Szmyt’s 5 field goals help Syracuse overcome Virginia 22-20
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Andre Szmyt knocked in five field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner with just over a minute left, and Syracuse held off Virginia's second-half comeback to beat the Cavaliers 22-20 on Friday night.
Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime, but Virginia recorded three second-half touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead with six minutes remaining in the game. The Orange (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their first four for the first time since 2018 despite committing their first four turnovers of the season.
Brennan Armstrong threw for 138 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Lavel Davis Jr. with 5:51 remaining for Virginia. Syracuse responded with a 62-yard drive to retake the lead on Szmyt's final field goal. Virginia's final drive resulted in a turnover on downs.
The matchup reunited two of Syacuse's first-year assistants, Robert Anae and Jason Beck, with their old squad. Anae and Beck coached at Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) for the past five seasons before joining Dino Babers' staff this offseason.
Syracuse started the game strong, with Trebor Pena returning the opening kickoff 57 yards into Virginia territory, and the Orange punching it in five plays later with Garrett Shrader's 17-yard rushing touchdown.
Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell missed first-quarter field goal attempts from 51 and 49 yards, respectively. The second miss came after the Cavaliers had taken over at the Orange's 37-yard line following a Sean Tucker fumble. For the second straight week, Tucker was unable to find many openings, finishing with 60 yards rushing on 21 attempts.
UVA got back in the game early in the second half when Armstrong pitched to Thompson at the 1-yard line for a touchdown. The Cavaliers, trailing 16-6, wanted to attempt a 2-point conversion, but an illegal substitution penalty forced them to kick the extra point instead.
Trebor Pena fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, giving UVA possession 13 yards from the end zone. Perris Jones scored two plays later, cutting Syracuse's lead to three, but the extra point was blocked by Jatius Greer.
Syracuse's defense forced two turnovers, the first coming late in the first quarter when Armstrong kept a read option to the right side but ran into his own blocker. Syracuse capitalized by taking a 13-0 lead after a Szmyt field goal. He is 9 10 on field goal attempts this season.
TARGETING
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson was ejected for targeting in the third quarter after a hit on Shrader. Jackson entered the game as the team's leading tackler. Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron was also called for targeting earlier in the half. Alijah Clark, Terry Lockett and Ja'Had Carter all left the game with injuries for Syracuse.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavaliers again struggled offensively, totaling 287 yards and less than 21 points for the third straight game. A year after ranking among the tops nationally in points per game, Armstrong and Virginia's offense haven't been able to match that success under first-year head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Desmond Kitchings.
Syracuse: Shrader rebounded from a sluggish performance against Purdue, finishing 22 for 33 for 277 passing yards. His go-to target was Oronde Gadsden II, who notched seven catches for 113 yards. Gadsden has emerged over recent games as a key slot receiver, and he recorded another career game after bringing in the game-winning touchdown last week.
UP NEXT
Virginia continues its two-game road trip at Duke on Saturday night.
Syracuse hosts Wagner on Saturday afternoon.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
P. Jones
2 RB
87 RuYds, RuTD, 4 ReYds, REC
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
277 PaYds, INT, 11 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|287
|352
|Total Plays
|67
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|75
|Rush Attempts
|29
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|138
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|12-106
|12-91
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.0
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|13
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|277
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|287
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|19/38
|138
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|13
|87
|1
|28
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|11
|29
|0
|12
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|2
|10
|1
|9
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|14
|8
|55
|0
|13
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|10
|5
|42
|0
|12
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|4
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
E. Davies 26 WR
|E. Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. Long 27 DB
|L. Long
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Cypress II 23 DB
|F. Cypress II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 LB
|K. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Devine 67 T
|D. Devine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Sr. 21 DB
|D. Johnson Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DT
|B. Smiley III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Farrell 40 P
|B. Farrell
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|4
|48.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|4
|25.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|22/33
|277
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|21
|60
|0
|9
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|14
|11
|1
|17
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|10
|7
|113
|0
|29
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|2
|41
|0
|29
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|6
|5
|39
|0
|15
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|4
|2
|28
|0
|14
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|5
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Mang 81 TE
|M. Mang
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 3 LB
|M. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparrow 12 LB
|A. Sparrow
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lockett 90 DL
|T. Lockett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 8 DB
|G. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fuentes-Cundiff 99 DL
|E. Fuentes-Cundiff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 10 DB
|A. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|5/5
|40
|1/1
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|3
|42.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|35.0
|57
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 63 yards from UVA 35 to the SYR 2. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Gaffney at UVA 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(14:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 41. Catch made by O.Gadsden at UVA 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 30.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(14:21 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by O.Gadsden at UVA 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(13:44 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 8(13:15 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at UVA 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CUSE 7(12:45 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 7. Catch made by S.Tucker at UVA 7. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by UVA at UVA 4. PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 15 - CUSE 17(12:27 - 1st) G.Shrader scrambles to UVA End Zone for 17 yards. G.Shrader for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:18 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lockett at UVA 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 30(11:49 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 30. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at UVA 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 28(11:08 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at UVA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 35(10:42 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 35(10:34 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lockett at UVA 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 38(9:54 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 38. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Chestnut at UVA 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 49(9:17 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis. PENALTY on SYR-M.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36(9:06 - 1st) K.Thompson rushed to SYR 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Williams at SYR 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 27(8:40 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to SYR 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Linton at SYR 28.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UVA 28(7:55 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-J.Leech False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UVA 33(7:58 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|No Good
4 & 7 - UVA 41(7:31 - 1st) B.Farrell 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(7:20 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to SYR 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 30(6:47 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to SYR 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 29.
|Sack
3 & 2 - UVA 29(6:06 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at SYR 31 for -2 yards (M.Wax)
|No Good
4 & 4 - UVA 39(5:22 - 1st) B.Farrell 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(5:17 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for M.Mang.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 31(5:09 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Long at SYR 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(4:36 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CUSE 38(4:34 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - CUSE 38(4:28 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 38. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Long at SYR 44.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - CUSE 44(3:54 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 44. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 44. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(3:17 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 25.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CUSE 25(2:38 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-K.Ellis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 30(2:38 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by S.Tucker at UVA 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(2:17 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at UVA 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 13(1:39 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CUSE 8(1:09 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CUSE 16(1:04 - 1st) A.Szmyt 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 63 yards from SYR 35 to the UVA 2. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at UVA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29(0:54 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 33 for 4 yards. B.Armstrong FUMBLES forced by G.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-G.Williams at UVA 28. Tackled by D.Devine at UVA 28.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(0:47 - 1st) T.Pena steps back to pass. T.Pena pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker. PENALTY on UVA-N.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(0:40 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CUSE 12(0:05 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|Sack
3 & 8 - CUSE 12(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at UVA 14 for -2 yards (C.Bennett)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CUSE 22(14:19 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at UVA 26. PENALTY on UVA-E.Gaines Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 16(14:06 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Fuentes-Cundiff at UVA 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 16(13:37 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 16. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at UVA 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 21(13:02 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 21(12:56 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 46 yards to SYR 33 Center-UVA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(12:48 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 32(12:18 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at SYR 33.
|Int
3 & 10 - CUSE 33(11:44 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 45. Intercepted by J.Sanker at SYR 45. Tackled by SYR at SYR 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 32(11:32 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 32(11:26 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UVA 32(11:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on UVA-L.Taylor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - UVA 37(11:21 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by D.Wicks at SYR 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 25.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UVA 25(10:37 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:32 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at SYR 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(10:27 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 39. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at SYR 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 40(10:22 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to SYR 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at SYR 41.
|Sack
3 & 8 - CUSE 41(9:43 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 40 for -1 yards (N.Jackson)
|Penalty
4 & 9 - CUSE 40(9:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-J.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CUSE 35(8:37 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 40 yards to UVA 25 Center-SYR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(8:23 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at UVA 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 34(7:58 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by SYR at UVA 45. PENALTY on SYR-J.Geer Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 45(7:47 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 45(7:40 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UVA 45(7:38 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 42 for -3 yards (C.Okechukwu)
|Punt
4 & 13 - UVA 42(6:55 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 45 yards to SYR 13 Center-UVA. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 13. Tackled by UVA at SYR 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(6:43 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by UVA at SYR 14.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 14(6:14 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 14. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 14. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UVA at SYR 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(5:40 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 34 for -1 yards (P.Akere)
|+29 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 34(5:05 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 34. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(4:37 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 33(3:46 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 32. Catch made by S.Tucker at UVA 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 32.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - CUSE 32(3:14 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 14. Catch made by O.Gadsden at UVA 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(2:51 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at UVA 25 for -11 yards (K.Butler) PENALTY on UVA-A.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UVA-A.Johnson Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 7(2:30 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 5.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 5(1:38 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to UVA 10 for -5 yards. G.Shrader ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 10(1:29 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CUSE 18(1:25 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at UVA 19. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 10(1:14 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 3 for -7 yards (C.Okechukwu)
|+19 YD
2 & 17 - UVA 3(1:01 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 22 for 19 yards. Tackled by SYR at UVA 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 22(0:50 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 22. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at UVA 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 29(0:38 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at UVA 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 35(0:34 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 30 for -5 yards (L.Lowery)
|Penalty
2 & 15 - UVA 30(0:27 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by SYR at UVA 45. PENALTY on UVA-J.Leech Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 25 - UVA 20(0:17 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at UVA 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at UVA 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - UVA 32(14:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-UVA False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 27(14:36 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 27. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at UVA 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 32(13:29 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at UVA 42. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 32. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at UVA 42. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 43(13:29 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by K.Thompson at SYR 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons; J.Geer at SYR 41.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UVA 41(13:01 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis. PENALTY on SYR-J.Geer Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 36(12:52 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to SYR 36. Catch made by G.Misch at SYR 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(12:21 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by P.Jones at SYR 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 19(11:53 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to SYR 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Clark; A.Sparrow at SYR 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 12(11:14 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to SYR 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 8.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 8(10:37 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to SYR 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna at SYR 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UVA 2(10:09 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to SYR 2 for yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 2. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 1(9:46 - 3rd) K.Thompson rushed to SYR End Zone for 1 yards. K.Thompson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(9:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-UVA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the SYR End Zone. T.Pena returns the kickoff. T.Pena FUMBLES forced by J.Horton. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-D.Johnson at SYR 13. Tackled by SYR at SYR 13. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 13(9:40 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to SYR 13. Catch made by K.Thompson at SYR 13. Gain of 4 yards. UVA ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 4(9:31 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to SYR End Zone for 4 yards. P.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:26 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:26 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; J.Jackson at SYR 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 26(9:00 - 3rd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at SYR 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 29(8:19 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 33. Catch made by M.Mang at SYR 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Long; N.Jackson at SYR 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CUSE 33(7:23 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 44 yards to UVA 23 Center-SYR. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 23(7:23 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at UVA 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 23(6:53 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 23(6:46 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for M.Hollins.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 23(6:42 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 59 yards to SYR 18 Center-UVA. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 18. Tackled by UVA at SYR 30. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(6:30 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; D.Bratton at SYR 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CUSE 21(6:03 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - CUSE 21(5:57 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at SYR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(5:23 - 3rd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by UVA at SYR 37. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(4:58 - 3rd) C.Jackson rushed to UVA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 44(4:40 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 44. Catch made by D.Alford at UVA 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 42(4:19 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by S.Tucker at UVA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(3:12 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Butler at UVA 36.
|Sack
2 & 11 - CUSE 36(2:39 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at UVA 43 for -7 yards (B.Smiley)
|+18 YD
3 & 18 - CUSE 43(2:05 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by D.Cooper at UVA 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton; A.Johnson at UVA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:14 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:09 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 22.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 22(0:28 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 10. Intercepted by F.Cypress at UVA 10. Tackled by SYR at UVA 10. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CUSE 30(0:28 - 3rd) A.Szmyt 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:24 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for P.Jones.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(0:19 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow; J.Simmons at UVA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 35(15:00 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 35(14:58 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at UVA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UVA 43(14:19 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for E.Davies.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UVA 43(14:12 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 42 yards to SYR 15 Center-UVA. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(14:05 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 15(13:59 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by L.Allen at SYR 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Long at SYR 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 22(13:01 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 22. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Long at SYR 37. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 22. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 22. Gain of 14 yards. C.Jackson FUMBLES forced by L.Long. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-C.Bennett at SYR 36. Tackled by SYR at SYR 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(12:50 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 26(11:27 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(11:25 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at SYR 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CUSE 33(9:48 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SYR 33. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - CUSE 23(10:16 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at SYR 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 32(9:48 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at SYR 33. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 33(9:48 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 42 yards to UVA 25 Center-SYR. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(9:48 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to UVA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; A.Clark at UVA 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 34(9:34 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to UVA 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; R.Hanna at UVA 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 43(9:01 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to UVA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Darton; M.Wax at UVA 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 47(8:28 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 47. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jones at SYR 41. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41(8:01 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to SYR 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 34.
|+28 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 34(7:32 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to SYR 6 for 28 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 6(6:42 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to SYR 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UVA 4(6:06 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UVA 4(5:59 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - UVA 4(5:56 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to SYR 4. Catch made by L.Davis at SYR 4. Gain of 4 yards. L.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 4th) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 4th) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:51 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at SYR 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 28(5:17 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 38. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at SYR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(4:49 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 38(4:45 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at SYR 41.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CUSE 41(4:10 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 41 for yards (H.Stewart) PENALTY on UVA-UVA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(4:01 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by S.Tucker at UVA 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(3:36 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to UVA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Sanker at UVA 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 27(2:57 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress; L.Long at UVA 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(2:26 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to UVA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 13.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CUSE 13(1:51 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-SYR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CUSE 18(1:33 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-UVA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 5 - CUSE 13(1:32 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at UVA 25 for -12 yards (C.Bennett)
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - CUSE 25(1:24 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to UVA 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CUSE 21(1:17 - 4th) A.Szmyt 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hanna at UVA 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29(1:04 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 41 for 12 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 41(1:01 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 41(0:57 - 4th) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at UVA 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UVA 47(0:34 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for G.Misch.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - UVA 47(0:31 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
