Reed leads Western Kentucky to 73-0 romp over FIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Austin Reed passed for 381 yards and five touchdowns and Western Kentucky rolled to a 73-0 victory over Florida International on Saturday.
Reed completed 29 of 35 passes for Western Kentucky (3-1) in a Conference USA opener. The Hilltoppers have scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games.
Reed connected with Malachi Corley for a 76-yard touchdown to open the scoring and teamed up with Joey Beljan for a 9-yard score on the final play of the first quarter.
Reed hit Corley for a 21-yard touchdown and found Dalvin Smith for a 12-yard score - giving him touchdown passes on four straight possessions. Reed's final scoring toss was a 4-yarder to Daewood Davis with 26 seconds left in the first half for a 42-0 lead.
Davion Ervin-Poindexter had two touchdown runs for Western Kentucky and L.T. Sanders ran 35 yards for a score. Backup quarterback Darius Ocean threw a 44-yard scoring strike to Easton Messer and Aaron Key returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown.
The last shutout for the Hilltoppers came in 2011 against Florida Atlantic. WKU piled up 688 yards of offense, while yielding just 180. The Hillltoppers' next victory will be the program's 600th.
It was the most points FIU has allowed in program history. The Panthers surrendered 72 in a 2013 loss to Louisville.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|33
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|6
|21
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|187
|692
|Total Plays
|68
|72
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|202
|Rush Attempts
|33
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|124
|490
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|39-46
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-74
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-44.4
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|124
|PASS YDS
|490
|63
|RUSH YDS
|202
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|692
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|13/23
|85
|0
|0
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|6/13
|39
|0
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|15
|31
|0
|10
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|5
|18
|0
|9
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|4
|12
|0
|10
K. Owens 20 RB
|K. Owens
|6
|1
|0
|2
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|3
|1
|0
|7
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Jefferson 6 WR
|N. Jefferson
|4
|4
|27
|0
|10
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|3
|2
|19
|0
|14
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
B. Ravelo 84 TE
|B. Ravelo
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
K. Owens 20 RB
|K. Owens
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|4
|2
|5
|0
|4
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
T. Richardson 15 WR
|T. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Barry Jr. 18 WR
|J. Barry Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Hewitt 1 WR
|J. Hewitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|10-0
|0.0
|0
J. Perkins 30 DB
|J. Perkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
B. Blades 22 DB
|B. Blades
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Kinsler 1 DL
|D. Kinsler
|2-0
|1.0
|0
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|2-2
|0.0
|0
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|1
T. Danzy 89 DL
|T. Danzy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Gray 2 DB
|H. Gray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Christian 4 DB
|C. Christian
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Brumfield 28 DB
|K. Brumfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Prendergast 9 DL
|W. Prendergast
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|10
|44.4
|4
|59
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|12.7
|23
|0
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|3
|9.7
|15
|0
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|29/35
|381
|5
|0
D. Ocean 13 QB
|D. Ocean
|3/6
|72
|1
|1
C. Veltkamp 10 QB
|C. Veltkamp
|4/4
|28
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Sanders 21 RB
|L. Sanders
|4
|73
|1
|35
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|10
|63
|0
|19
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|29
|0
|29
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|3
|27
|2
|19
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|3
|20
|0
|6
D. Ocean 13 QB
|D. Ocean
|5
|-3
|0
|8
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|3
|3
|125
|2
|76
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|8
|8
|85
|1
|41
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|9
|7
|56
|0
|31
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|3
|3
|55
|0
|27
K. Hutchinson 15 WR
|K. Hutchinson
|6
|5
|49
|0
|25
E. Messer 80 WR
|E. Messer
|2
|1
|44
|1
|44
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|3
|3
|28
|1
|12
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|3
|18
|0
|11
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|3
|3
|15
|0
|6
D. Alleyne 18 WR
|D. Alleyne
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
L. Sanders 21 RB
|L. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|5-1
|0.0
|0
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|4-0
|0.0
|0
B. Wagner 40 DB
|B. Wagner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
B. Washington 25 LB
|B. Washington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
R. Weber 5 DB
|R. Weber
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
M. Patterson 92 DE
|M. Patterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
N. Cooper 4 LB
|N. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Saltarelli 81 TE
|D. Saltarelli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Goodrum 44 DT
|D. Goodrum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Pulley 37 DB
|M. Pulley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Flint 58 LB
|M. Flint
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Thomas 22 DB
|D. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Smith 26 DB
|A. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Jones 18 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|1-1
|0.0
|1
J. Cooper 82 WR
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Walker 55 DE
|D. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. McCray 95 DE
|D. McCray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Williams 14 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
V. Marshall 19 DB
|V. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Roberson 29 LB
|D. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|29
|10/10
|13
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|2
|38.5
|0
|39
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Shaw at FIU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 14(14:56 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp; T.Allen at FIU 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 14(14:19 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 18(13:37 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 18(13:30 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 51 yards to WKY 31 Center-FIU. Downed by D.Manuel.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(13:19 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Prendergast; A.Nobles at WKY 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 32(12:40 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Christian at WKY 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 34(12:12 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at WKY 40.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 40(11:41 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to FIU 21 Center-WKY. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 21(11:30 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; B.Martin at FIU 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 23(10:50 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 23. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FIU 24.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 24(10:06 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38(9:30 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38(8:49 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FIU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48(8:37 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 48(8:20 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 48(7:32 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to WKY 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; T.Allen at WKY 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 46(6:50 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to WKY 6 Center-FIU. Downed by A.Volmar.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 6(6:42 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at WKY 9.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 9(6:12 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 9(6:07 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 9. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 9. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(5:56 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Christian; J.Passmore at WKY 24.
|+76 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 24(5:25 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 24. Gain of 76 yards. M.Corley for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FIU-J.Potts Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(5:16 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FIU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27(4:44 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 33 for 6 yards. E.Wilson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 33(4:04 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - WKY 33(3:22 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 51 yards to WKY 16 Center-FIU. Fair catch by T.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16(3:14 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; J.Perkins at WKY 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33(2:54 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at WKY 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 39(2:35 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at WKY 44.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 44(2:06 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 44. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; H.Gray at FIU 28.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(1:51 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 9 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FIU 9(0:44 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 9(0:06 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by J.Beljan at FIU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Beljan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 53 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 12. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Shaw at FIU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22(14:56 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; M.Allen at FIU 22.
|-8 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 22(14:36 - 2nd) FIU rushed to FIU 22 for -8 yards. FIU FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-G.James at FIU 22. Tackled by WKY at FIU 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - WKY 14(13:50 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FIU 16.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WKY 16(13:07 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 50 yards to WKY 34 Center-FIU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34(13:01 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 35.
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 35(11:53 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cole at FIU 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38(11:40 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 31. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16(11:25 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by J.Hall at FIU 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 14(10:48 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - FIU 14(10:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 19(10:42 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by M.Corley at FIU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Corley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 5. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at FIU 20. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Holding 10 yards offset.
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks yards from FIU 20 to the FIU 20.
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:20 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at FIU 28.
|Int
2 & 7 - WKY 28(10:15 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 42. Intercepted by K.Hailassie at FIU 42. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(10:12 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to FIU 13 for 29 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 13(9:14 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Danzy D.Manuel at FIU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 12(8:36 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Beljan.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 12(8:32 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 12. Catch made by D.Smith at FIU 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Smith for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:23 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at FIU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 28(7:48 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Patterson at FIU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 34(7:22 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Patterson at FIU 34.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 34(6:43 - 2nd) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Cooper at FIU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 41(5:58 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Hewitt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 41(5:51 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for T.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 41(5:48 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FIU 41.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 41(5:05 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 59 yards to WKY End Zone Center-FIU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(4:55 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at WKY 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30(4:41 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at WKY 40.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(4:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 40. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by B.Blades at FIU 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 19(4:10 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FIU End Zone for 19 yards. D.Ervin-Poindexter for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 46 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 19. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Smith at FIU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 28(3:56 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 28(3:29 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FIU 32.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WKY 32(2:36 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers. PENALTY on WKY-U.Stout Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(2:32 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson L.Hernandez at FIU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 44(2:04 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WKY 44(1:53 - 2nd) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 48 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Simpkins at FIU 48. PENALTY on FIU-S.Peterson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 18 - WKY 34(1:30 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 49.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 49(1:30 - 2nd) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at FIU 48. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(1:24 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by D.Davis at FIU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 39(1:12 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(0:58 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by K.Robichaux at FIU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill J.Potts at FIU 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 31(0:53 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by K.Robichaux at FIU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(0:51 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by D.Davis at FIU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 22(0:42 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by K.Robichaux at FIU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Kinsler at FIU 18.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - FIU 18(0:36 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 4(0:31 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 4. Catch made by D.Davis at FIU 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 46 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 19. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at FIU 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19(0:25 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Wagner K.Simpkins at FIU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) FIU kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill B.Blades at WKY 36.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(14:33 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 36. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33(14:07 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by M.Mathison at FIU 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 28(13:27 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by D.Smith at FIU 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(13:16 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Simon at FIU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 7(12:38 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FIU End Zone for 7 yards. D.Ervin-Poindexter for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 26(12:30 - 3rd) J.Bracey rushed to FIU 26 for yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at FIU 26. PENALTY on FIU-R.Fairweather Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WKY 15(12:15 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - WKY 15(12:13 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins; D.Goodrum at FIU 16.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - WKY 16(11:36 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|Punt
4 & 19 - WKY 16(11:27 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 37 yards to WKY 47 Center-FIU. Fair catch by M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 47(11:22 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at WKY 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 49(11:00 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 43(10:26 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by D.Alleyne at FIU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 36(9:52 - 3rd) J.Moses rushed to FIU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 30(9:18 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 30(9:12 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by J.Simon at FIU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Brumfield at FIU 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15(8:38 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by M.Mathison at FIU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar J.Howard at FIU 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 8(7:54 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FIU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at FIU 7.
|-5 YD
3 & Goal - FIU 7(7:10 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 7. Catch made by M.Mathison at FIU 7. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - FIU 19(6:28 - 3rd) B.Narveson 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 5. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Oliver at FIU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 28(6:16 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 28(5:42 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at FIU 31.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WKY 31(5:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-J.Pierce False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 26(4:55 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 26(4:40 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to WKY 34 Center-FIU. Fair catch by WKY. PENALTY on FIU-D.Hill Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 49(4:40 - 3rd) J.Moses rushed to FIU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 48(4:24 - 3rd) J.Moses rushed to FIU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 44.
|+44 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 44(3:41 - 3rd) D.Ocean pass complete to FIU 44. Catch made by E.Messer at FIU 44. Gain of 44 yards. E.Messer for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(3:31 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by R.Fournet at FIU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Flint V.Marshall at FIU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 29(3:10 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at FIU 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 32(2:42 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Cooper at FIU 34.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 34(2:23 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by R.Fournet at FIU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Weber D.Thomas at FIU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 46(1:54 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 46(1:50 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Goodrum M.Patterson at FIU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 46(1:19 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - WKY 46(1:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-N.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WKY 41(1:11 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 37 yards to WKY 22 Center-FIU. Fair catch by M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22(1:05 - 3rd) D.Ocean rushed to WKY 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at WKY 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 24(0:36 - 3rd) D.Ocean pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by K.Hutchinson at WKY 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at WKY 27.
|Sack
3 & 5 - FIU 27(15:00 - 4th) D.Ocean steps back to pass. D.Ocean sacked at WKY 25 for -2 yards (L.Kinsler)
|Penalty
4 & 7 - FIU 25(14:20 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-Z.Lassiter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FIU 20(14:05 - 4th) T.Ellard punts 38 yards to FIU 42 Center-WKY. Fair catch by T.Chambers.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(13:58 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Washington at FIU 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 47(13:26 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Walker D.Roberson at WKY 45.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(13:06 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to WKY 48 for -3 yards. H.Carlson FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-A.Key at WKY 48. A.Key for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 5. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at FIU 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10(13:00 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FIU 12.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 12(12:31 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 12. Catch made by N.Jefferson at FIU 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Wagner at FIU 21.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21(12:20 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at FIU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(11:40 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by N.Jefferson at FIU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Wagner A.Smith at FIU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 34(11:13 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 34(11:07 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at FIU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(10:43 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 46. Catch made by N.Jefferson at FIU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams B.Wagner at WKY 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 49(10:12 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to WKY 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Washington at WKY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 49(9:43 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WKY 49(9:37 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 33 yards to WKY 16 Center-FIU. Fair catch by M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(9:16 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.McCray at FIU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WKY 43(8:55 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Barry.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 43(8:50 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by R.Fournet at FIU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WKY 50.
|+1 YD
4 & 6 - WKY 50(8:27 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to WKY 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson B.Wagner at WKY 49.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 49(8:21 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to FIU 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at FIU 40.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(8:04 - 4th) D.Ocean pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by K.Hutchinson at FIU 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Blades at FIU 15.
|-14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15(7:18 - 4th) D.Ocean rushed to FIU 30 for -14 yards. WKY FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-D.Ocean at FIU 31. Tackled by FIU at FIU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - FIU 30(6:40 - 4th) D.Ocean steps back to pass. D.Ocean pass incomplete intended for E.Messer.
|+8 YD
3 & 25 - FIU 30(6:30 - 4th) D.Ocean rushed to FIU 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Gray at FIU 22.
|+3 YD
4 & 17 - FIU 22(5:47 - 4th) D.Ocean scrambles to FIU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 19.