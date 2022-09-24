|
|
|VANDY
|BAMA
Young, No. 2 Alabama top Vanderbilt 55-3 in SEC opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Bryce Young was flinging the ball around and his receivers were delivering big plays, just like during his Heisman Trophy run.
Young passed for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Vanderbilt 55-3 Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
It was the first 300-yard game of the season for the reigning Heisman winner, who didn't play in the fourth quarter yet still completed 25 of 36 passes. It also was a different cast of characters for a Tide offense that lost its top three receivers, with two more injured, and had felt their absence in the first few games.
''It definitely felt good to get some big plays, get some chunk plays,'' Young said. ''We pride ourselves in being an explosive offense.''
The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0) opted to air it out against the Commodores (3-2, 0-1) and finally got big games and plays from multiple receivers. It was the most passing yards for Young since perhaps locking up the Heisman with 421 yards against Georgia in the SEC championship game.
''I think it was kind of our plan going into this game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them in the secondary,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. ''We thought we had some pretty good matchups.''
Alabama outgained Vandy 628-129 in total yards.
Ja'Corey Brooks had a career night, all in the first half when he had six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
''He was getting open and making my job easy,'' Young said.
Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton had his biggest game for the Tide: 94 yards on four catches, including a 48-yarder.
Jahmyr Gibbs, who started the first three games at tailback, mostly lined up at receiver while Jase McClellan took over in the backfield. McClellan ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Gibbs caught three passes for 43 yards and a score.
Vanderbilt freshman AJ Swann completed 13 of 26 passes for 115 yards in his second start after throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns against Northern Illinois.
''I felt like they came out and played to their potential, and did a nice job in the execution of their plan and were able to put distance between us and them early,'' Vanderbil coach Clark Lea said. ''We weren't able to ever really apply pressure.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: Avoided a third straight shutout in the series after losing the last two meetings by a combined 93-0. It's still the Commodores' 23rd consecutive loss to the Tide and 22nd straight defeat against SEC teams.
Alabama: Gave future opponents, including three teams in a row who were ranked this week, something to think about with the downfield passing and lining up Gibbs as a receiver with such frequency. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had 2 1/2 sacks. Defensive lineman Byron Young left with a sprained ankle.
BROOKS' BIG NIGHT
Brooks was mostly known for his tying touchdown in the final seconds against Auburn to force overtime last season. This was by far his biggest overall game. The sophomore had four catches for 62 yards through three games. Brooks caught passes on four consecutive plays for 68 yards and a TD on one drive.
POLL IMPLICATION
It's not out of the question that Alabama could return to the No. 1 spot - or at least close the gap - after Georgia struggled in a 39-22 win over Kent State. Saban, incidentally, is a Kent State alum.
GAMBLE
Vandy went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 early in the second quarter and didn't get it. The Tide scored on the next play to make it 21-3.
''I'm going to bet on my team,'' Lea said. ''That's a part of our identity. We're playing to win the game.''
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: Has a Saturday off before facing No. 16 Mississippi on Oct. 8.
Alabama: Visits No. 10 Arkansas to start a three-game stretch of facing ranked teams.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
W. Sheppard
14 WR
52 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
B. Young
9 QB
385 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|33
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|5
|20
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-13
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|129
|628
|Total Plays
|53
|77
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|228
|Rush Attempts
|26
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.5
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|115
|400
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|30-43
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-57
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-43.2
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|9
|88
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|5-88
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|115
|PASS YDS
|400
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|228
|
|
|129
|TOTAL YDS
|628
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|13/27
|115
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Griffin 24 RB
|R. Griffin
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|11
|17
|0
|7
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|5
|11
|0
|9
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|6
|-33
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|7
|3
|52
|0
|22
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|8
|6
|32
|0
|9
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Boddie Jr. 6 WR
|D. Boddie Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 DE
|M. Owusu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|10
|43.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|25/36
|385
|4
|0
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|4/6
|10
|0
|0
|
T. Simpson 15 QB
|T. Simpson
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|11
|79
|1
|26
|
J. Miller 26 RB
|J. Miller
|9
|63
|2
|40
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|2
|20
|0
|28
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|20
|0
|17
|
T. Sanders 6 RB
|T. Sanders
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|7
|6
|117
|2
|34
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|4
|94
|0
|48
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|5
|3
|45
|1
|24
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|4
|3
|43
|1
|26
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|4
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|6
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|3
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|4
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Jones-Bell 14 WR
|T. Jones-Bell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Ouzts 45 TE
|R. Ouzts
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Sanders 6 RB
|T. Sanders
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Miller 26 RB
|J. Miller
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|40
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|2
|43.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|4
|22.8
|40
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at BAMA 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 33(14:39 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:10 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Dalcourt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - BAMA 25(13:59 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 33(13:25 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 37(12:46 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 37. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAMA 42(12:11 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 40 yards to VAN 18 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(12:03 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 18. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 22(11:36 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 27.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 27(11:07 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at VAN 23.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 23(10:29 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 45 yards to BAMA 32 Center-VAN. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(10:05 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 32. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 48.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(9:55 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(9:27 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 21(8:49 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 21. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Brooks for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN 25. Fair catch by VAN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:49 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(7:58 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(7:42 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(7:27 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 39. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(6:35 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by G.Carter at BAMA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(6:19 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to BAMA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 31(5:34 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to BAMA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(4:49 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 27(4:44 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by J.McGowan at BAMA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 23.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 23(4:02 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - VANDY 30(3:54 - 1st) J.Bulovas 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 28. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Cohen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 17 - BAMA 18(3:21 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 24(2:48 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 24. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(2:24 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(2:12 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 38(1:58 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 38(1:53 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(1:38 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by J.McClellan at VAN 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(0:48 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 8(0:40 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 8. Catch made by T.Holden at VAN 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Holden for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:35 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(15:00 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 33(14:33 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(13:57 - 2nd) A.Swann rushed to VAN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 34.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(13:29 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Brooks for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:22 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:22 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:18 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 30(12:29 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 30(12:20 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to BAMA 27 Center-VAN. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 27. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 42.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(12:06 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 42. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(11:50 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by K.Prentice at VAN 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BAMA 36(11:27 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.McClellan.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BAMA 36(11:11 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - BAMA 36(11:05 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(10:54 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 36.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 36(10:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-T.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 41(10:09 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 40.
|Sack
3 & 6 - VANDY 40(9:19 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 31 for -9 yards (W.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 15 - VANDY 31(8:36 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 46 yards to BAMA 23 Center-VAN. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(8:24 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 31.
|+26 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 31(7:59 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to VAN 43 for 26 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(7:35 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by I.Bond at VAN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAMA 35(6:57 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BAMA 35(6:49 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to VAN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - BAMA 35(6:02 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to VAN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 33.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(5:28 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to VAN 33. Catch made by J.Gibbs at VAN 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 7(4:51 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 7(4:48 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to VAN 7. Catch made by J.Gibbs at VAN 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Gibbs for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:43 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Schoenwald.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:39 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 23.
|Sack
3 & 12 - VANDY 23(4:03 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 21 for -2 yards (J.Eboigbe)
|Punt
4 & 14 - VANDY 21(2:50 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 48 yards to BAMA 31 Center-VAN. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 31. K.McKinstry FUMBLES forced by M.Hayball. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-VAN at BAMA 29. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(2:36 - 2nd) R.Griffin rushed to VAN 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(2:06 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 34 for -7 yards (D.Dale)
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - VANDY 34(1:20 - 2nd) R.Griffin rushed to VAN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - VANDY 35(1:08 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 36.
|Punt
4 & 15 - VANDY 36(0:42 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 41 yards to BAMA 23 Center-VAN. B.Branch returned punt from the BAMA 23. B.Branch FUMBLES forced by VAN. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-M.Moore at BAMA 20. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(0:33 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 30.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(0:16 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 30. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(0:10 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - BAMA 30(0:05 - 2nd) W.Reichard 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(14:29 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(13:54 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to BAMA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VANDY 44(13:24 - 3rd) J.McGowan rushed to BAMA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VANDY 44(12:50 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for M.Owusu.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VANDY 44(12:21 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 32 yards to BAMA 12 Center-VAN. Downed by VAN.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(12:13 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 12. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(11:45 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 25(11:26 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 25(11:24 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(10:51 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(10:39 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to VAN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 41.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 41(10:11 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to VAN 41. Catch made by K.Prentice at VAN 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(9:59 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to VAN 12 for 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(9:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-D.Dalcourt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 17(8:55 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to VAN 4 for 13 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 4(8:23 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to VAN 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 3.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 3(7:40 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to VAN 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BAMA 11(6:58 - 3rd) W.Reichard 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 3rd) BAMA kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN 1. W.Sheppard returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 1.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 1(6:55 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 1.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 1(6:20 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard. PENALTY on BAMA-E.Ricks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 16(6:17 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VANDY 17(5:38 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
3 & 9 - VANDY(5:28 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for D.Boddie. PENALTY on VAN-G.Hansen Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Hellams Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VANDY 17(5:21 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for D.Boddie.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VANDY 17(5:17 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 38 yards to BAMA 45 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:10 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 48(4:36 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(4:02 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to VAN 23 for 17 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(3:55 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 23(3:36 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to VAN 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(3:02 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to VAN End Zone for 12 yards. J.McClellan for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN 25. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:56 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(2:31 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VANDY 27(1:38 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 18 for -9 yards (W.Anderson; C.Braswell)
|Punt
4 & 17 - VANDY 18(1:30 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 46 yards to BAMA 36 Center-VAN. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 36. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(1:24 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 47.
|-8 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 47(1:00 - 3rd) J.Milroe rushed to BAMA 39 for -8 yards. J.Milroe FUMBLES forced by VAN. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-J.Milroe at BAMA 39. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAMA 39(0:31 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for BAMA.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAMA 39(0:14 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 47 yards to VAN 14 Center-K.Hibbett. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 14. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 23.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(15:00 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at VAN 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 31(14:25 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(14:02 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 34(13:48 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 34(13:43 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 42.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - VANDY 42(12:53 - 4th) PENALTY on VAN-T.Eckels False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 37(12:47 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 50 yards to BAMA 13 Center-VAN. Downed by VAN.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(12:36 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by R.Ouzts at BAMA 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 16.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - BAMA 16(12:06 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on VAN-S.Sannieniola Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(11:58 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to BAMA 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAMA 39(11:32 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to BAMA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 39(11:05 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by T.Sanders at BAMA 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(10:19 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 42(10:14 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to BAMA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 48(9:47 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by I.Bond at BAMA 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(9:27 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 43(8:38 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 39(7:16 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to VAN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35. PENALTY on VAN-D.Agu Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(7:10 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to VAN 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 19.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BAMA 19(6:59 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for I.Bond. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 19 - BAMA 29(6:52 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by J.Miller at VAN 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 30.
|+28 YD
3 & 20 - BAMA 30(6:21 - 4th) J.Milroe scrambles to VAN 2 for 28 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 2(5:43 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2. PENALTY on VAN-D.Agu Offensive Facemask 1 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BAMA 1(5:10 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for K.Law. PENALTY on VAN-J.Lucien Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 1(5:17 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Miller for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN 25. Fair catch by C.Lutz.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(5:11 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at VAN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(4:50 - 4th) R.Griffin rushed to VAN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - VANDY 43(4:38 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter. PENALTY on VAN-A.Swann Intentional Grounding 6 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 37(4:34 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 37(3:44 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to BAMA 20 Center-VAN. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 20. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(3:28 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 50(3:02 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 47(2:09 - 4th) T.Simpson pass complete to VAN 47. Catch made by T.Jones-Bell at VAN 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(1:26 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 40(1:06 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to VAN End Zone for 40 yards. J.Miller for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 4th) J.Martin kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN 1. C.Lutz returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(0:26 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 26.
