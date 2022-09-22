|
|
|WVU
|VATECH
Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) J.T. Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night.
Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
The Mountaineers, who beat Virginia Tech for the second consecutive season, scored on five straight possessions spanning the first and second half. Daniels' 24-yard touchdown pass to Sam James with 11 seconds left in the first half gave the Mountaineers a 13-7 lead, and they never trailed again.
The Hokies (2-2) closed within 16-10 on a field goal by Will Ross with 4:19 left in the third quarter. West Virginia answered, scoring on a 6-yard run by Justin Johnson Jr. with 14:13 left in the game. The Hokies had West Virginia stopped twice on the drive, but personal foul penalties on Norell Pollard and Dax Hollifield kept the drive alive.
Penalties hindered the Hokies all night. They committed 15 for 132 yards.
TAKEAWAYS
West Virginia: The Mountaineers picked up a nice win for coach Neal Brown, who moved to 19-20 in his fourth year at West Virginia. They played solidly in all three phases, but especially on defense. A unit that gave up 73 points in losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas held the Hokies to just 228 yards and also scored on an interception return.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies weren't good in any phase of the game and now haven't beaten a nonconference Power 5 team at Lane Stadium since 2009. The loss marked their worst ever over the Mountaineers at Lane Stadium.
UP NEXT
West Virginia: The Mountaineers play at Texas on Oct. 1.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at North Carolina on Oct. 1.
---
|
J. Johnson Jr.
26 RB
83 RuYds, RuTD
|
K. Smith
80 WR
70 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|14
|Rushing
|12
|1
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|7
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|421
|228
|Total Plays
|76
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|35
|Rush Attempts
|46
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|203
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|16-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-69
|15-132
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|421
|TOTAL YDS
|228
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|20/30
|203
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|23
|106
|0
|18
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|11
|83
|1
|24
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|9
|38
|0
|18
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|8
|6
|69
|0
|16
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|4
|3
|33
|0
|14
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|2
|25
|1
|24
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|8
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|3
|3
|6
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alston 12 DL
|T. Alston
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 5 LB
|L. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spells 28 DB
|J. Spells
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rimac 55 OL
|T. Rimac
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallinger 27 S
|D. Mallinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biser 36 LB
|C. Biser
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|4/4
|38
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|2
|38.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|16/35
|193
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|4
|18
|0
|15
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|6
|15
|0
|9
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|6
|4
|0
|2
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|8
|5
|70
|1
|28
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|4
|3
|38
|0
|20
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|5
|4
|22
|0
|6
|
C. Moss 85 WR
|C. Moss
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 88 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Hawkins 13 DB
|N. Hawkins
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hoyle 40 DB
|J. Hoyle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|5
|42.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at WVU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 26(14:27 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 26. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.Conner at WVU 32.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 32(13:47 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 32. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at WVU 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WVU 29(13:06 - 1st) O.Straw punts 35 yards to VT 36 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(12:57 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(12:52 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at VT 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 38(12:15 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at VT 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(11:48 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 46. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 49(11:18 - 1st) C.Black rushed to WVU 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; J.Jefferson at WVU 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VATECH 50(10:43 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Moss.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 50(10:34 - 1st) P.Moore punts 48 yards to WVU 2 Center-J.Pollock. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 2(10:25 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at WVU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 4(9:49 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt at WVU 8.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 8(9:08 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 8. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 8. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Keller at WVU 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 13(8:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 13. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 13. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stroman at WVU 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 26(7:55 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on WVU-J.Gmiter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 16(7:47 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Nelson at WVU 19.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - WVU 19(7:07 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on VT-D.Strong Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34(7:00 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at WVU 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50(6:28 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson; C.Conner at VT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WVU 41(6:09 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 35 for yards. Tackled by VT at VT 35. PENALTY on VT-VT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(6:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 36. Catch made by K.Prather at VT 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Keller at VT 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 24(5:03 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-T.Garbutt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - WVU 19(4:46 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 19(4:07 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 10. PENALTY on VT-J.Stroman Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 5(4:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 5(4:07 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Keller at VT 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WVU 6(3:31 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WVU 13(3:24 - 1st) C.Legg 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-G.Malashevich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the VT 6. C.Black returns the kickoff. C.Black FUMBLES forced by WVU. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-C.Black at VT 23. Tackled by J.Cox at VT 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(3:14 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 23. Catch made by C.Blumrick at VT 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at VT 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at VT 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 41(2:15 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at VT 43.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 43(1:31 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(1:06 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(0:58 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to WVU 38 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ajayi at WVU 38.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - VATECH 38(0:24 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - VATECH 43(0:01 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue. PENALTY on WVU-D.Mallinger Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(0:00 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to WVU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; W.McCormick at WVU 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 28(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WVU 28. Catch made by K.Smith at WVU 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Smith for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 50 yards from VT 35 to the WVU 15. Fair catch by J.Johnson.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(14:52 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins at WVU 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38(14:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 38. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at WVU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 44(13:59 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins at WVU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49(13:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WVU 49(13:20 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on VT-D.Hollifield Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(13:16 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 43 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Strong at VT 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 43(12:52 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.Conner at VT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(12:14 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to VT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; J.Griffin at VT 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(11:38 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to VT 35 for 2 yards. T.Mathis FUMBLES forced by J.Stroman. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-D.Strong at VT 35. Tackled by WVU at VT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(11:27 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at VT 37.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 37(10:59 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 37. Catch made by C.Moss at VT 37. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Floyd at WVU 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(10:22 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Moss. PENALTY on WVU-S.Martin Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(10:13 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 27(10:07 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by K.King at WVU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - VATECH 18(9:31 - 2nd) K.King rushed to WVU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; J.Cox at WVU 18.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - VATECH 18(8:40 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to WVU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Rimac; J.Jefferson at WVU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18(8:34 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 18. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VT at WVU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 32(8:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 32(7:53 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at WVU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 32(7:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 32(7:26 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 42 yards to VT 26 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(7:18 - 2nd) K.King rushed to VT 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; L.Kpogba at VT 24.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - VATECH 24(6:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-P.Clements False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - VATECH 19(6:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-VT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - VATECH 14(5:56 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - VATECH 14(5:49 - 2nd) G.Wells scrambles to VT 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at VT 22.
|Punt
4 & 14 - VATECH 22(5:14 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 26 yards to VT 48 Center-J.Pollock. Out of bounds. PENALTY on WVU-J.Spells Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 42(5:04 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at WVU 50.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 50(4:46 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McCray at VT 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(4:14 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard; C.McCray at VT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 37(3:45 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 37(3:37 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to VT 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson at VT 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(3:17 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to VT 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at VT 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 22(2:48 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by C.Donaldson at VT 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at VT 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 18(2:20 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt at VT 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WVU 25(1:56 - 2nd) C.Legg 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-G.Malashevich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(1:50 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 25. Gain of 5 yards. N.Gallo ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 30(1:46 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at VT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:31 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:24 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 42. Gain of 5 yards. N.Gallo ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VATECH 47(1:19 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Moss.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 47(1:13 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 53 yards to WVU End Zone Center-J.Pollock. Touchback. PENALTY on VT-J.Pollock Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(1:01 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by M.O'Laughlin at WVU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Strong at WVU 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 37(0:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by M.O'Laughlin at WVU 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Peoples at WVU 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49(0:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 49. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(0:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(0:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 37. Catch made by K.Prather at VT 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24(0:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 24. Catch made by S.James at VT 24. Gain of 24 yards. S.James for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at VT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - VATECH 31(14:32 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; J.Jefferson at VT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - VATECH 31(13:54 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|Punt
4 & 4 - VATECH 31(13:46 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 54 yards to WVU 15 Center-J.Pollock. R.Smith returned punt from the WVU 15. Tackled by VT at WVU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 13(13:35 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; C.Conner at WVU 15.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WVU 15(13:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James. PENALTY on VT-C.Conner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(12:51 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at WVU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 48(12:31 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; M.Kendricks at WVU 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 48(11:57 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 48. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at VT 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 43(11:37 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to VT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 39(11:08 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 39(11:00 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Keller at VT 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 32(10:22 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McCray; K.Jenkins at VT 31.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - WVU 31(9:39 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 31. Catch made by K.Prather at VT 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 23(9:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 23. Catch made by M.O'Laughlin at VT 23. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray; C.Conner at VT 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 9(8:27 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt; N.Peoples at VT 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 9(8:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 9. Catch made by S.James at VT 9. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hollifield at VT 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WVU 8(7:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.O'Laughlin.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WVU 15(7:09 - 3rd) C.Legg 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-G.Malashevich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 55 yards from WVU 35 to the VT 10. B.Duke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Del Negro; T.Austin-Cave at VT 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(6:59 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; D.Mallinger at VT 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 32(6:32 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by K.King at VT 32. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Loe at VT 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(5:52 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Alston at VT 43.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 43(5:26 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by K.King at VT 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(4:59 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VATECH 37(4:50 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell. PENALTY on WVU-R.Ajayi Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(4:43 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 22(4:37 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - VATECH 22(4:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-J.Jordan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - VATECH 27(4:31 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - VATECH 34(4:24 - 3rd) W.Ross 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Pollock Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(4:19 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman; K.Lawson at WVU 32.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(4:01 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to VT 44 for 24 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins; J.Stroman at VT 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44(3:42 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to VT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; J.Stroman at VT 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 41(3:04 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Pene; K.Lawson at VT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WVU 35(2:31 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McCray; J.Stroman at VT 35.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - WVU 35(2:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-J.Gmiter False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - WVU 39(1:37 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Donaldson. PENALTY on VT-D.Hollifield Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 24(1:29 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at VT 31 for -7 yards (T.Garbutt)
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - WVU 31(0:45 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to VT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.Conner at VT 28.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - WVU 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather. PENALTY on VT-N.Pollard Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 14(14:53 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to VT 6 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Keller at VT 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 6(14:18 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to VT End Zone for 6 yards. J.Johnson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 4th) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:13 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:07 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Alston at VT 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VATECH 27(13:30 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 27(13:23 - 4th) P.Moore punts 29 yards to WVU 44 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44(13:10 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 44. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29(12:57 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; N.Peoples at VT 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 26(11:50 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at VT 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 25(11:05 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to VT 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WVU 28(10:23 - 4th) C.Legg 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-G.Malashevich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(10:16 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to VT 30 for yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at VT 30. PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 20 - VATECH 15(9:46 - 4th) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at VT 27. Intercepted by J.Spells at VT 27. J.Spells for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 4th) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:36 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at VT 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(9:16 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; L.Carr at VT 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 41(8:36 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 41. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Biser; L.Dixon at WVU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(8:08 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 49(8:04 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to WVU 49. Catch made by C.Black at WVU 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(7:30 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|Sack
2 & 10 - VATECH 29(7:10 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at WVU 35 for -6 yards (T.Alston)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - VATECH 35(6:31 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & 16 - VATECH 35(6:29 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(6:19 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman; K.Artis at WVU 43. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman; K.Artis at WVU 43. PENALTY on VT-J.Stroman Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 42(5:09 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to VT 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins; J.Hoyle at VT 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31(4:21 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins; C.Nelson at VT 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 29(3:35 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to VT 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McCray; N.Hawkins at VT 30.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 30(2:46 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to VT 12 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Hawkins at VT 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 12(1:57 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to VT 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hoyle at VT 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WVU 13(1:09 - 4th) J.Daniels kneels at the VT 14.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WVU 14(0:28 - 4th) J.Daniels kneels at the VT 15.
