|
|
|HAWAII
|NMEXST
New Mexico St. runs for 353 yards in 45-26 win over Hawaii
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Star Thomas had 144 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries, Jamoni Jones scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards and New Mexico State beat Hawaii 45-26 Saturday night.
New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill replaced Doug Martin, who went 25-74 overall and had one season with more than three wins (7-6 in 2017), got his first win with the Aggies (1-4).
Dedrick Parson capped Hawaii's game-opening eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:55 left in the first quarter. Thomas tied the score with a 27-yard TD run about 3 minutes later, Gavin Frakes scored on a 20-yard run and Thomas' first TD run made it 21-7 with 14:57 left in the second quarter.
Hawaii answered with a nine-play, 90-yard drive but settled for a 23-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley. Jones scored from 2 yards out, Frakes threw a 1-yard TD pass to Thomas Whitford and Ahmonte Watkins added a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 42-10 midway through the third quarter.
Brayden Schager completed 22 of 40 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii (1-4).
New Mexico State finished with 353 yards rushing on 42 attempts.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Schager
13 QB
262 PaYds, PaTD, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|
G. Frakes
9 QB
81 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 77 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|7
|19
|Passing
|11
|3
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|412
|465
|Total Plays
|74
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|384
|Rush Attempts
|34
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|8.5
|Yards Passing
|262
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|7-68
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.8
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|4
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|2-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|384
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|465
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|22/40
|262
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|13
|67
|1
|20
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|6
|39
|0
|36
|
J. Johnson 11 RB
|J. Johnson
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|3
|12
|0
|4
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|7
|10
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|11
|8
|138
|0
|40
|
J. Phillips 3 WR
|J. Phillips
|9
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
D. Scott 9 WR
|D. Scott
|7
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
D. Tauaefa 87 TE
|D. Tauaefa
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Walthall 4 WR
|J. Walthall
|4
|2
|23
|1
|16
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|4
|4
|19
|0
|6
|
J. Murray 7 TE
|J. Murray
|5
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pei 28 DB
|M. Pei
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Tufaga 17 LB
|I. Tufaga
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Forest 8 DB
|J. Forest
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 7 DL
|M. Soli
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Edwards II 23 DB
|V. Edwards II
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Makaula 19 DB
|K. Makaula
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 10 DL
|K. Wyatt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sagapolutele 95 DL
|A. Sagapolutele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kamana 47 DB
|N. Kamana
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Evaimalo 52 DL
|E. Evaimalo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hausman 9 DB
|M. Hausman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Choi 96 DL
|A. Choi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kahahawai-Welch 42 DL
|J. Kahahawai-Welch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nelson II 3 DB
|H. Nelson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuitupou 90 DL
|J. Tuitupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|2/2
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|3
|36.7
|0
|43
|
B. Falck 86 P
|B. Falck
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Perdue 22 DB
|J. Perdue
|2
|28.5
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Scott 9 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|9
|131
|1
|57
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|6
|77
|1
|24
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|12
|62
|2
|18
|
T. Gans 20 RB
|T. Gans
|5
|34
|0
|24
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|6
|28
|1
|13
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
O. Samuels 5 RB
|O. Samuels
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|4
|2
|47
|0
|28
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
E. Marsh 48 LB
|E. Marsh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ojoh 3 LB
|C. Ojoh
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 57 LB
|B. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLean 2 S
|M. McLean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Early 11 DB
|D. Early
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 20 DB
|M. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirklin 1 DB
|D. Kirklin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Crump 9 DB
|L. Crump
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bell 95 DL
|D. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Peterson 52 LB
|G. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blowers 46 LB
|J. Blowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dervil 5 ATH
|J. Dervil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bishop 96 DL
|G. Bishop
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sculark 4 DB
|B. Sculark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Segura 91 DL
|J. Segura
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Money 29 K
|B. Money
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|2
|52.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|2
|19.0
|37
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) NMS kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Phillips at HAW 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Early at HAW 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(14:34 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 49. Catch made by D.Scott at HAW 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 45. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30(14:14 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to NMS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at NMS 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 25(14:03 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by C.Phillips at NMS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(13:49 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to NMS 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 9(13:39 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to NMS 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 5(13:33 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to NMS 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Early at NMS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 1(13:22 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Parson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 1st) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(11:55 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at NMS 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 33(11:36 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to HAW 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49(11:26 - 1st) A.Watkins rushed to HAW 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at HAW 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(11:09 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for E.Marsh.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 36(11:03 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to HAW 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Soli at HAW 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 29(10:20 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Tufaga at HAW 27.
|+27 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 27(9:55 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to HAW End Zone for 27 yards. S.Thomas for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 1st) NMS extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:00 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(8:55 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at HAW 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - HAWAII 28(8:31 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|Punt
4 & 7 - HAWAII 28(8:26 - 1st) B.Falck punts 37 yards to NMS 35 Center-HAW. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 35. Tackled by J.Forest at NMS 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(8:00 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pei at NMS 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 41(7:35 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Tufaga at NMS 44.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 44(7:24 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at HAW 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(7:08 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to HAW 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kahahawai-Welch at HAW 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 45(6:51 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to HAW 28 for 17 yards. Tackled by N.Kamana at HAW 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 28(6:40 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to HAW 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Tufaga at HAW 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 25(5:59 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at HAW 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 20(4:57 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to HAW End Zone for 20 yards. G.Frakes for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(3:58 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at HAW 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29(3:48 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at HAW 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 33(3:39 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to HAW 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at HAW 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(3:24 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 39. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at HAW 45.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - HAWAII 45(2:51 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips. PENALTY on HAW-A.Hopp False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 9 - HAWAII 40(2:44 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 36 for -4 yards (C.Ojoh)
|Punt
3 & 9 - HAWAII 36(2:30 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 34 yards to NMS 30 Center-HAW. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(2:24 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 13 for 57 yards. Tackled by J.Forest at HAW 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(2:04 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to HAW 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 5(1:34 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to HAW 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Choi at HAW 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 3(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to HAW End Zone for 3 yards. J.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 39 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW 26. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at NMS 35. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 4(14:37 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Early; A.Seldon at HAW 10.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - HAWAII 10(14:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-A.Hopp False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 5(14:08 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 5. Catch made by J.Phillips at HAW 5. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at HAW 15.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(13:36 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Early at HAW 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(13:30 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at HAW 43.
|+36 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 43(13:10 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to NMS 21 for 36 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(13:00 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray. PENALTY on NMS-S.Dumas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 6(12:56 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to NMS 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 8(12:43 - 2nd) B.Schager rushed to NMS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HAWAII 6(12:27 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - HAWAII 13(12:20 - 2nd) M.Shipley 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(10:34 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at NMS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(10:14 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Tufaga; A.Choi at NMS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 30(9:45 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(9:42 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 54 yards to HAW 16 Center-NMS. Downed by B.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(9:01 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at HAW 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 17(8:35 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 17. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at HAW 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HAWAII 25(8:07 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at HAW 25.
|Punt
4 & 1 - HAWAII 25(7:46 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 43 yards to NMS 32 Center-HAW. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32(7:13 - 2nd) J.Brady rushed to NMS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pei; P.Pavihi at NMS 35.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 35(6:44 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 35. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 35. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Pei at NMS 31.
|+28 YD
3 & 11 - NMEXST 31(6:01 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(5:29 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Forest at HAW 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 34(5:10 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by V.Edwards at HAW 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 21(4:29 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 21(4:25 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to HAW 21. Catch made by J.Powers at HAW 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Forest at HAW 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 2(4:07 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to HAW End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 2nd) NMS kicks 64 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW 1. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(3:41 - 2nd) B.Schager rushed to HAW 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at HAW 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 37(3:10 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 37(3:03 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by D.Tauaefa at HAW 37. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(2:46 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 35(2:41 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 35(2:36 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 35. Catch made by J.Walthall at NMS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 28.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - HAWAII 28(2:09 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 28(2:04 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 46 for 18 yards. Tackled by I.Tufaga at NMS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(1:57 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 46(1:51 - 2nd) G.Frakes rushed to HAW 30 for 24 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30. PENALTY on HAW-K.Makaula Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15(1:32 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to HAW 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tuitupou; P.Pavihi at HAW 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 11(0:56 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to HAW 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ta'ala; K.Wyatt at HAW 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NMEXST 9(0:48 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to HAW 9. Catch made by S.Thomas at HAW 9. Gain of 8 yards.
|No Gain
|(0:40 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to HAW 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 1(0:30 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by T.Whitford at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. T.Whitford for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 64 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW 1. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at HAW 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19(0:20 - 2nd) B.Schager kneels at the HAW 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) NMS rushed to NMS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Makaula at NMS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30(13:46 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 36 for yards. Tackled by HAW at NMS 36. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NMEXST 20(13:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - NMEXST 15(13:36 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - NMEXST 15(13:32 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 15. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by HAW at NMS 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 25(13:03 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 50 yards to HAW 25 Center-NMS. D.Scott returned punt from the HAW 25. Tackled by T.Brohard at HAW 29.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(12:09 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at HAW 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(11:59 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at HAW 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HAWAII 44(11:27 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for HAW.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HAWAII 44(11:23 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|Punt
4 & 6 - HAWAII 44(11:17 - 3rd) M.Shipley punts 33 yards to NMS 23 Center-HAW. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 23. Tackled by B.Ta'ala at HAW 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(10:43 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to HAW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt at HAW 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 35(9:45 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt; P.Pavihi at HAW 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 32(9:14 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt at HAW 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26(9:01 - 3rd) NMS rushed to HAW 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Pei at HAW 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 18(8:42 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to HAW 7 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Sagapolutele at HAW 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(8:31 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to HAW 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Evaimalo at HAW 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 3(8:16 - 3rd) G.Frakes rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Edwards at HAW 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NMEXST 1(7:56 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to HAW End Zone for 1 yards. A.Watkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 3rd) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) C.Zilmer kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(7:02 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to HAW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bell at HAW 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29(6:40 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to HAW 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at HAW 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(6:21 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at HAW 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HAWAII 42(5:59 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - HAWAII 42(5:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on HAW-J.Walthall False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - HAWAII 37(5:34 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(5:01 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to NMS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 46(4:38 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by J.Murray at NMS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NMS 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(4:23 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by D.Scott at NMS 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NMS 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(4:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on HAW-J.Walthall False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - HAWAII 27(4:08 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for N.Bryant-Lelei.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - HAWAII 27(4:04 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 27. Catch made by D.Scott at NMS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NMS 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - HAWAII 23(3:27 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 23. Catch made by D.Scott at NMS 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 16.
|+16 YD
4 & 4 - HAWAII 16(2:05 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 16. Catch made by J.Walthall at NMS 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Walthall for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 3rd) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(1:11 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard; B.Sculark at HAW 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HAWAII 43(0:37 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HAWAII 43(0:29 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - HAWAII 43(0:25 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by J.Phillips at HAW 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at HAW 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 50(0:08 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to NMS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NMS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 47(15:00 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 47(14:52 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to NMS 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(14:34 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 35(14:23 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 35. Catch made by C.Phillips at NMS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NMS 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 28(13:50 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to NMS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; J.Segura at NMS 27.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - HAWAII 27(13:17 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 27. Catch made by C.Phillips at NMS 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(12:49 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to NMS 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; A.Seldon at NMS 7.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 7(12:36 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to NMS 12 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; S.Dumas at NMS 12.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - HAWAII 12(11:38 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - HAWAII 19(11:33 - 4th) M.Shipley 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks onside 8 from HAW 35 to HAW 43. NMS returns the kickoff. Tackled by HAW at HAW 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43(11:08 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to HAW 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 42(10:52 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to HAW 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Soli at HAW 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33(10:44 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to HAW 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Makaula at HAW 33.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 33(10:23 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to HAW 9 for 24 yards. Tackled by M.Pei at HAW 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NMEXST 9(8:45 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - NMEXST 14(8:45 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to HAW 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Soli at HAW 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - NMEXST 14(8:03 - 4th) G.Frakes rushed to HAW 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pei at HAW 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NMEXST 8(7:39 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for E.Marsh.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NMEXST 16(7:33 - 4th) B.Money 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 4th) C.Zilmer kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(6:53 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; D.Kirklin at HAW 24.
|+40 YD
2 & 11 - HAWAII 24(5:43 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 24. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 24. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(5:21 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by C.Phillips at NMS 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Kirklin at NMS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(5:01 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to NMS 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Kirklin at NMS 22.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HAWAII 22(4:01 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-L.Lavea Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 17(4:01 - 4th) B.Schager rushed to NMS 22 for -5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 22(2:52 - 4th) B.Schager rushed to NMS 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 15.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - HAWAII 15(3:36 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - HAWAII 2(3:18 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 2(3:08 - 4th) B.Schager rushed to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. B.Schager for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:04 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Yellen steps back to pass. G.Frakes sacked at NMS 3 for yards (NMS) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 4th) HAW kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(1:28 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to NMS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at NMS 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(0:33 - 4th) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25(0:11 - 4th) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 35.
-
7USC
OREGST
10
7
4th 11:54 PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
7
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
24
6
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
17
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
49
Final PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
12
21
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
29
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
34
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
23
20
Final/2OT ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
27
34
Final ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
21
23
Final ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
34
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
27
10
Final FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
7
16
Final NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
23
31
Final ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
27
24
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
20
56
Final ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
26
28
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
17
14
Final BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
38
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
10
41
Final
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
55
Final SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
21
52
Final ABC
-
BC
FSU
14
44
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
26
45
Final FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
41
34
Final FOX
-
UL
LAMON
17
21
Final ESP+