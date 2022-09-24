|
Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina on Saturday.
Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for 80 yards and a score for the Fighting Irish (2-2). Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards.
The outcome resulted in the first road win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.
The Tar Heels (3-1) were denied their first 4-0 start to a season since 1997.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye threw five touchdown passes, two going to Josh Downs in the first half and two more - covering 144 yards -- to Antoine Green in the second half. Maye was 17-for-32 for 301 yards.
Pyne threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 10 yards to Michael Mayer and 30 yards to Lorenzo Styles. The Irish led 24-14 at halftime after Blake Grupe's 40-yard field goal with 23 seconds left. Notre Dame held a 301-161 edge in total yards in the first half.
The Irish went 75 yards in six plays to open the second half and extended the margin to 31-14 on Pyne's 29-yard pass play to Logan Diggs, who was alone along the sideline and jogged into the end zone.
North Carolina fumbled on its first second-half snap when Maye dropped the ball in pass formation, giving the Irish the ball at the Tar Heels' 15. One play after a fourth-down defensive pass interference penalty followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tar Heels coach Mack Brown, Notre Dame converted on Estime's 1-yard lunge.
The Tar Heels took the first gamble of the game on the opening possession and it paid off with Maye's fourth-and-goal pass of 4 yards to Downs. Maye threw for 39 yards and rushed for 33 on the opening drive. Downs had been out since he suffered a lower-body injury in the Aug. 27 opener.
NICE TO KNOW YOU
Notre Dame, which has a scheduling agreement with the Atlantic Coast Conference and played as a league member during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, has won 25 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents. This was the first of four meetings against ACC members this year.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish unleashed sustained offense, producing more than 285 yards both on the ground and in the air. After three games with tight margins into the fourth quarters, this turned out to be a relatively stress-free final 15 minutes.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels were coming off an open week, but they didn't solve defensive woes that threatened to derail them in their previous two games. They're done with non-conference games, so they'll have to sort out the defensive shortcomings in ACC play.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame has more work to do before reappearing in the Top 25, but this was a strong step. The Irish spent the first two weeks in the Top 10 and then tumbled out of the poll following a home loss to Marshall.
North Carolina had moved just a few spots away from the Top 25, and a victory Saturday might have lifted the Tar Heels into the rankings. Instead, they're headed the other direction.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Oct. 8 vs. Brigham Young at Las Vegas.
North Carolina: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|35
|18
|Rushing
|17
|7
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|6
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|576
|367
|Total Plays
|85
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|287
|66
|Rush Attempts
|51
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|289
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-46
|9-64
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-54.0
|5-48.4
|Return Yards
|43
|3
|Punts - Returns
|3-43
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|289
|PASS YDS
|301
|287
|RUSH YDS
|66
|576
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|24/34
|289
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|17
|134
|2
|29
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|15
|80
|1
|19
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|10
|50
|0
|17
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|6
|20
|0
|12
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|7
|0
|7
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|9
|7
|88
|1
|20
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|6
|5
|69
|1
|30
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|3
|3
|65
|1
|34
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|4
|2
|24
|0
|13
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|4
|4
|24
|0
|13
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|4-2
|0.5
|0
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|4-4
|0.0
|0
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|2-0
|1.0
|0
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|2-3
|2.0
|0
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
P. Kollie 10 LB
|P. Kollie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Botelho 12 LB
|J. Botelho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-4
|0.5
|0
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|1/2
|40
|6/6
|9
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|1
|54.0
|1
|54
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|3
|14.3
|17
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|17/32
|301
|5
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|13
|36
|0
|15
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|10
|28
|0
|12
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|2
|1
|0
|1
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|6
|3
|150
|2
|80
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|4
|2
|71
|0
|43
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|5
|5
|32
|2
|14
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|5
|1
|23
|0
|23
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
A. Greene Jr. 1 WR
|A. Greene Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|7-2
|1.0
|0
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|6-7
|0.0
|0
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|4-3
|0.0
|0
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|3-1
|0.0
|0
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|3-4
|0.0
|0
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|2-4
|0.0
|0
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Evans 10 DL
|D. Evans
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Cowan 93 DL
|J. Cowan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
L. Cavazos 6 DB
|L. Cavazos
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|5
|48.4
|1
|54
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
J. Brooks 36 LB
|J. Brooks
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 59 yards from ND 35 to the NC 6. O.Hampton returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Griffith; J.Walters at NC 24.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(14:52 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 24. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 24. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ND 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 48(14:28 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to ND 48. Catch made by K.Morales at ND 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 41(13:58 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(13:34 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to ND 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 29(13:00 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to ND 14 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 14(12:29 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 14(12:21 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; R.Mills at ND 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 13(11:46 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to ND 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 1(11:14 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; J.Kiser at ND 1.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 1(10:42 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to ND 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; J.Kiser at ND 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 4(10:08 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 4(9:59 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to ND 4. Catch made by J.Downs at ND 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Downs for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(9:53 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25(9:48 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at ND 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ND 33(9:03 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 33(8:57 - 1st) J.Sot punts 54 yards to NC 13 Center-M.Vinson. C.Kelly returned punt from the NC 13. Tackled by B.Lenzy; J.Kiser at NC 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 16(8:46 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at NC 16.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNC 16(8:14 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 6 for -10 yards (R.Mills)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - UNC 6(7:35 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UNC 6(7:26 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 54 yards to ND 40 Center-D.Little. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 40. Tackled by M.McGowan; D.Little at NC 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(7:14 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to NC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at NC 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ND 40(6:45 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to NC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at NC 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ND 38(6:08 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by M.Mayer at NC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NC 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ND 32(5:31 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at NC 39 for -7 yards (P.Echols)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - ND 39(4:48 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - ND 39(4:39 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by C.Tyree at NC 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; C.Gray at NC 26.
|No Good
4 & 4 - ND 34(4:02 - 1st) B.Grupe 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 26(3:56 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; R.Mills at NC 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 31(3:32 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at NC 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(3:08 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at NC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UNC 37(2:33 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - UNC 37(2:25 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at NC 39.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 39(1:54 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to ND 17 Center-D.Little. Downed by P.Echols.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 17(1:45 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at ND 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ND 19(1:18 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Collins at ND 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - ND 20(0:44 - 1st) D.Pyne scrambles to ND 32 for 12 yards. D.Pyne ran out of bounds.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by L.Diggs at ND 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(14:30 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker; D.Chapman at NC 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ND 25(13:53 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 20 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Grimes at NC 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(13:20 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Evans; D.Chapman at NC 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10(13:03 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 10. Catch made by M.Mayer at NC 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Mayer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:57 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Botelho at NC 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26(12:34 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 26. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bauer at NC 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 29(12:16 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at NC 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 33(11:37 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 42 yards to ND 25 Center-D.Little. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 25. Tackled by P.Echols at ND 34.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(11:27 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 34. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; G.Biggers at ND 41.
|+29 YD
2 & 3 - ND 41(10:42 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to NC 30 for 29 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos; G.Biggers at NC 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(10:10 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by L.Styles at NC 30. Gain of 30 yards. L.Styles for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-D.Evans Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 33 yards from ND 50 to the NC 17. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tuihalamaka at NC 24.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(9:55 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 24. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 24. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at NC 21.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - UNC 21(9:31 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 21. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at NC 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(9:15 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; T.Bracy at NC 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 47(8:51 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at NC 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 50(8:24 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to ND 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; I.Foskey at ND 46.
|+43 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 46(7:40 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to ND 46. Catch made by J.Jones at ND 46. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 3(7:08 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNC 3(7:03 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 3(6:59 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to ND 3. Catch made by J.Downs at ND 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Downs for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(6:55 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25(6:49 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at ND 30.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - ND 30(6:07 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; D.Boykins at ND 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(5:23 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; S.Duck at NC 38.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ND 38(4:48 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to NC 21 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 21.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ND 21(4:04 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 21. Catch made by M.Mayer at NC 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 2(3:18 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to NC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Vohasek at NC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ND 1(2:41 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to NC End Zone for 1 yards. A.Estime for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(2:37 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 25(2:30 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNC 25(2:28 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 25(2:21 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 49 yards to ND 26 Center-D.Little. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 26(2:15 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 26. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at ND 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ND 25(1:49 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Duck at ND 32.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - ND 32(1:44 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; C.Gray at ND 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(1:31 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 48. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 48. Gain of 5 yards. B.Lenzy ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ND 47(1:28 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ND 47(1:22 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to NC 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cowan; N.Taylor at NC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 40(1:04 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ND 40(0:57 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by M.Mayer at NC 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(0:44 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by C.Tyree at NC 30. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ND 26(0:39 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ND 26(0:35 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to NC 22 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Hardy at NC 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ND 30(0:28 - 2nd) B.Grupe 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at ND 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(14:37 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at ND 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - ND 42(14:03 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(13:32 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to NC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at NC 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - ND 45(13:05 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by L.Styles at NC 45. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Echols at NC 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ND 29(12:27 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by L.Diggs at NC 29. Gain of 29 yards. L.Diggs for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:18 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 15 for -10 yards (J.Bertrand) D.Maye FUMBLES forced by J.Bertrand. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-J.Ademilola at NC 15. Tackled by NC at NC 15.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 15(12:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on ND-B.Fisher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - ND 20(12:13 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by L.Styles at NC 20. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Echols at NC 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ND 9(11:45 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - ND 9(11:38 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 9. Catch made by M.Salerno at NC 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NC 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 2(11:15 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to NC 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Vohasek; C.Gray at NC 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ND 3(10:38 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 3(10:33 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ND 3(10:28 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for C.Tyree. PENALTY on NC-C.Gray Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ND 2(10:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-NC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 1(10:24 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to NC End Zone for 1 yards. A.Estime for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:21 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 25(10:16 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey at NC 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 25(9:42 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; J.Ademilola at NC 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(9:24 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at NC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNC 38(8:48 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNC 38(8:45 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 33 for -5 yards (M.Liufau; I.Foskey)
|Punt
4 & 12 - UNC 33(8:06 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 53 yards to ND 14 Center-D.Little. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 14. Pushed out of bounds by P.Echols at ND 31.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 31(7:54 - 3rd) B.Lenzy rushed to ND 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; C.Gray at ND 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ND 38(7:29 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at ND 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41(6:58 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; K.Hester at ND 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - ND 46(6:17 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 46. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(5:50 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to NC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at NC 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ND 33(5:17 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by L.Styles at NC 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by at NC 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ND 27(4:53 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to NC 27. Catch made by L.Diggs at NC 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 25.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ND 25(4:25 - 3rd) D.Pyne rushed to NC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at NC 25.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 25(4:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-J.Downs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+80 YD
1 & 15 - UNC 20(4:19 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by A.Green at NC 20. Gain of 80 yards. A.Green for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:08 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 3rd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:08 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Collins at ND 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 29(3:38 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at ND 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - ND 34(2:57 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; D.Boykins at ND 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(2:20 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to NC 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(1:37 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to NC 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; L.Cavazos at NC 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(1:09 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to NC 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; G.Biggers at NC 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - ND 26(0:20 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to NC 19 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Rucker at NC 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 19(15:00 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to NC 15 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Grimes at NC 15. PENALTY on NC-T.Grimes Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ND 7(14:38 - 4th) D.Pyne scrambles to NC 4 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Kelly at NC 4. PENALTY on NC-R.Vohasek Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - ND 2(14:21 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to NC 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ND 5(13:43 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles. PENALTY on NC-L.Cavazos Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 2(13:40 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to NC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ND 1(13:07 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to NC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Tyree for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(13:04 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at NC 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 27(12:36 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NC 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at NC 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 32(12:08 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 32. Catch made by A.Green at NC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at NC 38.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(11:50 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 39. PENALTY on ND-J.Bertrand Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 24(11:37 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at ND 29 for -5 yards (R.Mills)
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 29(11:13 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to ND 29. Catch made by J.Downs at ND 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 15.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNC 15(10:45 - 4th) G.Pettaway rushed to ND 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith at ND 15.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UNC 15(10:15 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to ND 13 for yards. Tackled by ND at ND 13. PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UNC 9(10:02 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell. PENALTY on ND-B.Joseph Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 4(10:00 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 4(9:54 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to ND 4. Catch made by O.Hampton at ND 4. Gain of 4 yards. O.Hampton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:47 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 4th) J.Kim kicks 62 yards from NC 35 to the ND 3. Fair catch by C.Tyree.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(9:47 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at ND 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ND 33(9:03 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman; K.Rucker at ND 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(8:22 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 36. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; C.Gray at ND 42.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - ND 42(7:38 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to NC 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; L.Cavazos at NC 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(6:54 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to NC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ND 38(6:16 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to NC 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Evans; J.Ritzie at NC 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ND 38(5:36 - 4th) D.Pyne rushed to NC 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 30.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(4:58 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to NC 12 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12(4:10 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to NC 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; N.Taylor at NC 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - ND 7(3:29 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to NC End Zone for 7 yards. A.Estime FUMBLES forced by D.Chapman. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-W.Hardy at NC End Zone. Tackled by ND at NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(3:20 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith at NC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UNC 28(3:04 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 28(3:00 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ND at NC 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 32(2:46 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on ND-B.Morrison Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 47(2:40 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 47. Catch made by G.Pettaway at NC 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at NC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNC 50(2:20 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UNC 50(2:15 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 50. Catch made by G.Pettaway at NC 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by ND at ND 47. PENALTY on NC-J.Downs Personal Foul / Offense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - UNC 36(2:09 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Greene.
|+64 YD
4 & 21 - UNC 36(1:52 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by A.Green at NC 36. Gain of 64 yards. A.Green for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(1:44 - 4th) PENALTY on NC-A.Green Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(1:44 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Maye steps back to pass. Catch made by G.Pettaway at ND 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by ND at ND 15. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) J.Kim kicks onside 7 from NC 35 to NC 42. ND returns the kickoff. Tackled by NC at NC 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(1:43 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to NC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at NC 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - ND 38(0:56 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the NC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ND 40(0:16 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the NC 42.
