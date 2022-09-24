|
|
|UNLV
|UTAHST
Brumfield helps UNLV get rare win over Utah State, 34-24
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Doug Brumfield threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as UNLV opened Mountain West Conference play with its first win over Utah State since 2008, taking a 34-24 decision Saturday night.
The defense played a big role, intercepting Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner four times among five turnovers.
After falling behind 7-0, Brumfield capped an 89-yard drive with a 4-yard run and a five-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. The second TD was set up when the punter had his knee on the ground as he fielded a low snap.
Brumfield had a six-yard TD connection with Kyle Williams in the second quarter and Daniel Gutierrez kicked a pair of field goals goals as the Rebels (3-1) took a 27-16 lead at the half.
Brumfield finished 21 of 31 for 217 yards passing and Aidan Robbins ran for 81 yards and a second-half touchdown.
UNLV won at Utah State for the first time since 2007 and is 3-1 for the first time since 2008.
Bonner was 20 of 31 for 236 yards passing and three touchdowns. Terrell Vaughn had two touchdown catches for the Aggies and Justin McGriff had a one plus 103 yards.
-----
|
D. Brumfield
2 QB
217 PaYds, PaTD, 3 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
L. Bonner
1 QB
289 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 5 INTs, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|320
|427
|Total Plays
|73
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|96
|Rush Attempts
|42
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|217
|331
|Comp. - Att.
|21-31
|28-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|11-93
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|6
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|5
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.3
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|-11
|40
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|5-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|5--23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|331
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|21/31
|217
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|28
|81
|1
|26
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|16
|0
|13
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|10
|3
|2
|10
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|5
|5
|57
|0
|27
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|5
|3
|53
|0
|29
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|3
|46
|1
|40
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|5
|4
|43
|0
|13
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|4
|3
|15
|0
|10
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Ballungay 19 TE
|K. Ballungay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|2
|2
|-8
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|2
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Egbase 26 LB
|O. Egbase
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 50 DL
|J. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixon 29 DB
|D. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 16 DL
|E. Ehimare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|2/2
|26
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|6
|40.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|2
|22.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 1 QB
|L. Bonner
|23/36
|289
|3
|5
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1/1
|46
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|4/5
|30
|0
|0
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|15
|54
|0
|9
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|7
|33
|0
|15
|
L. Bonner 1 QB
|L. Bonner
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
P. Makakona 29 RB
|P. Makakona
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|8
|6
|109
|1
|46
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|12
|6
|83
|0
|44
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|10
|6
|74
|2
|39
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|7
|6
|49
|0
|14
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|3
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
J. Davis 21 WR
|J. Davis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 6 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 2 LB
|M. Tafisi
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okeke 5 LB
|O. Okeke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 12 CB
|A. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuiaki 48 DT
|S. Tuiaki
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Vakauta 96 DT
|P. Vakauta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 42 DE
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Migao 45 DE
|E. Migao
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 94 DT
|T. Coleman
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|2
|40.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|3
|13.0
|20
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 61 yards from UTS 35 to the UNLV 4. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka P.Joyner at UNLV 35.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(14:30 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 28 for -7 yards (H.Motu'apuaka)
|-4 YD
3 & 17 - UNLV 28(13:45 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UNLV 24.
|Punt
4 & 21 - UNLV 24(13:04 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 41 yards to UTS 35 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 35. Tackled by K.Olotoa L.Pleasant-Johnson at UTS 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(12:50 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAHST 43(12:39 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(12:39 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 38(12:13 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 38(12:12 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 38 for yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake J.Morgan at UNLV 30. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - UTAHST 48(11:41 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Egbase at UNLV 43.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 43(11:06 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards to UNLV 1 Center-J.Garcia. Downed by X.Steele.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 1(10:58 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh S.Tuiaki at UNLV 1.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 1(10:26 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UNLV 3.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 3(9:45 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UNLV 10.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 10(9:06 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 53 yards to UTS 37 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 37. Tackled by L.Pleasant-Johnson F.Thompkins at UTS 48.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(8:53 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(8:40 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 25.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UTAHST 25(8:30 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-N.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 30(8:07 - 1st) L.Bonner rushed to UNLV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 28(7:33 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for C.Tyler.
4 & 5 - UTAHST(7:21 - 1st) C.Coles 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-UTS. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(7:21 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 17(6:57 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 14(6:31 - 1st) L.Bonner rushed to UNLV 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(6:07 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by J.McGriff at UNLV 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.McGriff for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the UNLV End Zone. N.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 21. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 11(5:54 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UNLV 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 19(5:33 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 19. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 26.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(5:11 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 26. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 26. Gain of 40 yards. K.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(4:43 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tuiaki P.Joyner at UTS 34.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 34(4:11 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 34. Catch made by J.Weimer at UTS 34. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UTS 7.
1 & 7 - UNLV(3:01 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White. PENALTY on UTS-A.Carter Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UNLV-R.White Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 7(3:47 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tuiaki at UTS 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 4(3:08 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 4 yards. D.Brumfield for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(3:01 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by R.Briggs at UTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27(2:39 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Dixon at UTS 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28(2:10 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - UTAHST 23(1:57 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-R.Briggs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UTAHST 18(1:35 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|-13 YD
4 & 17 - UTAHST 18(1:34 - 1st) UTS rushed to UTS 5 for -13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 5.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UTAHST 5(1:34 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-J.Nance Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 2(1:34 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak M.Alford at UTS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNLV 1(1:02 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Neves M.Tafisi at UTS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 1(0:34 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Brumfield for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 47 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 18. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Walden at UTS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(0:27 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 31(0:07 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UTS 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 35.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTAHST 35(14:27 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 39 yards to UNLV 26 Center-J.Garcia. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 26. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(14:14 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka T.Coleman at UNLV 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 41(13:59 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UNLV 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(13:20 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 42(12:46 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 42. Catch made by J.Weimer at UTS 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(12:28 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 32(12:01 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Ballungay.
|+26 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 32(11:56 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 6 for 26 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 6(11:36 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 6. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 25. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Olotoa at UTS 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(11:28 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 35. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UTS 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 43(11:08 - 2nd) L.Bonner rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UTS 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 44(10:46 - 2nd) L.Bonner rushed to UTS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius at UTS 50.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(10:30 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 35. Intercepted by J.Williams at UNLV 35. Tackled by J.McGriff at UNLV 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(10:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 35. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson G.Hall at UNLV 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 36(9:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UNLV 36(9:38 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 33 for -3 yards (A.Vongphachanh) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 27 - UNLV 18(9:12 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts yards to UTS 18 Center-B.Navarro. I.Larsen blocked the kick. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 70 yards from UNLV 20 to the UTS 10. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Dixon D.Walden at UTS 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(8:48 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams A.Ajiake at UTS 32.
|Int
2 & 8 - UTAHST 32(8:31 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 41. Intercepted by A.Ajiake at UTS 41. Tackled by N.Davis at UTS 32.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(8:21 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(7:57 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by S.Zeon at UTS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNLV 9(7:26 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 9. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter H.Reynolds at UTS 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 9(6:56 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 4.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 4(6:15 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi M.Anyanwu at UTS 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UNLV 13(5:30 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(5:22 - 2nd) P.Makakona rushed to UTS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UTS 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30(4:53 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin J.Dixon at UTS 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(4:28 - 2nd) P.Makakona rushed to UTS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UTS 43.
|+44 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43(4:05 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 43. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(3:24 - 2nd) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 13(3:21 - 2nd) P.Makakona rushed to UNLV 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton J.Williams at UNLV 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 11(2:44 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 11. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UNLV 11. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 10.
|+10 YD
4 & 7 - UTAHST 10(2:13 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UNLV 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Vaughn for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(2:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-J.South Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
|(2:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-J.McGriff Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 10 to the UNLV 27. N.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Neves at UNLV 50. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(1:58 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 45. Catch made by N.Williams at UTS 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 34. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(1:43 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ward T.Coleman at UTS 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 21(1:35 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 21. Catch made by S.Zeon at UTS 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNLV 8(1:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(0:49 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNLV 8(0:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UNLV 16(0:40 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 41 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 24. M.Anyanwu returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Reese at UTS 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(0:31 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 33. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UTS 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 41(0:22 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UTS 50.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(0:15 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 3. Intercepted by N.Williams at UTS 3. Tackled by B.Cobbs at UTS 43. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS End Zone. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Olotoa at UTS 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(14:52 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UTS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 46(14:39 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UTS 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(14:06 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Ehimare; A.Ajiake at UTS 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 49(13:45 - 3rd) L.Bonner pass left complete to UNLV 46. Catch made by B.Lane at UNLV 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 46(12:57 - 3rd) L.Bonner rushed to UNLV 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 44.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UTAHST 44(12:32 - 3rd) L.Bonner pass middle complete to UNLV 44. Catch made by B.Lane at UNLV 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(12:27 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Migao; A.Vongphachanh at UNLV 43.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 43(11:47 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 42 for -1 yards (H.Motu'apuaka)
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 42(11:04 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass middle complete to UNLV 42. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 48(10:19 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed up the middle to UTS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Vakauta at UTS 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(9:54 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass middle complete to UTS 46. Catch made by N.Williams at UTS 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(9:29 - 3rd) R.White rushed left end to UTS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UTS 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 30(8:57 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass middle complete to UTS 30. Catch made by J.Weimer at UTS 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(8:42 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete right intended for R.White (M.Anyanwu).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 19(8:36 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed left end to UTS 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 20.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 20(8:08 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UTS 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at UTS 10.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UNLV 10(7:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-P.Vakauta Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 5(7:21 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed up the middle to UTS End Zone for 5 yards. A.Robbins for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 41 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 24. Fair catch by B.Lane.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(7:17 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed right guard to UTS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30(6:49 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed up the middle to UTS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UTS 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 31(6:13 - 3rd) L.Bonner pass left complete to UTS 31. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UTS 34.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 34(5:21 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee pass right complete to UTS 34. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UTS 46.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(5:08 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 42.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - UTAHST 42(4:31 - 3rd) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete left intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(4:29 - 3rd) L.Bonner pass right INTERCEPTED at UNLV 7. Intercepted by C.Oliver at UNLV 7. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 7.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 7(4:20 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed left tackle to UNLV 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UNLV 9.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 9(3:45 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; T.Coleman at UNLV 10.
|+29 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 10(3:02 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass middle complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 10. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UNLV 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(2:35 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass left complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(2:11 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed right tackle to UTS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 49(1:33 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete right intended for S.McKie.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 49(1:24 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass right complete to UTS 49. Catch made by S.McKie at UTS 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(0:54 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete left intended for S.Zeon.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 38(0:48 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed left tackle to UTS 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 40.
|Sack
3 & 12 - UNLV 40(0:07 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UTS 43 for -3 yards (D.Tatum)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UNLV 43(15:00 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 37 yards to UTS 6 Center-B.Navarro. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 6(14:53 - 4th) L.Bonner pass left complete to UTS 6. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 6. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Ajiake at UTS 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(14:37 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed up the middle to UTS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius at UTS 25.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 25(14:20 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 40. PENALTY on UTS-R.Tiavaasue Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:05 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UTS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29(13:44 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 34.
|+46 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 37(12:07 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 17. Catch made by J.McGriff at UNLV 17. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(13:00 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(12:42 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(11:49 - 4th) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 17(11:47 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UNLV 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 14.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 14(11:08 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UNLV 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 10.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - UTAHST 10(10:26 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UNLV 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 8.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 8(10:23 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 8.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 8(9:42 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 8. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 8. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; O.Okeke at UNLV 6.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - UNLV 6(9:08 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 19 for 13 yards. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(8:36 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 20(8:02 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 20(7:51 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UNLV 16.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 16(7:27 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 38 yards to UTS 46 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 46. Tackled by K.Olotoa at UNLV 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(6:56 - 4th) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 47(6:47 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UNLV 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 39.
|+39 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 39(6:24 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UNLV 39. Gain of 39 yards. T.Vaughn for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:15 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Cobbs steps back to pass. Catch made by J.McGriff at UNLV 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:15 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UNLV 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(5:42 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; P.Joyner at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(5:36 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(5:31 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 42 yards to UTS 29 Center-B.Navarro. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(5:25 - 4th) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UTS 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 31(5:02 - 4th) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UTS 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(4:42 - 4th) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UTS 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 48(4:26 - 4th) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; A.Ajiake at UNLV 41. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(3:59 - 4th) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41(3:55 - 4th) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams sacked at UNLV 40 for 1 yards (A.Plant) L.Bonner FUMBLES forced by A.Plant. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-T.Malakius at UNLV 40. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 40.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(3:39 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; A.Vongphachanh at UNLV 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 41(3:33 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; H.Reynolds at UTS 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(2:56 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; H.Motu'apuaka at UNLV 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 47(2:12 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UNLV 48.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UNLV 48(2:08 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 30 for yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UTS 30. PENALTY on UNLV-L.Fautanu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - UNLV 38(1:40 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UNLV 38.
|Punt
4 & 22 - UNLV 38(0:58 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 29 yards to UTS 33 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 33. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UTS 47.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(0:43 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(0:20 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by N.Davis at UNLV 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(0:15 - 4th) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by N.Davis at UNLV 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 16(0:02 - 4th) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|Int
3 & 6 - UTAHST 16(0:02 - 4th) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV End Zone. Intercepted by N.Williams at UNLV End Zone. Tackled by T.Vaughn at UNLV 8.
