Northwestern attempts to snap skid vs. Miami (Ohio)
Northwestern believes it has as good a shot as any to finish atop the West Division in the Big Ten Conference.
The Wildcats will try to continue working toward that long-range goal when they host Miami (Ohio) in their final nonconference game on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.
Northwestern (1-2) has opened the season with three straight games that ended in one-possession differences, winning the first 31-28 against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. However, a 31-23 loss to Duke and a 31-24 setback against Southern Illinois have stifled momentum.
"We can choose to be whatever we want to be," Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We could be a team that achieves goals and fights and learns from these things, or you can go the other way, and the other way is not the alternative that we're going to allow. So the pedal will be down."
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 435 yards against Duke two weeks ago and running back Evan Hull leads the nation with an average of 217.3 all-purpose yards per game, but Fitzgerald was disappointed with how the offense performed in the loss to Southern Illinois last week.
"We just seemed to have way too much inconsistency offensively with ball security, our inability to kind of hit explosives like we had been through the first couple weeks," Fitzgerald said.
Miami (1-2) will be trying to bounce back after giving up 31 unanswered points in a 38-17 loss to Cincinnati last week.
It was the RedHawks' 16th consecutive loss against the Bearcats.
"We're not a good team yet," Miami coach Chuck Martin said on Monday.
RedHawks quarterback Aveon Smith will make his third straight start in place of Brett Gabbert, a third-team All-Mid-American Conference pick last season who has an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Gabbert likely will be sidelined the rest of the season.
Smith was 9-for-21 for 116 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Cincinnati.
"'AV' continues to grow," Martin said. "With a new starting quarterback, the package shrinks down a little bit, but his execution is getting better. We've got a lot of work to do."
--Field Level Media
|
K. Mozee
3 RB
171 RuYds
|
R. Hilinski
3 QB
232 PaYds, RuYd, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|0
|12
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|274
|393
|Total Plays
|63
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|107
|Rush Attempts
|44
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|57
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|7-19
|27-45
|Yards Per Pass
|1.3
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-55
|6-62
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.1
|7-33.9
|Return Yards
|33
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-33
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|274
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|7/19
|57
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|21
|171
|0
|66
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|8
|30
|0
|12
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|11
|7
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|3
|2
|20
|1
|12
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Muersch 88 TE
|N. Muersch
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 21 DB
|M. Dowell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blakey 16 DB
|E. Blakey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kimpson 22 DB
|J. Kimpson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caldwell 19 DB
|A. Caldwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 3 DB
|N. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Suttle 11 DL
|C. Suttle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 0 DL
|A. Ertl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Riley 54 LB
|B. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|1/3
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|7
|46.1
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|24/42
|232
|0
|0
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2/2
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|21
|62
|0
|7
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|7
|42
|1
|27
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|11
|8
|81
|0
|29
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|5
|3
|44
|0
|18
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|3
|3
|39
|0
|23
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|6
|5
|32
|0
|8
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|2
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Azema 0 DB
|C. Azema
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 8 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|6
|39.5
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MOH 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 27(14:13 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at MOH 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIAOH 32(13:35 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 32. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by NW at MOH 32. PENALTY on NW-NW Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(13:18 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at MOH 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - MIAOH 45(13:01 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIAOH 46(12:07 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 46(11:59 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 36 yards to NW 10 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(11:53 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at NW 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 15(11:30 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Blakey at NW 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(11:13 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NW 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 24(10:46 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 24(10:43 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 24. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at NW 28.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 28(10:09 - 1st) L.Akers punts 37 yards to MOH 35 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(9:58 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MIAOH 35(9:54 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 13 for -22 yards (C.Mitchell) A.Smith FUMBLES forced by C.Mitchell. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-R.Holskey at MOH 13. Tackled by NW at MOH 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 32 - MIAOH 13(9:40 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MOH 20.
|Punt
4 & 25 - MIAOH 20(8:50 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 38 yards to NW 42 Center-B.Beattie. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 42. Tackled by M.Dowell at NW 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(8:24 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at NW 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 45(7:59 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(7:43 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to MOH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NWEST 40(7:27 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to MOH 41 for yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 41. PENALTY on NW-NW Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - NWEST 50(7:03 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 50. Catch made by D.Navarro at MOH 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Suttle at MOH 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 43(6:19 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 43. Catch made by B.Kirtz at MOH 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 34(5:56 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by M.Washington at MOH 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 31.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(5:35 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by M.Lang at MOH 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by E.Blakey at MOH 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 8(5:12 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MOH 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 3(4:49 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MOH 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NWEST 1(4:21 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MOH 2 for yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 2. PENALTY on MOH-E.Blakey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 1(3:59 - 1st) R.Hilinski rushed to MOH End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hilinski for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 1st) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(3:36 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 23 for -2 yards (D.O'Rourke)
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - MIAOH 23(3:15 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to MOH 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; N.Story at MOH 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 30(2:12 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 30(2:09 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 48 yards to NW 22 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(1:58 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 22. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NW 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(1:37 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at NW 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 44(0:55 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at NW 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(0:32 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 50(0:18 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 48(15:00 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by B.Kirtz at MOH 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(14:43 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 30(14:41 - 2nd) A.Tyus rushed to MOH 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 26(14:26 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 24. Catch made by M.Washington at MOH 24. Gain of 2 yards. M.Washington FUMBLES forced by J.Kimpson. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-R.McWood at MOH 24. Tackled by NW at MOH 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(13:55 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 24(13:51 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at MOH 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 32(13:22 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MOH 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(12:29 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 42. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 42. Gain of 8 yards. M.Hippenhammer ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 50(11:59 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at NW 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(11:40 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NW 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAOH 32(11:13 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 32(11:11 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at NW 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(10:33 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to NW 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; G.Metz at NW 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(10:09 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 10 for yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 10. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MIAOH 22(9:43 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 16. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Defensive Chop Block 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 24 - MIAOH 26(8:53 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to NW 26. Catch made by K.Davis at NW 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 21.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - MIAOH 21(8:09 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - MIAOH 21(7:58 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to NW 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 21.
|No Good
4 & 19 - MIAOH 28(7:32 - 2nd) G.Nicholson 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(7:19 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at NW 24.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 24(6:53 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to MOH 49 for 27 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(6:31 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NW 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NWEST 49(6:16 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - NWEST 49(6:16 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 49. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 44.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 44(5:35 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 32 yards to MOH 12 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(5:32 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MOH 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 14(5:05 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at MOH 13.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MIAOH 13(4:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-MOH False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - MIAOH 8(4:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 8. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 8. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MOH 21.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIAOH 21(3:41 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 59 yards to NW 20 Center-B.Beattie. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(3:26 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at NW 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 21(3:03 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 21(2:56 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 21. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at NW 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(2:39 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at NW 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 37(2:11 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at NW 35.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 35(1:41 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 35(1:32 - 2nd) L.Akers punts yards to NW 35 Center-W.Halkyard. C.Woullard blocked the kick. C.Cavalaris recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by NW at NW 8.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 8(1:20 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NW 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 7.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MIAOH 7(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-MOH False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - MIAOH 12(0:44 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to NW 12. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at NW 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Hippenhammer for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Woullard at NW 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(14:41 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 28. Catch made by J.Gill at NW 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at NW 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(14:22 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at NW 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NWEST 46(14:01 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NWEST 46(13:40 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by J.Gill at NW 46. Gain of yards. J.Gill FUMBLES forced by E.Blakey. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-A.Caldwell at MOH 46. Tackled by NW at NW 44. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 46(13:37 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 42 yards to MOH 12 Center-W.Halkyard. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 12. Tackled by M.Uihlein at MOH 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(13:29 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MOH 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 22(13:01 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at MOH 24.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIAOH 24(12:31 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAOH 24(12:15 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 57 yards to NW 19 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(11:59 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 19(11:54 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 19(11:48 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - NWEST 19(11:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on NW-NW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NWEST 14(11:43 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 31 yards to NW 45 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by O.Adeyi.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(11:34 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 49 for -6 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MOH 49.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MIAOH 49(10:49 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIAOH 49(10:42 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Shelton.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MIAOH 49(10:38 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 36 yards to NW 15 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(10:32 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NW 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 15(10:13 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NWEST 15(10:13 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by MOH at NW 27. PENALTY on NW-NW Chop Block 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
3 & 18 - NWEST 7(10:02 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 7. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 7. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at NW 37.
|+29 YD
3 & 18 - NWEST 8(8:46 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 8. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 8. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at NW 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(8:27 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at NW 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at MOH 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(8:10 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 44. Catch made by D.Navarro at MOH 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 38(7:48 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to MOH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 36(7:33 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to MOH 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(7:23 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to MOH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 30(7:08 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by E.Hull at MOH 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NWEST 27(6:50 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NWEST 27(6:49 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(6:27 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MOH 33.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - MIAOH 34(6:05 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH. PENALTY on NW-NW Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(6:04 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43(5:57 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at MOH 48.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIAOH 48(5:39 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by NW at MOH 45. PENALTY on NW-NW Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(5:26 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 37(5:25 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Azema; B.Gallagher at NW 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 28(4:58 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to NW 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(4:15 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 26(4:08 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 23(3:47 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to NW 23 for yards. Tackled by NW at NW 23. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - MIAOH 33(3:18 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 26.
4 & 10 - MIAOH 33(2:37 - 3rd) G.Nicholson 43 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer. S.McLaughlin blocked the kick. T.Johnson recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by MOH at NW 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(2:03 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Blakey at NW 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NWEST 43(1:49 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NWEST 43(1:46 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 43(1:26 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 47 yards to MOH 10 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by R.Niro.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(1:11 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin; D.O'Rourke at MOH 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 11(0:41 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at MOH 13.
|Sack
3 & 7 - MIAOH 13(15:00 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 9 for -4 yards (A.Adebawore)
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIAOH 9(14:45 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 49 yards to NW 42 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by R.Virgil.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(14:08 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at NW 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 48(13:38 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NW 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 50(13:01 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MOH 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at MOH 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(12:41 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by T.Gordon at MOH 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; E.Blakey at MOH 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 36(12:11 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MOH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at MOH 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(11:49 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at MOH 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at MOH 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 24(11:29 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MOH 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Blakey at MOH 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(10:56 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MOH 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 15(10:21 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by M.Washington at MOH 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 9.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 9(9:37 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to MOH 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Riley at MOH 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 4(9:22 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to MOH 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 2(8:57 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to MOH End Zone for 2 yards. C.Porter for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 4th) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 4th) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(8:34 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at MOH 33.
|+66 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 33(7:43 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to NW 1 for 66 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at NW 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 1(7:23 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. A.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:23 - 4th) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:23 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:16 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at NW 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(6:45 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 29(6:34 - 4th) L.Akers punts 48 yards to MOH 23 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by W.Halkyard.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(6:24 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to MOH 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; G.Hollis at MOH 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(5:47 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at MOH 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 39(5:08 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at MOH 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(4:37 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MOH 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 47(4:01 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to NW 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 47(3:26 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to NW 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(3:06 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by N.Muersch at NW 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 42.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIAOH 42(2:30 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-MOH False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - MIAOH 47(2:23 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to NW 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at NW 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 37(1:28 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to NW 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(1:19 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to NW 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at NW 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 22(1:13 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to NW 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 20(1:03 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to NW 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; A.Adebawore at NW 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIAOH 26(0:26 - 4th) G.Nicholson 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:21 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - NWEST 30(0:21 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at NW 34.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 34(0:12 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 34. Gain of 20 yards. M.Washington FUMBLES forced by J.Warren. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-J.Kimpson at MOH 45. Tackled by NW at MOH 45.
