Buffalo beats Eastern Michigan 50-31 for first victory
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Cole Snyder threw for two touchdowns, ran for two more and Buffalo beat Eastern Michigan 50-31 on Saturday.
The teams combined to score on the first 10 possessions, the 10th a Buffalo touchdown for a 37-31 lead in the third quarter when Snyder found Jamari Gassett alone down the left sideline for a 65-yard play.
The first punt came after that, and though Mitchell Tomasek's kick left Buffalo at its 1, the Bulls drove for an Alex McNulty field goal. They added another to lead 43-32 after EMU (2-2, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) turned the ball over on downs. The Bulls scored on their first nine possessions.
The Bulls (1-3, 1-0) avoided their first 0-4 start since 2005 and snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Snyder, a transfer from Rutgers, was 19-of-28 passing for 291 yards. Quian Williams had 93 yards receiving and a score. Mike Washington ran for two TDs.
EMU's Austin Smith, who took over for injured Taylor Powell in last week's 30-21 win over Arizona State, made his first career start and passed for a TD and ran for another. Samson Evans, who rushed for 258 yards on 36 carries against the Sun Devils, had just 52 yards on 15 carries against the Bulls. Tanner Knue had 106 yards receiving.
The game began with consecutive touchdowns with Williams, who transferred from EMU before the 2021 season, reaching the 1 on a 59-yard pass play to set up Buffalo's first score. EMU followed with Jaylon Jackson's 89-yard kickoff return. The back-and-forth scoring resulted in a 30-24 Bulls halftime lead.
---
|
C. Snyder
15 QB
297 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 35 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
A. Smith
19 QB
190 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 74 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|13
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|498
|327
|Total Plays
|84
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|137
|Rush Attempts
|55
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|297
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|6-63
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|1-62.0
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|297
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|20/29
|297
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|19
|92
|0
|17
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|21
|71
|2
|10
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|7
|35
|2
|16
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|5
|11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|9
|6
|99
|1
|59
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|2
|2
|64
|1
|65
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|6
|3
|45
|0
|30
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Hines 13 WR
|C. Hines
|2
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Cobb 3 S
|K. Cobb
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 8 LB
|J. Patterson
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Muse 11 S
|J. Muse
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hook 95 P
|J. Hook
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bass 0 DT
|J. Bass
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 18 DE
|I. Kante
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 38 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 1 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bazile 53 DE
|C. Bazile
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cobb 3 S
|K. Cobb
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Folsom 98 DT
|D. Folsom
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 95 DT
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|3/3
|41
|5/6
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|1
|75.0
|75
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 19 QB
|A. Smith
|12/19
|190
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 19 QB
|A. Smith
|12
|74
|1
|29
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|15
|53
|0
|17
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|4
|3
|106
|1
|67
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|4
|4
|50
|0
|26
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|6
|3
|16
|0
|6
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Westmoreland 84 WR
|Z. Westmoreland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Scandrett 35 DB
|Q. Scandrett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|2-12
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 52 DL
|C. Evans
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Daniel Jr. 21 DB
|R. Daniel Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 27 DB
|D. Carter Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 95 DL
|M. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 41 LB
|J. Jefferson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cameron 44 LB
|L. Cameron
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Swindle II 99 DL
|M. Swindle II
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grant-Randall 98 DL
|T. Grant-Randall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|1
|62.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|2
|61.5
|89
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by T.Borland at BUF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; J.Sparacio at BUF 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 34(14:34 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at BUF 40.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(14:01 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 40. Gain of 59 yards. Tackled by R.Vaden at EMC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 1(13:15 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Snyder for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(12:57 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; D.Manior at BUF 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 29(12:32 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; C.Evans at BUF 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 32(11:50 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Shine; J.Crawford at BUF 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(11:35 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-I.Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 40(11:24 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by T.Hines at BUF 40. Gain of 14 yards. T.Hines FUMBLES forced by EMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-BUF at EMC 46. BUF ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 46(10:48 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to EMC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; M.Swindle at EMC 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(10:31 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to EMC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle; T.Peavy at EMC 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 39(9:55 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to EMC 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 36(9:16 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to EMC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; R.Vaden at EMC 35.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 35(8:36 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to EMC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman at EMC 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(8:06 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by M.Washington at EMC 30. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio; K.Shine at EMC 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 25(7:49 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to EMC 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; P.Price at EMC 23.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - EMICH 23(7:08 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - EMICH 23(7:02 - 1st) C.Snyder scrambles to EMC 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(6:23 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to EMC 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy; M.Lee at EMC 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 13(5:40 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 13. Catch made by Q.Williams at EMC 13. Gain of 13 yards. Q.Williams for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:35 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is blocked. EMC recovers the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC 1. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(5:35 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; K.Cobb at EMC 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(5:07 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; K.Cobb at EMC 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 30(4:25 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Dolac at EMC 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(4:05 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; K.Cobb at EMC 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 42(3:46 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at EMC 44.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 44(3:06 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to BUF 39 for 17 yards. Tackled by I.King at BUF 39.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(2:30 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to BUF 10 for 29 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(1:49 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to BUF 10. Catch made by T.Knue at BUF 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Knue for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:43 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; J.Scott at BUF 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(1:14 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 28(1:11 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 28. Catch made by T.Hines at BUF 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at BUF 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(0:41 - 1st) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 46 for 8 yards. C.Snyder ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 46(0:15 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at BUF 49.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(15:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 49. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(14:29 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 21. Catch made by Q.Williams at EMC 21. Gain of 5 yards. EMC ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 16(14:10 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at EMC 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 13(13:37 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 12.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 12(12:56 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to EMC 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 7(12:25 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to EMC 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Scott; C.Kline at EMC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 2(12:05 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. M.Washington for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC End Zone. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Hampton at EMC 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(11:51 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at EMC 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(11:15 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 42(10:59 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BUF 42. Catch made by G.Oakes at BUF 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(10:24 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to BUF 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; K.Cobb at BUF 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(10:06 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by D.Lassiter at BUF 22. Gain of 5 yards. D.Lassiter ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 17(9:39 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 15 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muse at BUF 15.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 15(9:04 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BUFF 25(8:23 - 2nd) J.Gomez 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-A.Heston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(8:18 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BUF 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(7:44 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; L.Cameron at BUF 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 34(7:23 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at BUF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(7:06 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; L.Cameron at BUF 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 37(6:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on EMC-P.Price Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(6:45 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 42(6:16 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by M.Johnson at EMC 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(5:40 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; M.Swindle at EMC 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 31(5:05 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Vaden at EMC 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(4:53 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Price at EMC 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 20(4:13 - 2nd) C.Snyder scrambles to EMC 4 for 16 yards. C.Snyder ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 4(3:35 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to EMC End Zone for 4 yards. M.Washington for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 48 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC 17. S.Evans returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Capo; C.Tate at BUF 43. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. A.McNulty kicks 48 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC 17. Fair catch by S.Evans.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 17(3:27 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 17. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 17. Gain of 67 yards. Tackled by R.Cook at BUF 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(3:02 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to BUF 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at BUF 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 12(2:25 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to BUF 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 11(1:42 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by H.Beydoun at BUF 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 7. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - BUFF 7(1:37 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 3(1:15 - 2nd) D.Boone rushed to BUF 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; G.Wolo at BUF 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUFF 1(0:45 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; D.Folsom at BUF 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 1(0:31 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. A.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 58 yards from EMC 35 to the BUF 7. Q.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gomez at EMC 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-BUF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - EMICH 23(0:13 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - EMICH 23(0:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Field Goal
3 & 15 - EMICH 31(0:04 - 2nd) A.McNulty 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 34 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC 31. Fair catch by Z.Mowchan.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(15:00 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at EMC 37.
|+29 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 37(14:24 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 37. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 37. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at BUF 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(13:55 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; D.Williams at BUF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 33(13:18 - 3rd) A.Smith scrambles to BUF 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Dolac at BUF 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 29(12:45 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BUF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile; J.Bass at BUF 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(12:25 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 24(12:23 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BUF 6 for 18 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 6.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 6(12:04 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua; I.Kante at BUF 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 8(11:28 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Muse; M.Fuqua at BUF 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 3(10:44 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to BUF 2 for 3 yards. S.Evans FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-D.Boone at BUF 2. D.Boone for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:38 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Shine at BUF 32. PENALTY on EMC-C.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 30(10:27 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at BUF 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(10:08 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy; R.Vaden at BUF 35.
|+65 YD
2 & 11 - EMICH 35(9:26 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 35. Gain of 65 yards. J.Gassett for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 33 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC 32. Fair catch by Z.Mowchan.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(9:15 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 32. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 32. Gain of 5 yards. D.Lassiter ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUFF 37(9:05 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BUFF 37(8:58 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BUFF 37(8:53 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 62 yards to BUF 1 Center-S.Bird. Downed by EMC.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 1(8:40 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 1. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 1. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BUF 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 8(8:03 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; M.Swindle at BUF 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(7:25 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 12. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 12. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Shine at BUF 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 20(7:01 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at BUF 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 21(6:31 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at BUF 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:57 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Vaden at BUF 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(5:27 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 37 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Shine at BUF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(5:01 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 37(4:50 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; Q.Scandrett at BUF 47. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(4:40 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to EMC 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; M.Coleman at EMC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(4:10 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Sack
2 & 10 - EMICH 43(4:03 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at EMC 45 for -2 yards (T.Peavy)
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - EMICH 45(3:04 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by M.Washington at EMC 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at EMC 37. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by M.Washington at EMC 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at EMC 37. PENALTY on EMC-J.Sparacio Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(2:52 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 18.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 18(2:20 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Cook.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - EMICH 18(2:15 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - EMICH 27(2:12 - 3rd) A.McNulty 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 36 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC 29. Fair catch by Z.Mowchan.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(2:08 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 29(2:03 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua; D.Folsom at EMC 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 28(1:24 - 3rd) A.Smith scrambles to EMC 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; J.Patterson at EMC 33.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - BUFF 33(0:43 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(0:36 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to EMC 16 for 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett; T.Speights at EMC 16. PENALTY on EMC-J.Crawford Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - EMICH 8(0:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-D.Bessent False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 13 - EMICH 13(15:00 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to EMC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Speights; J.Ramirez at EMC 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 10(14:26 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to EMC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - EMICH 9(13:41 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - EMICH 16(13:36 - 4th) A.McNulty 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 34 yards from BUF 35 to the EMC 31. Fair catch by Z.Mowchan.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(13:32 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 31. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Patterson at EMC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUFF 36(13:06 - 4th) A.Smith scrambles to EMC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bass at EMC 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 36(12:27 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to EMC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Kante at EMC 39.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - BUFF 39(11:54 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to EMC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Michel; M.Fuqua at EMC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(11:48 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to EMC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Speights; J.Ramirez at EMC 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 36(11:10 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to EMC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Speights; C.Kline at EMC 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 32(10:31 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to EMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; C.Kline at EMC 29.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(10:26 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to EMC 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Speights; J.Ramirez at EMC 32.
|+27 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 32(9:49 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 32. Catch made by R.Cook at EMC 32. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 5(9:10 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to EMC 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; T.Speights at EMC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 2(8:45 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. C.Snyder for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 50 yards from BUF 50 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(8:39 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 25. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fuqua at BUF 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(8:22 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-M.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BUFF 46(8:22 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|Sack
2 & 15 - BUFF 46(8:05 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 39 for -7 yards (J.Hook)
|+2 YD
3 & 22 - BUFF 39(7:30 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to EMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at EMC 41.
|+11 YD
4 & 20 - BUFF 41(6:40 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 41. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 48.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(6:28 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to EMC 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; M.Swindle at EMC 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 46(5:42 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to EMC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle; T.Grant-Randall at EMC 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 45(4:52 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to EMC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Vaden; G.Trueman at EMC 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - EMICH 44(4:42 - 4th) J.Baltar punts 44 yards to EMC End Zone Center-E.Davis. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(4:27 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to EMC 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; R.Daniel at EMC 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 28(3:41 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to EMC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 26(2:54 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to EMC 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; G.Trueman at EMC 27.
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - EMICH 27(2:47 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by Q.Williams at EMC 27. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Lee at EMC 21.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(2:06 - 4th) C.Snyder kneels at the EMC 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 24(1:08 - 4th) C.Snyder kneels at the EMC 26.
|-3 YD
3 & 15 - EMICH 26(0:31 - 4th) C.Snyder kneels at the EMC 29.
