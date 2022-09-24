|
|
|WISC
|OHIOST
No. 3 Buckeyes score early and often, bury Wisconsin 52-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and led 31-7 at the half. Wisconsin could only slow them down after that but didn't get closer than 21 points.
Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Williams both had 100-yard games; Henderson had 121 yards, and Williams averaged more than 9 yards per carry in rumbling for 101.
Stroud completed 17 of 27 attempts for 281 yards and also threw an interception for the first time this season. He has 16 touchdown passes in four games.
''I thought the tempo and the mix of run and pass today is what we're looking for,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
The TD catches were the first for Stover, a tight end in his fourth year who has also played defensive end and linebacker for the Buckeyes. His first was on a 13-yard toss, two plays after after Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister picked off Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.
Later the 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end caught a 2-yard scoring pass to put the Buckeyes up 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.
''I'm proud of what Cade is becoming for this offense,'' Day said.
Egbuka caught scoring passes of 32 and 8 yards. Julian Fleming also caught a touchdown pass for the Buckeyes.
Mertz was 11 for 20 for 94 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw for another. Braelon Allen rushed for 165 yards, including a 75-yard TD romp in the fourth quarter.
''We really didn't get off to a good start,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ''We didn't respond on the field the way we needed to.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers (3-1, 0-1) were expected to put up more of a fight in the first Big Ten game for both teams. Instead, they got hit early and couldn't recover.
Ohio State: Stroud completed his first eight passes on the way to another outstanding performance. The Heisman favorite again was exceptional taking advantage of what the defense gave him, and the combination of Williams and Henderson carrying the ball kept Wisconsin off balance.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With a good showing against a conference opponent, Ohio State should stay put.
INJURIES AND ABSENCES
Wisconsin: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin's starting left tackle, was unavailable due to an illness.
Ohio State: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has seen limited time on the field since a hamstring injury in Week 1, was out. Both starting cornerbacks, Denzel Burke and Cam Brown, were unavailable. Burke had his right hand either in a cast or wrapped in warmups. Brown left last week's game with an unspecified injury.
CUNDIFF HURT AGAIN
Wisconsin TE Clay Cundiff was hurt again, carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the first half. Cundiff suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 30 last season - a dislocated ankle, broken fibula and torn deltoid. He worked his way back and caught both scoring passes in the Week 2 loss to Washington State.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Hosts Illinois next Saturday. The Illini (3-1) beat Chattanooga 31-0 on Thursday.
Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday in the last of five consecutive home games. Rutgers lost to Iowa 27-10.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|29
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|3
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|296
|539
|Total Plays
|56
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|258
|Rush Attempts
|35
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|104
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|12-21
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-57
|3-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.0
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|40
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|258
|
|
|296
|TOTAL YDS
|539
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|23
|165
|1
|75
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|5
|15
|1
|11
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|8
|4
|55
|0
|26
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|3
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Cundiff 85 TE
|C. Cundiff
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Acker 34 RB
|J. Acker
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 52 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zachman 14 S
|P. Zachman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 5 CB
|C. Dort Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 21 CB
|J. Clark
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vaughan 50 LB
|A. Vaughan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paez 94 DE
|G. Paez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mullens 99 DE
|I. Mullens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|6
|38.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|3
|27.3
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|17/27
|281
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|21
|121
|0
|16
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|11
|101
|2
|25
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|8
|31
|0
|5
|
K. McCord 6 QB
|K. McCord
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|8
|6
|118
|2
|33
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|7
|4
|67
|1
|31
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|6
|4
|51
|2
|22
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|5
|3
|45
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Curry 92 DE
|C. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 18 CB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKenzie 90 DT
|J. McKenzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stokes 37 S
|K. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martinez 13 S
|C. Martinez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 11 LB
|C. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|1/1
|25
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|2
|44.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 58 yards from WIS 35 to the OSU 7. C.Trayanum returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Chaney at OSU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(14:54 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; K.Benton at OSU 15.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 15(14:23 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 15. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 15. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Torchio at OSU 33.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(13:52 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(13:25 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman; M.Njongmeta at WIS 35.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(12:51 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by E.Egbuka at WIS 35. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Shaw; J.Torchio at WIS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(12:18 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to WIS End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(12:13 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; J.Proctor at WIS 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 28(11:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Eichenberg at WIS 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 34(11:00 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 36(10:25 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 36.
|Int
2 & 10 - WISC 36(9:49 - 1st) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 46. Intercepted by T.McCalister at WIS 46. Tackled by K.Lewis at WIS 16.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(9:35 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 13(9:01 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 13. Catch made by C.Stover at WIS 13. Gain of 13 yards. C.Stover for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(8:54 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - WISC 20(8:13 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; T.Eichenberg at WIS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WISC 28(7:33 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WISC 28(7:26 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 42 yards to OSU 30 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(7:19 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at OSU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(7:01 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 43. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(6:33 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 42(5:46 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 42. Catch made by C.Stover at WIS 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 28.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(5:05 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; N.Herbig at WIS 12.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(4:29 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 2 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Shaw at WIS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(4:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 2. Catch made by C.Stover at WIS 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Stover for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 58 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS 7. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(3:55 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hall at WIS 38.
|Sack
2 & 7 - WISC 38(3:21 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 35 for -3 yards (J.Sawyer)
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WISC 35(2:31 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McCalister at WIS 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WISC 44(2:01 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 23 yards to OSU 33 Center-P.Bowden. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(1:54 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 33(1:50 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dort at OSU 39.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 39(1:13 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio; J.Shaw at WIS 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(0:28 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to WIS 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(15:00 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 31(14:55 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at WIS 24.
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 24(14:12 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 3 for 21 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman at WIS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 3(13:34 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS End Zone for 3 yards. M.Williams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS 2. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Gaoteote at WIS 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(13:26 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; C.Hicks at WIS 30.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WISC 30(12:44 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on OSU-J.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(12:40 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WIS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 46(12:10 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(11:43 - 2nd) G.Mertz scrambles to OSU 41 for 11 yards. G.Mertz ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41(11:08 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to OSU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at OSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WISC 40(10:31 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Cundiff.
|+26 YD
3 & 9 - WISC 40(10:24 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by S.Bell at OSU 40. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Proctor at OSU 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 14(9:59 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to OSU 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor at OSU 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 6(9:12 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to OSU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; S.Chambers at OSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 1(8:43 - 2nd) G.Mertz rushed to OSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Mertz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:31 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at OSU 30.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30(8:10 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 45 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(7:30 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 45(7:24 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 38(7:04 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; G.Paez at WIS 36.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 36(6:28 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at WIS 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(5:48 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; M.Njongmeta at WIS 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 21(5:13 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 18(4:34 - 2nd) M.Rossi rushed to WIS 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Thompson at WIS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(4:01 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 15(3:56 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; C.Goetz at WIS 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 10(3:11 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at WIS 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OHIOST 15(2:24 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Robinson Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 61 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS 4. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ballard; T.McCalister at WIS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 42(2:14 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Cundiff.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 42(2:09 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 42. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at WIS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WISC 43(1:32 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WISC 43(1:23 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 57 yards to OSU End Zone Center-P.Bowden. Touchback. PENALTY on OSU-S.Styles Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(1:19 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at OSU 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 19(1:05 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; M.Njongmeta at OSU 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:49 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at OSU 30.
|Int
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30(0:43 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at OSU 48. Intercepted by J.Torchio at OSU 48. J.Torchio ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(0:38 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by C.Cundiff at OSU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 45(0:26 - 2nd) G.Mertz scrambles to OSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 42(0:20 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to OSU 42. Catch made by B.Allen at OSU 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; T.Eichenberg at OSU 41.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WISC 41(0:11 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Simon; M.Hall at WIS 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 30(14:26 - 3rd) G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at WIS 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 33(13:45 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to OSU 49 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Eichenberg at OSU 49. PENALTY on WIS-C.Dike Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WISC 28(13:26 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WISC 28(13:20 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 44 yards to OSU 28 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(13:13 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 28(13:10 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 28. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 28. Gain of 18 yards. E.Egbuka ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(12:39 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; C.Goetz at WIS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OHIOST 48(11:59 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+31 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 48(11:51 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 48. Catch made by J.Fleming at WIS 48. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Latu at WIS 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(11:05 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 14(10:25 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at WIS 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 12(9:44 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 12. Catch made by J.Fleming at WIS 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Fleming for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on WIS-WIS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 50 yards from OSU 50 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(9:35 - 3rd) C.Dike rushed to WIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; C.Martinez at WIS 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 29(8:49 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hall; T.Eichenberg at WIS 31. PENALTY on WIS-L.Brown Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
2 & 19 - WISC 16(8:33 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 16. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at WIS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 31(7:52 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 31(7:45 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 18 yards to WIS 49 Center-P.Bowden. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(7:40 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 49(7:34 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 41. PENALTY on OSU-D.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - OHIOST 46(7:03 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Thompson at OSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OHIOST 48(6:23 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Punt
4 & 13 - OHIOST 48(6:18 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 48 yards to WIS 4 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by D.Engram. PENALTY on WIS-P.Zachman Offensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 2(6:11 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 1.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 1(5:27 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at WIS 4.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 4(4:42 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 4(4:36 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 44 yards to WIS 48 Center-P.Bowden. E.Egbuka returned punt from the WIS 48. Tackled by WIS at WIS 38. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(4:24 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 34(3:41 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 27 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Dort at WIS 27.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(3:01 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by J.Fleming at WIS 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; J.Clark at WIS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 8(2:25 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 8. Catch made by E.Egbuka at WIS 8. Gain of 8 yards. E.Egbuka for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS 2. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Johnson at WIS 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(2:18 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 20. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 24(1:49 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 24. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 24. Gain of 5 yards. S.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 29(1:08 - 3rd) B.Allen pass complete to WIS 29. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor at WIS 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(0:49 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; T.Eichenberg at WIS 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 47(0:18 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to OSU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OSU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44(15:00 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at OSU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 40(14:29 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 36(13:44 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(13:10 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.McKenzie at OSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WISC 25(12:35 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor at OSU 25.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 25(11:54 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by I.Guerendo at OSU 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OSU 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 6(11:19 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at OSU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WISC 2(10:31 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; C.Simon at OSU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WISC 2(9:51 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to OSU 2. Catch made by J.Acker at OSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Acker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 4th) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 4th) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:46 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at OSU 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(9:08 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at OSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(8:31 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 50(8:21 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at WIS 47.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - OHIOST 47(7:36 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison. PENALTY on WIS-J.Shaw Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(7:27 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 32. Catch made by E.Egbuka at WIS 32. Gain of 32 yards. E.Egbuka for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS 2. Fair catch by I.Guerendo.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:21 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to OSU End Zone for 75 yards. B.Allen for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 4th) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 4th) J.Van Dyke kicks 63 yards from WIS 35 to the OSU 2. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:11 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at OSU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30(6:37 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at OSU 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 32(5:52 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at OSU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(5:09 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at OSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 42(4:29 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw; I.Mullens at OSU 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 45(3:45 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to WIS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at WIS 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(3:04 - 4th) K.McCord rushed to WIS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 47(2:24 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to WIS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney; J.Clark at WIS 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 44(1:50 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to WIS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman at WIS 41.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 41(1:00 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 41 yards to WIS End Zone Center-B.Robinson. Touchback.
