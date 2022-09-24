|
|
|IND
|CINCY
Bryant's big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24
CINCINNATI (AP) Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday.
The Bearcats (3-1) won in Bloomington last season, a victory they believe helped jumpstart a 13-1 season and College Football Playoff berth. IU had won the previous five meetings.
Byron Threats' first career interception and a 28-yard return gave Cincinnati first-and-goal at the six. The Bearcats settled for a 24-yard field goal by Ryan Coe to go ahead 3-0.
On the Bearcats' first play from scrimmage after the Hoosiers tied the score with a field goal, Bryant found Scott wide open for a 75-yard touchdown making the score 10-3. It was the longest pass play for the Bearcats since Scott's 81-yard TD against Miami (OH) last season.
Bryant's 5-yard TD pass to Tre Tucker made the score 17-3 early in the second quarter.
The Hoosiers (3-1) answered back on Connor Bazelak's 19-yard TD pass to senior running back Josh Henderson, but Bryant's second TD pass to Scott put Cincinnati ahead 24-10 with 4:33 left in the first half.
Bazelak completed 31 of a school-record 66 pass attempts for 280 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Shaun Shivers rushed for 79 yards and a TD.
Bryant was 17 of 21 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. It was the most passing yards for a Bearcats QB in the first half since Gunner Kiel had 302 against Houston in 2015.
Scott had three touchdown receptions in the first half giving him 10 for his career, all for more than 20 yards. It's the first time in program history that a Bearcats player had three TD catches in a half.
Just before halftime, redshirt sophomore nose tackle Dominique Perry who scooped up a Bazelak fumble forced by Eric Phillips and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown to give the Bearcats a 38-10 lead at halftime. It was Perry's first game after missing the previous three due to injury.
The Bearcats' offense went dormant in the second half with an interception, six punts, and a failed fourth-down on their first eight possessions. Shivers' career-long 47-yard TD run cut Cincinnati's lead to 38-24 with 14:01 remaining. But the Hoosiers wouldn't get any closer.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: Hoosiers third-string center Caleb Murphy started his second straight game after an emergency start in last week's win over Western Kentucky when Zach Carpenter was injured in warmups. Backup Cameron Knight also is out injured.
Cincinnati: Bearcats coach Luke Fickell has been urging Bryant to take more chances downfield and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. He did that on Saturday with TD passes of 75, 34, and 32 yards. Bryant averaged 14 yards per completion.
UP NEXT
Indiana: At Nebraska next Saturday.
Cincinnati: At Tulsa next Saturday.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Shivers
2 RB
79 RuYds, RuTD, 22 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
B. Bryant
6 QB
354 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|13
|Rushing
|7
|1
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|12-25
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|394
|Total Plays
|104
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|40
|Rush Attempts
|38
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|280
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|31-66
|24-40
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-59
|8-77
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.0
|8-46.6
|Return Yards
|15
|38
|Punts - Returns
|4-15
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|280
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|31/66
|280
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|19
|79
|1
|47
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|12
|29
|0
|6
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|6
|-41
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|19
|10
|126
|0
|20
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|8
|3
|38
|0
|15
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|3
|29
|1
|19
|
A. Steinfeldt 84 TE
|A. Steinfeldt
|2
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|5
|5
|22
|1
|9
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|8
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|7
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|4
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fiacable 53 OL
|V. Fiacable
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 91 DL
|L. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grier 16 DB
|J. Grier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moore 20 DB
|L. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 98 DL
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Watley-Neely 12 DB
|L. Watley-Neely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Robbins 41 DL
|B. Robbins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/1
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|7
|45.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Cooper Jr. 3 WR
|O. Cooper Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|3
|1.7
|5
|0
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|24/40
|354
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|9
|25
|0
|6
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|14
|17
|1
|3
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|6
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|15
|10
|185
|3
|75
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|8
|5
|92
|1
|45
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|5
|3
|40
|0
|26
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|4
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|10-4
|2.5
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 12 CB
|J. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Junior 16 LB
|C. Junior
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Thompson 22 LB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 95 DL
|N. Potter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Perry 96 DL
|D. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|1/1
|24
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|8
|46.6
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at IU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 30(14:42 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - IND 30(14:40 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 30. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Huber A.Bush at IU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(14:25 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at IU 46.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - IND 46(14:07 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 46. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 35. PENALTY on CIN-J.Sheppard Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(13:46 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 38.
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - IND 38(13:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 38. Catch made by D.Matthews at CIN 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 42.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IND 42(12:40 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 42.
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 42(12:05 - 1st) J.Evans punts 33 yards to CIN 9 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by S.Wracher.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 9(11:54 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 9(11:49 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant D.Elliott at CIN 12.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 12(11:18 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 12. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at CIN 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(10:51 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones A.Casey at CIN 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 32(10:13 - 1st) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones D.Elliott at CIN 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 37(9:35 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews J.Head at CIN 38.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 38(8:52 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 52 yards to IU 10 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by D.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(8:38 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas D.Corleone at IU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 12(8:18 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|Int
3 & 8 - IND 12(8:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 34. Intercepted by B.Threats at IU 34. Tackled by IU at IU 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CINCY 6(8:00 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to IU 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings M.Hohlt at IU 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 6(7:23 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 6. Catch made by C.Kiner at IU 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 5.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 5(6:45 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 5. Catch made by T.Scott at IU 5. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CINCY 14(6:04 - 1st) R.Coe 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:00 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hardaway J.Briggs at IU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 28(5:41 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 28. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Briggs at IU 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(5:18 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace D.Pace at IU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 37(5:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - IND 37(5:05 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 37. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 37. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at CIN 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(4:52 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by C.Camper at CIN 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:28 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(4:19 - 1st) C.Bazelak scrambles to CIN 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 28(3:56 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace T.Ward at CIN 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:45 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by D.Matthews at CIN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IND 24(3:18 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at CIN 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - IND 18(2:45 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Huber J.Harris at CIN 14.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(2:31 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 14. Catch made by S.Shivers at CIN 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Junior at CIN 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - IND 16(1:54 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pace B.Threats at CIN 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 9(1:30 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - IND 17(1:19 - 1st) C.Campbell 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 61 yards from IU 35 to the CIN 4. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hohlt at CIN 25.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:10 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Scott for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:00 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson J.Wodtly at IU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 24(0:31 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Sack
3 & 11 - IND 24(0:25 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 7 for -17 yards (I.Pace)
|Punt
4 & 28 - IND 7(15:00 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 53 yards to CIN 40 Center-S.Wracher. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 40. Tackled by T.Mullen J.Casey at CIN 47. PENALTY on CIN-J.Hardaway Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(14:49 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at CIN 37.
|+45 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 37(14:38 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 37. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 37. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti at IU 18.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(14:23 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 18. Catch made by T.Tucker at IU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Grier J.Williams at IU 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 4(13:24 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to IU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a A.Bryant at IU 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CINCY 5(12:48 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 5(12:39 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 5. Catch made by T.Tucker at IU 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Tucker for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to the IU 2. O.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dingle T.Van Fossen at IU 20. PENALTY on IU-R.Barnes Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9(12:30 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 30 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Pace B.Threats at IU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(12:11 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 30(12:03 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at IU 30.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - IND 30(11:42 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 50. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at IU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 50(11:20 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 50(11:16 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas J.Briggs at CIN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 48(10:52 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 48(10:50 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 33 yards to CIN 15 Center-S.Wracher. Fair catch by C.McClelland.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(10:44 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at CIN 13.
|Sack
2 & 12 - CINCY 13(10:14 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 5 for -8 yards (A.Bryant)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CINCY 5(9:35 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CINCY 5(9:22 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to CIN 49 Center-C.Pfeiffer. D.Matthews returned punt from the CIN 49. Tackled by C.Pfeiffer at CIN 39.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(9:11 - 2nd) D.McCulley rushed to CIN 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen J.Wodtly at CIN 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 38(8:46 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at CIN 38.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - IND 38(8:27 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 38. Catch made by C.Camper at CIN 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(8:10 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 19. Catch made by J.Henderson at CIN 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Henderson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:06 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Watley-Neely at CIN 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 32(7:28 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 32. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews S.Nofoagatoto'a at CIN 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(7:16 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 43. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 48(6:41 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 48. Catch made by T.Scott at IU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(5:56 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 43. Catch made by T.Scott at IU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 37(5:30 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to IU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 34.
|+34 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 34(4:40 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by T.Scott at IU 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Scott for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:33 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at IU 30. PENALTY on CIN-S.Anderson Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(3:50 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor D.Pace at IU 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 47(3:40 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 46(3:19 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor I.Pace at CIN 46.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - IND 46(2:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-L.Haggard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 49(2:55 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 51 yards to CIN End Zone Center-S.Wracher. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(2:51 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 20 for yards. Tackled by B.Robbins at CIN 20. PENALTY on CIN-J.Cooper Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CINCY 10(2:28 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+26 YD
2 & 20 - CINCY 10(2:22 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 10. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 10. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Fitzgerald at CIN 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(2:01 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at CIN 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 44(1:47 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Cox at CIN 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(1:38 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones J.Haynes at CIN 48.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 48(1:02 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 48. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(0:46 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 32. Catch made by T.Scott at IU 32. Gain of 32 yards. T.Scott for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:32 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 14 for -11 yards (E.Phillips) C.Bazelak FUMBLES forced by E.Phillips. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-D.Perry at IU 14. D.Perry for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to the IU 6. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at IU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 18(0:17 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor D.Perry at IU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at CIN 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 30(14:35 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at CIN 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(14:20 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fiacable at CIN 41.
|Int
2 & 9 - CINCY 41(13:35 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass INTERCEPTED at IU 49. Intercepted by T.Mullen at IU 49. Tackled by CIN at IU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49(13:30 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CIN 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(13:16 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 39. Catch made by S.Shivers at CIN 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - IND 33(12:50 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - IND 32(12:31 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 32. Catch made by A.Coby at CIN 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; J.Harris at CIN 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(12:20 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 21. Catch made by S.Shivers at CIN 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at CIN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 12(11:53 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - IND 12(11:42 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 6(11:28 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen; I.Pace at CIN 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 5(11:06 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Sanguinetti.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IND 5(11:03 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper. PENALTY on CIN-J.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 2(10:58 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; I.Pace at CIN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 2(10:27 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by S.Shivers at CIN 2. Gain of 2 yards. S.Shivers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(10:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-B.Bryant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CINCY 20(10:23 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CINCY 20(10:20 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CINCY 20(10:14 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CINCY 20(10:10 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to IU 36 Center-C.Pfeiffer. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 36. Tackled by D.Donley at IU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(10:00 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at IU 45. PENALTY on IU-D.McCulley Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - IND 30(8:44 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper. PENALTY on IU-P.Hanna Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - IND 30(9:30 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 30. Catch made by M.Holt-Bennett at IU 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at IU 35.
|Punt
4 & 16 - IND 35(8:52 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 45 yards to CIN 20 Center-S.Wracher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(8:44 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at CIN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CINCY 26(8:15 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CINCY 26(8:03 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CINCY 26(7:57 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 52 yards to IU 22 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by D.Donley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(7:42 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at IU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 25(7:18 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 25(7:11 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 25(7:07 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 52 yards to CIN 23 Center-S.Wracher. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(6:59 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 23(6:53 - 3rd) B.Bryant rushed to CIN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Head at CIN 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 26(6:18 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 26. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Moore at CIN 30.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 30(5:35 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 46 yards to IU 24 Center-C.Pfeiffer. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 24. Tackled by D.Donley at IU 24. PENALTY on IU-J.Grier Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(5:26 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at IU 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - IND 13(5:00 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 13. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at IU 19.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - IND 19(4:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 33(4:33 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 33(4:27 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - IND 33(4:20 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at IU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 43(3:57 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 43(3:45 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at IU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 45(3:22 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton. PENALTY on CIN-J.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(3:07 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at CIN 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - IND 45(2:47 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at CIN 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CIN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 28(2:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 28(2:32 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at CIN 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - IND 27(2:20 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 27. Catch made by C.Camper at CIN 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 17. PENALTY on CIN-J.Thomas Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IND 8(1:50 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 8. Catch made by J.Henderson at CIN 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 5(1:15 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 5(1:09 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - IND 5(1:03 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 5(0:58 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; B.Fitzgerald at CIN 8.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 8(0:38 - 3rd) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Robbins; S.Nofoagatoto'a at CIN 8.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CINCY 8(15:00 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 8(14:56 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 50 yards to IU 42 Center-C.Pfeiffer. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 42. Tackled by T.Scott at IU 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(14:47 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42(14:42 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 42. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CIN 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(14:14 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to CIN End Zone for 47 yards. S.Shivers for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 4th) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 4th) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:01 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by N.Mardner at CIN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at CIN 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 26(13:26 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at CIN 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 30(12:57 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at CIN 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(12:31 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at CIN 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(12:13 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 49. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 46(11:41 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 46(11:33 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott. PENALTY on CIN-G.Gerhardt Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 46(11:29 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 36 yards to IU 10 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 10(11:21 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 11 for yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at IU 11. PENALTY on IU-P.Hanna Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IND 5(10:56 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 5(10:52 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IND 5(10:49 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 15 - IND 5(10:42 - 4th) J.Evans punts 48 yards to CIN 47 Center-S.Wracher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(10:31 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones A.Casey at CIN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 48(9:54 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 41 for -7 yards (D.Elliott; M.Jackson)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CINCY 41(9:12 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CINCY 41(9:06 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts yards to IU 11 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by C.Delp. PENALTY on IU-C.Harris Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(8:56 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to IU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 42(8:28 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to IU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones J.Sanguinetti at IU 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 39(7:49 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 39. Catch made by N.Mardner at IU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 38.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - CINCY 38(7:00 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 38(6:46 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 38(6:40 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - IND 38(6:35 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at IU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 49(6:19 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 49(6:12 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at IU 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - IND 49(5:39 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 39(5:18 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 39(5:17 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 45 for -6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - IND 45(4:55 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by S.Shivers at CIN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Huber D.Pace at CIN 38.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - IND 38(4:32 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(4:22 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at CIN 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 40(4:16 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at CIN 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 41(4:05 - 4th) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti at CIN 48. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by IU at CIN 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 47(3:47 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 49 yards to IU 4 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 4(3:37 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 4. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at IU 4. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Harris T.Ward at IU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 15(3:13 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 15(3:06 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IND 15(3:02 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 12 for -3 yards (I.Pace)
|No Gain
4 & 13 - IND 12(2:54 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 2 for -10 yards (E.Phillips; I.Pace)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 2(2:46 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to IU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at IU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CINCY 1(2:03 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to IU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones D.Elliott at IU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 1(1:24 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Kiner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:20 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Anderson at IU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 26(1:12 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 18 for -8 yards (J.Briggs; N.Potter)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IND 18(0:45 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Int
4 & 17 - IND 18(0:41 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 28. Intercepted by T.Ward at IU 28. Tackled by M.Holt-Bennett at IU 24.
