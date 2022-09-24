|
|
|CMICH
|PSU
Clifford's 4 TDs lead No. 14 Penn State past Chippewas
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead No. 14 Penn State past Central Michigan 33-14 on Saturday.
Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns and Mitchell Tinsley caught one. Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten. Penn State forced four turnovers.
It didn't take long for the Nittany Lions to take control.
Clifford marched his offense down the field and hit Tinsley over the middle from 5 yards out to start the scoring. He got another shot on a short field when Zakee Wheatley picked off Daniel Richardson on Central Michigan's eighth play of the day and returned it to the Chippewa 15.
Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards with three touchdowns. He ran for 23 yards and another score.
Clifford needed just three plays from there to find Strange on a 4-yard quick out that made it 14-0.
The Chippewas (1-3) got their offense going in the second quarter. Richardson capped an 11-play drive by hitting Finn Hogan over the middle from two yards out to make it 14-7.
Central Michigan forced a turnover on downs moments later and Richardson found open receivers again. He ended a 9-play, 67-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joel Wilson that tied it at 14.
Scoreless possessions followed before the Nittany Lions retook the lead with a 14-yard touchdown run from Allen. Penn State led 21-14 at halftime.
The Chippewas turned the ball over again to start the second half.
They forced the Nittany Lions to punt on their first third-quarter possession but return man Jordyn Williams fumbled the ball to Penn State's Curtis Jacobs inside the 10.
Two plays later, Clifford found Strange for another short touchdown toss. Central Michigan blocked Jake Pinegar's extra point try, but Penn State's 27-14 lead was enough.
A 1-yard run from Clifford before a failed two-point conversion try early in the fourth made it 33-14.
Richardson finished 26-for-45 for 235 yards. Allen led Penn State with 111 yards on 13 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Central Michigan: The Chippewas were able to move the ball, but mistakes stopped them in their tracks. In addition to the four turnovers, two first-quarter dropped passes forced them to punt while a bad offensive pass interference penalty in the third wiped out a chance to get in the end zone. A holding penalty in the fourth negated what would've been a 28-yard touchdown.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions shuffled a lot of players in and out of the lineup on Saturday. While they gave up 363 total yards, the Nittany Lions tightened up in the red zone and took advantage of their opponents' errors. Offensively, the Nittany Lions were efficient and mistake free.
UP NEXT
Central Michigan: Visits Toledo on Saturday.
Penn State: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Richardson
10 QB
231 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -8 RuYds
|
S. Clifford
14 QB
217 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 23 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|357
|403
|Total Plays
|75
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|166
|Rush Attempts
|23
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|269
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|29-52
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|12
|53
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|26/45
|231
|2
|2
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|3/7
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|13
|67
|0
|18
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|3
|8
|0
|12
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|3
|-8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|18
|11
|111
|0
|20
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|5
|5
|59
|1
|18
|
N. Koenigsknecht 25 WR
|N. Koenigsknecht
|7
|3
|41
|0
|25
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|5
|4
|16
|0
|6
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|6
|2
|8
|1
|6
|
K. Brewer III 84 WR
|K. Brewer III
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Kent Jr. 2 DB
|R. Kent Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wesley Whiteside 13 DL
|J. Wesley Whiteside
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moretti 22 LB
|K. Moretti
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 3 DB
|T. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cochran 52 LB
|D. Cochran
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kent 4 DB
|D. Kent
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 29 DB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Apsey 32 LB
|N. Apsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. DeWitt 32 RB
|T. DeWitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lee 99 DL
|Q. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wiley 6 DB
|L. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brown 40 LB
|L. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rolston 63 K
|J. Rolston
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|4
|44.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jackson 15 WR
|I. Jackson
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|22/34
|217
|3
|0
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|2/5
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|13
|111
|1
|37
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|12
|42
|0
|21
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|5
|23
|1
|15
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|9
|6
|64
|0
|27
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|8
|4
|51
|1
|29
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|5
|5
|42
|2
|16
|
H. Wallace III 85 WR
|H. Wallace III
|4
|2
|39
|0
|26
|
L. Clifford 82 WR
|L. Clifford
|2
|2
|19
|0
|20
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Evans 18 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winston Jr. 21 S
|K. Winston Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Buddin 42 LB
|J. Buddin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. van den Berg 52 DT
|J. van den Berg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sahaydak 94 K
|S. Sahaydak
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|4
|44.5
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|9.5
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 61 yards from PSU 35 to the CMC 4. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Nwosu at CMC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(14:53 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at CMC 24.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CMICH 24(14:35 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for CMC. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 22 - CMICH 12(14:33 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 12. Catch made by L.Nichols at CMC 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at CMC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - CMICH 17(13:55 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Punt
4 & 17 - CMICH 17(13:50 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 47 yards to PSU 36 Center-CMC. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 36. Tackled by N.Apsey at PSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(13:38 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 41. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 32(13:21 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 27.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 27(12:33 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 30.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 30(11:48 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 30. Catch made by B.Strange at CMC 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 15(11:12 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at CMC 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 9(10:36 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at CMC 8.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - PSU 8(9:59 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 4(9:24 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 5(8:48 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 5. Catch made by M.Tinsley at CMC 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Tinsley for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 54 yards from PSU 35 to the CMC 11. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by PSU at CMC 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(8:37 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.King at CMC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 29(8:04 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|Int
3 & 7 - CMICH 29(7:59 - 1st) D.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 49. Intercepted by Z.Wheatley at CMC 49. Tackled by J.Wilson at CMC 15.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 15(7:49 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by T.Johnson at CMC 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at CMC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PSU 4(7:19 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to CMC 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 4(6:40 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 4. Catch made by B.Strange at CMC 4. Gain of 4 yards. B.Strange for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:38 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.King at CMC 31.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CMICH 31(5:55 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(5:50 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at CMC 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 36(5:16 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at CMC 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CMICH 44(4:35 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CMICH 44(4:31 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 46 yards to PSU 10 Center-CMC. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 10(4:22 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 10. Catch made by L.Clifford at PSU 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at PSU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PSU 9(3:59 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at PSU 9.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PSU 9(3:09 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at PSU 9.
|Punt
4 & 11 - PSU 9(2:27 - 1st) B.Amor punts 48 yards to CMC 43 Center-PSU. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 43. J.Williams ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(2:10 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 45. Catch made by C.Carriere at PSU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CMICH 40(1:40 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 40(1:33 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 40. Catch made by L.Nichols at PSU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 36(0:50 - 1st) J.Wilson rushed to PSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(0:36 - 1st) D.Richardson scrambles to PSU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 34(15:00 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by C.Carriere at PSU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 27(14:22 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to PSU 9 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 9(14:04 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to PSU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CMICH 8(13:35 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - CMICH 8(13:30 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 8. Catch made by F.Hogan at PSU 8. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - CMICH 2(12:56 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 2. Catch made by F.Hogan at PSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. F.Hogan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 2nd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 2nd) M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the PSU End Zone. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lukes at PSU 19.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 19(12:34 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 19. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 19. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at PSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 45(12:02 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at PSU 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 45(11:17 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 45. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.DeWitt at CMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39(10:48 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for O.Evans.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 39(10:41 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to CMC 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 33(9:56 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - PSU 33(9:52 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(9:46 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 33. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at CMC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PSU at CMC 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 42(9:13 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at CMC 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 41(8:35 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 41. Gain of 13 yards. C.Carriere ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(8:10 - 2nd) D.Richardson scrambles to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 44(7:35 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to PSU 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(7:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 34(7:05 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by C.Carriere at PSU 34. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(6:36 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 14(6:29 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 14. Catch made by J.Wilson at PSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Wilson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 2nd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 2nd) M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(6:25 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CMC at PSU 33.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - PSU 33(5:51 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU. PENALTY on CMC-Q.Lee Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(5:42 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at PSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 49(5:03 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PSU 49(4:58 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 49(4:52 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 48 yards to CMC 3 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 3(4:49 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 3(4:43 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at CMC 6.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CMICH 6(4:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on CMC-C.Johnson False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CMICH 3(4:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 3(3:59 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 45 yards to CMC 48 Center-CMC. P.Washington returned punt from the CMC 48. Tackled by L.Elzinga at CMC 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 34(3:36 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 34(3:33 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to CMC 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 26(3:03 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to CMC 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 15(2:39 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by P.Washington at CMC 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 14(2:04 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to CMC End Zone for 14 yards. K.Allen for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 63 yards from PSU 35 to the CMC 2. Fair catch by I.Jackson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(1:58 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(1:54 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at CMC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(1:37 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for CMC.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 36(1:29 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(1:11 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|Int
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(1:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 20. Intercepted by J.Dixon at PSU 20. Tackled by CMC at PSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 20(1:05 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 20(1:00 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by D.Ford at PSU 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at PSU 20.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 20(0:53 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 20. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at PSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 49(0:41 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 49(0:36 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 49. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 47(0:31 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 47. Catch made by P.Washington at CMC 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 44.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - PSU 44(0:27 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 44. Catch made by P.Washington at CMC 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39(0:19 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 39(0:12 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|No Good
3 & 10 - PSU 46(0:05 - 2nd) S.Sahaydak 56 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Meeder kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to the PSU 25. Fair catch by PSU.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Wiley at PSU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(14:35 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at PSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 42(13:54 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 23 for yards. Tackled by CMC at PSU 23. PENALTY on PSU-S.Wormley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - PSU 32(13:47 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - PSU 32(13:28 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 32. Catch made by K.Allen at PSU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at PSU 39.
|Punt
4 & 11 - PSU 39(12:51 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 51 yards to CMC 10 Center-PSU. J.Williams MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-C.Jacobs at CMC 7. Tackled by CMC at CMC 7.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 7(12:42 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 7. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at CMC 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 3(12:02 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 3. Catch made by B.Strange at CMC 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Strange for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(11:53 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:55 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:51 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.King at CMC 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(11:36 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at CMC 44.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 44(11:26 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to PSU 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 40. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:21 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to PSU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 16(10:00 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 16. Catch made by J.Wilson at PSU 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at PSU 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 7(9:38 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to PSU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at PSU 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CMICH 6(9:01 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 6. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at PSU 6. Gain of yards. N.Koenigsknecht for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CMC-M.Young Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 21 - CMICH 21(8:44 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by L.Nichols at PSU 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 20.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - CMICH 20(8:30 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 30 - CMICH 30(8:26 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 30. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at PSU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy at PSU 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CMICH 5(8:01 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 5(7:15 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Warren.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 5(7:12 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 26 for 21 yards. Tackled by N.Apsey at PSU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 26(6:29 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at PSU 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 29(5:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CMC at PSU 41.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(5:38 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 39(4:59 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for B.Strange. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - PSU 49(4:52 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to CMC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Lee at CMC 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - PSU 47(4:12 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to CMC 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - PSU 42(3:21 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by M.Tinsley at CMC 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 37.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PSU 37(2:39 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 31 yards to CMC 6 Center-PSU. Downed by O.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 6(2:30 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 6. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 6. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at CMC 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 9(2:01 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at CMC 12.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 12(1:16 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 12(1:12 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to PSU 48 Center-CMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(1:04 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at PSU 49.
|+37 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 49(0:32 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to CMC 14 for 37 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at CMC 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 14(15:00 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to CMC 14. Catch made by H.Wallace at CMC 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 1(14:47 - 4th) S.Clifford rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Clifford for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:43 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:43 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(14:43 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(14:40 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at CMC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at CMC 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 32(14:06 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 32. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at CMC 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(13:35 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at CMC 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 46(13:03 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at CMC 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 49(12:29 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to PSU 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(11:59 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 50(11:56 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to PSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 45(11:23 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 45. Catch made by L.Nichols at PSU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(10:55 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to PSU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 33.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 33(10:18 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by J.Wilson at PSU 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at PSU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(9:50 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to PSU 18 for yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 18. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - CMICH 28(9:31 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 28. Catch made by J.Wilson at PSU 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 1. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 30 - CMICH 38(9:20 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by C.Carriere at PSU 38. Gain of 12 yards. C.Carriere FUMBLES forced by K.King. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-K.King at PSU 22. Tackled by C.Conley at PSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 23(9:12 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at PSU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 24(8:44 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 24(8:34 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 24. Catch made by L.Clifford at PSU 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at PSU 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44(8:18 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to CMC 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 43(7:47 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to CMC 29 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brown at CMC 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 29(7:36 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to CMC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PSU 25(6:51 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for T.Warren.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PSU 25(6:35 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - PSU 25(6:30 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-T.Incoom Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 20(6:30 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at CMC 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 18(5:58 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to CMC 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at CMC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PSU 15(5:15 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by N.Singleton at CMC 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at CMC 15.
|Sack
3 & 7 - PSU 15(4:34 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar sacked at CMC 21 for -6 yards (D.Cochran)
|No Good
4 & 13 - PSU 28(3:44 - 4th) J.Pinegar 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(3:37 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 11 for -10 yards (D.Dennis-Sutton)
|+20 YD
2 & 20 - CMICH 11(3:26 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 11. Catch made by M.Bailey at CMC 11. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Buddin at CMC 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(2:59 - 4th) J.Bauer scrambles to CMC 43 for 12 yards. J.Bauer ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(2:29 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at CMC 36 for -7 yards (D.Dennis-Sutton)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - CMICH 36(1:54 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - CMICH 36(1:47 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by M.Lukes at CMC 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Buddin at CMC 46.
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - CMICH 46(1:09 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by K.Brewer at CMC 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at PSU 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(1:00 - 4th) PENALTY on PSU-PSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - CMICH 39(0:52 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to PSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Van Den Berg at PSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CMICH 36(0:35 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CMICH 36(0:29 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - CMICH 36(0:27 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(0:09 - 4th) D.Allar kneels at the PSU 32.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 5:05 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 3:50 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:20 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
2nd 15:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 11:26 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 10:58 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 9:39 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 10:56
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:23 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:28 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
13
7
1st 3:17 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU