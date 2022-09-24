|
|
|FLA
|TENN
Hooker sparks No. 11 Tennessee over No. 20 Florida, 38-33
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Hendon Hooker threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida Saturday.
It was Tennessee's second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. The win gave the Volunteers their first 4-0 start since 2016.
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) took control in the fourth quarter when it traveled 87 yards for a TD after a fumble by Gators (2-2, 0-2) quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Richardson had a career-high 453 passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for 62 and two scores in a raucous Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee led 17-14 at halftime following a first half loaded with big offensive plays on both sides.
Hooker, who shook off what was reported as an upper body injury, threw for 248 yards, including a 70-yard connection with Bru McCoy for the Vols' longest play from scrimmage this season.
A 99-yard drive that ended with a one-yard pass from Hooker to McCoy, gave Tennessee the lead 7 seconds before the break.
Richardson had a career-high 220 passing yards by intermission and connected with his first TD pass of the season. Keon Zipperer broke three arm tackles on his way to a 44-yard score.
MISSING (OR NOT) IN ACTION
The left leg injury that forced Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman to miss a good deal of the Akron game caused him to be held out. ... Vols WR Jimmy Calloway couldn't play in the first half against the Gators because of a team suspension after being ejected last week for punching an Akron player. ... Florida OT Michael Tarquin (lower leg injury) and long snapper Marco Ortiz did not play. .... LB Ventrell Miller, who missed last week's game with a right foot injury, started.
FACTS & FIGURES
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker had a string of 14 consecutive pass completions, including 12 against Akron, before a misfire. ... In back-to-back second-quarter plays, Richardson threw his first TD pass of the season, for 44 yards to Keon Zipperer, before Hooker's 70-yarder to McCoy. ... Midway through the second quarter Richardson had thrown for 207 yards, a career high. ... Florida had just three sacks in its first three games. It had three Saturday. ... RB Jabari Small's 16-yard TD reception was his first. ... Florida was four of five in fourth-down conversions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: In order to have success in the remainder of their SEC games, the Gators will need to add a dimension to their offensive attack. Once defenses focus on containing Richardson in the pocket, the variables in the offense are limited. Richardson was able to avoid the pressure and has been sacked just twice this season.
Tennessee: Getting WR Cedric Tillman (leg) healthy is imperative if the Vols plan on competing against the elite in the SEC. Having that weapon available is key to giving LSU, Alabama and Kentucky something to game-plan against.
UP NEXT
Florida: After playing three ranked teams in the first four weeks of the season, the Gators get a break by hosting Eastern Washington Saturday.
Tennessee: An open date Saturday gives the Vols an opportunity to catch their breath before going to LSU and then hosting No. 2 Alabama.
---
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
453 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 62 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
H. Hooker
5 QB
349 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 111 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|27
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|21
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|5-6
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|594
|575
|Total Plays
|87
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|226
|Rush Attempts
|42
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|453
|349
|Comp. - Att.
|24-45
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|10.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-47
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|453
|PASS YDS
|349
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|226
|
|
|594
|TOTAL YDS
|575
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|24/44
|453
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|17
|62
|2
|11
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|9
|35
|0
|14
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|8
|26
|0
|9
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|8
|18
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|13
|7
|155
|0
|39
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|6
|5
|103
|1
|38
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|8
|4
|68
|0
|22
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|5
|3
|62
|1
|44
|
T. Whittemore 14 WR
|T. Whittemore
|3
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 16 WR
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese 4 LB
|D. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 17 LB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sapp 94 DL
|T. Sapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 28 CB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|3
|14.7
|23
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|22/28
|349
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|7
|5
|102
|1
|70
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|3
|3
|69
|0
|43
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|6
|5
|58
|0
|21
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|3
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|5
|5
|43
|0
|16
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|3
|3
|32
|1
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rucker 28 DB
|D. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Josephs 19 DL
|J. Josephs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|2
|30.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA 1. X.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Humphrey at FLA 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(14:54 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 16. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; C.Charles at FLA 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(14:41 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FLA 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at FLA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FLA 28(14:02 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 28(13:55 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at FLA 39.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 39(13:34 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus; O.Thomas at FLA 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 40(13:11 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Garland at FLA 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 43(12:39 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at FLA 50.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(12:09 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 50. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 50. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 28(11:27 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 28(11:24 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TEN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Simmons at TEN 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 27(10:44 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TEN 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at TEN 20.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - FLA 20(10:00 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; R.Harrison at TEN 21.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(9:49 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 21. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 21. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at TEN 25.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TENN 25(9:30 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-P.Fant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - TENN 20(9:17 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 38 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at TEN 38.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(8:59 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 41(8:40 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 41(8:33 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - TENN 46(8:33 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to FLA 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 34(8:11 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to FLA 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:58 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by P.Fant at FLA 25. Gain of 13 yards. P.Fant FUMBLES forced by V.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-T.Johnson at FLA 12. Tackled by at FLA 12.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 12(7:56 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 12. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 12. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at FLA 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(7:19 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; J.Banks at FLA 31.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 31(6:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by at TEN 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 47(6:19 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TEN 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 38(6:05 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by at TEN 35.
1 & 10 - FLA(5:21 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Whittemore. PENALTY on FLA-A.Richardson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was overturned. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Whittemore.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 35(5:23 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TEN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus; A.Beasley at TEN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 34(4:47 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|No Good
4 & 9 - FLA 40(4:40 - 1st) A.Mihalek 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 34(4:35 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at TEN 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(4:23 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 50. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at FLA 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 44(4:03 - 1st) J.Small rushed to FLA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 39(3:55 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at FLA 45 for -6 yards (S.James)
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - TENN 45(3:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by R.Keyton at FLA 45. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burney at FLA 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(2:44 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to FLA 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 18(2:22 - 1st) J.Small rushed to FLA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at FLA 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 13(2:04 - 1st) J.Small rushed to FLA 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; B.Cox at FLA 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TENN 15(1:20 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TENN 22(1:15 - 1st) C.McGrath 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:11 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Zipperer.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(1:05 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Young at FLA 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 29(0:35 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 29. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by at FLA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36(0:00 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FLA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at FLA 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 36(15:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at FLA 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 44(14:23 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at FLA 45.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 45(13:33 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(12:55 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by K.Zipperer at TEN 44. Gain of 44 yards. K.Zipperer for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:41 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 25. Gain of 70 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 5(12:19 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to FLA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 4(12:00 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to FLA End Zone for 4 yards. H.Hooker for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:59 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(11:49 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by T.Whittemore at FLA 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TEN at FLA 42.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42(11:30 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 42. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 42. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at TEN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 20(11:15 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to TEN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TEN 20.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FLA 20(10:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-D.Zanders False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - FLA 25(10:19 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to TEN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at TEN 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 22(9:32 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by T.Whittemore at TEN 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 8(9:09 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to TEN 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.West; S.Page at TEN 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 7(8:34 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to TEN End Zone for 7 yards. A.Richardson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 58 yards from FLA 35 to the TEN 7. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:28 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at TEN 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 32(8:06 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at TEN 30.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 30(7:26 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 30. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at TEN 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 49(7:06 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at FLA 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(6:49 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to FLA 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FLA 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 31(6:04 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to FLA 33 for -2 yards. ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 33(5:30 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|Sack
4 & 8 - TENN 33(5:21 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at FLA 38 for -5 yards (A.Burney) H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by A.Burney. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-V.Miller at FLA 38. Tackled by TEN at FLA 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 38(5:13 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 38(5:09 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at FLA 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 38(4:26 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 38. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 38. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rucker at TEN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 49(3:48 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 49(3:42 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to TEN 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 50.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FLA 50(3:08 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FLA 50(3:00 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 49 yards to TEN 1 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by J.Shorter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 1(2:50 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; T.Dean at TEN 3.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 3(2:11 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan; V.Miller at TEN 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 12(1:49 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 12(1:42 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at TEN 12.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 12(1:33 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 12. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by at TEN 22.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 22(1:11 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 22. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by at FLA 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(0:55 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to FLA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 32(0:46 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 32. Catch made by R.Keyton at FLA 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.James at FLA 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(0:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 23. Catch made by P.Fant at FLA 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 20(0:30 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to FLA 4 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 4(0:21 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to FLA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland; T.Dean at FLA 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TENN 3(0:17 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN. PENALTY on FLA-A.Burney Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(0:12 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 1. Catch made by B.McCoy at FLA 1. Gain of 1 yards. B.McCoy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA 7. X.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Brooks at FLA 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the TEN End Zone. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McMillon at TEN 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 27(14:55 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at TEN 33.
|+39 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 33(14:38 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to FLA 28 for 39 yards. ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 28(14:15 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by J.Small at FLA 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 28(14:07 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to FLA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 25.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FLA 25(13:44 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to FLA 25 for yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 25. PENALTY on FLA-P.Umanmielen Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 20(13:34 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to FLA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(13:10 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 18. Catch made by B.McCoy at FLA 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 9(12:50 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to FLA 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FLA 7(12:24 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FLA 7(12:19 - 3rd) H.Hooker scrambles to FLA End Zone for yards. H.Hooker for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - FLA 16(12:09 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 16. Catch made by J.Small at FLA 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Small for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:08 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 21 for yards (B.Young; K.Garland) PENALTY on FLA-FLA Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 22 - TENN 13(11:57 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by at FLA 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 29(11:41 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at FLA 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(10:20 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 38. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 38. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mitchell at FLA 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(10:03 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to TEN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at TEN 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 47(5:32 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by K.Zipperer at TEN 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 36. PENALTY on TEN-B.Young Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 21(9:00 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 21(8:58 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 15(7:34 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TEN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 13.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - TENN 13(7:17 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 13. Catch made by K.Zipperer at TEN 13. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Beasley at TEN 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 6(7:07 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 2(6:49 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TEN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 1(5:55 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. A.Richardson rushed to TEN End Zone for 1 yards. A.Richardson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 3rd) A.Mihalek kicks 61 yards from FLA 35 to the TEN 4. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEN 38.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(5:47 - 3rd) H.Hooker scrambles to FLA 18 for 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Miller at FLA 18.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(5:32 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 18. Catch made by P.Fant at FLA 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence; K.Wilson at FLA 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 2(5:19 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to FLA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FLA 1(4:08 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to FLA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at FLA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 1(4:03 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA 1. X.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thomas at FLA 7. PENALTY on FLA-D.McMillon Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 4(3:51 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Zipperer.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 4(3:41 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Terry at FLA 5.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 5(2:53 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 19 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at FLA 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 19(1:52 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at FLA 35. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. T.Etienne rushed to FLA 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FLA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 24(1:29 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 24(1:24 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas; B.Young at FLA 27.
|+39 YD
4 & 2 - TENN 27(0:40 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 27. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:16 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to TEN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at TEN 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 30(15:00 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to TEN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Simmons at TEN 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 28(14:27 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 23 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Josephs; T.Flowers at TEN 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(13:44 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to TEN 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 14(13:19 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to TEN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at TEN 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 13(12:44 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 13 for 0 yards. A.Richardson FUMBLES forced by O.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-J.Banks at TEN 13. Tackled by at TEN 13.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(12:34 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 13. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 13. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42(12:15 - 4th) J.Small rushed to FLA 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FLA 35(12:00 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 35(11:46 - 4th) H.Hooker rushed to FLA 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(11:27 - 4th) J.Small rushed to FLA 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; R.Torrence at FLA 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 23(10:42 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 23. Catch made by J.Hyatt at FLA 23. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at FLA 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15(9:59 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to FLA 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 4.
|Sack
1 & Goal - FLA 4(9:45 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at FLA 8 for -4 yards (A.Burney)
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 8(8:43 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to FLA 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 5(8:01 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to FLA End Zone for 5 yards. J.Wright for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 4th) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:55 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 21 for -4 yards (D.Terry)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TENN 21(7:20 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - TENN 21(7:12 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 21. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by at FLA 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(6:52 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-E.White False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TENN 32(6:35 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - TENN 32(5:58 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Young at FLA 38. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 48(5:53 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 48. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 48. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McCollough at TEN 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 13(5:45 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 13(5:34 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 13(5:30 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 13. Catch made by J.Shorter at TEN 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; S.Page at TEN 5.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - TENN 5(4:57 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TEN End Zone for 5 yards. M.Johnson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks onside 16 from FLA 35 to TEN 49. B.McCoy returns the kickoff. Tackled by at TEN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 49(4:32 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Reese at TEN 50. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - FLA 46(3:50 - 4th) J.Small rushed to FLA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at FLA 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 43(3:09 - 4th) J.Small rushed to FLA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Reese at FLA 42.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - FLA 42(2:53 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - FLA 47(2:53 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-T.Sapp Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - FLA 42(2:53 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-FLA Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37(2:53 - 4th) J.Small rushed to FLA 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at FLA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 32(2:10 - 4th) J.Small rushed to FLA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 31(1:24 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to FLA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; T.Dean at FLA 30.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - FLA 30(1:19 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 30. Catch made by P.Fant at FLA 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.James at FLA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(1:11 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 29. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 43(0:58 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 43(0:54 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at TEN 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 27(0:41 - 4th) A.Richardson spikes the ball.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 27(0:39 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by R.Pearsall at TEN 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers; J.Mitchell at TEN 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FLA 3(0:24 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 3(0:21 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 3. Catch made by R.Pearsall at TEN 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Pearsall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks onside from FLA 35 to FLA 45. RECOVERED by D.Black. Tackled by TEN at FLA 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(0:16 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 47. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 47. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at TEN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 39(0:11 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Int
2 & 10 - TENN 39(0:06 - 4th) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 6. Intercepted by K.Hadden at TEN 6. Tackled by at TEN 11.
