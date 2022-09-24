|
|
|MTSU
|MIAMI
Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.
England-Chisholm caught two passes - the first of them being a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other being the 98-yarder in the fourth - to help the Blue Raiders (3-1) seal the upset.
Cunningham completed 16 of 25 passes for Middle Tennessee State, including a 69-yard scoring throw to Elijah Metcalf. Cunningham and Frank Peasant also ran for scores for the Blue Raiders, and defensive end Zaylin Wood returned an interception for a touchdown.
Key'Shawn Smith returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown for Miami (2-2), which turned the ball over on its first three possessions and never escaped the early hole it dug. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke - the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year last season - was pulled in the third quarter and replaced by Jake Garcia.
Van Dyke completed 16 of 32 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown to Henry Parrish Jr., and two interceptions - those coming on Miami's first and third plays from scrimmage. Garcia completed 10 of 19 passes for 161 yards for the Hurricanes, who heard plenty of boos from the fans who showed up to what was not even a half-filled stadium; most were long gone before the final whistle.
Garcia entered midway through the third quarter and brought an immediate spark. He engineered a five-play, 72-yard touchdown drive - fueled by passes of 39 and 23 yards, Miami's two biggest gains of the day to that point - and got the Hurricanes within 31-17 on a 1-yard rush by Thaddeus Franklin.
That was the first of two touchdowns by Franklin, the other coming from a yard out with 6:05 left to get the Hurricanes within 45-31.
The win was a long time coming for MTSU coach Rick Stockstill, who played his college football at Florida State - Miami's rival. The Seminoles went 0-2 in games that Stockstill played against the Hurricanes in 1980 and 1981.
Those games were close. This one wasn't.
And while a blowout might have been expected with Miami entering as a 25.5-point favorite, few, if anyone, would have dared to say it would be the Blue Raiders doing the romping. It even had oddsmakers scrambling; MTSU actually became the betting favorite to win by the midpoint of the second quarter, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
It was 10-0 before Miami got on the board, 24-3 early in the second quarter when Cunningham scored on a 9-yard rush. The Hurricanes never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
Miami had a chance to get within a touchdown on a 4th-and-goal from the Middle Tennessee 1 on the opening play of the fourth quarter; Garcia's pass couldn't be controlled by tight end Will Mallory, causing a turnover on downs.
The next play, England-Chisolm got loose down the left sideline for the biggest pass play ever allowed by the Hurricanes, two yards longer than the 96-yard pass Maryland's Darrius Heyward-Bey caught from Sam Hollenbach in 2006.
From there, it was only a matter of time before MTSU could truly start the celebration.
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee State: The Blue Raiders went to the upper level of college football, now called FBS, in 1999. Entering Saturday, they were 0-20 against opponents that were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll when those games were played and outscored by 585 points - 868-283.
Miami: According to SportRadar, the Hurricanes became the first Power 5 school this season to commit three turnovers in a first quarter. The last Power 5 school to achieve that ignominious feat was ... Miami, last season against Florida State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
It's over for Miami, for now. The Hurricanes were No. 25 and will fall out of the poll Sunday. At 2-2, it'll be difficult for the Hurricanes to be considered again by many voters anytime soon.
NEVER LED
MTSU is now 3-0 all-time against Miami, with the other wins coming in 1931 and 1932. The Hurricanes never held the lead in any of those games.
UP NEXT
Middle Tennessee State: Hosts UTSA on Friday in the Conference USA opener for both clubs.
Miami: A bye week, then Atlantic Coast Conference play starts Oct. 8 at home against North Carolina.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
C. Cunningham
16 QB
408 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Franklin Jr.
22 RB
36 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 9 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|26
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-20
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|5-8
|Total Net Yards
|507
|367
|Total Plays
|61
|89
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|68
|Rush Attempts
|36
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|408
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|26-51
|Yards Per Pass
|14.8
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-82
|4-16
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.8
|3-47.3
|Return Yards
|18
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-17
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|408
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|507
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|16/25
|408
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|19
|74
|1
|14
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|9
|29
|1
|12
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|6
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|4
|2
|169
|2
|98
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|5
|4
|130
|0
|89
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|1
|1
|69
|1
|69
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|4
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Toney 80 WR
|A. Toney
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|28
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|5
|51.8
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|10/19
|161
|0
|0
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|16/32
|138
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|14
|57
|0
|14
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|15
|36
|2
|9
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|3
|-12
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|5
|4
|81
|0
|39
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|8
|6
|65
|0
|16
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|9
|4
|50
|0
|23
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
E. Arroyo 80 TE
|E. Arroyo
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|9
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hutchinson 97 P
|W. Hutchinson
|3
|47.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 64 yards from MFL 35 to the MTS 1. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 34(14:33 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(14:22 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 43(14:16 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 44(13:50 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MTSU 48(13:07 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(12:48 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 47(12:29 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MTSU 47(12:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MTSU 47(12:16 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 36 yards to MFL 11 Center-MTS. Fair catch by T.Stevenson.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(12:09 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 15. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MFL 15. Tackled by MFL at MFL 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(12:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 12(11:34 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 12(11:29 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 11 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MTSU 18(10:49 - 1st) Z.Rankin 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 3. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(10:40 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 20.
|Int
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(10:11 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 15. Intercepted by Z.Wood at MFL 15. Z.Wood for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 6. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(9:58 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 29(9:24 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 27.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 27(8:47 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(8:14 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 40 for 2 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-Z.Wood at MFL 40. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(8:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 32. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 32. Tackled by MTS at MFL 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(7:58 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(7:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(7:41 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 45 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 45(7:21 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 44(6:48 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 43(6:16 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(5:42 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(5:27 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 26 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MIAMI 21(5:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 21(5:03 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAMI 21(4:59 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIAMI 29(4:57 - 1st) A.Borregales 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:52 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 29.
|+71 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(4:32 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 29. Gain of 71 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 58 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 7. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(4:14 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 33. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 38(3:42 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(3:19 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by R.Brinson at MFL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 45(2:51 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(2:43 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 39(2:27 - 1st) K.Smith rushed to MTS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 38(1:41 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by B.Smith at MTS 38. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(1:27 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 12 for 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(1:15 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 12.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 12(0:33 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MTS 12. Catch made by J.Knighton at MTS 12. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 15.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - MIAMI 15(15:00 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson. PENALTY on MTS-J.Ferguson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 10(14:56 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by F.Ladson at MTS 10. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 6.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIAMI 6(14:46 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 6(14:11 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+89 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 6(14:08 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 6. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 6. Gain of 89 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 5(13:42 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 2.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 2(13:13 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 4.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MTSU 4(12:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-T.Falvey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 9(12:30 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MFL End Zone for 9 yards. C.Cunningham for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 64 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 1. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(12:11 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to MFL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26(11:36 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAMI 35(11:10 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 35 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 49. PENALTY on MFL-W.Mallory Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAMI 25(10:51 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIAMI 25(10:43 - 2nd) W.Hutchinson punts 57 yards to MTS 18 Center-MFL. J.Lane MUFFS catch. Tackled by MFL at MTS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(10:33 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 23(10:10 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by M.Tinsley at MTS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(9:56 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 34(9:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by M.Tinsley at MTS 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 37(8:42 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MTS 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MTSU 41(8:04 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards to MFL 13 Center-MTS. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(7:57 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 13. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 13. Gain of yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 19. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 8(7:40 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 8. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIAMI 22(7:06 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 22(7:00 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:37 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on MTS-T.Fluellen Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(6:30 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - MIAMI 38(5:56 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by E.Arroyo at MFL 38. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MFL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAMI 48(5:25 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 48.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 48(4:48 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 49. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(4:41 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 49(4:33 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAMI 42(3:59 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 42.
|+14 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 42(3:16 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 28 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(2:59 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish. PENALTY on MTS-T.Fluellen Roughing the Passer 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(2:46 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 12(2:03 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAMI 6(1:29 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - MIAMI 6(1:26 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MTS 6. Catch made by H.Parrish at MTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. H.Parrish for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(1:20 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(1:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MTSU 34(1:06 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MTSU 34(0:19 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 66 yards to MFL End Zone Center-MTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(0:09 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL End Zone. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(14:31 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 18. Catch made by E.Arroyo at MFL 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(14:18 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 31.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIAMI 31(14:01 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson. PENALTY on MTS-J.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(13:46 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAMI 49(13:18 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAMI 49(13:13 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAMI 49(13:07 - 3rd) W.Hutchinson punts 35 yards to MTS 16 Center-MFL. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(12:45 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 16. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MTSU 14(12:33 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - MTSU 14(12:27 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 15.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MTSU 15(11:43 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 59 yards to MFL 26 Center-MTS. Downed by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(11:31 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26(11:25 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 32(10:44 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by K.Smith at MFL 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(10:13 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 36 for -3 yards (J.Davis)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIAMI 36(9:38 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner.
|Sack
3 & 13 - MIAMI 36(9:33 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 27 for -9 yards (Z.Wood)
|Punt
4 & 22 - MIAMI 27(8:53 - 3rd) W.Hutchinson punts 50 yards to MTS 23 Center-MFL. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 23. Tackled by MFL at MTS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(8:42 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 24. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 31.
|+69 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 31(8:10 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 31. Gain of 69 yards. E.Metcalf for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 55 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 10. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(7:55 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 34(7:24 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 37.
|+23 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 37(7:02 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 37. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 40.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(6:37 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by K.Smith at MTS 40. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 1(6:12 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Franklin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 3rd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:08 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:03 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 20 for -5 yards (C.Flagg)
|Sack
3 & 15 - MTSU 20(5:20 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 16 for -4 yards (J.Harvey)
|Punt
4 & 19 - MTSU 16(4:35 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 52 yards to MFL 32 Center-MTS. Downed by D.England-Chisolm.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(4:19 - 3rd) R.Brinson rushed to MFL 24 for -8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - MIAMI 24(3:45 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 36(3:04 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 42. PENALTY on MTS-J.Ferguson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(2:42 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 42. Catch made by K.Smith at MFL 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(2:17 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith. PENALTY on MTS-T.Fluellen Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(2:02 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by W.Mallory at MTS 20. Gain of yards. W.Mallory FUMBLES forced by T.Ross. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-D.Patterson at MTS 3. Tackled by MFL at MTS 3. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(1:56 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 20(1:56 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by T.Franklin at MTS 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 11.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIAMI 11(1:12 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson. PENALTY on MTS-T.Ross Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 3(1:08 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAMI 1(0:38 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAMI 1(0:03 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIAMI 1(15:00 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Result
|Play
|+98 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 2(14:56 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 2. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 2. Gain of 98 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 98 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:45 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 56 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 9. K.Smith returns the kickoff. K.Smith for 91 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:34 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:34 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:34 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 32(14:16 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(13:45 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 39(13:27 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 43(12:51 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(12:15 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 48(11:30 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MFL 48. Catch made by D.Bracy at MFL 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(10:55 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 37(10:23 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 37(10:19 - 4th) C.Cunningham scrambles to MFL 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 25.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:42 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MFL 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAMI 1(9:11 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 1 for yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 1. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Defensive Illegal Shift 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 1(8:49 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. F.Peasant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 47 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 18. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(8:34 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MTS 50 for -7 yards (M.Cook)
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - MTSU 50(8:11 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MTS 50. Catch made by M.Redding at MTS 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MTSU 38(6:47 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MTS 46 for -8 yards (Z.Wood) PENALTY on MFL-J.Garcia Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
4 & 15 - MTSU 38(7:46 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by M.Redding at MTS 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(7:33 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 30(7:18 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by K.Smith at MTS 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 18.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(7:03 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MTS 18. Catch made by J.Skinner at MTS 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 2(6:48 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 1(6:24 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 2 for yards. T.Franklin FUMBLES forced by D.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Rayam at MTS 1. Tackled by MFL at MTS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.Franklin rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 1(6:06 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Franklin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks onside 15 from MFL 35 to MFL 50. MTS returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at MFL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(5:58 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 47(5:54 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(5:13 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 28(4:30 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 27.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 27(3:49 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 29.
|+5 YD
4 & 6 - MIAMI 29(3:45 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MFL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(3:28 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 24 for yards (D.Stanley) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by D.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Branch at MFL 24. Tackled by MFL at MFL 24. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 24(3:28 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 24(3:24 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - MTSU 24(3:18 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(3:12 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 20(3:03 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 17(2:17 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 15.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 15(1:31 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MFL 15. Catch made by J.Lane at MFL 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAMI 7(0:47 - 4th) C.Cunningham kneels at the MFL 11.
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 11(0:24 - 4th) C.Cunningham kneels at the MFL 16.
