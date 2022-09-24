|
|
|UCLA
|COLO
Charbonnet's 3 TD runs power UCLA past Colorado 45-17
BOULDER, Colorado (AP) Zach Charbonnet ran for three touchdowns and Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two more to power UCLA to its seventh straight win, a 45-17 rout of winless Colorado on Saturday.
The Bruins (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) left Boulder with their first victory at Folsom Field since 2014 and their longest winning streak since winning their first eight games in 2005 under then-head coach Karl Dorrell, now the Buffaloes' embattled leader.
''Any time you get a conference went on the road, that's huge,'' Bruins coach Chip Kelly said. ''If you want to be relevant in this league you have to win road games. And that's really the most important thing for us.
''You know, everybody in that locker room wasn't there in 2014. Some of those kids were in elementary school.''
Freshman left-hander Owen McCown, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, made his starting debut for Colorado (0-4, 0-1), which has now been outscored 173-47, the first time in program history the Buffaloes have lost four consecutive games by at least 25 points.
McCown got his chance after last year's starter, Brendon Lewis and Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout failed to ignite Colorado's stagnant offense.
McCown scored on a 2-yard keeper and capped an 85-yard, 14-play drive with an 8-yard scoring strike to fellow freshman Jordan Tyson, but he had two turnovers and couldn't keep the Buffaloes from dropping to 0-4 for the first time since 2006.
''Frustrating day,'' Dorrell said, adding that he did see some encouraging moments out of McCown, who finished 26 of 42 for 258 yards with a TD, an interception and five sacks.
''He did some really positive things,'' Dorrell said, ''and he did some rookie things, too.''
UCLA outrushed Colorado 249 yards to 51, and the Bruins dominated the Pac-12 opener for both teams with touchdown drives on their first three possessions to build a 21-3 lead that was never threatened.
The Bruins were driving again when Jamar Montgomery stuffed Keegan Jones on fourth-and-2 at the Colorado 27, and the Buffaloes drove 74 yards for their first touchdown.
McCown scampered in from 2 yards out on fourth-and-goal with 19 seconds left in the first half. That pulled the Buffs to 21-10 at the break,
UCLA needed just four plays to score when Charbonnet took it in from 46 yards to make it 28-10. He also scored on runs of 35 and 13 yards in the first half following Thompson-Robinson's 24-yard touchdown pass to Matt Sykes.
''I think it's kind of telling us that we're turning the edge,'' Sykes said of the Bruins' finally not just winning but dominating a game in Boulder. ''This is a hard environment to play in. But I feel like today we came out, we gave everything on offense, defense, special teams and really got the job done.''
The Bruins turned a trio of third-quarter takeaways in Colorado territory into 17 points, starting with a field goal after a fourth-down stop at the Buffaloes 31.
After a strip-sack and fumble recovery, UCLA went up 38-10 on Thompson-Robinson's 2-yard pass to Colson Yankoff and his backup, Ethan Garbers, threw a 3-yard TD pass to Yankoff following Carl Jones Jr.'s interception at the Colorado 39.
Thompson-Robinson finished 19 of 23 for 234 yards, two TDs and no turnovers, and Charbonnet's day was done after he rushed for 104 yards and three TDs on just nine carries.
The loss capped a difficult week for the Buffaloes and their third-year head coach whose team suffered through a brutal non-conference schedule that led to athletic director Rick George issuing a statement hoping to quell fans' frustration.
''I want our fan base to understand we're putting in a lot of work and effort,'' Dorrell said. ''Some of it is just youth. I hate to use that as an excuse, but they have to learn.''
BRUINS EJECTION
UCLA outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy was ejected for targeting in the first quarter when he speared McCown in the chest, causing the freshman QB's helmet to go flying.
INJURIES
Bruins DL Jay Toia was helped off on the Bruins' first defensive drive with an apparent knee injury. Buffaloes ILB Quinn Perry hobbled off with a left leg injury late in the first half. In the second half, Colorado TE Brady Russell injured his left ankle and hopped off the field and WR Chase Sowell got hurt on a punt return.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA is on a roll behind seniors Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet and an opportunistic defense and should start getting some love from Top 25 voters.
Colorado's offensive struggles continue no matter who's at quarterback.
UP NEXT
UCLA hosts 18th-ranked Washington on Friday night.
Colorado visits Arizona for a prime-timer Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
Z. Charbonnet
24 RB
104 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
O. McCown
7 QB
258 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -32 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|20
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|515
|309
|Total Plays
|63
|76
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|249
|51
|Rush Attempts
|34
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|266
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|22-29
|26-42
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|20
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|258
|
|
|249
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|515
|TOTAL YDS
|309
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|19/23
|234
|2
|0
|
E. Garbers 4 QB
|E. Garbers
|3/6
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|9
|104
|3
|46
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|7
|56
|0
|28
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|7
|41
|0
|20
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|6
|38
|0
|10
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Grubb 32 RB
|C. Grubb
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Garbers 4 QB
|E. Garbers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|5
|4
|53
|0
|22
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|4
|4
|48
|1
|24
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|4
|30
|0
|13
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|3
|2
|30
|0
|19
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|2
|2
|5
|2
|3
|
C. Ryan 20 TE
|C. Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|3-1
|3.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Havili-Kaufusi 95 DL
|S. Havili-Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinneen 43 LB
|J. Dinneen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ramsey 27 DB
|K. Ramsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pitts 47 LB
|S. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Justice 20 WR
|D. Justice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 17 LB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|
J. Firebaugh Jr. 97 K
|J. Firebaugh Jr.
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|3
|46.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|26/42
|258
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|14
|47
|0
|10
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|7
|25
|0
|10
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|9
|-32
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|8
|4
|82
|0
|42
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|2
|2
|39
|1
|31
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|4
|4
|33
|0
|9
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|5
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|5
|5
|26
|0
|15
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Robinson 80 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Fauria 18 TE
|C. Fauria
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sowell 15 WR
|C. Sowell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Magalei 48 LB
|Z. Magalei
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 93 DL
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Striker 2 S
|J. Striker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/2
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|4
|46.0
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at COL 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 31(14:23 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; S.Blaylock at COL 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(14:12 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at COL 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 43(13:33 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; D.Muasau at COL 44.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLO 44(12:58 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 40 for yards (UCLA) O.McCown FUMBLES forced by G.Murphy. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-S.Havili-Kaufusi at COL 40. Tackled by COL at COL 40. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 49(12:48 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Vaughns at UCLA 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 50(12:08 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 50. Catch made by M.Bell at UCLA 50. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at UCLA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLO 43(11:35 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Fauria.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 43(11:31 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Sykes at UCLA 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - COLO 41(11:08 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(11:01 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by D.Smith at UCLA 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; D.Kirkwood at UCLA 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 37(10:47 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to UCLA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UCLA 35.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLO 35(9:59 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-COL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - COLO 40(9:38 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by A.Hankerson at UCLA 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at UCLA 36.
|No Good
4 & 7 - COLO 44(9:02 - 1st) C.Becker 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Warchuck Holder-N.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(8:55 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UCLA 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 42(8:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 42. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(8:14 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 43.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UCLA 43(7:41 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
2 & 12 - UCLA 48(7:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 20 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Lewis at COL 20.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(6:50 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - UCLA 24(6:24 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by M.Sykes at COL 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Sykes for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:10 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on COL-COL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 25(6:10 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - COLO 25(6:05 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(5:59 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at COL 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 43(5:18 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at COL 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 48(4:35 - 1st) O.McCown rushed to UCLA 49 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at UCLA 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 49(3:58 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 40 for -11 yards (L.Latu)
|No Gain
2 & 21 - COLO 40(3:20 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|+4 YD
3 & 21 - COLO 40(3:15 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by D.Smith at COL 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at COL 44.
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLO 44(2:41 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 51 yards to UCLA 5 Center-C.Warchuck. Downed by T.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 5(2:32 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 5. Catch made by H.Habermehl at UCLA 5. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at UCLA 18.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(2:18 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by M.Sykes at UCLA 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at UCLA 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(2:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by M.Sykes at UCLA 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCLA 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 35(1:51 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at UCLA 43.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(1:33 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(0:59 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 35(0:55 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL End Zone for 35 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:46 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(0:42 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by M.Bell at COL 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at COL 40.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(15:00 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 40. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 18(14:42 - 2nd) O.McCown rushed to UCLA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 18(14:05 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 18(13:59 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to UCLA 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 8.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - COLO 8(13:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-B.Russell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - COLO 13(13:17 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - COLO 13(13:12 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to UCLA 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; D.Magna at UCLA 14.
|Sack
3 & 14 - COLO 14(12:56 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at UCLA 17 for -3 yards (G.Murphy)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - COLO 25(12:17 - 2nd) C.Becker 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Warchuck Holder-N.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(12:12 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UCLA 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(11:58 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(11:40 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 48(10:55 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 48. Catch made by K.Allen at COL 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 40.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 40(10:36 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 21 for 19 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(10:16 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by K.Allen at COL 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis; T.Woods at COL 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 8(9:28 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL 3 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at COL 3. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 13 - UCLA 13(9:09 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL End Zone for 13 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:00 - 2nd) M.Bell rushed to COL 19 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at COL 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - COLO 19(8:27 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 26(7:55 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 26. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLO 34(7:14 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 49 yards to UCLA 17 Center-C.Warchuck. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(7:06 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 17(6:58 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 17. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UCLA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(6:39 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lang; Q.Perry at UCLA 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 28(6:14 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at UCLA 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 37(5:56 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UCLA 40.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(5:27 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by J.Norwood at UCLA 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:09 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:04 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 34(4:26 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by M.Sykes at COL 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 27.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UCLA 27(3:57 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to COL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 26.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 26(3:57 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 26. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 26. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hearn; J.Humphrey at COL 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 35(3:21 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at COL 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(2:50 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at COL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 49(2:21 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLO 49(2:14 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on UCLA-L.Latu Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(2:10 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by J.Tyson at UCLA 36. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 5(1:31 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA End Zone for yards. C.Offerdahl for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on COL-C.Roddick Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - COLO 15(1:27 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 15. Catch made by B.Russell at UCLA 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 7(0:49 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Havili-Kaufusi at UCLA 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLO 4(0:37 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 4 for yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UCLA 4. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLO 2(0:30 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Fauria.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - COLO 2(0:25 - 2nd) O.McCown rushed to UCLA End Zone for 2 yards. O.McCown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at UCLA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(14:35 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by H.Habermehl at UCLA 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UCLA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 49(14:01 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 46.
|+46 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 46(13:32 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to COL End Zone for 46 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(13:23 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 25(13:19 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Sack
3 & 10 - COLO 25(13:15 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 15 for -10 yards (L.Latu)
|Punt
4 & 20 - COLO 15(12:44 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 39 yards to UCLA 46 Center-C.Warchuck. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 46. Tackled by COL at UCLA 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(12:35 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at UCLA 50.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UCLA 50(12:18 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 41 for -9 yards (J.Chandler-Semedo)
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - UCLA 41(11:37 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman; R.Barnes at UCLA 43.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCLA 43(10:54 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 45 yards to COL 12 Center-J.Landherr. R.Sneed returned punt from the COL 12. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 23(10:32 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at COL 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 26(9:56 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at COL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 30(9:15 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - COLO 30(9:10 - 3rd) B.Russell rushed to COL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at COL 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(9:06 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by K.Allen at COL 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 30(8:40 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to COL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCLA 26(7:58 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCLA 34(7:52 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-C.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25(7:48 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Humphrey Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(7:41 - 3rd) O.McCown scrambles to COL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at COL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 37(7:10 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Sack
3 & 8 - COLO 37(7:00 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 30 for -7 yards (L.Latu) O.McCown FUMBLES forced by L.Latu. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-B.Calvert at COL 30. Tackled by COL at COL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(6:51 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by L.Loya at COL 30. Gain of 28 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 2(6:07 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to COL 2. Catch made by C.Yankoff at COL 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Yankoff for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:03 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 33(5:38 - 3rd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Havili-Kaufusi at COL 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 38(5:07 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 38. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 38. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at COL 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 46(4:35 - 3rd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at COL 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - COLO 44(3:50 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|Punt
4 & 4 - COLO 44(3:42 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 45 yards to UCLA 11 Center-C.Warchuck. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 11(3:34 - 3rd) E.Garbers pass complete to UCLA 11. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 11. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Grant at UCLA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(3:10 - 3rd) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 30(3:03 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; J.Mack at UCLA 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCLA 37(2:30 - 3rd) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers pass incomplete intended for C.Ryan.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCLA 37(2:27 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 45 yards to COL 18 Center-J.Landherr. R.Sneed MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-J.Jackson at COL 22. Tackled by UCLA at COL 22.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 22(2:21 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by T.Robinson at COL 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; S.Blaylock at COL 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 31(1:45 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at COL 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - COLO 40(1:07 - 3rd) O.McCown pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 48. Intercepted by C.Jones at UCLA 48. Tackled by COL at COL 39. PENALTY on COL-COL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(1:02 - 3rd) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 39(0:56 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to COL 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 29. PENALTY on COL-T.Lang Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(0:25 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to COL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 11(0:00 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to COL 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at COL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 3(15:00 - 4th) E.Garbers pass complete to COL 3. Catch made by C.Yankoff at COL 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Yankoff for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) J.Firebaugh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Ryan at COL 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 26(14:47 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo; J.Davies at COL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLO 33(14:13 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at COL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 33(13:37 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 33(13:21 - 4th) COL punts 47 yards to UCLA 20 Center-C.Warchuck. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 20. Pushed out of bounds by B.Finneseth at UCLA 26. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Davies Illegal Block Above the Waist 13 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(13:21 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at UCLA 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 13(12:48 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at UCLA 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 19(11:59 - 4th) E.Garbers pass complete to UCLA 19. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at UCLA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(11:36 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at UCLA 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 33(11:02 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grant; R.Barnes at UCLA 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - UCLA 34(10:24 - 4th) E.Garbers scrambles to UCLA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at UCLA 36.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCLA 36(9:43 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira punts 49 yards to COL 15 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by R.Sneed.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 15(9:35 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 15. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at COL 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 21(9:10 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ramsey at COL 36. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 36(8:52 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 28 for -8 yards (J.Dinneen)
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - COLO 28(8:19 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by M.Bell at COL 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Pitts at COL 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - COLO 30(7:49 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by E.Olsen at COL 30. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Woods at COL 37.
|+10 YD
4 & 9 - COLO 37(7:15 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 37. Catch made by E.Olsen at COL 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Justice at COL 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(6:48 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 44.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - COLO 44(6:25 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at UCLA 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 25. PENALTY on COL-C.Roddick Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 49(6:08 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Ramsey at UCLA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 40(5:47 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by M.Bell at UCLA 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 40(5:10 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by M.Bell at UCLA 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 38.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - COLO 38(4:27 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by D.Arias at UCLA 38. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 13(4:06 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by J.Hestera at UCLA 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 9(3:41 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to UCLA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dinneen at UCLA 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 8(3:06 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to UCLA 8. Catch made by J.Tyson at UCLA 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Tyson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 4th) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 4th) C.Becker kicks 62 yards from COL 35 to the UCLA 3. Out of bounds.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(2:59 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to COL 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Striker; M.Ham at COL 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(2:18 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to COL 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at COL 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 37(1:34 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to COL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Magalei at COL 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(0:55 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to COL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 31(0:15 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to COL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 29.
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 10:52 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
21
4th 12:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
20
4th 12:35 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
17
10
4th 9:15 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
4th 14:57 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 0:04 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
17
3
2nd 0:17 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:26 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 4:28 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
14
10
2nd 9:43 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 6:59 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 8:09 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 1:32 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 4:30
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 11:11 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 12:44 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 4:50 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 6:40 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 4:30 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 3:47 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN