|
|
|MD
|MICH
Corum's 243 yards, 2 TDs lead No. 4 Michigan past Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Michigan topped Maryland 34-27 in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday.
Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.
J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1).
McCarthy hit Roman Wilson with a 20-yard scoring pass 44 seconds into the fourth quarter to give Michigan a 24-13 lead. Tagovailoa's 4-yard touchdown pass to Tai Felton with 9:10 left cut the Wolverines' lead to five points. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Jake Moody's 38-yard field goal gave the Wolverines an eight-point cushion. Corum broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run with 3:31 remaining to make it 34-19.
CJ Dippre caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Maryland backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. with 45 seconds left.
Michigan held a 17-13 halftime advantage.
The Wolverines reached the end zone eight seconds into the game, the fastest they've scored since at least 2003. Felton mishandled the opening kickoff and Michigan's Matthew Hibner recovered at the Terrapins 10-yard-line. McCarthy threw a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker on the next play.
Maryland led by three points late in the half before Corum cut left and scored on a 33-yard run during a 4th-and-1 situation.
PLENTY OF LEG
Maryland placekicker Chad Ryland increased his consecutive field goal streak to 22, the longest active streak in the nation. Ryland connected from 53 and 52 yards out in the first half. He played his first two seasons at nearby Eastern Michigan.
TUNNEL VISION
The famed Michigan Stadium tunnel in which players enter and exit the field will soon have a name. The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved on Thursday the athletic department's request to name the tunnel after former coach Lloyd Carr. The Lloyd Carr Tunnel will be formally dedicated prior to the next home game against Penn State on Oct. 15.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: The Terrapins look much improved from the team that lost by 41 points at home to the Wolverines late last season. But they're not yet good enough to overcome turnovers and beat a quality conference opponent.
Michigan: When C.J. Stokes fumbled away his only carry early in the game, the Wolverines relied solely on Corum for their ground game. They'll need a swift return from Donovan Edwards, out for the second straight week with an undisclosed injury, or another option to emerge to keep Corum fresh.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Wolverines shouldn't drop more than a notch from the No. 4 spot despite getting challenged for the first time this season.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Michigan State on Oct. 1 and plays another home game against Purdue on Oct. 8.
Michigan: Visits Iowa on Oct. 1 and plays another road game against Indiana on Oct. 8.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Tagovailoa
3 QB
207 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 20 RuYds
|
B. Corum
2 RB
243 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|397
|463
|Total Plays
|73
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|243
|Rush Attempts
|34
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|269
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|243
|
|
|397
|TOTAL YDS
|463
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|20/30
|207
|1
|2
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|5/9
|62
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|16
|48
|0
|6
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|8
|39
|1
|16
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|5
|16
|0
|23
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|5
|3
|60
|0
|44
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|6
|4
|52
|0
|17
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|3
|3
|49
|1
|26
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|4
|2
|48
|0
|26
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|4
|3
|17
|0
|15
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|7
|4
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|3
|2
|8
|1
|4
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Hazel 14 DB
|I. Hazel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wheatland 44 LB
|C. Wheatland
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gibson 26 DB
|G. Gibson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 45 LB
|K. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Whitaker 17 DB
|L. Whitaker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|2/2
|53
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|3
|42.3
|2
|46
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|2
|16.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|18/26
|220
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|30
|243
|2
|47
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|5
|5
|0
|9
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|3
|72
|0
|49
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|8
|7
|72
|1
|18
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
M. Bredeson 82 TE
|M. Bredeson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|4-10
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|2/3
|52
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|47.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the MAR 2. T.Felton returns the kickoff. T.Felton FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-M.Hibner at MAR 10. Tackled by MAR at MICH 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 10(14:57 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MAR 10. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MAR 10. Gain of 10 yards. L.Schoonmaker for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:52 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MAR 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MD 31(14:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MAR 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(14:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Green; M.Sainristil at MAR 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MD 44(13:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MD 44(13:33 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Hemby. PENALTY on MICH-J.Harrell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(13:23 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MICH 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goode; M.Graham at MICH 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MD 37(13:01 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MICH 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Goode; J.Colson at MICH 35.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MD 35(12:38 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MD 43(12:31 - 1st) C.Ryland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Gough Holder-C.Spangler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(12:25 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Banks at MICH 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 31(12:01 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt at MICH 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 34(11:28 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; D.Nchami at MICH 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(11:01 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 47 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bennett at MICH 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(10:42 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 47. Catch made by M.Bredeson at MICH 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; A.McCullough at MAR 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 44(10:03 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by R.Wilson at MAR 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Trader at MAR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 39(9:28 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 39(9:20 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MAR 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 34(8:30 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 42(8:18 - 1st) J.Moody 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Wagner Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(8:10 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Mullings at MAR 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(8:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 48 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Smith at MAR 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - MD 48(7:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Moten; M.Paige at MICH 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40(7:00 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MICH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; B.McGregor at MICH 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MD 38(6:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by C.McDonald at MICH 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MD 31(5:49 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MICH 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Benny at MICH 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 30(5:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MICH 30. Catch made by D.Demus at MICH 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Paige at MICH 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MD 26(4:39 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MICH 26. Catch made by C.Dyches at MICH 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; M.Barrett at MICH 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(4:07 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MICH 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MD 12(3:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - MD 12(3:30 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MICH 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MD 3(3:08 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MICH 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MD 2(2:29 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MICH End Zone for 2 yards. A.Littleton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from MAR 35 to the MICH 2. R.Wilson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at MICH 27.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(2:16 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MAR 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(1:38 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MAR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at MAR 48.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 48(1:03 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MAR 25 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:30 - 1st) C.Stokes rushed to MAR 27 for -2 yards. C.Stokes FUMBLES forced by V.Cowan. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-A.McCullough at MAR 27. Tackled by MICH at MAR 27.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 27(0:20 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MAR 38.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 38. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moore at MICH 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(14:34 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to MICH 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; M.Smith at MICH 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MD 31(14:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|-3 YD
3 & 5 - MD 31(14:00 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MICH 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MICH 34.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MD 42(13:23 - 2nd) C.Ryland 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Gough Holder-C.Spangler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(13:15 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Hazel at MICH 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(12:45 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MICH 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 48(12:07 - 2nd) R.Bell rushed to MICH 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at MICH 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICH 45(11:28 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 45(11:16 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 47 yards to MAR 8 Center-W.Wagner. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 8(11:07 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 8. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 8. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Green at MAR 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19(10:38 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 19. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MAR 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31(10:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MAR 33.
|+26 YD
2 & 8 - MD 33(9:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 33. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 33. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harrell at MICH 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - MD 41(9:02 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 28. Intercepted by D.Turner at MICH 28. Tackled by MAR at MICH 28.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(8:49 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at MICH 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - MICH 27(8:12 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 31 for 4 yards. J.McCarthy FUMBLES forced by A.Booker. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-C.Johnson at MICH 31. Tackled by MAR at MICH 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 31(7:20 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MICH 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(6:41 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by A.Anthony at MICH 40. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at MICH 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 49(6:07 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 49. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at MAR 38.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(5:34 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MAR 17 for 21 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 17(5:03 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MAR 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett; D.Nchami at MAR 17.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MICH 17(4:24 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MAR 32 for -15 yards (A.Booker) J.McCarthy FUMBLES forced by A.Booker. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-O.Oluwatimi at MAR 32. Tackled by MAR at MAR 32. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
3 & 25 - MICH 32(3:22 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MAR 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at MAR 25.
|No Good
4 & 18 - MICH 33(2:43 - 2nd) J.Moody 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Wagner Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 25(2:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 25(2:31 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; K.Jenkins at MAR 28.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - MD 28(1:59 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 28. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MAR 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MD 24(1:42 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 46 yards to MICH 30 Center-E.Gough. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(1:36 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Trader at MICH 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 39(1:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; A.McCullough at MICH 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 43(1:17 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 43(1:10 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(0:55 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by C.Johnson at MAR 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at MAR 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICH 36(0:51 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 36(0:45 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MAR 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 33.
|+33 YD
4 & 1 - MICH 33(0:36 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MAR End Zone for 33 yards. B.Corum for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MAR End Zone. T.Felton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Taylor at MAR 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(0:16 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moten; J.Colson at MAR 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MICH 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 34(14:30 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 43 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bennett; A.McCullough at MICH 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(13:59 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at MICH 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 44(13:26 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; J.Barham at MICH 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 49(12:49 - 3rd) I.Gash rushed to MAR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at MAR 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 49(12:07 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 40 yards to MAR 9 Center-W.Wagner. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 9(12:01 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Smith at MAR 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MD 12(11:24 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MAR 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MD 15(10:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 15. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MAR 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 23(10:19 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 23. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MAR 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(9:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson; R.Moten at MAR 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MD 44(9:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MAR 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MD 47(8:57 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MAR 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 48(8:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MAR 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 49(7:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MD 49(7:27 - 3rd) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for R.Hemby.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MD 49(7:23 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 41 yards to MICH 10 Center-E.Gough. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 10(7:17 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MICH 13.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 13(6:45 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at MICH 12.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MICH 12(6:04 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MICH 10 for -2 yards (G.Gibson)
|Punt
4 & 10 - MICH 10(5:21 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 54 yards to MAR 36 Center-W.Wagner. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 36. Pushed out of bounds by C.Kolesar at MAR 44.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(5:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Morris at MAR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 45(4:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MD 45(4:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MD 45(4:07 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 40 yards to MICH 15 Center-E.Gough. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15(4:01 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 15. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at MICH 23.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 23(3:32 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 23. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 23. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Hazel at MICH 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(2:56 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at MICH 50.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MICH 50(2:18 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 50(2:06 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MAR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at MAR 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(1:44 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MAR 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite; J.Barham at MAR 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - MICH 47(1:00 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MAR 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at MAR 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(0:22 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MAR 33. Catch made by M.Bredeson at MAR 33. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Trader at MAR 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 27(15:00 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MAR 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(14:32 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by R.Wilson at MAR 20. Gain of 20 yards. R.Wilson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:16 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MAR 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MD 31(13:51 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MAR 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MD 33(13:23 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; M.Morris at MAR 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(12:51 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MAR 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MD 42(12:19 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by O.Smith at MAR 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor at MAR 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MD 46(11:46 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Graham; M.Barrett at MAR 46.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MD 46(11:05 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MAR 50.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - MD 50(10:38 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 50. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 50. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 6(9:48 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MICH 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Paige at MICH 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MD 4(9:14 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MICH 4. Catch made by T.Felton at MICH 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Felton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:10 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. M.Sainristil intercepts the ball. Tackled by MAR at MICH 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25(9:10 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 25(9:04 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Whitaker at MICH 29.
|+49 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 29(8:44 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 29. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 29. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by L.Whitaker; D.Trader at MAR 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(7:59 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MAR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland; B.Brade at MAR 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 20(7:24 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MAR 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite; C.Wheatland at MAR 20.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICH 20(6:42 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MICH 28(6:33 - 4th) J.Moody 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Wagner Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(6:28 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Benny; J.Colson at MAR 31.
|Int
2 & 4 - MD 31(6:02 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 35. Intercepted by R.Moten at MICH 35. Tackled by MAR at MICH 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 35(5:55 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; V.Cowan at MICH 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 42(5:11 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MICH 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(4:33 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MAR 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 48(3:50 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MAR 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau; J.Barham at MAR 47.
|+47 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 47(3:40 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MAR End Zone for 47 yards. B.Corum for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(3:31 - 4th) B.Edwards scrambles to MAR 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; J.Colson at MAR 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MD 34(3:10 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Smith at MAR 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(2:57 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 36. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 36. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moore at MAR 40.
|Sack
2 & 6 - MD 40(2:41 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at MAR 33 for -7 yards (M.Sainristil)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MD 33(2:30 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+17 YD
4 & 13 - MD 33(2:25 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 33. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MICH at MAR 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 50(2:16 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MD 50(2:10 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-D.Glaze False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 15 - MD 45(2:10 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at MAR 39 for -6 yards (M.Morris)
|+23 YD
3 & 21 - MD 39(2:01 - 4th) B.Edwards scrambles to MICH 38 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at MICH 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(1:51 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by J.Jones at MICH 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 16(1:40 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MD 16(1:32 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MICH 16. Catch made by R.Hemby at MICH 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 15.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MD 15(1:10 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at MICH 18 for -3 yards (D.Moore)
|+18 YD
4 & 12 - MD 18(0:55 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by C.Dippre at MICH 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Dippre for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MICH-E.Anoma Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(0:45 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Edwards steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Jones at MICH 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks onside 14 from MAR 35 to MAR 49. C.Loveland returns the kickoff. Tackled by MAR at MAR 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(0:44 - 4th) MICH kneels at the MAR 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - MICH 50(0:22 - 4th) MICH kneels at the MICH 49.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 5:05 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 3:50 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:20 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
2nd 15:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 11:26 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 10:58 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 9:39 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 10:56
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:23 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:28 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
13
7
1st 3:17 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU