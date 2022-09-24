|
|
|TULSA
|MISS
Dart, Judkins help No. 16 Mississippi beat Tulsa 35-27
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter as No. 16 Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa 35-27 on Saturday.
Ole Miss (4-0) trailed for the first time this season, 14-7 before the decisive 28-point outburst. Dart threw 31-yard touchdown passes to Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, and Judkins had scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards to complete the rally and build a 35-14 cushion.
Dart directed consecutive scoring drives of 75, 64, 93 and 46 yards in the quarter and finished 13 of 24 passing with 154 yards, adding 116 yards rushing on 13 carries. The Rebels had 462 yards of total offense, highlighted by 140 yards rushing on 27 carries by Judkins.
Tulsa (2-2) was led by Davis Brin, throwing for a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Epps and adding a 1-yard touchdown run. Brin was 7 of 13 passing for 112 yards before exiting with an injury in the second quarter. However, he remained on the sideline in uniform in the second half.
Braylon Braxton replaced Brin to finish 9 of 22 passing for 83 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Epps to pull Tulsa to 35-27 in the fourth quarter. The Golden Hurricane, despite 457 yards of total offense, did not cross midfield on their final three possessions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi: All September goals have been accomplished. The No. 16 Rebels are 4-0, seamlessly meshed 30-plus new players, a different lineup of assistant coaches and coordinators along with establishing a starting quarterback. The competition ratchets up significantly, but Ole Miss is in the best possible position heading into the start of SEC play.
Tulsa: Before Brin was sidelined with a lower body injury, he raced 87 and 75 yards in the opening 12 minutes to take a 14-7 lead. The defense has given up 127 points in four games, but the offense has enough firepower, 5 of 5 in the red zone, to make a serious challenge for the American Conference title.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The win allows the No. 16 Rebels to at least maintain the pace in the AP Top 25 poll. Ole Miss is sixth of the eight SEC ranked teams, making a major jump unlikely.
UP NEXT
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane host defending AAC champion Cincinnati in the conference opener for both teams.
Mississippi: The No. 16 Rebels host No. 8 Kentucky in a high-stakes SEC match of ranked teams.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|14
|15
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|457
|462
|Total Plays
|78
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|262
|308
|Rush Attempts
|43
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|195
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|16-35
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|6-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.5
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|-1
|25
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|262
|RUSH YDS
|308
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|7/13
|112
|1
|0
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|9/22
|83
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|8
|77
|0
|47
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|17
|76
|0
|17
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|12
|65
|0
|11
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|2
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|9
|4
|62
|2
|20
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|9
|4
|55
|0
|18
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|6
|3
|50
|0
|37
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|6
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Powers 80 TE
|C. Powers
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 6 LB
|J. Terry
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wallace 22 S
|L. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 25 S
|J. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ostroski 48 DL
|O. Ostroski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carlisle 4 CB
|T. Carlisle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simon 90 DL
|J. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 9 S
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 LB
|B. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kulkin 40 LB
|M. Kulkin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 41 LB
|D. Hopkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Solomon 5 CB
|K. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 11 DL
|E. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|6
|44.5
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Shoulders 4 WR
|M. Shoulders
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|-0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|13/24
|154
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|27
|140
|2
|24
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|13
|116
|0
|25
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|10
|48
|1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|7
|4
|75
|1
|31
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|5
|3
|54
|1
|31
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|5
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|5
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Johnson 5 S
|T. Johnson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 28 CB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 92 P
|F. Masin
|5
|43.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|3
|2.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart rushed up the middle to MIS 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at MIS 37.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:34 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to TSA 38 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38(14:23 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed up the middle to TSA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; K.Ray at TSA 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 31(14:04 - 1st) J.Dart pass left complete to TSA 31. Catch made by J.Mingo at TSA 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(13:48 - 1st) J.Dart pass left complete to TSA 23. Catch made by M.Trigg at TSA 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 20(13:21 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to TSA End Zone for 20 yards. Z.Evans for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TSA End Zone. M.Shoulders returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Woullard at TSA 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 13(13:16 - 1st) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at TSA 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 17(12:45 - 1st) D.Brin pass short middle complete to TSA 17. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at TSA 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(12:30 - 1st) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at TSA 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 30(11:50 - 1st) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TSA 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 33(10:51 - 1st) D.Brin pass left complete to TSA 33. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TSA 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(10:39 - 1st) J.Ford rushed right end to TSA 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; L.Tennison at TSA 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 45(10:14 - 1st) J.Ford rushed right end to TSA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; O.Reese at TSA 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 46(9:28 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Igbinosun at TSA 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(9:19 - 1st) D.Brin pass left complete to TSA 47. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; L.Tennison at MIS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(9:05 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete deep right intended for I.Epps.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(8:47 - 1st) D.Brin pass deep right complete to MIS 38. Catch made by K.Stokes at MIS 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at MIS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 1(7:55 - 1st) D.Brin rushed left guard to MIS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Brin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bullock K.Solomon at MIS 21.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21(7:51 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; B.Powers at MIS 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MISS 18(7:40 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at MIS 20.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISS 20(7:22 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete left intended for J.Watkins (K.Ray).
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISS 20(6:44 - 1st) F.Masin punts 46 yards to TSA 34 Center-MIS. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 34. Tackled by T.Johnson at TSA 35. PENALTY on TSA-I.Epps Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:44 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon; L.Tennison at TSA 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(6:30 - 1st) D.Brin pass left complete to TSA 28. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 28. Gain of 18 yards. J.Santana ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(6:18 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to MIS 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; A.Keys at MIS 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 47(5:45 - 1st) D.Brin rushed to MIS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; I.Young at MIS 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(5:35 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to MIS 26 for 17 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(5:15 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete left intended for M.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 26(4:34 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to MIS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; A.Finley at MIS 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 20(3:17 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by I.Epps at MIS 20. Gain of 20 yards. I.Epps for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:17 - 1st) MIS rushed to MIS 29 for 4 yards. MIS FUMBLES forced by TSA. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-Q.Judkins at MIS 29. Tackled by TSA at MIS 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MISS 29(3:07 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath. PENALTY on TSA-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 44(3:03 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete deep middle intended for J.Mingo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 44(2:56 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete right intended for M.Trigg.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 44(2:33 - 1st) J.Dart pass left complete to MIS 44. Catch made by M.Trigg at MIS 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; K.Ray at TSA 48.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - MISS 48(2:03 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to TSA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(1:55 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 37(1:38 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 36(1:23 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to TSA 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 23(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-E.Acker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 28(1:03 - 1st) J.Dart pass right complete to TSA 28. Catch made by M.Heath at TSA 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; T.Davis at TSA 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISS 9(0:46 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kulkin; B.Powers at TSA 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 9(15:00 - 2nd) J.Dart pass right complete to TSA 9. Catch made by M.Trigg at TSA 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 4(14:25 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA End Zone for 4 yards. Q.Judkins for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:25 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; T.Brown at TSA 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 30(13:38 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; C.Johnson at TSA 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(13:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-TSA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - TULSA 24(13:13 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 24. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TSA 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TULSA 33(11:37 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 37 yards to MIS 30 Center-TSA. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 30. Tackled by J.Terry at MIS 36.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(11:37 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed up the middle to MIS 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; J.Terry at MIS 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 45(11:24 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed up the middle to MIS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MIS 46.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(10:51 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 31 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at TSA 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(10:31 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to TSA 31. Catch made by M.Heath at TSA 31. Gain of 31 yards. M.Heath for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from MIS 35 to the TSA 5. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(10:31 - 2nd) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; L.Tennison at TSA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TULSA 40(10:04 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete middle intended for M.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TULSA 40(10:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-J.Ivey Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(9:48 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete right intended for I.Epps.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 46(9:43 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete left intended for K.Stokes (O.Reese).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 46(9:19 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 46(8:59 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 46 yards to MIS 8 Center-TSA. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 8. Tackled by D.Hopkins; T.Carlisle at MIS 7.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 7(8:59 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; J.Wright at MIS 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 6(8:15 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at MIS 8. PENALTY on TSA-J.Simon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 23(8:05 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MISS 23(8:02 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg. PENALTY on TSA-J.Terry Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38(7:53 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed up the middle to MIS 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at MIS 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 45(7:32 - 2nd) J.Dart pass right complete to MIS 45. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at TSA 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(7:06 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to TSA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 40(6:15 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; K.Ray at TSA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 30(6:05 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 30(6:04 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 7 for 23 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 7(5:47 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; K.Ray at TSA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 1(5:35 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; G.Sawyer at TSA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 1(5:01 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Judkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(5:01 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Cistrunk at TSA 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 32(4:44 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed up the middle to TSA 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at TSA 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(4:23 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 41. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at TSA 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 50(3:54 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to MIS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(3:46 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by C.Powers at MIS 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 44(3:20 - 2nd) B.Jackson rushed to MIS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; C.Johnson at MIS 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 39(2:35 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Int
4 & 4 - TULSA 39(1:42 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass right INTERCEPTED at MIS 35. Intercepted by A.Finley at MIS 35. Tackled by B.Jackson at TSA 46.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(1:42 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed left end to TSA 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(1:25 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to TSA 31. Catch made by J.Mingo at TSA 31. Gain of 31 yards. J.Mingo for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:25 - 2nd) B.Jackson rushed up the middle to MIS 28 for 47 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(1:02 - 2nd) B.Jackson rushed left tackle to MIS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(0:41 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to MIS 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(0:32 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to MIS 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; T.Johnson at MIS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TULSA 10(0:10 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete short left intended for I.Epps.
|Field Goal
3 & 3 - TULSA 18(0:00 - 2nd) Z.Long 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; T.Johnson at TSA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(14:40 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed right guard to TSA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at TSA 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 40(13:58 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed up the middle to MIS 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; A.Cistrunk at MIS 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(13:34 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass left complete to MIS 49. Catch made by C.Powers at MIS 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 40(13:11 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed up the middle to MIS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 36. PENALTY on MIS-T.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:09 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed up the middle to MIS 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 15(12:31 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed right end to MIS 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 8(12:03 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed up the middle to MIS 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 1(11:39 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to MIS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; O.Reese at MIS 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TULSA 2(11:19 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TULSA 10(10:16 - 3rd) Z.Long 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(10:16 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed up the middle to MIS 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at MIS 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(10:01 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed left end to MIS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; J.Simon at MIS 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 44(9:44 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed left guard to MIS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at MIS 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 50(9:24 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed right end to TSA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47(8:57 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed left guard to TSA 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MISS 48(8:23 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete deep left intended for M.Trigg.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISS 48(8:18 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete deep left intended for J.Mingo.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISS 48(8:00 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 38 yards to TSA 10 Center-MIS. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(8:00 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed left guard to TSA 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at TSA 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 13(7:24 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass short middle complete to TSA 13. Catch made by B.Jackson at TSA 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at TSA 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TULSA 15(6:59 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete short left intended for J.Santana (D.Prince).
|Punt
4 & 5 - TULSA 15(6:27 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 40 yards to MIS 45 Center-TSA. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 45. Tackled by TSA at MIS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(6:27 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed right end to TSA 30 for 24 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski at TSA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 30(6:15 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete short right intended for C.Kelly.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 30(6:12 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed up the middle to TSA 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 30.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 30(5:25 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete short right intended for M.Heath. PENALTY on MIS-M.Heath Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TSA-J.Anderson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(5:25 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed up the middle to TSA 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins; T.Davis at TSA 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 12(5:15 - 3rd) J.Dart pass short right complete to TSA 12. Catch made by J.Watkins at TSA 12. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at TSA 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - MISS 14(4:11 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to TSA 14. Catch made by Q.Judkins at TSA 14. Gain of 5 yards. Q.Judkins FUMBLES forced by K.Ray. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-K.Ray at TSA 3. Tackled by MIS at TSA 3.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 3(4:11 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed up the middle to TSA 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; T.Washington at TSA 5.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 5(3:58 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass short right complete to TSA 5. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 5. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at TSA 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(3:47 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass short left complete to TSA 21. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Young at TSA 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 28(3:27 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed left end to TSA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TSA 29.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 29(2:20 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed up the middle to TSA 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at TSA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(1:12 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete short left intended for K.Stokes. PENALTY on MIS-O.Reese Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(1:12 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass short left complete to MIS 39. Catch made by J.Santana at MIS 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 31(0:41 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to MIS 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Battle; A.Finley at MIS 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(0:17 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed left end to MIS 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; C.Johnson at MIS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 17(15:00 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULSA 17(14:56 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete short right intended for I.Epps.
|+17 YD
4 & 7 - TULSA 17(14:38 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to MIS 17. Catch made by I.Epps at MIS 17. Gain of 17 yards. I.Epps for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:38 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:38 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 63 yards from TSA 35 to the MIS 2. Fair catch by D.Wade.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(14:38 - 4th) J.Dart rushed left tackle to MIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; K.Solomon at MIS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 27(14:19 - 4th) J.Dart rushed right end to MIS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at MIS 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 30(13:48 - 4th) J.Dart pass short right complete to MIS 30. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at MIS 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(13:32 - 4th) J.Dart rushed left tackle to MIS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at MIS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 44(12:19 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed right end to MIS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at MIS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 49(12:15 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed up the middle to MIS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at MIS 49.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MISS 49(12:07 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-J.James False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISS 44(12:04 - 4th) F.Masin punts 36 yards to TSA 20 Center-MIS. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(12:04 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed up the middle to TSA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Keys at TSA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(11:41 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed up the middle to TSA 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at TSA 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULSA 24(11:13 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete short right intended for K.Stokes (T.Washington).
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULSA 24(10:27 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 41 yards to MIS 35 Center-TSA. Downed by K.Solomon.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(10:27 - 4th) J.Dart pass short right complete to MIS 35. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; B.Powers at MIS 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 48(10:13 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed left tackle to TSA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at TSA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 49(10:00 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed up the middle to TSA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski at TSA 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 44(9:40 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed up the middle to TSA 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; G.Sawyer at TSA 45.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MISS 45(8:51 - 4th) J.Dart pass short left complete to TSA 45. Catch made by C.Kelly at TSA 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 43. PENALTY on MIS-J.Mingo Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MISS 40(8:20 - 4th) F.Masin punts 51 yards to TSA 9 Center-MIS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 9(8:20 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at TSA 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 17(7:55 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at TSA 22.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(7:46 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 22. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIS at TSA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(7:24 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at TSA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 36(6:52 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 36(6:27 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 36(5:32 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 61 yards to MIS 3 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 3(5:32 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 3. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 3. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TSA at MIS 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(5:19 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at MIS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MISS 25(4:44 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 25(4:42 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MISS 25(4:24 - 4th) F.Masin punts 45 yards to TSA 30 Center-MIS. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 30. Tackled by MIS at TSA 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(4:24 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at TSA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 28(3:59 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 28(3:56 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TULSA 28(3:36 - 4th) PENALTY on TSA-TSA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 23(3:23 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 42 yards to MIS 35 Center-TSA. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(3:23 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at MIS 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 43(2:49 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at MIS 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 44(2:40 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at MIS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(2:35 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MIS 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 47(1:14 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 46(1:09 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to TSA 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 35(1:02 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 35(0:28 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TSA 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 38.
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 10:58 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
21
4th 12:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
20
4th 12:35 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
17
10
4th 9:15 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
4th 14:57 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 0:08 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
17
3
2nd 0:25 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:26 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 5:22 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
14
10
2nd 9:43 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 7:10 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 8:09 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 2:31 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 6:01
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 11:22 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 13:26 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 6:05 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 7:08 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 4:31 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 3:47 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN