Ott rushes for 274 yards to lead Cal past Arizona 49-31
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday.
Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth.
''Every time I touch the ball, I feel like I'm going to score,'' Ott said. ''That's my mentality.''
Ott had the third most rushing yards in school history, trailing only Jahvid Best's 311 against Washington in 2008 and Jerry Drew's 283 against Oregon State in 1954.
''That's explosive,'' coach Justin Wilcox said. ''We've been talking about it for a long time. You've seen it in flashes. We saw it a bunch today. He's a dynamic guy and has the ability to take it to the house from a lot of spots.''
Jack Plummer added three TD passes for the Golden Bears (3-1, 1-0), who won their sixth straight home game. It's their longest winning streak at Memorial Stadium since a nine-gamer in 2008-09.
Cal also ended a six-game skid against Arizona (2-2, 0-1) by beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2009.
Jayden de Laura threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1), who had no answers defensively and lost their 12th straight conference road game.
But de Laura also turned the ball over three times.
''We couldn't stop the run and when you can't stop the run, you run into the issues of you have to try to press,'' coach Jedd Fisch said. ''I think we started to press there at the end and started turning the ball over in the fourth quarter. That's what cost us.''
A year after Arizona beat COVID-depleted Cal 10-3 at home for its only win in 2021, the teams exceeded that point total after both teams scored touchdowns on the opening drive.
It was a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair in the first half with Ott scoring on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage to set the tone.
The Wildcats scored on four of their first five drives of the game, getting two short TD runs by Jonah Coleman and Michael Wiley and a 24-yard TD pass from de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan.
Plummer threw a 16-yard TD pass to J. Michael Sturdivant in the second quarter and gave Cal the lead early in the third when he found Keleki Latu from 3 yards out on fourth-and-1.
Ott added his second TD midway through the third quarter. He ran into a group of defenders at the 13 yet managed to keep his feet and snuck out of the scrum to run it into the end zone to make it 35-24.
Ott added his second breakaway run late in the fourth quarter.
TAKEAWAYS
Arizona: The Wildcats were gashed defensively all game as they struggled to tackle Ott or cover receivers downfield. Despite some promising signs on offense, that led to Arizona's 21st loss in its last 24 Pac-12 games.
California: The Bears have been a defensive team ever since coach Justin Wilcox arrived in 2017, but it was the offense that led the way in this game. The 213 yards allowed by Cal in the first quarter were the most ever under Wilcox. But the defense stepped up in the second half, forcing back-to-back punts and then recovering a fumble by de Laura to help Cal take control.
''In the first half, we didn't tackle well, we didn't rush, we didn't cover anybody. It was bad,'' Wilcox said. ''Got some big stops in the third.''
UP NEXT
Arizona: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.
California: Visits Washington State on Saturday.
---
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
401 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 13 RuYds
|
J. Ott
6 RB
274 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|27
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|21
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|536
|615
|Total Plays
|70
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|9.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|341
|Rush Attempts
|26
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|9.5
|Yards Passing
|401
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|27-44
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-76
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|401
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|341
|
|
|536
|TOTAL YDS
|615
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|27/44
|401
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|14
|79
|1
|21
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|7
|28
|1
|11
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|4
|13
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|15
|7
|133
|1
|32
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|9
|8
|103
|0
|32
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|7
|6
|88
|0
|25
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|5
|3
|59
|1
|24
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Savea 98 DL
|T. Savea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cage 11 LB
|K. Cage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rutherford 2 CB
|I. Rutherford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|3
|46.0
|1
|60
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|2
|25.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|18/28
|245
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|19
|274
|3
|73
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|10
|32
|1
|8
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|5
|31
|0
|8
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Stredick 31 RB
|A. Stredick
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|7
|5
|82
|1
|37
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|5
|3
|60
|1
|36
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|3
|3
|45
|0
|20
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|5
|2
|26
|1
|23
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|3
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|2
|2
|10
|0
|13
|
T. Christakos 89 WR
|T. Christakos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puskas 59 LB
|R. Puskas
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 5 S
|R. Woodie III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rutchena 42 LB
|N. Rutchena
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Ikahihifo 16 LB
|H. Ikahihifo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Antzoulatos 51 LB
|B. Antzoulatos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|4
|42.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|2
|16.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs; J.Harris at CAL 27.
|+73 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 27(14:50 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ARI End Zone for 73 yards. J.Ott for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:17 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 25. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at ARI 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(14:00 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 37 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at CAL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(13:45 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; F.Oladejo at CAL 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:49 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 33(12:25 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - ARIZ 33(12:15 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 26.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(11:48 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by T.McLachlan at CAL 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(11:23 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Coleman for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(11:16 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ARI 44 for 31 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 44.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(10:53 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by J.Ott at ARI 44. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 47.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CAL 47(10:14 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CAL 47(10:04 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 47(9:58 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 39 yards to ARI 8 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 8(9:51 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at ARI 19.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(9:18 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at ARI 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(8:46 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Young; N.Rutchena at ARI 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(8:18 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to CAL 48 for 6 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 48(7:47 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to CAL 33 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(7:21 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CAL 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 24(6:31 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to CAL 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 13(5:53 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to CAL 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Rutchena at CAL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(5:32 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. M.Wiley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ARI-R.Davis Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30(5:28 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at CAL 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42(4:51 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; J.Manu at CAL 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 43(4:16 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Harris at CAL 44.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAL 44(3:35 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAL 44(3:27 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts yards to ARI 8 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.Cowing. PENALTY on CAL-D.Scott Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 39(3:20 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 49 yards to ARI 12 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by CAL. PENALTY on ARI-G.Maldonado Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 6(3:08 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at ARI 8.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 8(2:33 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 8. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 8. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at ARI 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(2:09 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(1:48 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to CAL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Puskas at CAL 42.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 42(1:22 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by J.Coleman at CAL 42. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; B.Antzoulatos at CAL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZ 48(1:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARIZ 48(0:30 - 1st) J.De Laura punts 48 yards to CAL End Zone Center-K.Hawkins. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20(0:18 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford at CAL 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at CAL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 33(14:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 33(14:15 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 25. Intercepted by J.Roberts at CAL 25. Tackled by CAL at CAL 25. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson (J.Harris).
|+36 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 33(14:07 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 33. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(13:19 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 29(12:46 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by J.Hunter at ARI 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford; J.Manu at ARI 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 16(12:02 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 16. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ARI 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Sturdivant for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:56 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(11:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 43(11:06 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 43. Gain of 17 yards. J.Cowing ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(10:52 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 24(10:08 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 24. Catch made by T.McMillan at CAL 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.McMillan for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. M.Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Warnell at CAL 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(9:56 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Savea at CAL 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 27(9:20 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at CAL 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(8:47 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado; J.Turner at CAL 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 39(8:14 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 39. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stukes at CAL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 48(7:35 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at CAL 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 48(6:50 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 38(6:14 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos (C.Young).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 38(6:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at ARI 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 30(5:37 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; P.Shand at ARI 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 26(5:24 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; K.Barrs at ARI 18.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 18(4:30 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by E.Mojarro at ARI 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; T.Stukes at ARI 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 3(3:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 3(3:45 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI End Zone for 3 yards. D.Brooks for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-B.Coleman Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 69 yards from CAL 20 to the ARI 11. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Mojarro at ARI 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(3:33 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 44.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(3:10 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 49.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZ 49(2:33 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Puskas at CAL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(2:06 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Puskas; N.Burrell at CAL 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:32 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:29 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(1:01 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 12(0:57 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ARIZ 12(0:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at CAL 20 for -8 yards (R.Puskas)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - ARIZ 27(0:44 - 2nd) T.Loop 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 25(0:40 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on CAL-J.Terry Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 15(0:28 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 28 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at CAL 28. PENALTY on CAL-J.Terry Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 15(0:24 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at CAL 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 30 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI 35. Out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at ARI 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(14:31 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ARI 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 48(13:57 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; N.Rutchena at ARI 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 49(13:33 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZ 49(13:27 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 38 yards to CAL 13 Center-K.Hawkins. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 13(13:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-K.Barrs Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CAL 18(13:20 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CAL 18.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 18(12:38 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 18. Catch made by K.Latu at CAL 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CAL 41. PENALTY on ARI-H.Echols Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(12:29 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 32.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(12:09 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by E.Mojarro at ARI 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; C.Young at ARI 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12(11:04 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Savea at ARI 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CAL 13(10:20 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - CAL 13(10:11 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 13. Catch made by E.Mojarro at ARI 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Cage; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - CAL 3(9:22 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 3. Catch made by K.Latu at ARI 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Latu for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 64 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI 1. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Iosefa at ARI 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(9:11 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 23. Gain of 5 yards. T.McLachlan ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 28(8:48 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at ARI 31.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 31(8:10 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at ARI 29.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZ 29(7:28 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 40 yards to CAL 31 Center-K.Hawkins. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 31. Tackled by J.Young; J.Donovan at CAL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42(7:13 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 42. Gain of 15 yards. J.Hunter ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 43(6:36 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 43(6:30 - 3rd) D.Moore rushed to ARI 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 36(5:51 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado; J.Harris at ARI 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 33(5:14 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on ARI-C.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(5:08 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI End Zone for 18 yards. J.Ott for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:59 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at ARI 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 43(4:43 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on CAL-N.Burrell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42(4:37 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by D.Williams at CAL 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 21(3:49 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAL 17(3:39 - 3rd) J.De Laura rushed to CAL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 15. PENALTY on ARI-P.Fears Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 21 - CAL 32(2:30 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at CAL 29 for 3 yards (O.Patu) J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by O.Patu. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-M.Jernigan at CAL 29. Tackled by ARI at CAL 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17(3:20 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by CAL at CAL 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at CAL 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 25(2:39 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by CAL at CAL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at CAL 35.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(2:25 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by CAL at ARI 41. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(2:00 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 37.
|+37 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 37(15:00 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by J.Hunter at ARI 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Hunter for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:53 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at ARI 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 43(14:33 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at CAL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 49(14:13 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by T.McLachlan at CAL 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble; N.Rutchena at CAL 44.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(13:58 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 44. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 44. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at CAL 12. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12(13:18 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 12. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie; J.Earby at CAL 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - CAL 14(12:49 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Cowing for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:36 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; I.Taylor at CAL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAL 30(11:51 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CAL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAL 30(11:11 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 30(11:06 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 49 yards to ARI 21 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 21(10:58 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 21(10:52 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 21. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CAL at ARI 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 31(10:28 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 31(10:20 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 31(10:12 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing (J.Earby).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAL 31(10:06 - 4th) K.Ostendorp punts 60 yards to CAL 9 Center-K.Hawkins. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 9. Tackled by K.Ostendorp at CAL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 30(9:52 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 41 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Taylor at CAL 41. PENALTY on CAL-B.Rohme Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 20(9:24 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; G.Maldonado at CAL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - CAL 27(8:39 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Shand; D.Wilson at CAL 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 29(8:17 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; C.Young at CAL 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - CAL 29(7:57 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 29. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at CAL 37.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 37(7:37 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 33 yards to ARI 30 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by CAL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(7:02 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 30(6:57 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at ARI 35.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZ 35(6:37 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(6:21 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing. PENALTY on CAL-I.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(6:09 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for A.Simpson.
|Int
2 & 10 - ARIZ 33(6:03 - 4th) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 6. Intercepted by D.Scott at CAL 6. Tackled by M.Wiley at CAL 25.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(5:51 - 4th) D.Moore rushed to CAL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at CAL 28.
|+72 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 28(5:11 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to ARI End Zone for 72 yards. J.Ott for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:56 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Ikahihifo at ARI 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(4:40 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; J.Sirmon at ARI 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZ 38(4:21 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZ 38(4:17 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(4:00 - 4th) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at CAL End Zone. Intercepted by I.Young at CAL End Zone. Tackled by ARI at CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20(3:51 - 4th) D.Moore rushed to CAL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at CAL 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 25(3:05 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; C.Young at CAL 29.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CAL 29(2:21 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Terry. PENALTY on ARI-J.Manu Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(2:15 - 4th) A.Stredick rushed to CAL 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford; I.Taylor at CAL 50.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 50(1:30 - 4th) A.Hayes rushed to ARI 36 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Taylor at ARI 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36(1:23 - 4th) J.Plummer kneels at the ARI 37.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CAL 37(0:41 - 4th) J.Plummer kneels at the ARI 39.
