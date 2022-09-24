|
|
|MINN
|MICHST
Minnesota dominates Michigan State 34-7 in Big Ten opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Tanner Morgan threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 103 yards and a score to lead Minnesota to a 34-7 rout over struggling Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both schools.
The Gophers (4-0) are off to their best start since they began the 2019 season 9-0. Minnesota dominated Michigan State (2-2) on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Spartans on offense 508-240 while also grabbing two interceptions and a fumble.
Michigan State appeared ready to rally from a 17-point deficit at the start of the second half by driving to the Minnesota 5-yard line but Thomas Rush punched the ball free from quarterback Payton Thorne and Justin Walley made the recovery.
The Spartans avoided the shutout when backup quarterback Noah Kim tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Germie Bernard with 17 seconds left.
The Gophers scored on their first three possessions to go up 17-0.
Ibrahim, who extended his streak of 100-plus rushing yards to 13 games, broke Minnesota's all-time rushing touchdown record with a 2-yard run off the opening drive. It was his 41st rushing score, breaking a tie with former Gophers running back Darrell Thompson.
Morgan, who completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards, capped off the next drive when he hit Daniel Jackson with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Matthew Trickett followed with a 26-yard field goal.
Morgan added a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Kallerup in the third quarter and a 4-yard scoring pass to Jackson early in the fourth quarter. Trickett closed the Gophers' scoring with a 22-yard field goal.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: The Gophers showed why they are considered the frontrunner to win the West Division. Facing their toughest opponent so far, Minnesota dominated in all phases of the game.
Michigan State: The Spartans' pass defense for the second straight game struggled in coverage. Morgan completed 12 passes in the first half of 10 yards or more.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Gophers will likely be ranked after being among the unranked teams with the most votes in the AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts Purdue on Oct. 1 in a key Big Ten West game and then has a bye week.
Michigan State: Goes on the road Oct. 1 to play Maryland and follows with a brutal three-game stretch that includes Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|14
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-11
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|507
|240
|Total Plays
|73
|45
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|239
|38
|Rush Attempts
|47
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|268
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|23-26
|23-31
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|4-50.8
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-7
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|239
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|507
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|23/26
|268
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|22
|103
|1
|21
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|13
|72
|0
|15
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|5
|23
|0
|7
|
C. Kramer 12 QB
|C. Kramer
|2
|16
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|6
|6
|73
|0
|19
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|3
|54
|0
|26
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|4
|3
|42
|2
|23
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|4
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|2
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
N. Kallerup 87 TE
|N. Kallerup
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DL
|D. Jefferies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stapp 22 DB
|R. Stapp
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|2/2
|26
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|6
|23
|0
|8
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
N. Kim 14 QB
|N. Kim
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 85 WR
|C. McDonald
|3
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|3
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|7
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|6
|4
|21
|0
|7
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|4
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|8-9
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 30 CB
|J. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 9 CB
|R. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 26 DE
|B. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horst 79 T
|J. Horst
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. VanSumeren 91 DT
|A. VanSumeren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 2 DE
|K. Bogle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stone 19 K
|J. Stone
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|4
|50.8
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 61 yards from MSU 35 to the MIN 4. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 25. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.White; B.VanSumeren at MIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 36(14:21 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; K.Bogle at MIN 36.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 36(13:44 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 49(13:10 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MINN 49(13:06 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-A.Ruschmeyer False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
2 & 15 - MINN 46(13:06 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 33 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at MSU 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(12:23 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by C.Geary at MSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(11:45 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; A.Dunn at MSU 17.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 17(11:05 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 20.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 20(10:24 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MSU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 2(9:54 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. M.Ibrahim for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:50 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; D.Willis at MSU 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(9:20 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MSU 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(8:47 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rush; M.Sori-Marin at MSU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICHST 32(7:58 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 48 yards to MIN 20 Center-H.Pepper. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 20. Tackled by C.Kimbrough; H.Pepper at MIN 23.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23(7:58 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 23. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MIN 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(7:27 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; J.Windmon at MIN 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 40(6:42 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; K.Brooks at MIN 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 50(6:04 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; D.Harmon at MSU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MINN 47(5:24 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(5:19 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MSU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; M.Hansen at MSU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 32(4:51 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; C.Haladay at MSU 25. PENALTY on MIN-L.Brockington Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - MINN 44(4:44 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 44. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MSU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSU at MSU 38.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - MINN 38(3:47 - 1st) T.Morgan scrambles to MSU 23 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23(3:01 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by D.Jackson at MSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Jackson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:57 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:52 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver; K.Baugh at MSU 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MICHST 27(2:13 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 19 for -8 yards (R.Stapp)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MICHST 19(1:36 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 55 yards to MIN 26 Center-H.Pepper. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 26(1:29 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 26. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 26. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.White at MIN 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 27(0:51 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MIN 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; K.Brooks at MIN 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40(14:29 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; J.Windmon at MIN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 42(13:50 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 42(13:42 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 42. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.White at MSU 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 48(13:13 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at MSU 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; R.Williams at MSU 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(12:33 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by L.Brockington at MSU 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MSU 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(11:56 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 12. Catch made by C.Geary at MSU 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; C.Brantley at MSU 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 11(11:12 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 11. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at MSU 11. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Brantley at MSU 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MINN 8(10:23 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MINN 16(10:18 - 2nd) M.Trickett 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:14 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by M.Carr at MSU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nubin at MSU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:50 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MSU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 41(9:33 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MSU 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 44(8:57 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MSU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(8:37 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; K.Baugh at MSU 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 49(8:03 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 46(7:26 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MIN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 46.
|Int
4 & 4 - MICHST 46(6:36 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 33. Intercepted by J.Walley at MIN 33. Tackled by MSU at MIN 33.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(6:29 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 33. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 41(5:51 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 24(5:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-A.Ersery False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - MINN 29(4:48 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 33 for -4 yards. M.Ibrahim FUMBLES forced by J.Windmon. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-R.Williams at MSU 33. Tackled by MIN at MSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(4:41 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 42(4:15 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jefferies at MSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(3:49 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(3:44 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 45(3:40 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 48(2:54 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 52 yards to MIN End Zone Center-H.Pepper. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(2:45 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MIN 24. PENALTY on MIN-M.Brown-Stephens Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 18 - MINN 12(2:06 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 18 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at MIN 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - MINN 18(1:59 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 21 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MIN 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MINN 21(1:50 - 2nd) T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher at MIN 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:13 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 31. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 50(1:00 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens. PENALTY on MIN-B.Spann-Ford Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - MINN 35(0:54 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Wright at MIN 40.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - MINN 40(0:21 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at MIN 33 for yards (B.Wright) PENALTY on MSU-B.Wright Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(0:10 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by T.Potts at MSU 45. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Haladay at MSU 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 44(0:01 - 2nd) T.Morgan kneels at the MSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MSU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(14:49 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin T.Nubin at MSU 41.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 41(14:31 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(14:21 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 41(14:16 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MIN 41. Catch made by J.Berger at MIN 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin T.Rush at MIN 28. PENALTY on MSU-M.Carr Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - MICHST 45(13:36 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MIN 45. Catch made by J.Berger at MIN 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 40(12:40 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by T.Mosley at MIN 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(12:15 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MIN 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 21(12:00 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MIN 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin; J.Logan-Redding at MIN 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(11:26 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MIN 18. Catch made by J.Reed at MIN 18. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walley at MIN 12. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 12(10:56 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MIN 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Howden; M.Dixon at MIN 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 6(10:28 - 3rd) P.Thorne rushed to MIN 5 for 1 yards. P.Thorne FUMBLES forced by T.Rush. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-J.Walley at MIN 5. Tackled by A.Speed at MIN 10.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 10(10:19 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MIN 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 21(9:55 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at MIN 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 23(9:11 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 23. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.White at MIN 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(8:39 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MIN 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(8:05 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(7:22 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Dunn at MSU 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 32(6:45 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 21(6:10 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at MSU 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 19(5:26 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MSU 12 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at MSU 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 12(4:45 - 3rd) T.Morgan rushed to MSU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; D.Harmon at MSU 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 10(4:15 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at MSU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 6(3:33 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 6. Catch made by N.Kallerup at MSU 6. Gain of 6 yards. N.Kallerup for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 3rd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(3:26 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MSU 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(3:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MSU 35. Intercepted by D.Striggow at MSU 35. Tackled by J.Horst at MSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 28(2:52 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MSU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; B.VanSumeren at MSU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MINN 23(2:09 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MSU 21 for yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 21. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - MINN 33(2:03 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MSU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Grose at MSU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MINN 20(1:02 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MSU 18 for yards. B.Williams ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MSU-M.Hansen Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 8(0:35 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 7(15:00 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 4(14:12 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MSU 4. Catch made by D.Jackson at MSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Jackson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:08 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:08 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver T.Nubin at MSU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(13:47 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MSU 45. PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - MICHST 30(13:38 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - MICHST 30(13:26 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Smith at MSU 37.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MICHST 37(13:18 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Gousby; T.Nubin at MSU 50. PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
3 & 17 - MICHST 32(12:41 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 48 yards to MIN 20 Center-H.Pepper. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(12:25 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; K.Brooks at MIN 22.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 22(11:40 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MIN 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 37(10:54 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN-Q.Carroll False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - MINN 32(10:31 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MIN 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 37(9:45 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; J.Windmon at MIN 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 45(8:55 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(8:10 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to MSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Speed at MSU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 44(7:25 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to MSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.VanSumeren at MSU 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 41(6:45 - 4th) C.Kramer rushed to MSU 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 30(6:04 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MSU 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; A.Speed at MSU 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18(5:19 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MSU 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Speed at MSU 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 11(5:00 - 4th) C.Kramer rushed to MSU 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 6(4:11 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MSU 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; K.Brooks at MSU 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 7(3:26 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MINN 4(2:38 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MSU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at MSU 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MINN 11(1:52 - 4th) M.Trickett 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(1:48 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by M.Carr at MSU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at MSU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(1:33 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by C.McDonald at MSU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIN at MSU 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 43(1:14 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 43. Catch made by C.McDonald at MSU 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(1:15 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by E.Collins at MIN 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 47(0:50 - 4th) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 47(0:41 - 4th) N.Kim scrambles to MIN 42 for 5 yards. N.Kim ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
4 & 3 - MICHST 42(0:32 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MIN 42. Catch made by C.McDonald at MIN 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(0:21 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MIN 27. Catch made by G.Bernard at MIN 27. Gain of 27 yards. G.Bernard for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 4th) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 4th) J.Stone kicks 62 yards from MSU 35 to the MIN 3. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25(0:17 - 4th) C.Kramer kneels at the MIN 24.
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 10:58 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
21
4th 12:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
20
4th 12:35 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
17
10
4th 9:15 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
4th 14:57 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 0:08 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
17
3
2nd 0:25 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:26 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 5:22 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
14
10
2nd 9:43 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 7:10 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 8:09 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 2:31 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 6:01
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 11:22 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 13:26 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 6:05 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 7:08 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 4:31 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 3:47 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN