Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, Demani Richardson sprinted the final 82 yards on a wild fumble return for another score and No. 23 Texas A&M beat 10th-ranked Arkansas 23-21 on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little's 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit near the top of the right upright - and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good. That drive came right after the Aggies had missed a longer field goal attempt.
Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) has back-to-back wins over ranked teams since that embarrassing 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State two weeks ago. The conference opener for the Aggies came a week after a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami, which then dropped 12 spots and now will be unranked after a 45-31 loss at home against Middle Tennessee State earlier Saturday.
''We're by far not close to where we need. We have to fix some self-inflicted wounds, got to clean things up,'' Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''But we beat two good football teams not playing very well, not at the top of our game, but playing well at times and still competing and making plays when we had to, and it's very encouraging.''
Arkansas led 14-0 after TD passes by KJ Jefferson on consecutive drives in the first quarter. He first threw a screen that Ketron Jackson turned into a 32-yard score before finding Warren Thompson wide open behind the secondary for a 56-yarder.
But after the Razorbacks responded to Max Johnson's 10-yard TD pass to Evan Stewart by driving 72 yards in 11 plays to the 3, Jefferson for some reason tried to leap over the blocking linemen at the 3 and lost the ball.
''That's a tough one. Give A&M all the credit in the world, they fought back from 14 down,'' Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said. ''They had a couple of big plays ... and certainly a big fumble recovery.''
Jefferson ended up going straight up instead and the ball was knocked out of his hands by linebacker Chris Russell and was picked out of the air by Tyreek Chappell, who took off the other way and found himself in the standing grasp of running back Raheim Sanders near the 20. But he handed the ball to Richardson, who took it to the end zone.
''Big momentum play. That helped us a lot,'' Achane said.
Fisher said he didn't ''know if it saved us, but it made it a lot easier to win.''
Even though the Aggies failed to convert the tying extra point, that touchdown was part of 23 consecutive points. They went ahead for good on Achane's 9-yard TD that capped the opening drive of the second half for a 20-14 lead.
Johnson, the LSU transfer, was 11-of-21 passing for 151 yards in his second A&M start. Jefferson completed 12 of 19 passes for 171 yards and ran 18 times for 105 yards. Jefferson had a 6-yard scoring run with 10 minutes left in the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: The Aggies recovered from their slow start offensively, when they went 3-and-out on their first four drives. They trailed 14-0 before getting their initial first down on a 63-yard run by Achane midway through the second quarter.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks missed a chance to have consecutive 4-0 starts for the first time since 1988-89, which was still a couple of seasons before joining the SEC. The Hogs haven't won their first two SEC games since 2006. They got to 4-0 overall last year with a win over the Aggies, who had won nine in a row in the series before that.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Aggies will regain a few of the spots they've lost since being sixth in the preseason and through the first week, but they will still be quite a way from being back in the top 10. Arkansas will certainly slip.
UP NEXT
Arkansas is at home to play No. 2 Alabama next Saturday.
Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State next Saturday for the second of four consecutive games away from Kyle Field.
|
K. Jefferson
1 QB
171 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 105 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Achane
6 RB
159 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|15
|Rushing
|18
|7
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|415
|343
|Total Plays
|73
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|244
|192
|Rush Attempts
|54
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|171
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|11-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|9-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.3
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|-1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|244
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|12/19
|171
|2
|0
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|18
|105
|1
|26
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|17
|68
|0
|12
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|9
|36
|0
|9
|
D. Johnson 20 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Thompson 84 WR
|W. Thompson
|5
|2
|57
|1
|56
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|6
|5
|56
|0
|16
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Bax 89 TE
|N. Bax
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|6
|36.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|11/21
|151
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|19
|159
|1
|63
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|13
|39
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|3
|3
|50
|0
|26
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|7
|3
|36
|1
|18
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
Y. Brown 8 WR
|Y. Brown
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|4
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
C. Marshall 10 WR
|C. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 2 DB
|D. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lucas 8 DL
|A. Lucas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 16 DB
|B. George
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 0 DB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/2
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|5
|43.6
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ARK 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(14:49 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; D.Richardson at ARK 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 36(14:44 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at ARK 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARK 40(13:55 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARK 40(13:50 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 25 yards to TXAM 35 Center-E.Stein. Downed by S.Blair.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(13:35 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at TXAM 40.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TXAM 40(12:56 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Achane. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(12:51 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson; S.Blair at TXAM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXAM 40(12:10 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 32 for -8 yards (D.Sanders; Z.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXAM 32(11:32 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 37 yards to ARK 31 Center-C.Choate. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31(11:27 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert; A.Johnson at ARK 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 37(11:07 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; L.Overton at ARK 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 40(10:43 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson L.Overton at ARK 42.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42(10:16 - 1st) K.Jefferson scrambles to TXAM 32 for 26 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32(9:52 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by K.Jackson at TXAM 32. Gain of 32 yards. K.Jackson for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(9:44 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 20(9:44 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at TXAM 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - TXAM 16(9:03 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 15. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at TXAM 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 23(8:27 - 1st) M.Johnson scrambles to TXAM 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at TXAM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXAM 34(7:40 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 44 yards to ARK 22 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(7:32 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart at ARK 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 28(7:09 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ARK 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36(6:55 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; J.Gilbert at ARK 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 45(6:36 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; A.Johnson at ARK 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 48(6:12 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 48(6:05 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at ARK 44.
|+56 YD
3 & 14 - ARK 44(5:36 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 44. Catch made by W.Thompson at ARK 44. Gain of 56 yards. W.Thompson for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:25 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 25 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Pool at TXAM 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(4:46 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Chavis; J.Johnson at TXAM 33.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - TXAM 33(4:01 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by E.Crownover at TXAM 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at TXAM 42. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(3:31 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 28(3:23 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to ARK 25 Center-C.Choate. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 25. B.Stephens FUMBLES forced by TXAM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-Q.McAdoo at ARK 24. Tackled by TXAM at ARK 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 24(3:11 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen; C.Russell at ARK 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARK 25(2:43 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 25(2:36 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by W.Thompson at ARK 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ARK 26.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 26(1:59 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 40 yards to TXAM 34 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:52 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:47 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hampton at TXAM 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXAM 38(1:11 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 38(1:07 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to ARK 15 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 15(0:59 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at ARK 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 20(0:36 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at ARK 21.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 21(15:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; A.Johnson at ARK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35(14:37 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 35(14:34 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ARK 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(14:21 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 45(14:04 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at TXAM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:32 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Hornsby.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 38(13:27 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by M.Hornsby at TXAM 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 39.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARK 39(13:03 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to TXAM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at TXAM 39.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 39(12:18 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 32 yards to TXAM 7 Center-E.Stein. Downed by ARK.
|Result
|Play
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 7(12:08 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 30 for 63 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at ARK 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(11:28 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 25(10:52 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; D.Sanders at ARK 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(10:14 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to ARK 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; J.Johnson at ARK 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 11(9:32 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols; C.Paul at ARK 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TXAM 10(8:51 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to ARK 10. Catch made by E.Stewart at ARK 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Stewart for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(8:45 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at ARK 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(8:29 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at ARK 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 39(8:07 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart D.Richardson at ARK 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 45(7:31 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner; F.Diggs at ARK 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(6:46 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; L.Overton at ARK 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 50(6:23 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to TXAM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; S.Turner at TXAM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARK 46(5:42 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to TXAM 46. Catch made by N.Bax at TXAM 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; A.Johnson at TXAM 46.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - ARK 46(4:58 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(4:32 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by J.Haselwood at TXAM 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(4:17 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to TXAM 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert; J.Jones at TXAM 15.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 15(3:52 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to TXAM 15. Catch made by J.Haselwood at TXAM 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 3(3:30 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM 3 for 0 yards. K.Jefferson FUMBLES forced by C.Russell. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-T.Chappell at TXAM 3. T.Chappell for yards TOUCHDOWN. Lateral to D.Richardson to ARK End Zone for yards.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(3:11 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Constantinou steps back to pass. N.Constantinou pass incomplete intended for TXAM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:11 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at ARK 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(2:45 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Harris at ARK 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - ARK 30(2:07 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 23 for -7 yards (C.Russell)
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARK 23(1:52 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 45 yards to TXAM 32 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(1:45 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 32. Gain of 4 yards. D.Achane ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 36(1:38 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 36. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 46. PENALTY on TXAM-M.Muhammad Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 39(1:16 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at TXAM 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(0:58 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 44. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at TXAM 48.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TXAM 48(0:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TXAM 43(0:16 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith. PENALTY on ARK-J.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(0:08 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(0:04 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-L.Bishop Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - TXAM 30(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(14:54 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson at TXAM 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 48(14:17 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; E.Gregory at ARK 48.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(13:41 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to ARK 48. Catch made by D.Green at ARK 48. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(13:07 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; D.Sanders at ARK 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 17(12:23 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to ARK 17. Catch made by E.Stewart at ARK 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 9(11:46 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to ARK End Zone for 9 yards. D.Achane for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 3rd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:41 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.George at ARK 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(11:21 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at ARK 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 23(10:53 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 23. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at ARK 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 32(10:04 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 29 yards to TXAM 39 Center-E.Stein. Downed by ARK.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(9:57 - 3rd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 39(9:49 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at TXAM 42.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 42(9:06 - 3rd) M.Johnson scrambles to ARK 40 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Slusher at ARK 40. PENALTY on TXAM-M.Muhammad Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(8:32 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to ARK 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at ARK 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 46(7:55 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; J.Domineck at ARK 44.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 44(7:40 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to ARK 44. Catch made by Y.Brown at ARK 44. Gain of 18 yards. Y.Brown ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(7:08 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 17 for yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 17. PENALTY on TXAM-L.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - TXAM 36(6:38 - 3rd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at ARK 46 for -10 yards (L.Jackson) M.Johnson FUMBLES forced by L.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-L.Robinson at ARK 46. Tackled by ARK at ARK 46.
|+32 YD
2 & 30 - TXAM 46(5:52 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by A.Smith at ARK 46. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; M.Slusher at ARK 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(5:16 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXAM 12(4:37 - 3rd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TXAM 12(4:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - TXAM 17(4:32 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to ARK 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at ARK 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXAM 21(3:52 - 3rd) R.Bond 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Choate Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:48 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at ARK 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 32(3:28 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart; W.Nolen at ARK 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 38(3:04 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 38(2:58 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; C.Russell at ARK 39.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARK 39(2:28 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARK 39(2:22 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to TXAM 14 Center-E.Stein. Downed by ARK.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(2:12 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at TXAM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(1:34 - 3rd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 27(1:26 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at TXAM 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 35(1:06 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher; L.Brini at TXAM 36.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TXAM 36(0:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-S.Mathews False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 31(15:00 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 43 yards to ARK 26 Center-C.Choate. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 26. Tackled by B.Anderson at ARK 26.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 26(14:54 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lucas; B.George at ARK 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 33(14:36 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at ARK 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(14:17 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at ARK 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 44(13:51 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at ARK 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 46(13:23 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at TXAM 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 46(12:59 - 4th) J.Haselwood steps back to pass. J.Haselwood sacked at ARK 49 for -5 yards (S.Stewart)
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - ARK 49(12:21 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lucas at TXAM 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 46(11:55 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to TXAM 46. Catch made by J.Haselwood at TXAM 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 37.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 37(11:26 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at TXAM 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31(11:13 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to TXAM 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(10:54 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 9(10:27 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to TXAM 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at TXAM 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 6(10:17 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM End Zone for 6 yards. K.Jefferson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:05 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at TXAM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXAM 23(9:24 - 4th) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Achane. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 23(9:15 - 4th) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 23. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at TXAM 39.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(8:41 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to ARK 37 for 24 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(8:05 - 4th) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at ARK 40 for -3 yards (E.Gregory)
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - TXAM 40(7:19 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to ARK 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 36(6:41 - 4th) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Good
4 & 9 - TXAM 43(6:35 - 4th) R.Bond 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Choate Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36(6:30 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at ARK 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 40(6:03 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs; S.Turner at ARK 40.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 40(5:23 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41(5:01 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to TXAM 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31(4:24 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 21(3:51 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to TXAM 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 16.
|-9 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 16(3:07 - 4th) ARK rushed to TXAM 25 for -9 yards. ARK FUMBLES forced by TXAM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-R.Sanders at TXAM 25. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - ARK 25(2:20 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to TXAM 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 24.
|No Good
4 & 13 - ARK 32(1:35 - 4th) C.Little 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Stein Holder-M.Fletcher.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(1:30 - 4th) M.Johnson kneels at the TXAM 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - TXAM 20(1:27 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols; D.Sanders at TXAM 24.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 24(0:40 - 4th) M.Johnson kneels at the TXAM 22.
