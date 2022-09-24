|
|
|MIZZOU
|AUBURN
Bridges' OT fumble recovery seals Auburn's win over Missouri
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Cayden Bridges recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Auburn a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri in an SEC opener on Saturday afternoon.
Missouri (2-2) running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before a potential game-winning touchdown, and Bridges landed on it to seal the victory for Auburn (3-1).
Auburn kicker Anders Carlson hit a 39-yard field goal to give the hosts the lead in overtime. Missouri jumped offsides on Carlson's try from 44 yards out, which was missed.
Carlson's overtime field goal was the only scoring after halftime. The two teams combined for 12 consecutive punts in the second half before Auburn running back Tank Bigsby was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Missouri 30-yard line with 1:37 remaining.
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation. The visiting Tigers played for the final field goal following a 39-yard pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: The pressure will only increase on Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who is now 13-14 in his tenure with the Tigers. Missouri's offense struggled after halftime, going three-and-out on five of its seven possessions.
Auburn: The wild finish will help head coach Bryan Harsin, whose job security was in question after a 29-point home loss to Penn State last weekend. Still, Auburn finished with only 217 yards of total offense and averaged just 3.3 yards per snap.
UP NEXT
Missouri returns home to face No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night. Auburn hosts LSU on Saturday night.
|
B. Cook
12 QB
179 PaYds, INT, RuYd, RuTD
|
R. Ashford
9 QB
127 PaYds, 46 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|15
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|282
|217
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|82
|Rush Attempts
|39
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|179
|135
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|4-26
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.0
|8-45.8
|Return Yards
|-2
|28
|Punts - Returns
|2--2
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|135
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|217
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|14/24
|179
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|20
|80
|0
|18
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|7
|29
|1
|9
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|10
|-1
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|6
|5
|102
|0
|40
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|3
|32
|0
|17
|
K. Chepyator 45 TE
|K. Chepyator
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|6
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|8
|48.0
|3
|68
|
D. Butler 36 DB
|D. Butler
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|12/18
|127
|0
|0
|
H. Geriner 12 QB
|H. Geriner
|2/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|15
|46
|1
|13
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|19
|44
|1
|14
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|7
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
H. Geriner 12 QB
|H. Geriner
|2
|-17
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|6
|4
|74
|0
|24
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|4
|3
|39
|0
|18
|
O. Kelly 19 WR
|O. Kelly
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 17 WR
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Deal 86 TE
|L. Deal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/2
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|8
|45.8
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35 to the MIZ 2. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:34 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:27 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 15 for -12 yards (C.Wooden)
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIZZOU 15(13:47 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 44 yards to AUB 41 Center-MIZ. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(13:38 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 40(12:58 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 45(12:51 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 50.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AUBURN 50(12:01 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(11:33 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to MIZ 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 48(11:02 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to MIZ 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 50.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - AUBURN 50(10:40 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to MIZ 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(9:55 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-K.Stutts False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - AUBURN 43(9:36 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 29 for 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 29(8:59 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(8:24 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 22(7:47 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to MIZ 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 16(7:09 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to MIZ 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 14.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - AUBURN 14(6:30 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(6:06 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to MIZ End Zone for 11 yards. R.Ashford for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 1st) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:01 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(5:40 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 38.
|Int
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 38(5:04 - 1st) B.Cook pass INTERCEPTED at MIZ 43. Intercepted by D.Hall at MIZ 43. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(4:52 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 20(4:19 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 20(3:42 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by O.Kelly at MIZ 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 8(3:26 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to MIZ 8. Catch made by C.Brown at MIZ 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - AUBURN 3(3:06 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ End Zone for 3 yards. T.Bigsby for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 1st) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35 to the MIZ 2. K.Abrams-Draine returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(2:49 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 18. Catch made by K.Chepyator at MIZ 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 25(2:18 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(1:55 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 40(1:21 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(1:01 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(0:53 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 49(0:12 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 49(0:05 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 31 yards to AUB 18 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 16.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - AUBURN 16(14:24 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - AUBURN 16(14:15 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 17.
|Punt
4 & 11 - AUBURN 17(13:37 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 37 yards to MIZ 46 Center-AUB. Fair catch by D.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(13:31 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 37. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 3 - MIZZOU 47(13:12 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 47(12:16 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to AUB 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(12:06 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to AUB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 36(11:38 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to AUB 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 31(11:10 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by K.Chepyator at AUB 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(10:58 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to AUB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 14(10:20 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to AUB 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 9(9:40 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to AUB End Zone for 9 yards. C.Schrader for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) MIZ kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(9:34 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 34(8:58 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(8:24 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AUBURN 34(7:40 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(7:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 33 for -3 yards (J.Carlies)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AUBURN 33(6:31 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 33.
|Sack
3 & 13 - AUBURN 33(5:50 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 18 for -15 yards (T.Hopper) R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by T.Hopper. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-J.Irvin at AUB 18. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 18.
|Punt
4 & 28 - AUBURN 18(5:08 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 61 yards to MIZ 21 Center-AUB. Downed by J.Simpson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(5:00 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 20.
|+40 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 20(4:30 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 20. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(4:03 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to AUB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 38(3:32 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to AUB 38. Catch made by M.Cooper at AUB 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 31(3:14 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to AUB 28 for yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 28. PENALTY on AUB-D.James Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:50 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to AUB 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 20(2:12 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to AUB 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 19(2:04 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to AUB 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(1:34 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to AUB 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 4(1:27 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 4(1:21 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to AUB 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(0:35 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. B.Cook for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) MIZ kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:30 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(0:20 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 36. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(0:06 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to MIZ 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 33.
|No Good
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(0:06 - 2nd) A.Carlson yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AUB Holder-AUB. PENALTY on MIZ-I.McGuire Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(0:00 - 2nd) A.Carlson 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) MIZ kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(14:26 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 30(13:48 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AUBURN 32(13:07 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 42 yards to MIZ 26 Center-AUB. Fair catch by D.Lovett.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(12:59 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 21 for -5 yards (D.Hall)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 21(12:31 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 21.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 21(11:58 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 34.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 34(11:16 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 60 yards to AUB 6 Center-MIZ. Downed by K.Abrams-Draine.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 6(11:05 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 10.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 10(10:24 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 10. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 10. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(9:49 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 31.
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 31(9:25 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 48.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(8:43 - 3rd) J.Shenker rushed to AUB 47 for -5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 47.
|Sack
2 & 15 - AUBURN 47(8:01 - 3rd) H.Geriner steps back to pass. H.Geriner sacked at AUB 36 for -11 yards (M.Manuel) H.Geriner FUMBLES forced by M.Manuel. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-J.Shenker at AUB 36. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 36.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - AUBURN 36(7:20 - 3rd) H.Geriner pass complete to AUB 36. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 36.
|Punt
4 & 26 - AUBURN 36(6:55 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 49 yards to MIZ 15 Center-AUB. D.Lovett returned punt from the MIZ 15. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 11.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 11(6:47 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 15 for yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 15. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 6(6:14 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 13(5:41 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 13. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 20.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 20(5:23 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 18.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 18(4:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZ-L.Burden False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 13(4:26 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 52 yards to AUB 35 Center-. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 35. Tackled by M.Manuel at AUB 44. PENALTY on AUB-AUB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(4:20 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 35(4:05 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 39(3:51 - 3rd) H.Geriner pass complete to AUB 39. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(2:40 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:52 - 3rd) H.Geriner steps back to pass. H.Geriner pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:46 - 3rd) H.Geriner steps back to pass. H.Geriner sacked at AUB 41 for -6 yards (T.Hopper)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MIZZOU 41(1:10 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 44 yards to MIZ 15 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(1:03 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 5 for -10 yards (E.Leota)
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - MIZZOU 5(0:21 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 17.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 17(15:00 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 17(14:54 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 68 yards to AUB 15 Center-MIZ. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 15. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(14:42 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 15(14:18 - 4th) D.Alston rushed to AUB 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 16.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 16(13:42 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AUBURN 16(13:35 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 44 yards to MIZ 40 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(13:28 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to AUB 42 for 18 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(13:02 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to AUB 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 38(12:24 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to AUB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 22. PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 46(12:03 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 49 for -5 yards (D.Hall)
|Penalty
3 & 19 - MIZZOU 49(11:25 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-E.Leota Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 46(11:14 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 46(11:07 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 46 yards to AUB End Zone Center-MIZ. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(10:58 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20(10:24 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 20. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 20(9:38 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 20(9:33 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 50 yards to MIZ 30 Center-AUB. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 30. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(9:20 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by K.Chepyator at MIZ 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 37(8:44 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 39(8:11 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 39(8:00 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 37 yards to AUB 24 Center-MIZ. Downed by M.Manuel.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(7:50 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(7:09 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AUBURN 45(6:27 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for D.Worsham.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - AUBURN 45(6:21 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 45. Catch made by C.Brown at AUB 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at AUB 48. PENALTY on AUB-T.Bigsby Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 48(6:01 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 39 yards to MIZ 13 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(5:41 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 7 for -6 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 7.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 7(5:06 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 9.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 9(4:30 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 9. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 12.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 12(3:48 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 46 yards to AUB 42 Center-MIZ. Downed by W.Norris.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(3:35 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 42. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(3:02 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 35(2:28 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by L.Deal at MIZ 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 34(1:45 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to MIZ 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 29.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - AUBURN 29(1:43 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to MIZ 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 30. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(1:37 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(1:30 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(1:26 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 43. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 49(1:20 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by B.Banister at AUB 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(1:13 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-N.Peat False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 45(1:13 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to AUB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 42.
|+39 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 42(1:08 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to AUB 42. Catch made by D.Lovett at AUB 42. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(0:49 - 4th) B.Cook kneels at the AUB 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 8(0:45 - 4th) B.Cook kneels at the AUB 8.
|No Good
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 16(0:02 - 4th) H.Mevis 26 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:00 - 5) R.Ashford rushed to MIZ 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 27.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - AUBURN 27(0:00 - 5) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for L.Deal.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - AUBURN 27(0:00 - 5) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Good
4 & 12 - AUBURN 34(0:00 - 5) A.Carlson 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AUB Holder-AUB. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:00 - 5) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIZ 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 20(0:00 - 5) N.Peat rushed to AUB 20 for 0 yards. N.Peat FUMBLES forced by AUB. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-D.Hall at AUB End Zone. Tackled by MIZ at AUB End Zone.
