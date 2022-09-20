|
|
|BC
|FSU
Florida State eyes 4-0 start as Boston College comes to town
Florida State's long road home has been a good one.
In their first home game since Aug. 27, the Seminoles (3-0) will look to start a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2015 when Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College (1-2) visits Tallahassee on Saturday.
Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse, left tackle Robert Scott Jr. and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray are all listed on this week's depth chart after leaving with injuries -- or being evaluated -- following last Friday's 35-31 win at Louisville.
"I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "I know these guys, they put so much into it and so anytime you have to miss any amount of time, it just hurts. ... These guys are fighters; they're definitely going to make it work."
They made it work on Friday.
For the first time since 2015, Florida State had a 125-yard rusher (Treshaun Ward) and 125-yard receiver (Johnny Wilson) in the same game. FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker found Wilson for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
BC made improvements in the running game during last Saturday's 38-17 win over Maine. Pat Garwo III rushed for 78 yards and two scores to pace the offense.
"We want to keep building off that last half," BC head coach Jeff Hafley said. "Hopefully with some of the experience (the offensive line is gaining), they continue to gel as a unit."
The possible return of left tackle Ozzy Trapilo after missing two games (knee) would further solidify a rushing attack that logged 77 of its 111 yards in the second half against Maine.
"He was out here (on Tuesday) practicing," Hafley said. "I'm hoping we'll have him back. I think everybody knows how important Ozzy is playing right now."
For the Seminoles, a familiar face will be lined up on the opposite side, as BC safety Jaiden Woodbey (18 tackles this season) is a former Florida State defender. He transferred to BC ahead of the 2021 season.
BC hasn't won in Tallahassee since 2008. FSU has a 14-5 record all-time in the series and has won three straight.
--Field Level Media
|
E. Morehead
14 QB
35 PaYds, PaTD, -3 RuYds
|
J. Travis
13 QB
321 PaYds, PaTD, 16 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|235
|530
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|180
|Rush Attempts
|34
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|140
|350
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|7-59
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-47.3
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|350
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|180
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|15/23
|105
|1
|2
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|3/6
|35
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|5
|44
|0
|11
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|9
|41
|0
|10
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|7
|18
|0
|9
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 26 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|5
|-12
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|11
|7
|45
|0
|11
|
D. Tomlin 13 WR
|D. Tomlin
|2
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Bond 11 WR
|L. Bond
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Clinkscales 26 DB
|C. Clinkscales
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|6
|47.0
|3
|54
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|16/26
|321
|1
|0
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3/3
|29
|0
|0
|
A. Duffy 10 QB
|A. Duffy
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|10
|78
|2
|36
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|14
|48
|1
|22
|
R. Hill 29 RB
|R. Hill
|3
|17
|0
|15
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|12
|1
|5
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williamson 21 WR
|D. Williamson
|5
|5
|98
|0
|52
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|6
|3
|85
|0
|72
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|4
|2
|52
|0
|32
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|4
|4
|45
|0
|16
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|3
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Gant 28 LB
|B. Gant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/1
|30
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|2
|46.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|93.0
|93
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|10.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longman kicks 58 yards from BC 35 to the FSU 7. T.Benson returns the kickoff. T.Benson for 93 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(14:47 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-FSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:47 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(14:42 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 29.
|Int
3 & 6 - FSU 29(13:55 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at BC 34. Intercepted by O.Cooper at BC 34. Tackled by BC at BC 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(13:55 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to BC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 33(13:32 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 33(13:27 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+32 YD
4 & 9 - BC 33(13:20 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by C.McDonald at BC 33. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BC 1(12:52 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Toafili for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:52 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(12:20 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FSU 40(11:50 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for C.Barfield.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FSU 40(11:35 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FSU 40(11:24 - 1st) D.Longman punts 54 yards to FSU 6 Center-BC. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 6(11:24 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 8.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BC 8(10:50 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 8. Catch made by T.Ward at FSU 8. Gain of yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 29. PENALTY on FSU-D.Gibbons Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 12 - BC 4(10:34 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 4. Catch made by D.Williamson at FSU 4. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(10:23 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by D.Williamson at FSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BC 34(9:49 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BC 39(9:03 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 39. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43(8:31 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BC 44(7:52 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 49.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - BC 49(7:16 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(6:55 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by C.McDonald at BC 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(6:05 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to BC End Zone for 15 yards. T.Benson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 25(6:05 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 18 for -7 yards (S.Brown)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - FSU 18(5:40 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 23(4:58 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FSU 23(4:07 - 1st) D.Longman punts 43 yards to FSU 34 Center-BC. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 34. Tackled by BC at FSU 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 36(4:07 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for FSU.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BC 36(4:04 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 49(3:39 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 47.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - BC 47(3:09 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 47. Catch made by D.Williamson at FSU 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40(2:38 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to BC 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - BC 35(1:41 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to BC 19 for 16 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 19(1:28 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to BC 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 14(0:47 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - BC 14(0:26 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to BC 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BC 20(14:55 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:55 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 25(14:18 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 25(13:48 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 36(13:32 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 28 for -8 yards (P.Payton) PENALTY on BC-P.Jurkovec Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - FSU 28(13:12 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 28. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - FSU 32(12:44 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 32. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 35.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FSU 35(12:01 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 52 yards to FSU 13 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 13(12:01 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 13.
|+52 YD
2 & 10 - BC 13(11:36 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 13. Catch made by D.Williamson at FSU 13. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(11:07 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by D.Williamson at BC 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 32(10:50 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to BC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BC 30(10:12 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - BC 30(9:41 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 30(9:41 - 2nd) C.Barfield rushed to BC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 39(8:59 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(8:51 - 2nd) C.Barfield rushed to BC 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 42(8:37 - 2nd) C.Barfield rushed to BC 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 42.
|Int
3 & 9 - FSU 42(7:34 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at BC 48. Intercepted by G.Vance at BC 48. Tackled by BC at BC 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 48(7:34 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BC 48(7:30 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to BC 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - BC 49(6:47 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to BC 49. Catch made by O.Wilson at BC 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 41. PENALTY on BC-K.Banks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(6:47 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to BC 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BC 20(6:13 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to BC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 19.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BC 19(5:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-J.Turnetine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - BC 24(5:11 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by M.Pittman at BC 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 18.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - BC 18(4:20 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to BC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 17.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 17(4:20 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 16.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 16(3:49 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 16. Catch made by S.Witter at BC 16. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 38(3:13 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to BC 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 37(2:23 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 41(1:41 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to FSU 49 for yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 49. PENALTY on BC-J.Conley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - FSU 31(1:24 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for C.Clinkscales.
|Punt
4 & 17 - FSU 31(1:07 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 52 yards to FSU 17 Center-BC. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 17. Tackled by BC at FSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(1:07 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 43(0:51 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BC 43(0:43 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 43. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 48.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(0:34 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by M.McClain at FSU 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 31(0:36 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 31(0:31 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier.
|+31 YD
3 & 10 - BC 31(0:19 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to BC 31. Catch made by K.Poitier at BC 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Poitier for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 35(14:31 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 35(14:01 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(13:23 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 47(12:41 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 48(12:06 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec rushed to FSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 49.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FSU 49(10:58 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 39 yards to FSU 10 Center-BC. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 10(10:58 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 9.
|+72 YD
2 & 11 - BC 9(10:29 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 9. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 9. Gain of 72 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 19.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 19(10:11 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to BC 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 13 - BC 22(9:19 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to BC End Zone for 22 yards. T.Ward for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:19 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:19 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(9:14 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 34(8:37 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 44(8:07 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 44(7:42 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 44(7:18 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 44. Catch made by L.Bond at BC 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(6:59 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to FSU 45. Catch made by C.Barfield at FSU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 42(6:28 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to FSU 42. Catch made by Z.Flowers at FSU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 37(5:43 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to FSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34(4:51 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to FSU 34. Catch made by G.Takacs at FSU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 22(4:11 - 3rd) Z.Flowers steps back to pass. Z.Flowers pass incomplete intended for J.Gill. PENALTY on FSU-A.Dent Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 7(4:09 - 3rd) C.Barfield rushed to FSU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 5(3:31 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to FSU 5. Catch made by A.Broome at FSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Broome for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) D.Longman kicks 26 yards from BC 35 to the FSU 39. Fair catch by M.Douglas.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(3:31 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BC 43(2:37 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - BC 48(2:19 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker rushed to BC 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 41(2:06 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to BC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - BC 40(1:21 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by T.Benson at BC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 34.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BC 34(0:05 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili. PENALTY on FSU-FSU Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - BC 49(0:05 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to BC 49. Catch made by M.Pittman at BC 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 39.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BC 39(14:51 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 39 yards to BC End Zone Center-FSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(14:51 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 25(14:12 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 26.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 26(13:20 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 26. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 24.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - FSU 24(12:50 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-D.Tomlin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FSU 19(12:41 - 4th) D.Longman punts 42 yards to FSU 39 Center-BC. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(12:41 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to FSU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BC 40(11:56 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 40. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47(11:12 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to BC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BC 44(10:26 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to BC 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(9:30 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to BC End Zone for 36 yards. T.Benson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:30 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 30(8:52 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 37(8:37 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 37(8:09 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - FSU 37(7:42 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for L.Bond. PENALTY on FSU-J.McClellion Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 47(7:42 - 4th) A.Sinkfield rushed to BC 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 47(7:19 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for C.Barfield.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FSU 47(7:04 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 44 for -3 yards (B.Gant)
|Punt
4 & 13 - FSU 44(6:12 - 4th) S.Candotti punts 49 yards to FSU 7 Center-BC. Downed by BC.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 7(6:12 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to FSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 6.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - BC 6(5:32 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to FSU 21 for 15 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 21(4:52 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to FSU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 24.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - BC 24(4:13 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-D.Stickle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 19(3:56 - 4th) A.Duffy steps back to pass. A.Duffy pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BC 19(3:43 - 4th) A.Duffy steps back to pass. A.Duffy pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BC 19(3:28 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 53 yards to BC 28 Center-FSU. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(3:28 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(3:09 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 48(2:40 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to FSU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(2:16 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to FSU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 35(1:40 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to FSU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 28(1:27 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 28(1:05 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to FSU 28. Catch made by D.Tomlin at FSU 28. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 4(0:50 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to FSU 4. Catch made by J.Griffin at FSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Griffin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 4th) C.Lytton extra point is good.
