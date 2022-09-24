|
|
No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State, holding off the Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday.
The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.
Was it bad enough to knock Georgia out of the top spot in the rankings? Check back Sunday.
Kent State had a chance to make it a one-score game with less than 13 minutes remaining after Marquez Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. But a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs with a 32-22 lead.
Georgia then finished off the Golden Flashes, driving 75 yards for Kendall Milton's 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 5 1/2 minutes to go.
Bowers, coming off a three-touchdown performance against South Carolina, took it to the end zone on the second play of the game with a dazzling 75-yard run.
Going in motion to take a handoff, the sophomore tight end found a big hole around right end and never stopped running, turning on his impressive speed down the sideline in front of the Georgia bench.
Bowers also scored on a 2-yard run, strengthening his credentials as one of the nation's most dynamic offensive weapons.
But Bowers was the exception for Georgia on this day.
Ladd McConkey lost a pair of fumbles, once on a punt return, another after catching a pass in Kent State territory. Stetson Bennett threw his first interception of the season, though he did score on a 1-yard dive, sticking the ball across the line while falling on his back with 8 seconds left in the first half to send the Bulldogs to the locker room up 26-13.
Georgia settled for three field goals by Jack Podlesny after driving inside Kent State's 20-yard line, which allowed the Golden Flashes to hang around.
Kent State was facing a team currently ranked in the AP Top 25 for the third time in its first four games, having already lost to No. 18 Washington and No. 6 Oklahoma.
This figured to the their toughest test yet. But the Golden Flashes actually made things tough on the Bulldogs, who came in as 44 1/2-point favorites.
Kent State became the first team all season to score a touchdown against Georgia's first-team defense when Devontez Walker hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from Collin Schlee.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kent State: The Golden Flashes have a lot to build on as they prepare to face teams more their size. Most notably, they put together scoring drives of 70 and 75 yards against a defense that had allowed just 10 points through the first three games.
Georgia: The Bulldogs played like a team that paid far too much attention to all the accolades after their first three games. That's just what coach Kirby Smart was worried about, but it gives him plenty of things to work on when his team returns to the practice field.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
If the Associated Press voters follow the same pattern they did with Alabama, Georgia is likely to get bumped from the top spot. The Crimson Tide started the season No. 1 but swapped places with Georgia after a surprisingly tough 20-19 victory at Texas two weeks ago. Alabama was hosting Vanderbilt later Saturday.
UP NEXT
Kent State: Having completed the brutal part of the schedule, the Golden Flashes open Mid-American Conference play by hosting Ohio next Saturday.
Georgia: Travels to Missouri for its second Southeastern conference game in a Saturday night clash.
---
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|28
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|281
|529
|Total Plays
|52
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|257
|Rush Attempts
|30
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|188
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|27-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-22
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-29.8
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-7
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|257
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|529
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|21
|90
|1
|22
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|7
|2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|8
|7
|106
|1
|56
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|3
|2
|40
|0
|27
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|6
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|2
|2
|3
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 7 S
|A. Richardson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johns 32 LB
|K. Johns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sheppert 27 S
|B. Sheppert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DL
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 10 LB
|J. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Slattery 42 LB
|S. Slattery
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Billotte 97 DL
|O. Billotte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blue 12 CB
|C. Blue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|3/3
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|3
|39.7
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|3
|19.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|27/36
|272
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|2
|77
|2
|75
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|12
|73
|0
|17
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|9
|44
|0
|12
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|9
|41
|1
|27
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|5
|13
|1
|13
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|9
|6
|65
|0
|21
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|6
|5
|60
|0
|20
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|3
|2
|39
|0
|23
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|7
|6
|35
|0
|10
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|4
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Norton 45 DL
|B. Norton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 99 DL
|B. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|3/3
|39
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|4
|23.3
|31
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 11 LB
|J. Walker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+75 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:52 - 1st) B.Bowers rushed to KNT End Zone for 75 yards. B.Bowers for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 60 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT 5. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sherman at KNT 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(14:35 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 25 for -6 yards (J.Dumas-Johnson)
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - KENTST 25(14:06 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; S.Mondon at KNT 36.
|Sack
3 & 5 - KENTST 36(13:37 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 35 for -1 yards (J.Dumas-Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 35(12:59 - 1st) J.Smith punts 44 yards to UGA 21 Center-KNT. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 21. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-B.Sheppert at UGA 26. L.McConkey FUMBLES. Tackled by UGA at UGA 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(12:47 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at UGA 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 26(12:07 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at UGA 24.
|Sack
3 & 8 - KENTST 24(11:37 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at UGA 28 for -4 yards (N.Smith)
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - KENTST 35(10:59 - 1st) A.Glass 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the UGA End Zone. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Jones; B.Sheppert at UGA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 17(10:51 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 17(10:45 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; A.Richardson at UGA 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(10:17 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to UGA 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Johns at UGA 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 36(9:40 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 38 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Evans at UGA 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 38(9:25 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at KNT 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(8:55 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by K.McIntosh at KNT 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Johns at KNT 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - UGA 39(8:42 - 1st) S.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 5. Intercepted by M.Miller at KNT 5. Tackled by UGA at KNT 5.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 5(8:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at KNT 9.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - KENTST 9(7:57 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-D.Walker False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 5(7:44 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at KNT 5.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 5(7:02 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 5(6:55 - 1st) J.Smith punts yards to UGA 5 Center-KNT. J.Walker blocked the kick. SAFETY. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 60 yards from KNT 20 to the UGA 20. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Daley at UGA 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(6:46 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to UGA 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Billotte at UGA 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - UGA 40(6:12 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at UGA 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 49(5:34 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to KNT 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(5:15 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by K.McIntosh at KNT 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 32(4:33 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to KNT 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(4:03 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 27. Catch made by L.McConkey at KNT 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 23(3:19 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 23(3:14 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 23. Catch made by L.McConkey at KNT 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(2:41 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; K.Johns at KNT 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 12(2:02 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UGA 12(1:56 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at KNT 22 for -10 yards (C.West)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - UGA 29(1:10 - 1st) J.Podlesny 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:07 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at KNT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KENTST 32(0:49 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(0:40 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by K.Leach at KNT 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by UGA at KNT 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 29(15:00 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 30 yards to UGA 41 Center-KNT. Downed by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41(14:49 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at UGA 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 47(14:24 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 50.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UGA 50(14:05 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to KNT 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble; N.Bolden at KNT 50.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 50(13:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to KNT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(13:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 48. Catch made by B.Bowers at KNT 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Pierre at KNT 38. PENALTY on UGA-X.Truss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 13 - UGA 49(12:37 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 49. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; N.Bolden at KNT 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 37(12:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 37. Catch made by L.McConkey at KNT 37. Gain of 5 yards. L.McConkey FUMBLES forced by M.Pierre. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-M.Pierre at KNT 32. Tackled by UGA at KNT 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(11:58 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at KNT 44.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(11:40 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 44. Gain of 56 yards. D.Walker for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 63 yards from KNT 35 to the UGA 2. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Daley at UGA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 33(11:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 33(11:18 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 44.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(10:45 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to KNT 17 for 27 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 17(10:19 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to KNT 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at KNT 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 16(9:35 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 16. Catch made by K.Jackson at KNT 16. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at KNT 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 5(9:03 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to KNT 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Johns; C.West at KNT 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UGA 5(8:25 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. PENALTY on KNT-M.Miller Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 2(8:19 - 2nd) B.Bowers rushed to KNT End Zone for 2 yards. B.Bowers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(8:15 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at KNT 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 24(7:34 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at KNT 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 34(7:16 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at KNT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(7:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at KNT 39.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 39(6:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by M.Cooper at KNT 39. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(5:39 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Norton at UGA 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 36(4:52 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to UGA 30 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at UGA 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 30(4:12 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Alexander at UGA 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - KENTST 35(3:44 - 2nd) A.Glass 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 60 yards from KNT 35 to the UGA 5. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Johns at UGA 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(3:31 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 28. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at UGA 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 34(2:58 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at UGA 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(2:37 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at UGA 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 48(2:06 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 48. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at KNT 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(1:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by D.Edwards at KNT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 38(1:37 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; K.Gamble at KNT 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 37(1:15 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to KNT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KNT 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(1:04 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at KNT 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 21.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21(0:52 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 21. Catch made by B.Bowers at KNT 21. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Evans at KNT 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 1(0:45 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to KNT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(0:13 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to KNT End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bennett for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KNT-M.Pierre Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT End Zone. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ringo at KNT 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(0:02 - 2nd) C.Schlee kneels at the KNT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT 3. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Sherman at KNT 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(14:56 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 17. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 17. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Starks at KNT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KENTST 24(14:36 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 24(14:33 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KENTST 24(14:25 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 45 yards to UGA 31 Center-KNT. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(14:18 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at UGA 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 40(13:35 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UGA 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(13:00 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(12:34 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 19 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Richardson at KNT 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(12:09 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 17(11:25 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UGA 14(10:49 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UGA 21(10:44 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:41 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at KNT 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(10:20 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Beal; C.Smith at KNT 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(10:14 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(10:02 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(9:34 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 32(9:00 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; T.Marshall at UGA 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(8:40 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to UGA 30. Catch made by M.Cooper at UGA 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(8:10 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to UGA 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Smith; W.Brinson at UGA 15.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 15(7:39 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to UGA 15. Catch made by D.Walker at UGA 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; M.Starks at UGA 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 3(7:12 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KENTST 1(6:46 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; Z.Logue at UGA 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - KENTST 1(6:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-KNT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 6(5:43 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to UGA 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KENTST 12(5:15 - 3rd) A.Glass 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 34 yards from KNT 35 to the UGA 31. N.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at UGA 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(5:09 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at KNT 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(4:30 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to KNT 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 31.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 31(3:48 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by D.Washington at KNT 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 15(3:32 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to KNT 5 for yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 5. PENALTY on UGA-W.McClendon Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - UGA 30(3:11 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to KNT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KNT 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 22 - UGA 27(2:38 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 27. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at KNT 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 15.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 15(1:55 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UGA 22(1:48 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:44 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at KNT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KENTST 32(1:21 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(1:15 - 3rd) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at KNT 34.
|+14 YD
4 & 1 - KENTST 34(0:31 - 3rd) J.Smith pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by Z.West at KNT 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KNT 48.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(15:00 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 30 for 22 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:48 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to UGA 30. Catch made by D.Cephas at UGA 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 24(14:27 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 21.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 21(14:03 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at UGA 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 12(13:43 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to UGA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at UGA 8.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - KENTST 8(13:16 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to UGA 8. Catch made by K.Leach at UGA 8. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at UGA 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 2(13:03 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at UGA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KENTST 1(12:18 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to UGA End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cooper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:13 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:13 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(12:09 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; S.Slattery at UGA 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 29(11:32 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson; C.Blue at UGA 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(10:59 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; C.Harris at KNT 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 49(10:34 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(10:06 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by B.Bowers at KNT 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at KNT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UGA 26(9:20 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to KNT 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 26. PENALTY on KNT-M.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 16(9:03 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 16. Catch made by L.McConkey at KNT 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 10(8:25 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to KNT 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 5(7:41 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to KNT 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Johns at KNT 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 5(6:58 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to KNT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 2(6:18 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to KNT 2. Catch made by D.Edwards at KNT 2. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Pierre at KNT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UGA 1(5:36 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to KNT End Zone for 1 yards. K.Milton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KNT End Zone. Fair catch by M.Cooper.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 0(5:30 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Int
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:25 - 4th) C.Schlee pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 25. Intercepted by C.Smith at UGA 25. C.Smith ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(5:11 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert at UGA 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 34(4:29 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at UGA 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 40(3:48 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Branch; S.Slattery at UGA 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(3:04 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to KNT 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert at KNT 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 48(2:02 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to KNT 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 49(1:16 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to KNT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at KNT 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(0:40 - 4th) S.Bennett kneels at the KNT 47.
