.Bridges at ORE 46. Tackled by WST at ORE 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(13:05 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 46. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 46. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at ORE 44.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OREG 44(12:29 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for N.Whittington.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OREG 44(12:26 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - OREG 44(12:21 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-R.James Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - OREG 39(12:21 - 4th) R.James punts 42 yards to WST 19 Center-K.Battles. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(12:14 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 19. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez; J.Flowe at WST 32.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(12:01 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 32. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 32. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Williams; J.Flowe at ORE 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:18 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:13 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ORE 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at ORE 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 44(10:20 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to ORE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Funa; K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 40.
|+12 YD
4 & 7 - WASHST 40(9:57 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by N.Watson at ORE 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(9:33 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ORE 31 for -3 yards (D.Johnson) PENALTY on ORE-D.Johnson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(9:15 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to ORE 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 19.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - WASHST 19(8:31 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-A.Dollar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - WASHST 24(8:31 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - WASHST 24(8:16 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson. PENALTY on ORE-B.Dorlus Roughing the Passer 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(8:10 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to ORE 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; S.Taimani at ORE 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - WASHST 14(7:50 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to ORE 1 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at ORE 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 1(7:04 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 1. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ORE 1. Gain of 1 yards. R.Ferrel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 4th) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(6:42 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at ORE 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(6:20 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by M.Matavao at ORE 43. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at WST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OREG 49(5:59 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OREG 49(5:55 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+21 YD
4 & 2 - OREG 49(5:49 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by M.Irving at WST 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton; J.Hicks at WST 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 28(5:29 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to WST 28. Catch made by C.Cota at WST 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 23(4:59 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to WST 23. Catch made by K.Hutson at WST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at WST 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 17(4:42 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to WST 17. Catch made by K.Hutson at WST 17. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at WST 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 11(4:17 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to WST 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; D.Langford at WST 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREG 1(3:54 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to WST End Zone for yards. B.Nix for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. B.Nix rushed to WST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 1(3:54 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to WST 1. Catch made by C.McCormick at WST 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.McCormick for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(3:48 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at WST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WASHST 22(3:05 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - WASHST 22(2:53 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 22. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 22. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bassa at WST 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WASHST 24(2:44 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 45 yards to ORE 31 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by S.McGee.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31(2:35 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; D.Langford at ORE 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 39(2:05 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton; J.Hicks at ORE 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 41(1:58 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 41(1:56 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 41. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; R.Stevenson at ORE 50.
|+50 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 50(1:31 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 50. Gain of 50 yards. T.Franklin for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Nix rushed to WST 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:21 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; J.Bassa at WST 31.
|Int
2 & 4 - WASHST 31(1:07 - 4th) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at WST 27. Intercepted by M.Funa at WST 27. M.Funa for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lowe at WST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(0:55 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(0:50 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hill; C.Gonzalez at WST 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(0:37 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to ORE 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(0:28 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WASHST 49(0:22 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 39 for -12 yards (N.Sewell)
|+60 YD
3 & 22 - WASHST 39(0:15 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 39. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 39. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 1(0:05 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to ORE End Zone for 1 yards. N.Watson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
