Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24
PITTSBURGH (AP) Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his returned from injury as No. 24 Pittsburgh beat Rhode Island 45-24 on Saturday.
The Panthers (3-1) rushed for 272 yards and scored at least 30 points for the ninth time in 11 games, and Slovis had plenty of help on the ground from Abanikanda, who had 19 carries for 177 yards. The four touchdowns tied for second-most in program history. It marked the first time a Pitt running back rushed for that many TDs in a game since Darrin Hall against North Carolina on November 2017.
Slovis started after missing last week's win at Western Michigan with an undisclosed injury. He was an efficient 20 of 27 for 189 yards. A USC transfer, he hadn't played since the first half of an overtime loss against Tennessee two weeks ago.
Marquis DeShields scored a pair of touchdowns for Rhode Island (2-2), the alma mater of Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi. The Rams, playing their first-ever game against a ranked FBS opponent, trailed by 10 points at halftime before Pitt pulled away after the break.
The Panthers took a 7-0 lead the first time they touched the ball on M.J. Devonshire's 82-yard punt return for a touchdown.
On Pitt's second possession, Abanikanda ran untouched up the middle for a 67-yard touchdown. It was his second rushing touchdown of 60 yards or more this season.
DeShields answered less than a minute later for Rhode Island with a 63-yard touchdown.
Abanikanda scored his second touchdown on Pitt's next possession, a 12-yard run to make it a 21-7 game. Slovis ran for a first down and the Panthers converted a fourth down during the 16-play, 82-yard drive that spanned nearly eight minutes.
Pitt added a 31-yard field goal and DeShields scored his second touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
Abanikanda scored again on Pitt's opening drive of the second half, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 24-yard run.
NARDUZZI TIED FOR THIRD
Narduzzi earned his 56th career coaching victory at Pitt, tying him for third all-time with John Michelosen, who coached the Panthers from 1955-65. Narduzzi trails only Jock Sutherland and Glenn ''Pop'' Warner for the most wins by a Pitt head coach.
Narduzzi, a 1990 graduate of Rhode Island, played for the Rams from 1987-1989 as a three-year starting linebacker. He also coached linebackers at Rhode Island from 1993-1997 before he was promoted to defensive coordinator for two seasons.
ON THE RUSH
Abanikanda rushed for 100 or more yards for the third straight time this season. He's the first Pitt player with three straight 100-yard rushing games since Hall in 2017.
Abanikanda entered the game as the ACC's leading rusher and has 75 carries for 464 yards in the past three weeks. He was briefly injured on a kickoff return late in the first half.
RUN IT BACK
Devonshire scored his second touchdown of the season. He also had the game-clinching interception return for a score in the season-opener against West Virginia. He's the first Pitt player to return an interception and punt for a touchdown since Darrelle Revis in 2006.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rhode Island: A pair of big plays helped Rhode Island score twice in the first half. The Rams are ranked and they're one of the better FCS teams, but they couldn't keep up with the Panthers, who improved to 20-1 against FCS opponents.
Pitt: Rhode Island served as one final tune-up before Pitt begins defense of its ACC title next week against Georgia Tech. Abanikanda and the Panthers controlled the game on the ground and Slovis was effective through the air, using short swing passes to lead Pitt on multiple long drives.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Pitt: The Panthers picked up a comfortable victory against an FCS squad before ACC play begins next week and should stay ranked.
UP NEXT
Rhode Island hosts Ivy League foe Brown next Saturday.
Pitt hosts Georgia Tech next Saturday.
---
M. DeShields
10 RB
82 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
177 RuYds, 4 RuTDs, 19 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|1
|17
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|286
|460
|Total Plays
|52
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|271
|Rush Attempts
|22
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|223
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|9-95
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-75
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|223
|PASS YDS
|189
|63
|RUSH YDS
|271
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. DeShields 10 RB
|M. DeShields
|10
|82
|2
|63
K. Brown Jr. 5 RB
|K. Brown Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
J. Smith 27 RB
|J. Smith
|4
|1
|0
|3
E. Lee 13 WR
|E. Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
G. Sloat 34 RB
|G. Sloat
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
K. Hill 8 QB
|K. Hill
|6
|-12
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Summers 18 WR
|K. Summers
|11
|4
|55
|0
|21
C. Warren 82 TE
|C. Warren
|3
|2
|50
|0
|27
P. Woods 2 WR
|P. Woods
|2
|2
|50
|0
|45
E. Lee 13 WR
|E. Lee
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
G. Sloat 34 RB
|G. Sloat
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
D. Savedge 4 WR
|D. Savedge
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
J. Erby 3 WR
|J. Erby
|4
|2
|6
|0
|5
J. Smith 27 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Colbert 16 DB
|J. Colbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
H. Leonard 36 K
|H. Leonard
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Schaum-Bartocci 37 P
|D. Schaum-Bartocci
|5
|43.6
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Jordan 22 DB
|R. Jordan
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Lee 13 WR
|E. Lee
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|20/27
|189
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|19
|177
|4
|67
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|7
|51
|1
|18
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|7
|19
|0
|6
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|4
|13
|0
|7
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|7
|0
|7
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|1
|6
|0
|6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|7
|5
|42
|0
|11
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|8
|6
|38
|0
|14
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|4
|3
|34
|0
|22
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
G. Thomson 82 WR
|G. Thomson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
J. Bradley 7 WR
|J. Bradley
|4
|2
|4
|0
|7
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-1
|1.5
|0
S. FitzSimmons 55 DL
|S. FitzSimmons
|1-0
|1.0
|0
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|31
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|3
|16.3
|19
|0
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3
|25.0
|82
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the RIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RI 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Deshields rushed to RIL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - RI 32(14:14 - 1st) PENALTY on RIL-A.Cornelius False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RI 27(13:55 - 1st) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 27. Catch made by J.Erby at RIL 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - RI 32(13:08 - 1st) PENALTY on RIL-N.Correia False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RI 27(12:41 - 1st) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RI 27(12:37 - 1st) D.Schaum-Bartocci punts 55 yards to PIT 18 Center-RIL. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 18. M.Devonshire for 82 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the RIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RI 25(12:18 - 1st) J.Smith rushed to RIL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - RI 28(11:43 - 1st) M.Deshields rushed to RIL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 27.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - RI 27(11:03 - 1st) PENALTY on RIL-C.Warren False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - RI 22(10:41 - 1st) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for J.Erby.
|Punt
4 & 13 - RI 22(10:38 - 1st) D.Schaum-Bartocci punts 39 yards to PIT 39 Center-RIL. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(10:30 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 43.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - PITT 43(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-J.McConnachie False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PITT 38(9:30 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - PITT 38(9:26 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 41.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 41(8:47 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 34 yards to RIL 25 Center-PIT. E.Lee returned punt from the RIL 25. Tackled by PIT at RIL 25.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RI 25(8:30 - 1st) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 25. Catch made by J.Smith at RIL 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - RI 23(8:13 - 1st) K.Hill rushed to RIL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - RI 30(7:24 - 1st) J.Smith rushed to RIL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RI 32(6:56 - 1st) D.Schaum-Bartocci punts 42 yards to PIT 26 Center-RIL. Downed by RIL.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 26(6:50 - 1st) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 33.
|+67 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 33(6:15 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL End Zone for 67 yards. I.Abanikanda for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the RIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RI 25(6:03 - 1st) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for C.Warren.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RI 25(5:59 - 1st) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for E.Lee.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - RI 25(5:55 - 1st) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 25. Catch made by K.Summers at RIL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 37.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - RI 37(5:19 - 1st) M.Deshields rushed to PIT End Zone for 63 yards. M.Deshields for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 1st) H.Leonard extra point is good. PENALTY on PIT-M.Devonshire Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 1st) H.Leonard kicks 63 yards from RIL 35 to the PIT 2. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by RIL at PIT 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18(5:03 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 23(4:40 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 25(4:09 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(3:54 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PITT 43(3:19 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 43(3:15 - 1st) K.Slovis scrambles to PIT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 50(2:49 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 50. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(2:20 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 36(1:52 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to RIL 36. Catch made by B.Means at RIL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 32(1:15 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 30.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - PITT 30(0:34 - 1st) D.Carter rushed to RIL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 26(15:00 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to RIL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 24(14:29 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 18(13:45 - 2nd) D.Carter rushed to RIL 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 15(13:09 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 12(12:33 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL End Zone for 12 yards. I.Abanikanda for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to the RIL 3. R.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by PIT at RIL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RI 20(12:24 - 2nd) M.Deshields rushed to RIL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RI 20(11:49 - 2nd) M.Deshields rushed to RIL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RI 20(11:03 - 2nd) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for D.Savedge.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RI 20(10:44 - 2nd) D.Schaum-Bartocci punts 46 yards to PIT 34 Center-RIL. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 34. Tackled by RIL at PIT 25. PENALTY on PIT-J.Bradley Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 15(10:44 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 27(10:19 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 27. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 27. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 24(3:40 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 24. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 33. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - PITT 23(9:23 - 2nd) No Play. No Play. PENALTY on RIL-M.Thomas Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(9:21 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(8:34 - 2nd) D.Carter rushed to RIL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 38(7:55 - 2nd) B.Means rushed to RIL 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 32(7:15 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to RIL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 26(6:32 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to RIL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 23(5:44 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to RIL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 16.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 16(5:01 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to RIL 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 18(4:21 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to RIL 18. Catch made by B.Means at RIL 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 13(3:48 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PITT 21(3:43 - 2nd) B.Sauls 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the RIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RI 25(3:39 - 2nd) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 25. Catch made by P.Woods at RIL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 30.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - RI 30(3:03 - 2nd) J.Smith rushed to RIL 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 26.
|+45 YD
3 & 9 - RI 26(2:22 - 2nd) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 26. Catch made by P.Woods at RIL 26. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RI 29(1:39 - 2nd) No Play. No Play. PENALTY on PIT-J.Tallandier Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RI 12(0:50 - 2nd) No Play. No Play. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - RI 2(1:33 - 2nd) M.Deshields rushed to PIT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RI 1(0:52 - 2nd) M.Deshields rushed to PIT End Zone for 1 yards. M.Deshields for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) H.Leonard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) H.Leonard kicks 56 yards from RIL 35 to the PIT 9. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by RIL at PIT 23. PENALTY on PIT-J.McIntyre Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 13(0:43 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 18.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 18(0:33 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 18(0:27 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 18. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Leonard kicks 65 yards from RIL 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 27.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 27(14:19 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 27. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46(13:37 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 47(12:57 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 47. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 46(12:19 - 3rd) D.Carter rushed to RIL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 43(11:39 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 43(11:28 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to RIL 43. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at RIL 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 34(10:42 - 3rd) D.Carter rushed to RIL 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28(10:06 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 24(9:25 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL End Zone for 24 yards. I.Abanikanda for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to the RIL 3. R.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by PIT at RIL 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RI 22(9:12 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 22. Catch made by J.Erby at RIL 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RI 23(8:40 - 3rd) K.Hill rushed to RIL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - RI 23(7:58 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 23. Catch made by E.Lee at RIL 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RI 32(7:23 - 3rd) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RI 32(7:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on RIL-C.Warren False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - RI 27(7:17 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 27. Catch made by E.Lee at RIL 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - RI 40(6:38 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 40. Catch made by E.Lee at RIL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RI 46(6:08 - 3rd) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RI 46(6:04 - 3rd) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - RI 46(5:59 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 46. Catch made by G.Sloat at RIL 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RI 41(5:24 - 3rd) M.Deshields rushed to PIT 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RI 35(4:44 - 3rd) E.Lee rushed to PIT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RI 35(3:58 - 3rd) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - RI 35(3:54 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to PIT 35. Catch made by K.Summers at PIT 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RI 29(3:22 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by K.Summers at PIT 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RI 13(2:54 - 3rd) K.Hill rushed to PIT 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - RI 10(2:19 - 3rd) M.Deshields rushed to PIT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 9.
|Sack
3 & Goal - RI 9(1:42 - 3rd) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill sacked at PIT 17 for -8 yards (C.Kancey)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - RI 24(0:59 - 3rd) H.Leonard 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RIL Holder-RIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 3rd) H.Leonard kicks 52 yards from RIL 35 to the PIT 13. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by RIL at PIT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 32(0:51 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 37 for yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 37. PENALTY on PIT-G.Houy Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 22(0:17 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 30(15:00 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 30. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 40(14:31 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(14:05 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by RIL at PIT 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 47(13:35 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 47. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(13:22 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 40(12:34 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to RIL 40. Catch made by B.Means at RIL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 38(12:00 - 4th) D.Carter rushed to RIL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37(11:21 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 27(10:35 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to RIL 27. Catch made by V.Davis at RIL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 23(9:55 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to RIL 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 18(9:09 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 13(8:37 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to RIL End Zone for 13 yards. I.Abanikanda for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good. PENALTY on PIT-K.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the RIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RI 25(8:32 - 4th) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RI 25(8:19 - 4th) J.Smith rushed to RIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RI 25(7:43 - 4th) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill sacked at RIL 20 for -5 yards (S.Dennis; C.Kancey)
|Punt
4 & 15 - RI 20(7:01 - 4th) D.Schaum-Bartocci punts 36 yards to PIT 44 Center-RIL. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 44. Tackled by RIL at PIT 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 46(6:56 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 46(6:48 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by K.Johnson at PIT 46. Gain of 41 yards. FUMBLES forced by J.Colbert. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-K.Johnson at RIL 13. Tackled by RIL at RIL 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 13(6:01 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 13(5:57 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to RIL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 12.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 12(5:13 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to RIL 12. Catch made by G.Thomson at RIL 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 4.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - PITT 4(4:28 - 4th) D.Carter rushed to RIL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by RIL at RIL 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RI 4(4:22 - 4th) M.Deshields rushed to RIL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - RI 8(3:45 - 4th) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 8. Catch made by D.Savedge at RIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 16.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - RI 16(3:09 - 4th) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 16. Catch made by C.Warren at RIL 16. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by PIT at RIL 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RI 39(2:43 - 4th) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill sacked at RIL 30 for -9 yards (S.Fitzsimmons)
|+21 YD
2 & 19 - RI 30(2:08 - 4th) K.Hill pass complete to RIL 30. Catch made by K.Summers at RIL 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 49.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - RI 49(1:59 - 4th) K.Hill pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by C.Warren at PIT 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 22. PENALTY on PIT-R.Gandy Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RI 22(1:53 - 4th) G.Sloat steps back to pass. G.Sloat sacked at PIT 30 for -8 yards (RIL) PENALTY on RIL-G.Sloat Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 18 - RI 30(1:46 - 4th) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers. PENALTY on PIT-M.Devonshire Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RI 15(1:40 - 4th) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for D.Savedge.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RI 15(1:35 - 4th) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for J.Erby.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RI 15(1:30 - 4th) K.Hill steps back to pass. K.Hill pass incomplete intended for K.Summers.
|+15 YD
4 & 10 - RI 15(1:27 - 4th) K.Hill pass complete to PIT 15. Catch made by D.Savedge at PIT 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Savedge for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 4th) H.Leonard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) H.Leonard kicks onside 25 from RIL 35 to PIT 40. B.Means returns the kickoff. Tackled by RIL at RIL 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18(1:18 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to RIL End Zone for 18 yards. V.Davis for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good. PENALTY on RIL-F.Mallay Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks onside from RIL 1 to RIL 1. RECOVERED by B.Sauls. Tackled by RIL at RIL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 35 - PITT 35(1:08 - 4th) K.Slovis kneels at the RIL 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 36 - PITT 36(0:32 - 4th) K.Slovis kneels at the RIL 37.
