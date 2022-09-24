|
|
|IOWA
|RUT
Iowa defense scores twice, Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night.
Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two field goals as the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) handed Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) its 20th straight Big Ten Conference loss at home.
Evan Simon, the only healthy scholarship quarterback with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt hurt, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aron Cruickshank early in the fourth quarter with Rutgers down 24-3. Jude McAtamney kicked a 28-yard field goal on the opening series for the Scarlet Knights, who were looking for their first 4-0 start since 2012.
Rutgers appeared ready to challenge Iowa on the opening series, but turning the ball over three times against a defense that allowed 13 points in its first three games was not the way to win.
DeJean, who now has interceptions in three straight games, made an over-time shoulder catch on the right hashmark on a deep, hurried pass by Simon with about six minutes left in the opening quarter. He turned, cut across the field, eluded a couple of tacklers and scored for a 7-3 lead.
Merriweather, who also had an interception, got the defense's second touchdown and stretched the lead to 14-3 with 8:28 left in the half. Safety Sebastian Castro forced a fumble by Joshua Youngblood after an 18-yard reception and Merriweather picked up the ball and had a clear path to the end zone.
Stevens stretched the lead to 17-3 with a 25-yard field goal just before halftime and Williams tallied on the opening possession of the third quarter. Stevens added a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with a goalpost assist.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The Hawkeyes defense was outstanding for the fourth straight game. However, playing that way next week against one of the top teams in the country will be a major test. Iowa also needs more from its offense to challenge the league.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights showed flashes on offense but the turnovers were the difference. Not having either Noah Vedral or Gavin Wimsatt - both injured - to provide a change of pace at quarterback hurt. The defense seemed to wear with little help from the offense.
DEFENSE
The last time Iowa had two defensive TDs in a game was early last season against Indiana when Riley Moss had two pick-6s against Indiana. The Hawkeyes have scored on an interception return in 15 straight seasons and 20 of 22. The defensive touchdowns were the first of the year for Iowa. The unit scored 28 points last season.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Hosts No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 1.
Rutgers: Gets the team ahead of the Wolverines, traveling to the Horseshoe to face No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 8-0 against the Scarlet Knights.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
L. Williams
4 RB
64 RuYds, RuTD, 19 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
E. Simon
3 QB
300 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|277
|361
|Total Plays
|55
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|61
|Rush Attempts
|38
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|148
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|28-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|5-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.3
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|78
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-78
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|11/17
|148
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|11
|64
|1
|21
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|15
|58
|0
|9
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|7
|17
|0
|14
|
K. Telander 25 LB
|K. Telander
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Van Kekerix 23 LB
|L. Van Kekerix
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|7
|4
|77
|0
|42
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|2
|37
|0
|20
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|3
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Telander 25 LB
|K. Telander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 5 LB
|J. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Graves 95 DL
|A. Graves
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fox 58 OL
|T. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Klemp 46 LB
|L. Klemp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 41 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|2/2
|51
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|6
|42.3
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|2
|38.5
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|28/49
|300
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|6
|34
|0
|18
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|6
|26
|0
|9
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|4
|0
|0
|15
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|8
|7
|71
|1
|18
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|7
|4
|55
|0
|33
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|10
|4
|48
|0
|31
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|4
|3
|47
|0
|29
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|3
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abraham 5 DB
|K. Abraham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 44 LB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stewart 11 DL
|C. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Konga 90 DL
|R. Konga
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Vince 33 LB
|A. Vince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|4
|42.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|11.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at RUT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 29(14:25 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Youngblood.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 29(14:18 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 29. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(13:58 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 41.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - RUT 41(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-J.DiRenzo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 36(12:59 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at RUT 41.
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 41(12:22 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 41. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 41. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at IOW 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 26(11:57 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 26(11:50 - 1st) E.Simon rushed to IOW 11 for 15 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 11(11:06 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to IOW 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - RUT 9(10:27 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RUT 9(10:24 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - RUT 9(10:19 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-K.Fisher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - RUT 4(10:19 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - RUT 18(10:19 - 1st) J.McAtamney 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at IOW 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(10:06 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 42. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-M.Richman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IOWA 48(9:29 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 48.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWA 48(8:59 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - IOWA 48(8:41 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 48. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 48.
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWA 48(8:18 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 44 yards to RUT 4 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 4(8:11 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to RUT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at RUT 7.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 7(7:29 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Telander at RUT 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16(7:00 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jacobs at RUT 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 15(6:14 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 15. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 18.
|Int
3 & 8 - RUT 18(5:44 - 1st) E.Simon pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 45. Intercepted by C.DeJean at RUT 45. C.DeJean for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(5:26 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at RUT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RUT 34(4:48 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by S.Brown at RUT 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34(4:13 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 38(3:33 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Salaam.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 38(3:26 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at RUT 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 42(2:48 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 42(2:42 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 37 yards to IOW 21 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(2:35 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 27. PENALTY on IOW-B.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - IOWA 17(2:00 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - IOWA 17(1:56 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 24.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 24(1:18 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to IOW 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 22.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWA 22(0:46 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 41 yards to RUT 37 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by IOW.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(0:31 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at RUT 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 40(15:00 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by S.Brown at RUT 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at RUT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - RUT 44(14:38 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 44(14:13 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to IOW 11 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by C.DeJean. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(14:07 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at IOW 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 23(13:34 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Stewart at IOW 28.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:10 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(12:39 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 50(12:16 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to RUT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at RUT 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(11:42 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 47 for -8 yards (C.Izien)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - IOWA 47(10:57 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 47. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - IOWA 48(10:15 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by G.Williams at RUT 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 42.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 42(9:28 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 35 yards to RUT 7 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 7 - RUT 7(9:18 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at RUT 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 12(9:10 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 12(8:44 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 12. Catch made by J.Youngblood at RUT 12. Gain of 18 yards. J.Youngblood FUMBLES forced by S.Castro. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-K.Merriweather at RUT 30. K.Merriweather for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT End Zone. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:28 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at RUT 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 26(7:50 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 43(7:08 - 2nd) S.Jones rushed to RUT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at RUT 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 43(6:30 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by S.Brown at RUT 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 47(5:50 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at RUT 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 48(5:14 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to IOW 6 Center-E.Rogowski. Downed by RUT.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 6(5:00 - 2nd) M.Pottebaum rushed to IOW 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at IOW 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 9(4:32 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at IOW 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(4:20 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 23(3:50 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at IOW 31.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(3:06 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for -6 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at IOW 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - IOWA 25(2:23 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(1:59 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 45.
|+42 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 45(1:20 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 45. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 45. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(0:47 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to RUT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 12(0:40 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 12(0:34 - 2nd) S.Petras scrambles to RUT 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - IOWA 15(0:25 - 2nd) D.Stevens 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 56 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT 9. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by IOW at RUT 25.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:17 - 2nd) RUT kneels at the RUT 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at IOW 35. PENALTY on IOW-L.Klemp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:54 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Abraham at IOW 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 33(14:21 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 41.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(13:53 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to RUT 38 for 21 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(13:15 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by S.LaPorta at RUT 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(12:42 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to RUT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 27.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(12:03 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by L.Lachey at RUT 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 7(11:33 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to RUT 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vince at RUT 6.
|Sack
2 & Goal - IOWA 6(11:04 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at RUT 14 for -8 yards (R.Konga)
|Penalty
3 & 14 - IOWA 14(10:20 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 2(10:14 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. L.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 3rd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 59 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT 6. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Higgins at RUT 23.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(10:04 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to RUT 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by IOW at RUT 19.
|+16 YD
2 & 14 - RUT 19(9:22 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at RUT 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(8:55 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 40(8:22 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Fox at RUT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - RUT 43(7:38 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to RUT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at RUT 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - RUT 43(6:53 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Klemp at RUT 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(6:20 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IOW 37 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - RUT 37(5:54 - 3rd) E.Simon pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 22. Intercepted by K.Merriweather at IOW 22. Tackled by E.Simon at RUT 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(5:42 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to RUT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWA 38(5:08 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to RUT 33 for yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 33. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 43(4:44 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to RUT 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 46.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWA 46(3:58 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWA 46(3:50 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 35 yards to RUT 11 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 11(3:43 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 11. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(3:21 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 21. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at RUT 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 28(3:02 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at RUT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 32(2:42 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 32(2:35 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 32(2:28 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by I.Washington at RUT 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at RUT 39.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - RUT 39(1:46 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 39. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at RUT 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RUT 49(1:24 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at RUT 47 for -2 yards (L.Van Ness)
|Penalty
2 & 12 - RUT 47(1:03 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones. PENALTY on IOW-L.Lee Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38(0:55 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to IOW 38. Catch made by S.Ryan at IOW 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 27(0:27 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IOW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 26(0:13 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to IOW 26. Catch made by S.Jones at IOW 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 20(15:00 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by S.Jones at IOW 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 13(14:38 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 13(14:20 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to IOW 13. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at IOW 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RUT 7(13:58 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for K.Monangai.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - RUT 7(13:51 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 7(13:46 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 8.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 8(13:10 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 8(13:04 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 8. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 13.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWA 13(12:26 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 48 yards to RUT 39 Center-L.Elkin. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 39. Tackled by C.DeJean at RUT 37.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(12:17 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 37. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 37. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(11:54 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to IOW 32. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at IOW 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 18(11:37 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 18(11:31 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 18(11:21 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at IOW 18. Gain of 18 yards. A.Cruickshank for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 4th) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(11:15 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to IOW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at IOW 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 26(10:42 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to IOW 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 28(10:04 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(9:31 - 4th) G.Williams rushed to IOW 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at IOW 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 47(8:53 - 4th) G.Williams rushed to RUT 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(8:12 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to RUT 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 31(7:33 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to RUT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Abraham at RUT 30.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 30(7:01 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to RUT 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - IOWA 41(6:15 - 4th) D.Stevens 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:08 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by I.Washington at RUT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IOW at RUT 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 34(5:47 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at RUT 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39(5:22 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 39. Catch made by M.Alaimo at RUT 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IOW at RUT 47.
|+29 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 47(5:09 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 24(4:53 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Brown. PENALTY on RUT-G.Zilinskas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - RUT 34(4:45 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at IOW 42 for -8 yards (A.Graves)
|No Gain
2 & 28 - RUT 42(4:14 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|No Gain
3 & 28 - RUT 42(4:07 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|No Gain
4 & 28 - RUT 42(3:58 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(3:49 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Abraham at IOW 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 41(3:07 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 43.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWA 43(3:01 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWA 43(2:56 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 51 yards to RUT 6 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - RUT 6(2:47 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at RUT 1 for -5 yards (J.Higgins)
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - RUT 1(2:13 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at RUT 4.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - RUT 4(1:37 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 4(1:27 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 40 yards to RUT 44 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by C.DeJean.
-
7USC
OREGST
10
7
4th 11:54 PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
7
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
24
6
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
17
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
49
Final PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
12
21
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
29
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
34
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
23
20
Final/2OT ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
27
34
Final ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
21
23
Final ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
34
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
27
10
Final FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
7
16
Final NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
23
31
Final ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
27
24
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
20
56
Final ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
26
28
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
17
14
Final BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
38
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
10
41
Final
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
55
Final SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
21
52
Final ABC
-
BC
FSU
14
44
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
26
45
Final FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
41
34
Final FOX
-
UL
LAMON
17
21
Final ESP+