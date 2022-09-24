|
|
|BGREEN
|MISSST
Rogers throws for 6 TDs, Mississippi St. rolls Bowling Green
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes on Saturday as Mississippi State bounced back from a loss with a 45-14 win over Bowling Green.
After having a more balanced attack than normal for most of the first two games, the Air Raid returned for Mike Leach's team against the Falcons. Rogers was 38-of-49 passing, finding 12 different receivers.
It was the third time this season Rogers completed at least 78% of his passes. The six touchdowns tied his own school record that he set a season ago. He also reached 400 yards for the seventh time in his three seasons.
Caleb Ducking had seven catches for a career-high 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-1). Lideatrick ''Tulu'' Griffin had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown and added another 70 yards on two kick returns.
Bowling Green was without starting quarterback Matt McDonald, who was out for an unspecified reason. In his place, Camden Orth went 17-of-28 for 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Falcons (1-3) were outgained 462-246 and had just 45 rushing yards.
Nathaniel Watson led the MSU defense with his 10 tackles.
THE TAKEAWAY
Bowling Green was also without coach Scot Loeffler because of ''a personal health matter,'' the school said Friday. The school gave no details about Loeffler's condition, but did say he was expected to return to the sideline for the Falcons' next game against Akron on Oct. 1.
Mississippi State struggled on the offensive side of the ball against LSU last week and let a potential big road win slip away. Saturday was a chance to get back in a groove with a key stretch on the way that includes back-to-back SEC teams at home in Texas A&M and Arkansas.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M on October 1 while Bowling Green travels to Akron.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Orth
12 QB
172 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -2 RuYds
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
406 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, -13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|25
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|7
|21
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|251
|462
|Total Plays
|56
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|45
|Rush Attempts
|28
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|172
|417
|Comp. - Att.
|17-28
|41-53
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.8
|4-44.8
|Return Yards
|8
|27
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|172
|PASS YDS
|417
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|251
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|17/28
|172
|2
|1
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jennings 25 RB
|J. Jennings
|6
|28
|0
|8
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|7
|23
|0
|9
|
N. Mosley 5 RB
|N. Mosley
|5
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|3
|4
|0
|10
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|5
|-2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|7
|5
|49
|1
|23
|
A. Bench 89 TE
|A. Bench
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|4
|2
|30
|1
|25
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|5
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
G. Little 9 TE
|G. Little
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
I. Drummond 86 TE
|I. Drummond
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|3
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Gazarek 10 TE
|L. Gazarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neri 24 LB
|D. Neri
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Howell 30 LB
|C. Howell
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 0 S
|J. Anderson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 26 S
|D. Daniels
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miles 90 DL
|D. Miles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tau 53 DL
|K. Tau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 6 LB
|B. Brand
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 35 DL
|B. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sipp Jr. 22 LB
|J. Sipp Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|8
|37.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|38/49
|406
|6
|0
|
S. Robertson 12 QB
|S. Robertson
|3/4
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|57
|0
|40
|
J. Jernighan 32 RB
|J. Jernighan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
S. Robertson 12 QB
|S. Robertson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|-13
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|8
|7
|96
|2
|26
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|6
|5
|54
|1
|21
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|6
|5
|51
|0
|16
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|4
|3
|49
|1
|32
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|4
|3
|39
|1
|22
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|4
|21
|0
|13
|
S. Ford 24 WR
|S. Ford
|4
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|4
|4
|17
|1
|8
|
A. Harmon 81 WR
|A. Harmon
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jernighan 32 RB
|J. Jernighan
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Mosley 8 WR
|J. Mosley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|3-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Russell 9 DE
|D. Russell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 LB
|S. Timbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Banks 1 CB
|M. Banks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 DL
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 4 CB
|D. Nicholson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 36 DL
|D. Russell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellington 10 S
|C. Ellington
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Raybon 89 K
|B. Raybon
|1/1
|53
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|3
|45.3
|2
|47
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|3.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 58 yards from BGN 35 to the MSST 7. Z.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Daniels at MSST 28.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(14:54 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 28. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp; T.Simms at MSST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:42 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:29 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 49. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 45(13:49 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 45. Catch made by D.Johnson at BGN 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brand; D.Anders at BGN 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(13:37 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by L.Griffin at BGN 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Sipp at BGN 36. PENALTY on BGN-J.Sipp Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(13:21 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by C.Ducking at BGN 22. Gain of 22 yards. C.Ducking for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(13:07 - 1st) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(13:06 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at BGN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(12:15 - 1st) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin. PENALTY on BGN-T.Keith Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 30(12:15 - 1st) S.Sir punts 26 yards to MSST 44 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(12:07 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to BGN 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Howell at BGN 48.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 48(11:58 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Ducking at BGN 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(11:03 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by S.Price at BGN 32. Gain of 32 yards. S.Price for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 1st) M.Biscardi kicks 62 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN 3. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Mitchell at BGN 30. PENALTY on BGN-L.Gazarek Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11(10:54 - 1st) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 11. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Richardson at BGN 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 18(10:33 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; N.Watson at BGN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BGREEN 20(9:53 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; R.Charlton at BGN 20.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 20(9:12 - 1st) S.Sir punts 52 yards to MSST 28 Center-BGN. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(9:01 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp; D.Taylor at MSST 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 35(8:27 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Jones at MSST 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 37(7:46 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Anders at MSST 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(7:35 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at BGN 47.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(7:04 - 1st) W.Rogers rushed to MSST 49 for -4 yards. W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-W.Rogers at MSST 49. Tackled by BGN at MSST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISSST 49(6:28 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - MISSST 49(6:25 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 49. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon; J.Brown at BGN 41.
|+12 YD
4 & 4 - MISSST 41(5:58 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by C.Ducking at BGN 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(5:48 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at BGN 38 for -9 yards (J.Brown; D.Hardamon)
|+1 YD
2 & 19 - MISSST 38(4:23 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by D.Johnson at BGN 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon; B.Horne at BGN 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - MISSST 37(3:47 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 37. Catch made by D.Johnson at BGN 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; W.Haire at BGN 35.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - MISSST 43(3:18 - 1st) B.Raybon 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 1st) M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN End Zone. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Richardson; J.Harris at BGN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(2:53 - 1st) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for T.Keith.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 18(2:50 - 1st) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 18. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at BGN 23.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 23(2:12 - 1st) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 23(2:10 - 1st) S.Sir punts 36 yards to MSST 41 Center-BGN. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 41. Tackled by P.Wimberly; G.Carlson at MSST 43.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(1:51 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by J.Calvin at MSST 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Day at MSST 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 47(1:31 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson; C.Bacon at BGN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:52 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:38 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:33 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 44. Catch made by C.Ducking at BGN 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Burton at BGN 35. PENALTY on MSST-A.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - MISSST 46(0:03 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 46. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISSST 45(15:00 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 42 yards to BGN 3 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 3(14:52 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green at BGN 5.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 5(14:09 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Green; J.Matthews at BGN 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(13:45 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at BGN 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 20(13:04 - 2nd) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; J.Banks at BGN 18.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BGREEN 18(11:58 - 2nd) C.Orth pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 35. Intercepted by C.Duncan at BGN 35. Tackled by T.Keith at BGN 22. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined. PENALTY on MSST-C.Duncan Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(12:01 - 2nd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 28. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Green at MSST 41. PENALTY on MSST-J.Green Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(11:14 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to MSST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Russell; C.Young at MSST 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 40(10:52 - 2nd) C.Orth pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by H.Fannin at MSST 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(10:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-H.Fannin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 35(10:06 - 2nd) P.Wimberly rushed to MSST 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 25(9:20 - 2nd) C.Orth pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by T.Broden at MSST 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Broden for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 61 yards from BGN 35 to the MSST 4. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lawler; D.Lorfils at MSST 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(8:48 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to BGN 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon; W.Haire at BGN 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 48(8:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by D.Johnson at BGN 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Daniels at BGN 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(7:58 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by A.Williams at BGN 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Neri at BGN 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 29(7:10 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 29. Catch made by J.Calvin at BGN 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts; K.Brooks at BGN 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 26(6:30 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by C.Ducking at BGN 26. Gain of 26 yards. C.Ducking for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(6:18 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to BGN 24 for -1 yards. C.Orth FUMBLES forced by MSST. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-C.Orth at BGN 24. Tackled by MSST at BGN 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 24(5:49 - 2nd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at BGN 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28(5:15 - 2nd) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 28(4:49 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 27 yards to MSST 45 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(4:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(4:24 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for S.Price.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 39(4:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 39. Catch made by A.Harmon at BGN 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson; D.Anders at BGN 24.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(3:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by J.Walley at BGN 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(3:05 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 2. Catch made by J.Calvin at BGN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Calvin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(2:49 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Page; C.Ellington at BGN 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 34(1:54 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to BGN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Timbs at BGN 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(1:12 - 2nd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; C.Ellington at BGN 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 41(0:39 - 2nd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at BGN 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(0:21 - 2nd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BGREEN 48(0:22 - 2nd) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
|Int
3 & 5 - BGREEN 48(0:19 - 2nd) C.Orth pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 30. Intercepted by S.Preston at MSST 30. Tackled by T.Keith at MSST 50.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at BGN 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28(14:28 - 3rd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by O.Hilaire at BGN 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; E.Forbes at BGN 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(13:34 - 3rd) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth sacked at BGN 22 for -8 yards (C.Duncan)
|Punt
4 & 13 - BGREEN 22(12:59 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 43 yards to MSST 35 Center-BGN. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(12:23 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to BGN 25 for 40 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:16 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-K.Brooks Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 20(12:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by C.Ducking at BGN 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at BGN 18.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 18(11:36 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 18. Catch made by J.Walley at BGN 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 9(11:06 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 9. Catch made by L.Griffin at BGN 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.Griffin for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 3rd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 3rd) M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:10 - 3rd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at BGN 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 26(10:14 - 3rd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Banks; S.Preston at BGN 30.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(9:18 - 3rd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by O.Hilaire at BGN 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at BGN 49.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(8:26 - 3rd) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Russell; T.Williams at BGN 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 45(7:43 - 3rd) C.Orth scrambles to BGN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Russell at BGN 50.
|Sack
3 & 9 - BGREEN 50(6:50 - 3rd) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth sacked at BGN 45 for -5 yards (N.Watson)
|Punt
4 & 14 - BGREEN 45(6:21 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 42 yards to MSST 13 Center-BGN. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(6:21 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by J.Calvin at MSST 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Howell; T.Simms at MSST 21.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 21(5:41 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 21. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 21. Gain of 14 yards. R.Thomas FUMBLES forced by J.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-R.Thomas at MSST 35. Tackled by BGN at MSST 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(5:20 - 3rd) S.Price rushed to MSST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Simms; J.Brown at MSST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 37(5:03 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISSST 37(4:59 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISSST 37(4:45 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 43 yards to BGN 20 Center-MSST. J.Embry returned punt from the BGN 20. Tackled by N.Mitchell at BGN 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(4:35 - 3rd) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 28(4:27 - 3rd) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by G.Little at BGN 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at BGN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(3:45 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BGN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; E.Furdge at BGN 40. PENALTY on MSST-E.Furdge Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(3:45 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to MSST 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ellington; E.Furdge at MSST 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BGREEN 41(3:26 - 3rd) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 41(2:35 - 3rd) C.Orth scrambles to MSST 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(2:03 - 3rd) N.Mosley rushed to MSST 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson; J.Davis at MSST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 32(1:18 - 3rd) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 32(1:02 - 3rd) C.Orth pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by H.Fannin at MSST 32. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson; E.Furdge at MSST 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 9(0:17 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to MSST 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; J.Johnson at MSST 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 5(15:00 - 4th) C.Orth pass complete to MSST 5. Catch made by H.Fannin at MSST 5. Gain of 5 yards. H.Fannin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) BGN extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MSST End Zone. MSST returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sipp at MSST 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(14:47 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at MSST 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 37(14:11 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Neri at MSST 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(13:53 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson; D.Neri at BGN 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(13:30 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by L.Griffin at BGN 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(13:15 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Mosley.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 32(12:47 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by A.Williams at BGN 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(12:22 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by J.Robinson at BGN 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at BGN 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 8(11:51 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to BGN 8. Catch made by J.Walley at BGN 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Walley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 4th) M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:37 - 4th) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by I.Drummond at BGN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; C.Duncan at BGN 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BGREEN 32(11:21 - 4th) PENALTY on BGN-K.Stewart False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 27(11:13 - 4th) J.Jennings rushed to BGN 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at BGN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(10:35 - 4th) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for L.Gazarek.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 30(10:02 - 4th) S.Sir punts 42 yards to MSST 28 Center-BGN. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 28. Tackled by C.Rosser; G.Carlson at MSST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(9:49 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by C.Ford at MSST 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at MSST 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(9:38 - 4th) S.Price rushed to MSST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Tau; D.Kelly at MSST 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 47(9:13 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by C.Ford at MSST 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 47(8:52 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - MISSST 47(8:17 - 4th) J.Jernighan rushed to BGN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon; B.Horne at BGN 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(7:58 - 4th) S.Robertson steps back to pass. S.Robertson sacked at BGN 49 for -8 yards (C.Howell)
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - MISSST 49(7:19 - 4th) S.Robertson pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by J.Jernighan at BGN 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 47.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MISSST 47(6:40 - 4th) S.Robertson steps back to pass. S.Robertson pass incomplete intended for J.Jernighan.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MISSST 47(6:32 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 47 yards to BGN End Zone Center-MSST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(6:23 - 4th) J.Jennings rushed to BGN 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at BGN 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 24(5:18 - 4th) J.Jennings rushed to BGN 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Banks; D.Page at BGN 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(4:52 - 4th) J.Jennings rushed to BGN 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Page; E.Furdge at BGN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BGREEN 40(4:06 - 4th) J.Jennings rushed to BGN 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at BGN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BGREEN 40(3:12 - 4th) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Banks at BGN 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BGREEN 40(2:22 - 4th) S.Sir punts 34 yards to MSST 26 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(2:04 - 4th) S.Robertson pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by C.Ford at MSST 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Neri at MSST 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 28(1:45 - 4th) S.Price rushed to MSST 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Tau; D.Miles at MSST 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - MISSST 27(1:07 - 4th) S.Robertson pass complete to MSST 27. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simms; D.Daniels at MSST 34.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 34(0:45 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 47 yards to BGN 19 Center-MSST. J.Embry returned punt from the BGN 19. Tackled by J.Morant; H.Washington at BGN 19.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 5:05 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 3:50 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:20 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
2nd 15:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 11:26 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 10:58 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 9:39 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 10:56
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:23 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:28 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
13
7
1st 3:17 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-